MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Post AG

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Post : Funded Startup Launches Algorithm for Route Optimization

06/25/2020 | 07:45am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Deutsche Post AG's Greenplan startup is launching a new algorithm aimed at optimizing routes, thus helping reduce costs and CO2 emissions.

The algorithm uses data on historic traffic patterns and travel times.

It "enables our customers to save up to 20 per cent of costs compared to standard route optimization solutions and to lower their carbon footprint accordingly, simply by reducing kilometers driven," Greenplan Chief Executive Clemens Beckmann said.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

Financials
Sales 2020 62 270 M 69 873 M 69 873 M
Net income 2020 2 080 M 2 333 M 2 333 M
Net Debt 2020 14 281 M 16 024 M 16 024 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,2x
Yield 2020 3,60%
Capitalization 38 955 M 43 888 M 43 711 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,85x
Nbr of Employees 540 841
Free-Float 79,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Kenneth Allen Director
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG-7.15%43 888
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-5.51%94 408
FEDEX CORPORATION-10.66%35 292
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-5.64%12 252
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.41.06%10 309
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.25.28%8 355
