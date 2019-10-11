Deutsche Post : Subsidiary Renews Contract With Jaguar Land Rover

By Kim Richters



Deutsche Post AG (DPW.XE) said Friday that its subsidiary DHL Supply Chain renewed a contract with Jaguar Land Rover.

The German logistics company said it will support Jaguar Land Rover with improving operations and speeding up digitization of the supply chain, which will lead to "significant cost savings over the next five years".

Deutsche Post said the agreement comes after a previous ten-year collaboration and didn't comment on the financial terms.

