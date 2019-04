By Nathan Allen



Deutsche Post AG (DPW.XE) said Wednesday that its DHL Supply Chain subsidiary plans to build a $100 million distribution park in Dorchester County, South Carolina.

The center will comprise three buildings in a commerce park of 125 acres.

Deutsche Post said the center will create around 450 jobs and should open in the first quarter of 2020.

