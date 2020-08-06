Deutsche Post : CFO Virtual Roadshow (London), 6 August 2020
08/06/2020 | 04:04am EDT
VIRTUAL MANAGEMENT ROADSHOW
Melanie Kreis, Group CFO
Key Highlights
As pre-released, Group EBIT back to growth in Q2 2020
Strong cash flow development further testifies fundamentallystrongoperatingperformance
Position of strength allows to carefully steer cash utilization between balance sheet safety, employee bonus, growth investments and shareholderreturns
PAGE 2
DPDHL Group Investment Case Fully Intact
EARNINGS
Sustainable growth from diversified global market leader
GROUP
€15,959m
€+479m
(+3.1%)
Revenue growth yoy
All in €m
+368
+253
+277
+167
-544
P&P Germany
Express
DGFF
DSC
DeCS
Organic Growth
Group:
+7.0%
+7.9%
+11.2%
-13.1%
+17.4%
+4.6%
P&P Germany: Revenue up 7% as Parcel growth & yield measures more than offset DM volume decline
Q2 2020
Volume
Revenue
yoy
Mail Communication
-3.0%
+4.4%
Dialogue Marketing
-27.2%
-27.0%
Parcel Germany
+21.4%
+28.1%
As previously communicated, DM showed significant reduction in advertisement volumes during lockdown
MC volumes holding up well, revenue increase driven by yield measures
Parcel volume growth significantly higher than usual - stronger revenue growth reflects regular, annual yield measures as well as mix effects
Express TDI volume recovering from April trough
Global TDI SpD*, YoY Growth
TDI SpD* by Region, YoY Growth
8,3%
Asia Pacific
1,5%
Europe
Americas
-0,8%
Jan
Feb
Mar
Apr
May
Jun
Q1: +0.6%
Q2: -0.2%
*SpD: Shipments per Day
-2,7%
Q1 2020
Q2 2020
DGFF: Increase in GP/unit in AFR and OFR drives strong Q2 performance
Q2 2020
Air Freight
Ocean Freight
yoy
(AFR)
(OFR)
Volumes
-13.7%
-19.6%
Gross Profit
+42.4%
-15.3%
GP/EXP t ; GP/TEU
+65.1%
+5.2%
Very strong and unusual GP development in AFR due to extremely tight market
Size and strong relationships with carriers and customers key to find & match capacity
Internal process optimization ongoing: CargoWise roll-out considered completed in OFR and >30% in AFR - new digital customer portal myDHLi successfully launched
DPDHL Group Investment Case Fully Intact
EARNINGS
Clear agenda for improving profitability
Q2 2020 Group P&L
in €m
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
vs. LY
Revenue
15,480
15,959
+3.1%
EBIT
769
912
+18.6%
Financial result
-137
-155
-13.1%
Taxes
-139
-182
-30.9%
Consolidated net profit*
458
525
+14.6%
EPS (in €)
0.38
0.43
+13.2%
*after minority interest
EBIT back to growth in Q2
GROUP EBIT €912m
(+18.6% yoy);
+26.3% excl. 2019 One-offs, StreetScooter & 2020 asset impairments Note: No separation of COVID-19 impacts
+26.3%
1.101
+229
-99
912
872
-90
769
+103
Q2 2019
Q2 2019 One-offs
Q2 2019 excl.
Q2 Operating
Q2 2020 excl.
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
Q2 2020
EBIT Reported
& StreetScooter
1)
One-offs &
performance
One-offs &
One-offs
2)
StreetScooter
EBIT Reported
StreetScooter
StreetScooter
1) Q2 2019, One-offs:€-53m DSC restructuring costs, €-28m DeCS restructuring costs; StreetScooter: €-22m
Q2 2020, One-offs:€-99m asset impairments triggered by lockdown
Q2 EBIT, Divisional results and main drivers
EBIT Q2 2019
124
190
87
>+100%
35
1
-18
P&P Germany
EBIT growth mainly reflects measures initiated in 2018 (overhead reduction, yield management,…)
Parcel acceleration offsets volume decline in Dialogue Marketing
Express
TDI volumes flat yoy, recovering from April trough
Higher network cost balanced by cost & yield measures and higher ACS (air capacity sales) revenue
DGFF
Tight AFR market drives strong AFR gross profit and EBIT increase
Internal process optimization ongoing
DSC
Low activity levels & temporary shut- down of several customer operations
Profit contribution supported by customer portfolio and cost measures
One-offs yoy:
Q2 2019: €-53m restructuring charges; Q2 2020: €-62m asset impairment
DeCS
Strong growth in B2C
On track towards positive profit contribution in 2020
One-offs yoy:
Q2 2019: €-28m restructuring charges; Q2 2020: €-30m asset impairment
DPDHL Group Investment Case Fully Intact
CASH FLOW
Continued investments for profitable growth
Strong balance sheet and cash generation
Q2 2020 Cash Flow confirms fundamental strength of operating development
in €m
Q2 2019
Q2 2020
vs. LY
EBIT
769
912
+143
Depreciation/amortization
918
942
+24
Change in provisions
-10
113
+123
Income taxes paid
-235
-157
+78
Other
4
-7
-11
Changes in Working Capital
-181
-157
+24
OCF
1,265
1,646
+381
Net Capex
-1,188
-443
+745
Net cash for leases
-572
-562
+10
Net M&A
-8
-4
+4
Net interest
-44
-32
+12
Free Cash Flow
-547
605
+1,152
FCF (excl. B777 payments)
196
640
+444
incl. B777 payments:
€35m in 2020; €743m in 2019
Cash Flow Outlook: Overview of major drivers (1/2)
2019
2020e
FCF effect
Main Drivers 2020 - 2022
(in €m)
(in €bn)
22e vs 20e
EBIT
4,128
3.5-3.8
EBIT guidance: 2020: €3.5-3.8bn; 2022: between
~€4.7bn and >€5.3bn, depending on macro recovery
Includes non-cashone-offs in 2020 (StreetScooter,
Depreciation/amortization
3,684
~+4.0
impairments); slight increase reflecting investments excl.
these 2020 one-off effects
Change in provisions
Income taxes paid
Changes in WC / Other
-506~-0.4
-843~-0.7
-414 +/- 0.2
Incl. effects for yearly pension payments; in 2019/2020 utilization of early retirement / restructuring provisions
Reflecting rising EBIT in line with 2022 guidance
Strong yoy development in 2020 YTD; slight WC build-up expected going forward
OCF
6,049
~6.6
Improvement mainly driven by EBIT growth
Cash Flow Outlook: Overview of major drivers (2/2)
2019
2020e
FCF effect
Main Drivers 2020 - 2022
(in €m)
(in €bn)
22e vs 20e
OCF
6,049
~6.6
Improvement mainly driven by EBIT growth
Net Capex excl. B777 order
-2,374
~-2.4
Flat to slight gradual increase in regular gross Capex
B777 order
-1,100
~-0.3
Last tranche of Express B777 Capex in 2021
(2021e: <€300m)
Net Cash for Leases
-2,278
~-2.3
Slightly increasing in line with business growth
Net M&A
680
~-0.1
2019: €+653m China DSC deal;
2020-22e: No significant M&A planned
Net Interest
-110
~-0.1
No major change expected
Free Cash Flow
867
~1.4
Significant improvement in line with 2022 target
Q2 2020: Major balance sheet movements
€2.25bn senior bonds issuance in May
Update on pension status
Three senior bonds issued:
in €m
€750m, 6-year maturity, 0.375% coupon rate
€750m,
9-year maturity, 0.75% coupon rate
4.717
5.234
Total
€750m,
12-year maturity, 1% coupon rate
Average
Balance sheet extension:
Increase in non-current financial liabilities
Germany
Increase in cash position and current financial assets
12.773
13.222
4,6
Cash & Cash
2,9
2,6
UK
equivalents,
Mar 31st, 2020
Jun 30th, 2020
in € bn
Plan Assets
Net Pension Provision
31.12.19
30.03.20
30.06.20
Discount rates
1,87%
1,47%
1,70%
1,50%
2,30%
1,40%
Mar 31st 2020
Jun 30th 2020
DPDHL Group Investment Case Fully Intact
SHAREHOLDERS'
RETURN
Long-term Finance Policy defining sustainable shareholder returns
2020 EBIT guidance: Confirmed as introduced on July 7
th, 2020
in € bn
EBIT
2020
Group
3.5-3.8
P&P
~1.5
DHL
2.8-3.1
Corp. Functions
~ -0.75
Reported EBIT includes:
~ €-300m related to asset impairments (Q2, €-99m) & one-time payment (Q3e, ~ €-200m)
One-timecosts related to non-core business (StreetScooter, ~ €-400m)
2020
FCF
~1.4
Gross Capex
~2.9
(excl. leases)
Tax Rate
22-24%
FCF and Capex guidance includes ~ €300m Express intercontinental fleet renewal (B777) and ~ €-200mone-time payment
2020 Guidance: What is factored in (reminder, no change)
GROUP EBIT guidance: €3.5-3.8bn
, including
in €m
- €-99m asset impairments (Q2 2020)
- ~ €-200mone-time payment (expected Q3 2020)
-
~ €-400m StreetScooter
4,200-4,500
4.128
-80
4.048
+150-450
~ -300
~ -400
3,500-3,800
+4-11%
growth
FY2019 EBIT
2019 One-offs
2019 excl.
2020e
2020e excl.
2020e
2020e
FY 2020e EBIT
Reported
& StreetScooter
1)
One-offs &
Operating
One-offs &
One-offs
2)
StreetScooter
Reported
StreetScooter
performance
StreetScooter
1) 2019 One-offs: €+426m DSC China disposal, €-151m DSC restructuring costs, €-80m DeCS restructuring costs, €-115m StreetScooter
2) 2020 One-offs:€-99m asset impairments triggered by lockdown (Q2), ~€-200mone-time payment (Q3e)
2022 Guidance: Confirmed as updated on July 7
th, 2020
All targets to be rolled forward annually
Post-Covid Recovery
2022 EBIT
V-shape
> €5.3bn
2020-22 cumulative
FCF €5.0 - 6.0bn
Gross Capex
€8.5 - 9.5bn
(excl. leases)
Shareholder Returns defined by Finance Policy; 2020 dividend continuity assured
Dividend proposal of €1.15 for FY 2019, stable yoy
€1,15
€1,15
€1,15
€0,80
€0,85
€0,85
€1,05
€0,65
€0,70
€0,70
60%
59%
58%
53%
49%
50%
48%
52%
55%
55%
46%
40%
2010
2011
2012
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
Underlying Payout Ratio
1)
Dividend payment of €1.4bn to DPDHL shareholders to be proposed at AGM on Aug 27
th
1) Adjusted for non-recurring items when applicable
Target / maintain rating BBB+
Dividend payout ratio to remain between 40-60% of net profit (continuity and Cash Flow performance considered)
Excess liquidity will be used for share buybacks and/or extraordinary dividends
Wrap Up
H1 20 has shown mission-critical importance of logistics-andresilienceofDPDHLportfolio
Strong confidence in DPDHL perspectives given self-help potential and proven agility in volatile macroeconomicenvironment
Unchanged strategic focus on our long-term plans, based on clear mission & values,diversified globalfootprintandstrongbalancesheet
INVESTOR RELATIONS SERIES: Experience Excellence. Simply Delivered.
VIRTUAL TUTORIAL
VIRTUAL TUTORIAL
VIRTUAL TUTORIAL
VIRTUAL TUTORIAL
DHL Supply Chain
Express: Profitable
DGFF: myDHLi
Data Analytics
Accelerated Digitalization
e-commerce growth
20 MAY 2020
03 SEPTEMBER 2020
10 JUNE 2020
05 OCTOBER 2020
Investor Relations Contact
Martin Robert Schneider Sebastian Slania Christian Rottler Agnes Putri Ziegenbalg
+49 228 182 63000
+49 228 182 63201
+49 228 182 63203
+49 228 182 63206
+49 228 182 63207
m.ziegenbalg@dpdhl.com
christian.rottler@dpdhl.com
a.putri@dpdhl.com
robert.schneider1@dpdhl.com
sebastian.slania@dpdhl.com
This presentation contains certain statements that are neither reported results nor other historical information. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond Deutsche Post AG's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market and economic conditions, the behavior of other market participants, the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and achieve anticipated synergies and the actions of government regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which apply only as of the date of this presentation. Deutsche Post AG does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to subscribe for or buy any security, nor shall there be any sale, issuance or transfer of the securities referred to in this presentation in any jurisdiction in contravention of applicable law.
Copies of this presentation and any documentation relating to the Offer are not being, and must not be, directly or indirectly, mailed or otherwise forwarded, distributed or sent in or into or from Australia, Canada or Japan or any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful.
This document represents the Company's judgment as of date of this presentation.
