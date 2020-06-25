Deutsche Post : Funded Startup Launches Algorithm for Route Optimization

By Pietro Lombardi



Deutsche Post AG's Greenplan startup is launching a new algorithm aimed at optimizing routes, thus helping reduce costs and CO2 emissions.

The algorithm uses data on historic traffic patterns and travel times.

It "enables our customers to save up to 20 per cent of costs compared to standard route optimization solutions and to lower their carbon footprint accordingly, simply by reducing kilometers driven," Greenplan Chief Executive Clemens Beckmann said.

