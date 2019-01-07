BT Brings in Advisors to Plan Deutsche Telekom Defense -Mail on Sunday

-- BT Group has brought in corporate advisors to help plan a defense against a potential takeover approach from Deutsche Telekom, reports the Mail on Sunday newspaper, citing unidentified sources.

-- BT is working with merger-advice firm Robey Warshaw, and bankers from Goldman Sachs, ahead of the expiry of a standstill agreement that prevents Deutsche Telekom from increasing its holding in the British company, which is set to end on Jan. 29, according to the MoS.

-- BT declined to comment to the MoS.

Full story: https://dailym.ai/2AuCxQA

