Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Telekom : A home that thinks things through

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/01/2018 | 09:42am CEST

A connected home? It's all just a gimmick! That's a pretty common response when you start talking about smart homes. There's still a lot of skepticism out there about intelligent homes. However, with just a few devices you really can make life smarter within your own four walls and save yourself time, money and stress in the process.

I'll be the first to admit that I'm no morning person, but my days could get off to a much more pleasant start. For instance, unlike being rudely awoken by the crashing din of an alarm clock, waking up in a smart house is actually a half-way bearable experience - as far as is humanly possible.

Depending on the 'situation' I've set on my smartphone app, when it's time to get up, the roller blinds will automatically draw back, for example, and music will start to play through my speakers. The best thing is that the smart plug connected to my coffee machine makes sure a fresh cup is waiting for me in the kitchen before my day has even properly begun. What's more - and this is a classic - if I've once again run out of milk or cold meats for breakfast, I don't have to rely on my sieve-like memory to make sure I buy more in, as I can just tell my smart speaker to add them to my shopping list.

Speaker, speaker in the smart home, who's the fair… oops, what's the weather like today?

And since the speaker is on already, I may as well ask it what the weather is going to be like today before I set off for work. Do I need a T-shirt or an umbrella?

As a cyclist, I'd prefer no rain at all, of course. That way, I'd arrive home dry at the end of the day. If you take the car to work and therefore don't really care what the weather is like, you might still find that connecting your home and your car will bring some practical benefits. Thanks to compatible/special GPS technology, your car can tell when you're getting close to home. That way, you can make sure you don't arrive at a cold, dark apartment but are welcomed instead by a warm, well-lit home - perhaps even with some music playing to set the perfect mood. Virtually instant relaxation.

Having a cozy evening in front of the TV is a great way to kick back. One click in an app is all it takes to dim the lights, switch on the TV, lower the blinds and forget about the outside world - all without having to move from the sofa.

More time for other things

For me, it's the convenience of smart homes that appeals most - wasting precious time on things that can be automated is something I'd rather avoid.

However, if you like to be careful with your money, then the opportunity to lower your energy usage (and therefore your bills) is also a great benefit. I always sleep with the window open at night - a hangover from my upbringing, if you like. Thanks to a contact on my window, my smart home knows that the window is open and automatically turns down the heating. And when I'm going to bed, I can also switch off all the electronic devices in my house that are connected to smart plugs. That way, nothing is draining my bank account by eating up power on standby.

A connected home is also pretty practical when you're on vacation and don't really want to spend any time thinking about your house. A smart home can be left to fend for itself without further thought. Besides the alarm system with its movement sensors and camera, your 'virtual house sitter' can also play music and switch lights on and off to give the impression that somebody's home - even though you're thousands of miles away without a care in the world.

For me, that's the biggest bonus - I can waste less time thinking about my home, but still rest assured that everything is as it should be.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 01 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2018 07:41:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
09:42aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : A home that thinks things through
PU
08/31German 5G auction roaming proposal keeps barriers high for new entrants
RE
08/31DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Perfect service is a marathon
PU
08/31DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : New services for Deutsche Telekom customers
PU
08/31DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Speedport Pro for turbocharged data with gigabit Wi-Fi
PU
08/31DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Intelligent solutions for everyday use
PU
08/31DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Leave your hands free for more important things – with ..
PU
08/31DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : IFA – Deutsche Telekom gives live demonstrations of 5G
PU
08/31DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : MagentaEINS now with added benefit and an attractive offer
PU
08/31DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Optimal Wi-Fi
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Royal KPN -3% as BofA goes Neutral; firm boosts Deutsche Telekom 
08/16Amid U.S. sanctions, Deutsche Telekom pulls out of Iran 
08/10Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGF) on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/09Deutsche Telekom AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/09Deutsche Telekom AG reports Q2 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 74 916 M
EBIT 2018 10 122 M
Net income 2018 4 070 M
Debt 2018 53 262 M
Yield 2018 5,04%
P/E ratio 2018 16,93
P/E ratio 2019 14,47
EV / Sales 2018 1,60x
EV / Sales 2019 1,53x
Capitalization 66 232 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 16,5 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Dannenfeldt Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-5.98%76 822
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.72%225 810
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-8.20%93 799
ORANGE-3.63%44 453
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 315
TELEFONICA-14.01%44 124
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.