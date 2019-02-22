Log in
Deutsche Rohstoff AG

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Production of Salt Creek rises to over 200 barrels per day

02/22/2019 | 07:40am EST

DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Production of Salt Creek rises to over 200 barrels per day

22.02.2019 / 13:36
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Production of Salt Creek rises to over 200 barrels per day

Mannheim/Denver. Salt Creek Oil & Gas has successfully completed two acquisitions with an investment volume of USD 5.4 million.

The company acquired a total of 300 mineral acres in the core area of the Williston Basin in North Dakota. These royalties currently account for around 220 barrels of production per day. Additional drilling locations are expected to be developed in the coming years, which would entitle Salt Creek to further production. Since the mineral acres represent a royalty interest, Salt Creek will not have to make a financial contribution to new drilling. Attributable existing production in 2019 is expected to account for total cash flow from operations of USD 1.9 Million at current pricing.

Salt Creek had sold most of its acreage in spring 2018. Before the acquisition net production from the remaining acreage came in at around 20 barrels per day in recent months.

Since September, the company has been headed by Chris Kiesel, who has been with the company for three years. Salt Creek currently has no other employees.

Mannheim, 22. February 2019

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals, such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.

Contact

Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Dr. Thomas Gutschlag
Tel. +49 621 490817 0
info@rohstoff.de


22.02.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
Fax: 0621 490 817 22
E-mail: gutschlag@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76, DE000A1R07G4,
WKN: A0XYG7, A1R07G
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange

 
End of News DGAP News Service

780143  22.02.2019 

© EQS 2019
