Deutsche Post : Plans EUR200 Million in Employee Bonuses

By Sarah Sloat



Deutsche Post AG said Tuesday it would pay employees world-wide a bonus amounting to roughly 200 million euros ($226 million) in recognition of their work during the pandemic.

The amount represents EUR300 per person for 500,000 full-time employees, the German postal and logistics company said. The bonuses will be paid out and accounted for as personnel expenses in the third quarter.

After operating earnings rose in the second quarter despite the pandemic, the company attributed its performance to its employees.

"Only through the tireless efforts of our teams have we managed to keep supply chains up and running and thus maintained the worldwide supply," Chief Executive Frank Appel said.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com