Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Rohstoff AG    DR0   DE000A0XYG76

DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG

(DR0)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Significant oil discovery in the Upper Rhine Valley

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/08/2019 | 07:33am EDT

Mannheim. Rhein Petroleum GmbH has had a significant oil discovery in its recently drilled Steig-1 well, as the majority shareholder Tulip Oil reported in a press release published today. Rhein Petroleum had drilled the well in the Southern German region of Baden Wurttemberg in recent months and is currently testing it. The size and value of the deposit will be determined more precisely in the coming months. The planning for the development of this oil field has already begun.

Rhein Petroleum's shareholders are the Dutch company Tulip Oil Holding B.V., The Hague, with a 90% stake, and Deutsche Rohstoff AG, which holds 10% of the company.

Mannheim, 8th July 2019

Deutsche Rohstoff identifies, develops and divests attractive resource projects in North America, Australia and Europe. The focus is on the development of oil and gas opportunities within the United States. Metals, such as gold, copper, rare earth elements, tungsten and tin complete our portfolio. For more information please visit www.rohstoff.de.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Rohstoff AG published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 11:32:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
07:33aDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Significant oil discovery in the Upper Rhine Valley
PU
06:55aDEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Significant oil discovery in the Upper Rhine Valley
EQ
06/24DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Cub Creek starts drilling Olander wells
PU
06/24DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Cub Creek starts drilling Olander wells
EQ
06/03DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Almonty pushes Sangdong development forward
EQ
05/17DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by per..
EQ
05/09DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Good start into the new year after very strong 2018
EQ
05/06DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Further dividend increase planned
EQ
04/16DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Bright Rock successfully grows acreage position
PU
04/16DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG : Bright Rock successfully grows acreage position
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 63,5 M
EBIT 2019 13,5 M
Net income 2019 7,22 M
Debt 2019 50,5 M
Yield 2019 4,07%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 5,02x
EV / Sales2019 2,11x
EV / Sales2020 1,42x
Capitalization 83,9 M
Chart DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Rohstoff AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 23,0  €
Last Close Price 16,6  €
Spread / Highest target 38,6%
Spread / Average Target 38,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 38,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Gutschlag Chief Executive Officer
Martin Billhardt Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jan-Philipp Weitz Chief Financial Officer
Gregor Borg Member-Supervisory Board
Wolfgang Seybold Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE ROHSTOFF AG21.08%94
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LTD49.52%14 746
AK ALROSA PAO--.--%9 824
KOREA ZINC CO LTD--.--%6 832
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED100.61%3 665
PAN AMERICAN SILVER CORP.-15.20%2 700
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About