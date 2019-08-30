Milestone on the way to the "green zero": 10,000 climate-protecting StreetScooters are now in service.

Andreas Pinkwart, the Minister of Economics, Innovation, Digitalization and Energy in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, said: "The StreetScooter is a unique success story for electro-mobility in North Rhine-Westphalia. The e-vehicle 'made in NRW' has found a home in the marketplace and is the result of a close working relationship between entrepreneurial researchers and an major innovative company that is determined to make its logistics operations more climate friendly. This example impressively demonstrates the deep level of entrepreneurial creativity found in the state."

Cologne, August 30, 2019: Andreas Pinkwart, the Economics Minister of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and Tobias Meyer, the Board of Management member who oversees Post & Parcel Germany, presented the 10,000th StreetScooter that will be used in DHL's parcel-delivery operations at an event in Cologne today. With 10,000 electric vehicles made by the Deutsche Post subsidiary StreetScooter that have covered more than 100 million kilometers since their introduction, the Group is facilitating climate friendly, low-noise mail and parcel delivery in Germany and is saving approximately 36,000 tonnes of CO2a year. The emission-freee-fleet is complemented by 12,000 e-bikes and e- trikes. Deutsche Post DHL has also installed about 13,500 charging stations at its depots and delivery bases. By comparison: Germany currently has merely 20,650 public and semi-public charging points across the country, according to the Bundesverbandes der Energie- und Wasserwirtschaft (BDEW - the German association of energy and water industries). As a result, Deutsche Post is the largest private operator of a charging network in the country.

Press Release

Tobias Meyer, the Board of Management member who oversees Post & Parcel Germany, stressed one other point: "Deutsche Post DHL Group is the clear market leader in green logistics with its 10,000 electric vehicles, its 12,000 e-bikes and e-trikes and its 13,500 charging stations. Our strong commitment to e-mobility shows that environmental protection is hardly a passing fancy or a way to score public relations points at our company. We take this issue very seriously. You simply have to look at our ambitious goal to achieve zero emissions by 2050 to see just how serious we are about it. The 10,000th StreetScooter is an important milestone on the way to the 'green zero' and shows one thing: Deutsche Post DHL Group is taking forceful action and is fueling transport change in Germany."

North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous state in Germany, also has the most electric vehicles of Deutsche Post: 1,750 StreetScooters. The state is followed by Bavaria (approximately 1,400) as well as Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony (both approximately 1,200). The electric transporters are charged overnight at one of approximately 13,500 charging stations that StreetScooter GmbH has installed at the depots and delivery bases that Deutsche Post DHL operates across Germany. Since several StreetScooters have to be charged simultaneously overnight at many depots, StreetScooter has developed an intelligent, IT-managed charging management system that optimally uses the available power in the grid. StreetScooter also offers its entire range of expertise regarding charging infrastructure to third-party customers. The service is completely designed with the customer's needs in mind, from the wall-box that is used to charge individual vehicles to comprehensive fleet solutions.

"The StreetScooters also enable us to create more occupational health and safety among our employees," Tobias Meyer said. "The vehicle has a number of features that promote the acceptance of the vehicle by colleagues, including a design that enables employees to more easily climb into and out of the truck during the many delivery stops it makes and the high loading sill that helps protect employees' backs. This is an obvious benefit of our decision to incorporate delivery employees into the design process."

The e-mobility offensive is part of the company's GoGreen environmental protection program. As part of this program, Deutsche Post DHL Group plans to reduce all logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050. One of the four sub-goals set by this program is to improve the quality of life of local residents by 2025 by offering clean transport solutions. As part of this effort, the Group plans to transfer up to 70% of its own collections and deliveries to clean solutions like bicycles or electric vehicles.

- End -

You can find the press release for download as well as further information like infographic and images

ondpdhl.com/pressreleases

Page 2 of 3