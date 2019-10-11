Log in
DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
Deutsche Post : Subsidiary Renews Contract With Jaguar Land Rover

10/11/2019

By Kim Richters

Deutsche Post AG (DPW.XE) said Friday that its subsidiary DHL Supply Chain renewed a contract with Jaguar Land Rover.

The German logistics company said it will support Jaguar Land Rover with improving operations and speeding up digitization of the supply chain, which will lead to "significant cost savings over the next five years".

Deutsche Post said the agreement comes after a previous ten-year collaboration and didn't comment on the financial terms.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 63 831 M
EBIT 2019 4 141 M
Net income 2019 2 671 M
Debt 2019 13 558 M
Yield 2019 4,12%
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 11,9x
EV / Sales2019 0,77x
EV / Sales2020 0,74x
Capitalization 35 820 M
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Kenneth Allen Director
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG21.46%39 432
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE18.20%98 992
FEDEX CORPORATION-13.69%36 882
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.5.90%12 311
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%7 839
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-43.04%6 146
