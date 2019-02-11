|
Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
11.02.2019 / 10:00
Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: February 21, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: February 21, 2019
German: http://www.telekom.com/18gb
English: http://www.telekom.com/18fy
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: February 21, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: February 21, 2019
German: http:///www.telekom.com/18gb
English: http://www.telekom.com/18fy
