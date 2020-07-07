Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Post AG    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 07/07 01:21:12 pm
34.045 EUR   +0.22%
01:00pDEUTSCHE POST : Plans EUR200 Million in Employee Bonuses
DJ
12:53pDEUTSCHE POST : reports strong results, to pay staff bonus
RE
12:38pDEUTSCHE POST : Provides 2020 Outlook After 2Q Earnings Improve
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Post : reports strong results, to pay staff bonus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 12:53pm EDT
A Deutche Post sign stands in front of the Bonn Post Tower in Bonn

German logistics group Deutsche Post AG reported a 16% rise in second-quarter operating profit on Tuesday and said it would pay its 500,000 employees a 300 euro ($339) bonus each as a reward for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Deutsche Post DHL, one of the world's biggest post andfreight companies, has been handling a big increase in parcel shipments during the pandemic, although its global freight business has been hit by the slowdown in the global economy.

In an unscheduled release, Deutsche Post said preliminary figures showed that its quarterly operating profit came in around 890 million euros, well above average analyst forecasts for 811 million, according to Refinitiv data.

It said volumes started to recover in the second quarter and had seen a rise in shipments driven by e-commerce, both internationally and in the German parcel business.

It now expects full-year operating profit to come in at between 3.5 billion and 3.8 billion euros, including the payment of a one-time bonus to staff totaling around 200 million, to be accounted for in the third quarter.

Deutsche Post tweaked its medium-term guidance to say it now only expects to reach its target for operating profit of 5.3 billion euros by 2022 if the global economy rebounds quickly. If there is no broad-based recovery, it only expects 4.7 billion.

It also proposed to pay a dividend of 1.15 euros per share, the same as last year. It releases full results on Aug. 5.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Edmund Blair and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on DEUTSCHE POST AG
01:00pDEUTSCHE POST : Plans EUR200 Million in Employee Bonuses
DJ
12:53pDEUTSCHE POST : reports strong results, to pay staff bonus
RE
12:38pDEUTSCHE POST : Provides 2020 Outlook After 2Q Earnings Improve
DJ
12:09pPRELIMINARY RESULTS : Deutsche Post DHL Group showed strong development in secon..
PU
11:55aDEUTSCHE POST : introduces guidance for 2020 and 2022 based on preliminary Q2 20..
EQ
07/06DEUTSCHE POST AG : UBS reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/06DEUTSCHE POST AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the G..
EQ
07/06DEUTSCHE POST AG : JP Morgan reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/02DEUTSCHE POST AG : Gets a Buy rating from DZ Bank
MD
07/02DEUTSCHE POST AG : Buy rating from Barclays
MD
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 62 368 M 70 424 M 70 424 M
Net income 2020 2 094 M 2 364 M 2 364 M
Net Debt 2020 14 273 M 16 117 M 16 117 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,6x
Yield 2020 3,35%
Capitalization 41 903 M 47 385 M 47 315 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,90x
Nbr of Employees 540 841
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 34,50 €
Last Close Price 33,97 €
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target 1,55%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Kenneth Allen Director
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG-0.12%47 385
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-2.31%99 461
FEDEX CORPORATION2.82%40 826
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-1.12%12 855
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.52.24%10 623
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.45.31%9 008
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group