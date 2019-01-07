Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/07 03:46:29 am
15.113 EUR   +0.45%
2018Telco mergers still a long-distance call in Europe
RE
2018Deutsche Telekom warns of risk of 5G disaster on home turf
RE
2018DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Raises Guidance on Strong 3Q Results
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

BT Brings in Advisors to Plan Deutsche Telekom Defense -Mail on Sunday

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/07/2019 | 03:28am EST

-- BT Group has brought in corporate advisors to help plan a defense against a potential takeover approach from Deutsche Telekom, reports the Mail on Sunday newspaper, citing unidentified sources.

-- BT is working with merger-advice firm Robey Warshaw, and bankers from Goldman Sachs, ahead of the expiry of a standstill agreement that prevents Deutsche Telekom from increasing its holding in the British company, which is set to end on Jan. 29, according to the MoS.

-- BT declined to comment to the MoS.

Full story: https://dailym.ai/2AuCxQA

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BT GROUP 1.33% 240.4 Delayed Quote.-0.32%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM 0.17% 15.135 Delayed Quote.1.75%
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM 0.57% 15.14 Delayed Quote.1.52%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
03:28aBT Brings in Advisors to Plan Deutsche Telekom Defense -Mail on Sunday
DJ
01/04DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Telekom is latest operator to sue over 5G auction rules
AQ
01/03DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Telekom outlines 2018 network upgrade achievements
AQ
01/03DOUBLE DUTCH : T-Mobile-Tele2 merger concludes
AQ
01/03TELE2 : and T-Mobile merger in the Netherlands completed
AQ
01/02DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Merger completed between Tele2 and T-Mobile in the Netherland..
AQ
01/02GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Green Growth Brands, Activision Blizzard, Netflix, Nissan
01/02TELE2 : Merger completed between Tele2 and T-Mobile in the Netherlands
AQ
01/02T MOBILE US : Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC
AQ
01/01Deutsche Telekom sues German government over 5G auction - Welt
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 75 190 M
EBIT 2018 9 936 M
Net income 2018 3 974 M
Debt 2018 53 776 M
Yield 2018 4,66%
P/E ratio 2018 18,65
P/E ratio 2019 15,03
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
Capitalization 71 636 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16,8 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Dannenfeldt Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM1.52%81 624
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.25%232 880
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP1.12%81 453
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%50 663
TELEFONICA3.92%45 121
ORANGE0.88%43 282
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.