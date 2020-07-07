Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Post AG    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/07 01:21:12 pm
34.045 EUR   +0.22%
01:00pDEUTSCHE POST : Plans EUR200 Million in Employee Bonuses
DJ
12:53pDEUTSCHE POST : reports strong results, to pay staff bonus
RE
12:38pDEUTSCHE POST : Provides 2020 Outlook After 2Q Earnings Improve
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Post : Plans EUR200 Million in Employee Bonuses

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 01:00pm EDT

By Sarah Sloat

Deutsche Post AG said Tuesday it would pay employees world-wide a bonus amounting to roughly 200 million euros ($226 million) in recognition of their work during the pandemic.

The amount represents EUR300 per person for 500,000 full-time employees, the German postal and logistics company said. The bonuses will be paid out and accounted for as personnel expenses in the third quarter.

After operating earnings rose in the second quarter despite the pandemic, the company attributed its performance to its employees.

"Only through the tireless efforts of our teams have we managed to keep supply chains up and running and thus maintained the worldwide supply," Chief Executive Frank Appel said.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DEUTSCHE POST AG
01:00pDEUTSCHE POST : Plans EUR200 Million in Employee Bonuses
DJ
12:53pDEUTSCHE POST : reports strong results, to pay staff bonus
RE
12:38pDEUTSCHE POST : Provides 2020 Outlook After 2Q Earnings Improve
DJ
12:09pPRELIMINARY RESULTS : Deutsche Post DHL Group showed strong development in secon..
PU
11:55aDEUTSCHE POST : introduces guidance for 2020 and 2022 based on preliminary Q2 20..
EQ
07/06DEUTSCHE POST AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/06DEUTSCHE POST AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
07/06DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/02DEUTSCHE POST AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
07/02DEUTSCHE POST AG : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 62 368 M 70 424 M 70 424 M
Net income 2020 2 094 M 2 364 M 2 364 M
Net Debt 2020 14 273 M 16 117 M 16 117 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 3,35%
Capitalization 41 903 M 47 385 M 47 315 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 540 841
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 34,50 €
Last Close Price 33,97 €
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Kenneth Allen Director
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG-0.12%47 385
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-2.31%99 461
FEDEX CORPORATION2.82%40 826
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-1.12%12 855
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.52.24%10 623
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.45.31%9 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group