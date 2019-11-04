Log in
Deutsche Post : DHL Expands Rail Freight Services Between Europe and China

11/04/2019 | 04:58am EST

By Kim Richters

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.XE) said Monday that its subsidiary DHL Global Forwarding opened three rail freight centers to handle increasing demand for services between Europe and Asia.

The German logistics company said DHL opened centers in Le Havre, France, Felixstowe, U.K. and Genoa, Italy.

"Chinese rail experts" will be working at the sites to advise customers and coordinate freight volumes, it said.

The company also launched a new rail freight service between the Chinese city of Xi'an and German cities Hamburg and Neuss that will cut transit time to 10-12 days from 17 days. It is cooperating on the project with Xi'an International Inland Port Investment & Development Group Co.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE POST AG 0.44% 32.275 Delayed Quote.34.50%
