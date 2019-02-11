Log in
Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

02/11/2019 | 04:05am EST

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

11.02.2019 / 10:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: February 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 21, 2019 German: http://www.telekom.com/18gb
English: http://www.telekom.com/18fy

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: February 21, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: February 21, 2019 German: http:///www.telekom.com/18gb
English: http://www.telekom.com/18fy


11.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710139  11.02.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710139&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
