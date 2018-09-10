Deutsche Telekom : Fiber-optic lines on the way for almost 19,000 enterprises

Deutsche Telekom continues nationwide roll-out of fiber-optic lines in business parks

19,000 enterprises in 103 business parks in 61 municipalities to benefit

Bandwidth up to 1 GBit/s - pre-marketing phase starts - build-out in 2019

A further almost 19,000 enterprises will benefit from Deutsche Telekom's fiber-optic build-out in German business parks next year. When the build-out is complete in a further 62 municipalities, Deutsche Telekom will then offer the businesses top-speed Internet connections of up to 1 Gbit/s. This is the fourth tranche of the fiber-optic build-out in business parks announced last year. 'The digitalization of the economy is an opportunity and a challenge for Germany. The basis for the successful implementation of this is comprehensive broadband coverage. We are aware of this, and we are accelerating fiber-optic build-out for business parks in particular. We are continuing to push forward with broadband build-out on a huge scale, including 100 business parks this year. We are now moving into the pre-marketing phase for a further 103 business parks in a fourth wave of expansion,' says Hagen Rickmann, Director for Business Customers at Telekom Deutschland.

The municipalities in which broadband will be built out in business parks include: Annaberg-Buchholz, Aschheim, Bamberg, Berlin, Bochum, Bodenheim, Bornheim, Bremen, Dettingen, Dreieich, Dresden, Düsseldorf, Essen, Esslingen, Fellbach, Frankfurt, Freiburg, Freilassing, Gießen, Groß-Umstadt, Gundelfingen, Haan, Hamburg, Hameln, Hannover, Karlsruhe, Kernen, Kirchheim, Kleinostheim, Köln, Landau, Leipzig, Leonberg, Lörrach, Magstadt, Mainz-Kastel, Mannheim, München, Neuss, Nürnberg, Nürtingen, Oberursel, Oppenheim, Ostfildern, Paderborn, Remseck, Remshalden, Riemerling, Rodgau, Rostock, Saarbrücken, Schuby, Schwentinental, Sindelfingen, Stralsund, Stuttgart, Umkirch, Waiblingen, Wetter, Wismar, Zorneding.

'No one in Germany is building more than Deutsche Telekom, and we don't just focus on major cities; the needs of rural areas are just as important to us. The build-out continues, and our goal for 2022 is to connect 3,000 business parks across Germany to our fiber-optic network (FTTH),' continues Rickmann.

In the course of the current project, Deutsche Telekom will lay almost 800 kilometers of fiber-optic cables and connect the company locations directly to the fiber-optic network. Deutsche Telekom is using micro-trenching technology for the build-out in business parks in these 61 municipalities. This method is sustainable and also saves time and money during construction, making it less burdensome for residents.

Companies that decide early on to switch to Deutsche Telekom's fiber-optic network in the business parks will be connected at no additional charge. The range of fiber-optic rate plans runs from asymmetric 100 Mbit/s business customer lines through to symmetric 1 Gbit/s lines.

Deutsche Telekom invests around five billion euros every year and operates Europe's largest fiber-optic network, which is over 455,000 kilometers in length. Broadband build-out is at the top of the company's agenda; in 2017, Deutsche Telekom installed some 40,000 kilometers of optical fiber. In 2018, this figure will increase to 60,000 kilometers, increasing Deutsche Telekom's fiber-optic network to more than 500,000 kilometers. Our closest competitor has barely managed 60,000 kilometers.

More information atHotline: + 49 (0)800 330 1362 77 (toll-free in Germany)

E-mail: vollglas@telekom.de

www.telekom.de/vollglas