Deutsche Telekom : DT and ADAC launch strategic partnership for better road safety

Partnership launched - new products and appealing offers for Deutsche Telekom customers and ADAC members

Starting provisionally in October, drivers will be able to contact ADAC breakdown assistance via the CarConnect app

Special offer - CarConnect adapter available from September 19 for one euro

Deutsche Telekom has just launched a strategic partnership with the automobile association ADAC, with plans to offer products and appealing benefits to its customers and ADAC members. To this end, both companies are also keen to leverage the opportunities of traffic digitalization. For example, Deutsche Telekom is working with ADAC to expand its CarConnect offerings.

Starting provisionally in mid-October, drivers will be able to report a breakdown to ADAC in just a few clicks using the CarConnect app. The location of the damaged vehicle is transmitted automatically, allowing CarConnect customers to quickly and easily benefit from ADAC's breakdown service.

Better road safety thanks to a digital solution

'Hotspots, GPS, protection against theft and more - CarConnect gives our customers internet and security for their vehicle. From October, we will be working side by side with ADAC, the best partner to help us harness the many new opportunities of traffic digitalization,' says Michael Hagspihl, Head of Consumers at Telekom Deutschland.

'We look forward to this long-term collaboration with Deutsche Telekom,' says Lars Soutschka, managing director for sales, membership service, motor sports and digitalization at ADAC, adding: 'We will be working together to develop lots of ideas and implement them on our roads. The main focus is to offer appealing benefits to our ADAC members.' Deutsche Telekom and ADAC will reveal the first specific offering to come out of this strategic partnership shortly.

Special offer from September 19

Customers can purchase the required CarConnect adapter from September 19 at a special price of one euro. This offer will remain valid until November 18, 2018. There will be no changes to existing plans. CarConnect, which comes with up to 10 gigabytes (GB) of data, EU roaming included, starts at 9.95 euros. CarConnect can be purchased in all Telekom Shops and at www.telekom.de.

You can check whether your car is compatible with CarConnect at www.telekom.de/carconnect.

Visit Deutsche Telekom's booth in hall 21a at the IFA trade show in Berlin from August 31 until September 5 to experience our products and services live. Deutsche Telekom's entire presence at the trade fair is carbon-neutral - all CO2 emissions generated in setting up and operating the booth are fully offset by carbon-reduction projects abroad.