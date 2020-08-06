Deutsche Post : CFO Virtual Roadshow (London), 6 August 2020 0 08/06/2020 | 04:04am EDT Send by mail :

Position of strength allows to carefully steer cash utilization between balance sheet safety, employee bonus, growth investments and shareholderreturns VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 2 DPDHL Group Investment Case Fully Intact EARNINGS Sustainable growth from diversified global market leader VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 3 Q2 2020 Group Revenue GROUP €15,959m €+479m (+3.1%) Revenue growth yoy All in €m +368 +253+277 +167 -544 P&P Germany Express DGFF DSC DeCS Organic Growth Group: +7.0% +7.9% +11.2% -13.1% +17.4% +4.6% VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 4 P&P Germany: Revenue up 7% as Parcel growth & yield measures more than offset DM volume decline Q2 2020 Volume Revenue yoy Mail Communication -3.0% +4.4% Dialogue Marketing -27.2% -27.0% Parcel Germany +21.4% +28.1% As previously communicated, DM showed significant reduction in advertisement volumes during lockdown

MC volumes holding up well, revenue increase driven by yield measures

Parcel volume growth significantly higher than usual - stronger revenue growth reflects regular, annual yield measures as well as mix effects VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 5 Express TDI volume recovering from April trough Global TDI SpD*, YoY Growth TDI SpD* by Region, YoY Growth 8,3% Asia Pacific 1,5% Europe Americas -0,8% 8,9% Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Q1: +0.6% Q2: -0.2% *SpD: Shipments per Day VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 -3,2% -2,7% Q1 2020 Q2 2020 PAGE 6 DGFF: Increase in GP/unit in AFR and OFR drives strong Q2 performance Q2 2020 Air Freight Ocean Freight yoy (AFR) (OFR) Volumes -13.7% -19.6% Gross Profit +42.4% -15.3% GP/EXP t ; GP/TEU +65.1% +5.2% Very strong and unusual GP development in AFR due to extremely tight market

Size and strong relationships with carriers and customers key to find & match capacity

Internal process optimization ongoing: CargoWise roll-out considered completed in OFR and >30% in AFR - new digital customer portal myDHLi successfully launched VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 7 DPDHL Group Investment Case Fully Intact EARNINGS Clear agenda for improving profitability VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 8 Q2 2020 Group P&L in €m Q2 2019 Q2 2020 vs. LY Revenue 15,480 15,959 +3.1% EBIT 769 912 +18.6% Financial result -137 -155 -13.1% Taxes -139 -182 -30.9% Consolidated net profit* 458 525 +14.6% EPS (in €) 0.38 0.43 +13.2% *after minority interest VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 9 EBIT back to growth in Q2 GROUP EBIT €912m (+18.6% yoy); +26.3% excl. 2019 One-offs, StreetScooter & 2020 asset impairments Note: No separation of COVID-19 impacts in €m +26.3% 1.101 +229 -99 912 872 -90 769 +103 Q2 2019 Q2 2019 One-offs Q2 2019 excl. Q2 Operating Q2 2020 excl. Q2 2020 Q2 2020 Q2 2020 EBIT Reported & StreetScooter 1) One-offs & performance One-offs & One-offs2) StreetScooter EBIT Reported StreetScooter StreetScooter 1) Q2 2019, One-offs:€-53m DSC restructuring costs, €-28m DeCS restructuring costs; StreetScooter: €-22m Q2 2020, One-offs:€-99m asset impairments triggered by lockdown VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 10 Q2 EBIT, Divisional results and main drivers EBIT Q2 2019 +8.4% +49.2% 521 565 EBIT Q2 2020 in €m +53.2% -59.8% 177 264 124 190 87 >+100% 35 1 -18 Q2 2020 Comments P&P Germany EBIT growth mainly reflects measures initiated in 2018 (overhead reduction, yield management,…)

Parcel acceleration offsets volume decline in Dialogue Marketing Express TDI volumes flat yoy, recovering from April trough

Higher network cost balanced by cost & yield measures and higher ACS (air capacity sales) revenue DGFF Tight AFR market drives strong AFR gross profit and EBIT increase

Internal process optimization ongoing DSC Low activity levels & temporary shut- down of several customer operations

Profit contribution supported by customer portfolio and cost measures One-offs yoy: Q2 2019: €-53mrestructuring charges; Q2 2020: €-62masset impairment DeCS Strong growth in B2C

On track towards positive profit contribution in 2020 One-offs yoy: Q2 2019: €-28mrestructuring charges; Q2 2020: €-30masset impairment VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 11 DPDHL Group Investment Case Fully Intact CASH FLOW Continued investments for profitable growth

Strong balance sheet and cash generation VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 12 Q2 2020 Cash Flow confirms fundamental strength of operating development in €m Q2 2019 Q2 2020 vs. LY EBIT 769 912 +143 Depreciation/amortization 918 942 +24 Change in provisions -10 113 +123 Income taxes paid -235 -157 +78 Other 4 -7 -11 Changes in Working Capital -181 -157 +24 OCF 1,265 1,646 +381 Net Capex -1,188 -443 +745 Net cash for leases -572 -562 +10 Net M&A -8 -4 +4 Net interest -44 -32 +12 Free Cash Flow -547 605 +1,152 FCF (excl. B777 payments) 196 640 +444 VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 incl. B777 payments: €35m in 2020; €743m in 2019 PAGE 13 Cash Flow Outlook: Overview of major drivers (1/2) 2019 2020e FCF effect Main Drivers 2020 - 2022 (in €m) (in €bn) 22e vs 20e EBIT 4,128 3.5-3.8 EBIT guidance: 2020: €3.5-3.8bn; 2022: between ~€4.7bn and >€5.3bn, depending on macro recovery Includes non-cashone-offs in 2020 (StreetScooter, Depreciation/amortization 3,684 ~+4.0 impairments); slight increase reflecting investments excl. these 2020 one-off effects Change in provisions Income taxes paid Changes in WC / Other -506~-0.4 -843~-0.7 -414 +/- 0.2 Incl. effects for yearly pension payments; in 2019/2020 utilization of early retirement / restructuring provisions Reflecting rising EBIT in line with 2022 guidance Strong yoy development in 2020 YTD; slight WC build-up expected going forward OCF 6,049 ~6.6 Improvement mainly driven by EBIT growth VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 14 Cash Flow Outlook: Overview of major drivers (2/2) 2019 2020e FCF effect Main Drivers 2020 - 2022 (in €m) (in €bn) 22e vs 20e OCF 6,049 ~6.6 Improvement mainly driven by EBIT growth Net Capex excl. B777 order -2,374 ~-2.4 Flat to slight gradual increase in regular gross Capex B777 order -1,100 ~-0.3 Last tranche of Express B777 Capex in 2021 (2021e: <€300m) Net Cash for Leases -2,278 ~-2.3 Slightly increasing in line with business growth Net M&A 680 ~-0.1 2019: €+653m China DSC deal; 2020-22e: No significant M&A planned Net Interest -110 ~-0.1 No major change expected Free Cash Flow 867 ~1.4 Significant improvement in line with 2022 target VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 15 Q2 2020: Major balance sheet movements €2.25bn senior bonds issuance in May Update on pension status Three senior bonds issued: in €m €750m, 6-year maturity, 0.375% coupon rate  €750m, 9-year maturity, 0.75% coupon rate 4.717 5.234 Total  €750m, 12-year maturity, 1% coupon rate Average Balance sheet extension:  Increase in non-current financial liabilities Germany  Increase in cash position and current financial assets 12.773 13.222 4,6 Cash & Cash 2,9 2,6 UK equivalents, Mar 31st, 2020 Jun 30th, 2020 in € bn Plan Assets Net Pension Provision 31.12.19 30.03.20 30.06.20 Discount rates 1,87% 1,47% 1,70% 1,50% 2,30% 1,40% Mar 31st 2020 Jun 30th 2020 VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 16 DPDHL Group Investment Case Fully Intact SHAREHOLDERS' RETURN  Long-term Finance Policy defining sustainable shareholder returns VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 17 2020 EBIT guidance: Confirmed as introduced on July 7th, 2020 in € bn EBIT 2020 Group 3.5-3.8 P&P ~1.5 DHL 2.8-3.1 Corp. Functions ~ -0.75 Reported EBIT includes: ~ €-300m related to asset impairments (Q2, €-99m) & one-time payment (Q3e, ~ €-200m)

€-300m related to asset impairments (Q2, €-99m) & one-time payment (Q3e, ~ €-200m) One-time costs related to non-core business (StreetScooter, ~ €-400m) 2020 FCF ~1.4 Gross Capex ~2.9 (excl. leases) Tax Rate 22-24% FCF and Capex guidance includes ~ €300m Express intercontinental fleet renewal (B777) and ~ €-200mone-time payment VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 18 2020 Guidance: What is factored in (reminder, no change) GROUP EBIT guidance: €3.5-3.8bn,including in €m - €-99m asset impairments (Q2 2020) - ~ €-200mone-time payment (expected Q3 2020) - ~ €-400m StreetScooter 4,200-4,500 4.128 -80 4.048 +150-450 ~ -300 ~ -400 3,500-3,800 +4-11% growth FY2019 EBIT 2019 One-offs 2019 excl. 2020e 2020e excl. 2020e 2020e FY 2020e EBIT Reported & StreetScooter1) One-offs & Operating One-offs & One-offs2) StreetScooter Reported StreetScooter performance StreetScooter 1) 2019 One-offs: €+426m DSC China disposal, €-151m DSC restructuring costs, €-80m DeCS restructuring costs, €-115m StreetScooter 2) 2020 One-offs:€-99m asset impairments triggered by lockdown (Q2), ~€-200mone-time payment (Q3e) VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 19 2022 Guidance: Confirmed as updated on July 7th, 2020 All targets to be rolled forward annually Post-Covid Recovery 2022 EBIT V-shape > €5.3bn U-shape ~ €5.1bn 2020-22 cumulative FCF€5.0 - 6.0bn Gross Capex €8.5 - 9.5bn (excl. leases) L-shape ~ €4.7bn VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 PAGE 20 Shareholder Returns defined by Finance Policy; 2020 dividend continuity assured Dividend proposal of €1.15 for FY 2019, stable yoy €1,15 €1,15 €1,15 €0,80 €0,85 €0,85 €1,05 €0,65 €0,70 €0,70 60% 59% 58% 53% 49% 50% 48% 52% 55% 55% 46% 40% 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Underlying Payout Ratio 1) Dividend payment of €1.4bn to DPDHL shareholders to be proposed at AGM on Aug 27th 1) Adjusted for non-recurring items when applicable VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW | MELANIE KREIS | 6 AUG 2020 FINANCE POLICY Target / maintain rating BBB+

Dividend payout ratio to remain between 40-60% of net profit (continuity and Cash Flow performance considered)

40-60% of net profit Excess liquidity will be used for share buybacks and/or extraordinary dividends PAGE 21 Wrap Up H1 20 has shown mission-critical importance of logistics-andresilienceofDPDHLportfolio

