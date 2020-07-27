Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Post AG    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Post : GMX and WEB.DE launch postal mail notification service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/27/2020 | 03:21am EDT

Deutsche Post, GMX and WEB.DE launch postal mail notification service

  • Service available to all 34 million users of GMX and WEB.DE from July 27
  • Highest security standards in line with German privacy laws
  • Digital copy of postal mail contents to start in 2021

Bonn/Karlsruhe, July 27, 2020. Imagine finding out which letters will be arriving later in the day: A new postal mail notification service in Germany will do just that, with the help of the country's two most widely used e-mail providers, GMX and WEB.DE, and Deutsche Post. Registered users can take advantage of the convenient new heads-up service and receive e-mail notification of the physical letters and correspondence en route to their mailboxes. Attached to the notification e- mail is a photo of the envelope. As a result, individuals who use the online e-mail service or WEB.DE and GMX smartphone apps can stay informed at all times of the postal mail they are about to receive. The service is free of charge and can be activated starting on July 27, 2020, by all 34 million GMX and WEB.DE users via the settings section of their individual e-mail accounts. This means that once launched, the notification service will be available to every second German internet user.

"By introducing this new, globally unique notification service, we are making it possible for our customers to receive their postal mail even more conveniently and flexibly," said Tobias Meyer, Deutsche Post DHL Group Board Member for Post & Parcel Germany. "Registered GMX and WEB.DE users will now have the option of finding out about the postal mail they are about to receive - whenever and wherever they want - and digitally archiving their offline correspondence. They will also gain more transparency about the delivery quality provided by Deutsche Post."

Jan Oetjen, Managing Director of the e-mail providers GMX and WEB.DE, added: "Our postal mail notification service will integrate e-mail and postal correspondence into one inbox. This is a ground-breaking step, particularly when you consider just how rapidly the digitalization of communications is expanding. The e-mail inbox has already become the main hub for online communication between companies and customers. Order and delivery confirmations, invoices and contract documents are already being sent here along with private correspondence. In the

Page 1 of 4

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Phone

+49 228 182-9944

Email

pressestelle@dpdhl.com

Charles-de-Gaulle-Str. 20

Fax.

+49 228 182-9880

Twitter

twitter.com/DeutschePostDHL

53113 Bonn

Germany

dpdhl.com

future, users will be able to clearly organize and archive all relevant information from companies as well as government agencies in one place."

Simple, two-step registration process

Use of the postal mail notification service will require the express permission of users, a process that can be completed in two easy steps in the settings section of GMX and WEB.DE e-mail accounts. After logging in, users must first click the menu point "Postal mail notification" and then enter their postal address. Deutsche Post will then send a letter containing a confirmation code to this address for verification purposes. In the second step, users can confirm their address and complete the registration process by scanning the QR code in the letter or manually entering a 12- digit confirmation code. The new service is part of the smart mailbox offered by WEB.DE and GMX, and offers a number of automated functions. The next phase of the process will also introduce an appointment reminder function as well as sorting, archiving and response functionalities, while making it easier to quickly locate important e-mails and letters.

Secure data transfer and processing

The photos of postal mail will be taken as part of an automated process at Deutsche Post's state- of-the-art sorting centers, in full compliance with German data privacy and security standards. The process of photographing the envelopes will cause no delays as the letters will remain in the sorting system before being delivered, as usual, to the recipient's residential address. The photos of the envelopes will be erased from Deutsche Post's systems after they are sent to the recipient.

All postal mail notifications will be electronically signed by Deutsche Post. WEB.DE and GMX will then check the signature to ensure that the e-mails were in fact sent by Deutsche Post. Users will be able to clearly identify the postal mail notifications with the help of the superimposed WEB.DE or GMX e-mail seal as well as the Deutsche Post brand logo.

The electronic transmission of data between Deutsche Post and the e-mail inboxes of GMX and WEB.DE users will be protected by end-to-end transport encryption. All data will be collected and processed in secure IT systems and German computing centers. To further enhance security, GMX and WEB.DE users can add two-factor authentication to their account free of charge. The entire

Page 2 of 4

data-processing chain will meet the requirements of the European General Data Protection Regulation.

Digital copy of postal mail contents to start in 2021

Next year, GMX and WEB.DE users will have the option of receiving digital copies of the contents of their postal mail by secure e-mail. Users will then be able to read incoming letters on their PCs or smartphones before the physical versions are delivered to their home mailboxes. This service will require the participation of the respective sender of the mail and the explicit consent of the user. Following the market launch of this service, the partners will offer an option for secure end-to-end encryption of digital delivery. Users will then be able to add an additional security level to the digital copy of their correspondence by means of the internationally recognized and proven encryption standard PGP. PGP is already optionally available free of charge and can be easily integrated into all WEB.DE and GMX inboxes.

Users can find out more about the postal mail notification service on the following product pages: Deutsche Post: www.deutschepost.de/briefankuendigung

WEB.DE: https://www.web.de/email/briefankuendigung

GMX: https://www.gmx.net/mail/briefankuendigung.

- End -

You can find the press release for download on dpdhl.com/pressreleases

Media Contact:

Deutsche Post DHL Group

WEB.DE und GMX

Media Relations

Pressestelle

Alexander Edenhofer

Jörg Fries-Lammers

Phone: +49 228 182-9944

Phone: +49 2602 96-1238

E-mail:pressestelle@dpdhl.com

E-mail:presse@gmxnet.de

Deutsche Post - DiePost für Deutschland

Page 3 of 4

Deutsche Post is Europe's largest mail services operator, and market leader in the German mail and parcel market. With its powerful Deutsche Post brand and a workforce of about 150,000 employees committed to service excellence, the company is recognized both as "Die Post für Deutschland". The Deutsche Post portfolio combines the present and future of postal and communications services, ranging from mail and parcel delivery to secure electronic communication and dialog marketing for private and business customers. The company has been a pioneer in new postal technologies, carbon neutral shipping and e-commerce logistics solutions.

Deutsche Post is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 63 billion euros in 2019. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

About 1&1 Mail & Media GmbH

With its brands GMX and WEB.DE, 1&1 Mail & Media GmbH offers an extensive portfolio of communication solutions in the areas of e-mail, cloud and internet. With over 34 million active users, the company is the leader in the DACH market. The processing of all user data takes place exclusively in German data centers and is thus subject to the requirements of strict German data protection in accordance with the European GDPR. The brands of 1&1 Mail & Media GmbH are part of the initiative "E-Mail made in Germany", which stands for secure e-mail communication and encrypted data transport among German e-mail providers. 1&1 Mail & Media GmbH belongs to United Internet AG, Europe's leading Internet specialist.

Page 4 of 4

Disclaimer

Deutsche Post AG published this content on 27 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2020 07:20:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DEUTSCHE POST AG
03:21aDEUTSCHE POST : GMX and WEB.DE launch postal mail notification service
PU
02:15aDEUTSCHE POST AG : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
07/20DEUTSCHE POST AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
07/20DEUTSCHE POST AG : UBS keeps its Buy rating
MD
07/20DEUTSCHE POST AG : Jefferies reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
07/17DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
07/16TRANSITION TO A NEW NORMAL : DHL and logistics expert Prof. Richard Wilding publ..
PU
07/13Mesa Air Group to Provide Air Cargo for DHL Express, Add Two Boeing Aircraft ..
DJ
07/09DEUTSCHE POST AG : Berenberg remains its Buy rating
MD
07/08DEUTSCHE POST AG : NorldLB sticks Neutral
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 62 873 M 73 571 M 73 571 M
Net income 2020 2 204 M 2 579 M 2 579 M
Net Debt 2020 14 234 M 16 656 M 16 656 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 3,46%
Capitalization 42 852 M 49 840 M 50 144 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,91x
Nbr of Employees 540 841
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 36,77 €
Last Close Price 34,74 €
Spread / Highest target 18,0%
Spread / Average Target 5,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Kenneth Allen Director
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG2.15%49 840
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE1.10%102 039
FEDEX CORPORATION9.15%43 233
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.2.78%13 346
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.49.80%11 057
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.47.35%9 845
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group