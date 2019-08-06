Deutsche Post : raises 2019 forecast after postage hike

The German post and logistics group reported a 3% rise in second-quarter sales to 15.5 billion euros ($17.37 billion) while operating profit came in at 769 million euros, up 2.9%, ahead of an average analyst forecast for 727 million.

The company, which is partly state-owned, said steps taken to improve productivity and an increase in the German postage rate from July 1 would help in the second half of the year, despite a "challenging macroeconomic environment."

German regulators have agreed that Deutsche Post could increase prices by 10.63% in return for the company pledging to hire an extra 5,000 delivery workers.

Deutsche Post said full-year operating profit should rise between 4.0 and 4.3 billion euros, up from a previous estimate of between 3.9 billion and 4.3 billion euros, and confirmed its guidance for the metric to now reach more than 5 billion euros in 2020.

United Parcel Service Inc said last month a jump in demand for its Next Day Air service drove better-than-expected profit in the second quarter as large retailers rushed packages to online shoppers.

($1 = 0.8925 euros)

