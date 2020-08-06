Log in
Deutsche Post : CFO Virtual Roadshow (London), 6 August 2020

08/06/2020 | 04:04am EDT

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW

Melanie Kreis, Group CFO

August 6th, 2020

Key Highlights

  • As pre-released, Group EBIT back to growth in Q2 2020
  • Strong cash flow development further testifies fundamentallystrongoperatingperformance
  • Position of strength allows to carefully steer cash utilization between balance sheet safety, employee bonus, growth investments and shareholderreturns

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 2

DPDHL Group Investment Case Fully Intact

EARNINGS

  • Sustainable growth from diversified global market leader

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 3

Q2 2020 Group Revenue

GROUP

€15,959m

€+479m

(+3.1%)

Revenue growth yoy

All in €m

+368

+253+277

+167

-544

P&P Germany

Express

DGFF

DSC

DeCS

Organic Growth

Group:

+7.0%

+7.9%

+11.2%

-13.1%

+17.4%

+4.6%

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 4

P&P Germany: Revenue up 7% as Parcel growth & yield measures more than offset DM volume decline

Q2 2020

Volume

Revenue

yoy

Mail Communication

-3.0%

+4.4%

Dialogue Marketing

-27.2%

-27.0%

Parcel Germany

+21.4%

+28.1%

  • As previously communicated, DM showed significant reduction in advertisement volumes during lockdown
  • MC volumes holding up well, revenue increase driven by yield measures
  • Parcel volume growth significantly higher than usual - stronger revenue growth reflects regular, annual yield measures as well as mix effects

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 5

Express TDI volume recovering from April trough

Global TDI SpD*, YoY Growth

TDI SpD* by Region, YoY Growth

8,3%

Asia Pacific

1,5%

Europe

Americas

-0,8%

8,9%

Jan

Feb

Mar

Apr

May

Jun

Q1: +0.6%

Q2: -0.2%

*SpD: Shipments per Day

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

-3,2%

-2,7%

Q1 2020

Q2 2020

PAGE 6

DGFF: Increase in GP/unit in AFR and OFR drives strong Q2 performance

Q2 2020

Air Freight

Ocean Freight

yoy

(AFR)

(OFR)

Volumes

-13.7%

-19.6%

Gross Profit

+42.4%

-15.3%

GP/EXP t ; GP/TEU

+65.1%

+5.2%

  • Very strong and unusual GP development in AFR due to extremely tight market
  • Size and strong relationships with carriers and customers key to find & match capacity
  • Internal process optimization ongoing: CargoWise roll-out considered completed in OFR and >30% in AFR - new digital customer portal myDHLi successfully launched

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 7

DPDHL Group Investment Case Fully Intact

EARNINGS

  • Clear agenda for improving profitability

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 8

Q2 2020 Group P&L

in €m

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

vs. LY

Revenue

15,480

15,959

+3.1%

EBIT

769

912

+18.6%

Financial result

-137

-155

-13.1%

Taxes

-139

-182

-30.9%

Consolidated net profit*

458

525

+14.6%

EPS (in €)

0.38

0.43

+13.2%

*after minority interest

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 9

EBIT back to growth in Q2

GROUP EBIT €912m (+18.6% yoy);

+26.3% excl. 2019 One-offs, StreetScooter & 2020 asset impairments Note: No separation of COVID-19 impacts

in €m

+26.3%

1.101

+229

-99

912

872

-90

769

+103

Q2 2019

Q2 2019 One-offs

Q2 2019 excl.

Q2 Operating

Q2 2020 excl.

Q2 2020

Q2 2020

Q2 2020

EBIT Reported

& StreetScooter 1)

One-offs &

performance

One-offs &

One-offs2)

StreetScooter

EBIT Reported

StreetScooter

StreetScooter

1) Q2 2019, One-offs:€-53m DSC restructuring costs, €-28m DeCS restructuring costs; StreetScooter: €-22m

  1. Q2 2020, One-offs:€-99m asset impairments triggered by lockdown

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 10

Q2 EBIT, Divisional results and main drivers

EBIT Q2 2019

+8.4%

+49.2%

521

565

EBIT Q2 2020

in €m

+53.2%

-59.8%

177

264

124

190

87

>+100%

35

1

-18

Q2 2020 Comments

P&P Germany

  • EBIT growth mainly reflects measures initiated in 2018 (overhead reduction, yield management,…)
  • Parcel acceleration offsets volume decline in Dialogue Marketing

Express

  • TDI volumes flat yoy, recovering from April trough
  • Higher network cost balanced by cost & yield measures and higher ACS (air capacity sales) revenue

DGFF

  • Tight AFR market drives strong AFR gross profit and EBIT increase
  • Internal process optimization ongoing

DSC

  • Low activity levels & temporary shut- down of several customer operations
  • Profit contribution supported by customer portfolio and cost measures

One-offs yoy: Q2 2019: €-53mrestructuring charges; Q2 2020: €-62masset impairment

DeCS

  • Strong growth in B2C
  • On track towards positive profit contribution in 2020

One-offs yoy: Q2 2019: €-28mrestructuring charges; Q2 2020: €-30masset impairment

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 11

DPDHL Group Investment Case Fully Intact

CASH FLOW

  • Continued investments for profitable growth
  • Strong balance sheet and cash generation

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 12

Q2 2020 Cash Flow confirms fundamental strength of operating development

in €m

Q2 2019

Q2 2020

vs. LY

EBIT

769

912

+143

Depreciation/amortization

918

942

+24

Change in provisions

-10

113

+123

Income taxes paid

-235

-157

+78

Other

4

-7

-11

Changes in Working Capital

-181

-157

+24

OCF

1,265

1,646

+381

Net Capex

-1,188

-443

+745

Net cash for leases

-572

-562

+10

Net M&A

-8

-4

+4

Net interest

-44

-32

+12

Free Cash Flow

-547

605

+1,152

FCF (excl. B777 payments)

196

640

+444

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

incl. B777 payments:

€35m in 2020; €743m in 2019

PAGE 13

Cash Flow Outlook: Overview of major drivers (1/2)

2019

2020e

FCF effect

Main Drivers 2020 - 2022

(in €m)

(in €bn)

22e vs 20e

EBIT

4,128

3.5-3.8

EBIT guidance: 2020: €3.5-3.8bn; 2022: between

~€4.7bn and >€5.3bn, depending on macro recovery

Includes non-cashone-offs in 2020 (StreetScooter,

Depreciation/amortization

3,684

~+4.0

impairments); slight increase reflecting investments excl.

these 2020 one-off effects

Change in provisions

Income taxes paid

Changes in WC / Other

-506~-0.4

-843~-0.7

-414 +/- 0.2

Incl. effects for yearly pension payments; in 2019/2020 utilization of early retirement / restructuring provisions

Reflecting rising EBIT in line with 2022 guidance

Strong yoy development in 2020 YTD; slight WC build-up expected going forward

OCF

6,049

~6.6

Improvement mainly driven by EBIT growth

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 14

Cash Flow Outlook: Overview of major drivers (2/2)

2019

2020e

FCF effect

Main Drivers 2020 - 2022

(in €m)

(in €bn)

22e vs 20e

OCF

6,049

~6.6

Improvement mainly driven by EBIT growth

Net Capex excl. B777 order

-2,374

~-2.4

Flat to slight gradual increase in regular gross Capex

B777 order

-1,100

~-0.3

Last tranche of Express B777 Capex in 2021

(2021e: <€300m)

Net Cash for Leases

-2,278

~-2.3

Slightly increasing in line with business growth

Net M&A

680

~-0.1

2019: €+653m China DSC deal;

2020-22e: No significant M&A planned

Net Interest

-110

~-0.1

No major change expected

Free Cash Flow

867

~1.4

Significant improvement in line with 2022 target

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 15

Q2 2020: Major balance sheet movements

€2.25bn senior bonds issuance in May

Update on pension status

Three senior bonds issued:

in €m

  • €750m, 6-year maturity, 0.375% coupon rate

€750m,

9-year maturity, 0.75% coupon rate

4.717

5.234

Total

€750m,

12-year maturity, 1% coupon rate

Average

Balance sheet extension:

Increase in non-current financial liabilities

Germany

Increase in cash position and current financial assets

12.773

13.222

4,6

Cash & Cash

2,9

2,6

UK

equivalents,

Mar 31st, 2020

Jun 30th, 2020

in € bn

Plan Assets

Net Pension Provision

31.12.19

30.03.20

30.06.20

Discount rates

1,87%

1,47%

1,70%

1,50%

2,30%

1,40%

Mar 31st 2020

Jun 30th 2020

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 16

DPDHL Group Investment Case Fully Intact

SHAREHOLDERS'

RETURN

Long-term Finance Policy defining sustainable shareholder returns

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 17

2020 EBIT guidance: Confirmed as introduced on July 7th, 2020

in € bn

EBIT

2020

Group

3.5-3.8

P&P

~1.5

DHL

2.8-3.1

Corp. Functions

~ -0.75

Reported EBIT includes:

  • ~ €-300m related to asset impairments (Q2, €-99m) & one-time payment (Q3e, ~ €-200m)
  • One-timecosts related to non-core business (StreetScooter, ~ €-400m)

2020

FCF

~1.4

Gross Capex

~2.9

(excl. leases)

Tax Rate

22-24%

FCF and Capex guidance includes ~ €300m Express intercontinental fleet renewal (B777) and ~ €-200mone-time payment

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 18

2020 Guidance: What is factored in (reminder, no change)

GROUP EBIT guidance: €3.5-3.8bn,including

in €m

- €-99m asset impairments (Q2 2020)

- ~ €-200mone-time payment (expected Q3 2020)

-

~ €-400m StreetScooter

4,200-4,500

4.128

-80

4.048

+150-450

~ -300

~ -400

3,500-3,800

+4-11%

growth

FY2019 EBIT

2019 One-offs

2019 excl.

2020e

2020e excl.

2020e

2020e

FY 2020e EBIT

Reported

& StreetScooter1)

One-offs &

Operating

One-offs &

One-offs2)

StreetScooter

Reported

StreetScooter

performance

StreetScooter

1) 2019 One-offs: €+426m DSC China disposal, €-151m DSC restructuring costs, €-80m DeCS restructuring costs, €-115m StreetScooter

2) 2020 One-offs:€-99m asset impairments triggered by lockdown (Q2), ~€-200mone-time payment (Q3e)

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 19

2022 Guidance: Confirmed as updated on July 7th, 2020

All targets to be rolled forward annually

Post-Covid Recovery

2022 EBIT

V-shape

> €5.3bn

U-shape

~ €5.1bn

2020-22 cumulative

FCF€5.0 - 6.0bn

Gross Capex

€8.5 - 9.5bn

(excl. leases)

L-shape

~ €4.7bn

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 20

Shareholder Returns defined by Finance Policy; 2020 dividend continuity assured

Dividend proposal of €1.15 for FY 2019, stable yoy

€1,15

€1,15

€1,15

€0,80

€0,85

€0,85

€1,05

€0,65

€0,70

€0,70

60%

59%

58%

53%

49%

50%

48%

52%

55%

55%

46%

40%

2010

2011

2012

2013

2014

2015

2016

2017

2018

2019

Underlying Payout Ratio 1)

Dividend payment of €1.4bn to DPDHL shareholders to be proposed at AGM on Aug 27th

1) Adjusted for non-recurring items when applicable

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

FINANCE POLICY

  • Target / maintain rating BBB+
  • Dividend payout ratio to remain between 40-60% of net profit (continuity and Cash Flow performance considered)
  • Excess liquidity will be used for share buybacks and/or extraordinary dividends

PAGE 21

Wrap Up

  • H1 20 has shown mission-critical importance of logistics-andresilienceofDPDHLportfolio
  • Strong confidence in DPDHL perspectives given self-help potential and proven agility in volatile macroeconomicenvironment
  • Unchanged strategic focus on our long-term plans, based on clear mission & values,diversified globalfootprintandstrongbalancesheet

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 22

INVESTOR RELATIONS SERIES: Experience Excellence. Simply Delivered.

VIRTUAL TUTORIAL

VIRTUAL TUTORIAL

VIRTUAL TUTORIAL

VIRTUAL TUTORIAL

DHL Supply Chain

Express: Profitable

DGFF: myDHLi

Data Analytics

Accelerated Digitalization

e-commerce growth

20 MAY 2020

03 SEPTEMBER 2020

10 JUNE 2020

05 OCTOBER 2020

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 23

Investor Relations Contact

Martin Robert Schneider Sebastian Slania Christian Rottler Agnes Putri Ziegenbalg

+49 228 182 63000

+49 228 182 63201

+49 228 182 63203

+49 228 182 63206

+49 228 182 63207

m.ziegenbalg@dpdhl.com

christian.rottler@dpdhl.com

a.putri@dpdhl.com

robert.schneider1@dpdhl.com

sebastian.slania@dpdhl.com

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 24

Disclaimer

  • This presentation contains certain statements that are neither reported results nor other historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Deutsche Post AG's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market and economic conditions, the behavior of other market participants, the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated synergies and the actions of government regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this presentation. Deutsche Post AG does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
  • This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any security, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this presentation in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.
  • Copies of this presentation and any documentation relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in or into or from Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful.
  • This document represents the Company's judgment as of date of this presentation.

VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020

PAGE 25

Disclaimer

Deutsche Post AG published this content on 06 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2020 08:03:05 UTC
