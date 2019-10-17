Press release Deutsche Post DHL Group sees mass market potential for synthetic fuels in five to ten years "Sustainable Fuels for Logistics" study reports on progress made in the development of sustainable fuels - particularly in the area of e-fuels

e-fuels Published on the occasion of the aireg - Sustainable Aviation Fuel Conference 2019

CEO Frank Appel: "As part of our zero-emissions strategy for 2050, we are also accelerating the transition from fossil fuels to clean fuel alternatives. But we cannot achieve this on our own - strong cross-border and cross-sectoral cooperation between the political, business and scientific communities is crucial." Bonn- October 17, 2019:While physical logistics networks remain indispensable, electrification in local transport is already making an important contribution to the achievement of the energy turnaround today. However, commercial use of electric drive on long-haul and heavy-duty routes is not yet feasible. This is where sustainable fuels play a crucial role as they could be pivotal in reducing the climate impact of transport emissions. With the "Sustainable Fuels for Logistics" study published today, Deutsche Post DHL Group presents the current status of trends and developments in the sector, compares and evaluates the advantages and disadvantages of the respective drives, and shares its experiences from practical application. In addition, experts from science, associations and non-governmental organizations (NGOs) provide insights into the possible uses and current limitations of sustainable fuels. At the beginning of October Deutsche Post DHL Group reiterated the importance of sustainability as it announced its new "Strategy 2025". "We want to connect people and improve their lives. And for the Group, this has long since included environmental and climate protection," says Frank Appel, CEO of Deutsche Post DHL Group. "Our aim is to achieve zero-emission logistics by 2050. But this goal cannot be achieved with efficiency measures and a modern fleet alone. We also need to accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to clean alternative energy sources. This is why, strong cross-border and cross-sectoral cooperation between the political, business and scientific communities is so crucial," he explains. Key findings of the study: E-mobility is the technology of choice in the transport sector. But its use is currently restricted to short-range transports.

is the technology of choice in the transport sector. But its use is currently restricted to short-range transports. Drop-in fuels are compatible with current technology and can replace fossil fuels.

fuels are compatible with current technology and can replace fossil fuels. Non-drop-in fuels require modified engines or new technology.

fuels require modified engines or new technology. Second-generation biofuels and e-fuels are beginning to gain a foothold.

biofuels and e-fuels are beginning to gain a foothold. Biofuels and energy must come from renewable sources.

Production of plant-based biofuels should not lead to monocultures and the destruction of crop land and rain forests.

plant-based biofuels should not lead to monocultures and the destruction of crop land and rain forests. Progress can only be accelerated through dialogue and coordinated action.

A global knowledge base is needed if we are to develop common standards.

Press release Some of the alternative fuels available today can already help significantly reduce emissions with minor or no modifications to engines and infrastructures. Concerns about the availability and sustainability of biofuels are leading to a growing interest in what are known as e-fuels. These synthetic fuels can be produced from renewable energies and carbon dioxide (CO2). "There's a lot to be said for e-fuels. They can be seamlessly integrated into existing vehicles and infrastructure. At present, however, they are not economically competitive. And, as with e-mobility, there is still not enough green electricity available to ensure that their production really is climate-neutral," explains Dr. Thomas Ogilvie, Labor Director and Board Member for Human Resources and Corporate Incubations at Deutsche Post DHL Group, who today presented the study's findings at the "aireg - Conference for Sustainable Aviation Fuel 2019". "We believe synthetic fuels will reach mass market viability in the next five to ten years. In our view, progress will depend on a cross-border,cross-sectoral approach and the development of global standards to promote the production and use of sustainable fuels internationally," Ogilvie adds. The "Sustainable Fuels in Logistics" white paper can be downloaded free of charge as a PDF file from www.dpdhl.com/sustainable-fuels. - End - You can find the press release for download as well as further information on dpdhl.com/pressreleases You can read more about our CR activities in our latest CR Report. Page 2 of 3

