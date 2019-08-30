Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Post AG    DPW   DE0005552004

DEUTSCHE POST AG

(DPW)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Milestone on the way to the "green zero": 10,000 climate-protecting StreetScooters are now in service

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/30/2019 | 06:06am EDT

Press Release

Milestone on the way to the "green zero": 10,000 climate-protecting StreetScooters are now in service.

  • Andreas Pinkwart, the Economics Minister of the German state of North Rhine-
    Westphalia, and Tobias Meyer, the Board of Management member who oversees Post & Parcel Germany, present the 10,000th StreetScooter at the DHL delivery base Cologne Ehrenfeld.
  • The Group'se-fleet has now traveled more than 100 million kilometers, saving 36,000 tons of CO2each year in the process.
  • Andreas Pinkwart: "The StreetScooter is a unique success story forelectro-mobility in North Rhine-Westphalia".
  • Tobias Meyer: "Deutsche Post DHL Group is taking forceful action and is fueling transport change in Germany".

Cologne, August 30, 2019: Andreas Pinkwart, the Economics Minister of the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, and Tobias Meyer, the Board of Management member who oversees Post & Parcel Germany, presented the 10,000th StreetScooter that will be used in DHL's parcel-delivery operations at an event in Cologne today. With 10,000 electric vehicles made by the Deutsche Post subsidiary StreetScooter that have covered more than 100 million kilometers since their introduction, the Group is facilitating climate friendly, low-noise mail and parcel delivery in Germany and is saving approximately 36,000 tonnes of CO2a year. The emission-freee-fleet is complemented by 12,000 e-bikes and e- trikes. Deutsche Post DHL has also installed about 13,500 charging stations at its depots and delivery bases. By comparison: Germany currently has merely 20,650 public and semi-public charging points across the country, according to the Bundesverbandes der Energie- und Wasserwirtschaft (BDEW - the German association of energy and water industries). As a result, Deutsche Post is the largest private operator of a charging network in the country.

Andreas Pinkwart, the Minister of Economics, Innovation, Digitalization and Energy in the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia, said: "The StreetScooter is a unique success story for electro-mobility in North Rhine-Westphalia. The e-vehicle 'made in NRW' has found a home in the marketplace and is the result of a close working relationship between entrepreneurial researchers and an major innovative company that is determined to make its logistics operations more climate friendly. This example impressively demonstrates the deep level of entrepreneurial creativity found in the state."

Page 1 of 3

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Phone

+49 228 182-9944

E-mail

pressestelle@dpdhl.com

Charles-de-Gaulle-Str. 20

Fax

+49 228 182-9880

E-POST

pressestelle.konzern@dpdhl.epost.de

53113 Bonn,

Twitter

twitter.com/DeutschePostDHL

Germany

dpdhl.com

Press Release

Tobias Meyer, the Board of Management member who oversees Post & Parcel Germany, stressed one other point: "Deutsche Post DHL Group is the clear market leader in green logistics with its 10,000 electric vehicles, its 12,000 e-bikes and e-trikes and its 13,500 charging stations. Our strong commitment to e-mobility shows that environmental protection is hardly a passing fancy or a way to score public relations points at our company. We take this issue very seriously. You simply have to look at our ambitious goal to achieve zero emissions by 2050 to see just how serious we are about it. The 10,000th StreetScooter is an important milestone on the way to the 'green zero' and shows one thing: Deutsche Post DHL Group is taking forceful action and is fueling transport change in Germany."

North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous state in Germany, also has the most electric vehicles of Deutsche Post: 1,750 StreetScooters. The state is followed by Bavaria (approximately 1,400) as well as Baden-Württemberg and Lower Saxony (both approximately 1,200). The electric transporters are charged overnight at one of approximately 13,500 charging stations that StreetScooter GmbH has installed at the depots and delivery bases that Deutsche Post DHL operates across Germany. Since several StreetScooters have to be charged simultaneously overnight at many depots, StreetScooter has developed an intelligent, IT-managed charging management system that optimally uses the available power in the grid. StreetScooter also offers its entire range of expertise regarding charging infrastructure to third-party customers. The service is completely designed with the customer's needs in mind, from the wall-box that is used to charge individual vehicles to comprehensive fleet solutions.

"The StreetScooters also enable us to create more occupational health and safety among our employees," Tobias Meyer said. "The vehicle has a number of features that promote the acceptance of the vehicle by colleagues, including a design that enables employees to more easily climb into and out of the truck during the many delivery stops it makes and the high loading sill that helps protect employees' backs. This is an obvious benefit of our decision to incorporate delivery employees into the design process."

The e-mobility offensive is part of the company's GoGreen environmental protection program. As part of this program, Deutsche Post DHL Group plans to reduce all logistics-related emissions to zero by 2050. One of the four sub-goals set by this program is to improve the quality of life of local residents by 2025 by offering clean transport solutions. As part of this effort, the Group plans to transfer up to 70% of its own collections and deliveries to clean solutions like bicycles or electric vehicles.

- End -

You can find the press release for download as well as further information like infographic and images

ondpdhl.com/pressreleases

Page 2 of 3

Press Release

Media Contact:

Deutsche Post DHL Group

Media Relations

Dirk Klasen/Alexander Edenhofer

Phone: +49 (0)228 182-9944

E-mail: pressestelle@dpdhl.com

On the internet: dpdhl.com/press

Follow us at:twitter.com/DeutschePostDHL

Deutsche Post DHL Groupis the world's leading mail and logistics company. The Group connects people and markets and is an enabler of global trade. It aspires to be the first choice for customers, employees and investors worldwide. The Group contributes to the world through responsible business practices, corporate citizenship and environmental activities. By the year 2050, Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero emissions logistics.

Deutsche Post DHL Group is home to two strong brands: Deutsche Post is Europe's leading postal service provider. DHL offers a comprehensive range of international express, freight transport, and supply chain management services, as well as e-commerce logistics solutions. Deutsche Post DHL Group employs approximately 550,000 people in over 220 countries and territories worldwide. The Group generated revenues of more than €61 billion in 2018.

DiePost für Deutschland. Thelogistics company for the world.

Page 3 of 3

Disclaimer

Deutsche Post AG published this content on 30 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2019 10:05:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE POST AG
06:06aMILESTONE ON THE WAY TO THE "GREEN Z : 10,000 climate-protecting StreetScooters ..
PU
08/29DEUTSCHE POST : DHL Express and mybudapester.com create unique sneaker collectio..
PU
08/23DEUTSCHE POST : DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
RE
08/23DHL stops deliveries for Amazon Fresh in Germany
RE
08/20Delivery robot firm Starship raises $40 million
RE
08/16Some top Deutsche Bank investors want chairman to step down early - Der Spieg..
RE
08/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Amazon, Tencent, New Media, Pernod
08/06Deutsche Post raises 2019 forecast after price hikes
RE
08/06DEUTSCHE POST : 2Q Net Profit Fell 11%
DJ
08/06DEUTSCHE POST AG : Deutsche Post DHL Group raises lower end of the full-year 201..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 63 838 M
EBIT 2019 4 144 M
Net income 2019 2 670 M
Debt 2019 14 041 M
Yield 2019 4,04%
P/E ratio 2019 13,9x
P/E ratio 2020 12,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,79x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
Capitalization 36 603 M
Chart DEUTSCHE POST AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Post AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE POST AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 33,86  €
Last Close Price 29,70  €
Spread / Highest target 54,9%
Spread / Average Target 14,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Frank Appel CEO & Head-Global Business Services
Nikolaus von Bomhard Chairman-Supervisory Board
Melanie Kreis Head-Finance
Werner Gatzer Independent Member-Supervisory Board
Henning Kagermann Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE POST AG24.11%40 486
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE21.37%101 645
FEDEX CORPORATION-5.05%41 073
EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON INC.3.76%12 210
SG HOLDINGS CO LTD--.--%8 379
YAMATO HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-38.76%6 696
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group