DEUTSCHE POST AG    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
07/08 03:39:58 am
34.18 EUR   +1.36%
Deutsche Post : shares jump after strong results

07/08/2020 | 03:08am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee works at a distribution centre of German postal and logistics group Deutsche Post DHL in Rodgau

Shares in German logistics group Deutsche Post AG jumped on Wednesday after it reported a 16% rise in second-quarter operating profit and said it would pay its employees a bonus for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Deutsche Post DHL, one of the world's biggest post andfreight companies, has been handling a big increase in parcel shipments during the pandemic, although its global freight business has been hit by the slowdown in the world economy.

In an unscheduled release on Tuesday, Deutsche Post said preliminary figures showed that its quarterly operating profit came in at around 890 million euros (800 million pounds), beating average analyst forecasts for 811 million, according to Refinitiv data.

Deutsche Post shares rose 1.8% in early trade. The stock has now recovered all of the ground it lost during the early weeks of the coronavirus pandemic.

DHL express volumes have been growing again in July as the European and Asian economies recover, Chief Executive Frank Appel told journalists, adding he did not expect big rise in infections due to social distancing and mask wearing.

"We are moderately optimistic for the future," he said.

Deutsche Post now expects full-year operating profit to come in at between 3.5 billion and 3.8 billion euros, including the payment of a one-time bonus to staff totaling around 200 million euros, to be accounted for in the third quarter.

Deutsche Post adjusted its medium-term guidance to say it now only expects to reach its target for operating profit of 5.3 billion euros by 2022 if the global economy rebounds quickly. If there is no broad-based recovery, it expects 4.7 billion.

It also proposed a dividend of 1.15 euros per share, the same as last year. It releases full-year results on Aug. 5.

(Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Financials
Sales 2020 62 433 M 70 400 M 70 400 M
Net income 2020 2 085 M 2 351 M 2 351 M
Net Debt 2020 14 215 M 16 029 M 16 029 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,2x
Yield 2020 3,34%
Capitalization 41 594 M 46 989 M 46 902 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,89x
Nbr of Employees 540 841
Free-Float 79,4%
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 34,67 €
Last Close Price 33,72 €
Spread / Highest target 21,6%
Spread / Average Target 2,82%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Kenneth Allen Director
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG-0.85%46 989
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE-1.45%99 461
FEDEX CORPORATION4.85%40 826
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.-1.00%12 855
SG HOLDINGS CO.,LTD.52.24%10 623
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.45.31%9 008
