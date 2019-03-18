Log in
Deutsche Post : DHL Parent Avoids Industry's Deals Arena

03/18/2019 | 02:48am EDT

By Jennifer Smith

The world's largest logistics provider is steering clear of the sector's increasingly active mergers-and-acquisitions market.

Frank Appel, chief executive of DHL parent company Deutsche Post AG, said in an interview that the scale of the DHL's forwarding, express and supply-chain business means there are few opportunities for significant combinations that would also pass muster with antitrust regulators.

This leaves the company looking for growth and service expansion within its own operations.

"In global forwarding...there is a lot of M&A activity going on, but we are still the largest," Mr. Appel said. "So we think it's better to focus on ourselves."

The German postal and logistics group reported $69.83 billion in revenue for 2018, up 1.8% from the year before, with the strongest growth in its express and global freight-forwarding divisions. Operating profit fell 15.5% for the full year, but DHL forecast that should rise to between $4.42 billion and $4.88 billion in 2019.

The company's freight-forwarding and logistics operation is among a small group of businesses at the top of a highly fragmented world-wide market. The largest players, including Switzerland-based Kuehne + Nagel International AG and DB Schenker of Germany, compete for global contracts handling and shipping goods for the world's biggest industrial manufacturers and retailers.

Kuehne + Nagel, second to DHL in forwarding and supply-chain revenue, according to market analysts Armstrong & Associates Inc., has made several small acquisitions in recent years to bring in new services, including the November 2018 purchase of U.S. time-critical business Quick International Courier.

In recent months, logistics operators in Denmark and Kuwait have been competing for control of Swiss freight forwarder Panalpina Welttransport Holding AG in an effort to gain market share and operations in more international markets.

Mr. Appel said DHL was rolling out technology and software improvements and is focusing on that instead of mergers, "because we think it's better to grow organically."

Buying a technology-focused logistics startup would be expensive, Mr. Appel said, because of the high valuations for companies such as Flexport Inc., which last month announced a $1 billion round of investment led by SoftBank Group Corp.'s Vision Fund.

"The prices are high," Mr. Appel said. "That's the reason why we would rather develop it ourselves," adding that it "doesn't mean that we won't change our mind in the future."

Write to Jennifer Smith at jennifer.smith@wsj.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 64 254 M
EBIT 2019 4 191 M
Net income 2019 2 786 M
Debt 2019 14 017 M
Yield 2019 4,19%
P/E ratio 2019 13,23
P/E ratio 2020 11,79
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
EV / Sales 2020 0,75x
Capitalization 36 440 M
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 34,3 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG23.25%41 264
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE12.29%94 212
FEDEX CORPORATION11.00%46 461
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.11.63%13 049
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.64%10 828
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%9 233
