Company News: Our cloud data center in Biere is an investment in progress and security

By expanding our clouddata center in Biere, we are enhancing Germany's role in ITwith a major investment in the constantly growing cloudsector. The data hub in Biere now has 150 petabytes of capacity available. The facility is a Fort Knox in terms of data security.

Data has been processed and stored in Biere since 2014. In the meantime, global demand for cloudservices has continued to rise - and we are keeping pace. Upon completion of the 18-month expansion project, Dr. Thomas Kremer, Board Member of Deutsche Telekom, and Dr. Reiner Haseloff, Minister President of Saxony-Anhalt, officially put the high-performance data center into operation.

'Within just a few years an ultra-modern data center has been established in Biere offering data storage capacity to business enterprises around the world. This is a great success story - and it is just the beginning. When it comes to high-speed Internet throughout Saxony-Anhalt, I know that we can count on the commitment of Telekom,' says Dr. Reiner Haseloff, Minister President.

'European businesses, German SMEs and the public sector want and need extremely secure high-availability IT. And that's precisely what our data center campus in Biere offers. We invested a three-figure amount in millions to once again strengthen Germany's position in the world of IT,' says Dr. Thomas Kremer, Board Member of Deutsche Telekom.

There are already 100 cloudofferings available under one roof in Biere. In addition, having our data center in Germany gives our customers a great advantage in terms of security - Germany has the world's most stringent data privacy and protection regulations. What's more, the buildings are protected by state-of-the-art security installations and access to them is strictly controlled. High-performance emergency power generators ensure smooth operations without any outages. The high-tech facility in Biere is also protected against hackersand cyber-attacks. We have the only cloudoffering in Germany that has received 'Trusted Cloud' certification from the Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy.

