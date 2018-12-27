Log in
Deutsche Telekom

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 12/27 12:15:39 pm
14.79 EUR   -1.47%
Deutsche Telekom : High time for an interface detox

12/27/2018 | 05:30am EST
  • Security trends in 2019: The Internet of Things Open Doors
  • Contactless payment attracts unwelcome attention
  • AI declares war on bots

A first glance, you might think that the security trends in 2019 are just the same old risks we are all used to. But take a step back and you can also discern a pattern. The threat potential that we all face has increased primarily because ever more things are connected to the whole world. Unfortunately, this includes things that have no need to be connected to all and sundry. 'It is high time for an interface detox,' says Thomas Tschersich, head of Cyber Defense at Deutsche Telekom. 'When baby monitors first appeared, who could have guessed that, eventually, it wouldn't just be mom and dad who could listen in on the gentle breathing coming from the nursery? But nowadays, all it takes is an ill-configured latest generation baby monitor and, in theory, anyone could hear what's going on. No matter where in the world they are.' Children's toys, smart home electronics, kitchen appliances, even the adult entertainment world is increasingly looking for digital connections.

It doesn't have to be wide-open-like-a-barn-door

When setting up networked devices of any kind, it's important to ask the right questions. Is it enough to only have access to the devices within your own four walls? Or do you need to have access from outside, with the risk of becoming digitally more vulnerable? 'Switching off unneeded interfaces is a detox that would certainly do us all some good,' says Tschersich. Think about what things you want to share with the entire world and what is just for the family. It's a good new year's resolution, too.

The era of contactless theft

Does that also apply to the plastic payment interface? Thanks to modern point of sale systems, contactless payment has now made the leap from a niche into many people's everyday lives. This has attracted some unwelcome attention. For the head of Cyber Defense, it is not a matter of 'if' but 'when'. When criminals find a way to reach into our digital wallets using transmission-enabled smart cards. These cards have a near field communication function (NFC), making them a prime target. The leather goods industry has already reacted, launching protective wallets on the market. This is a simple but quite effect solution to ward off 'cyberattacks in passing'.

Higher - faster - further

The fierce competition between attackers and protection systems has been raging in the field of bot networks for some time now. There has been one-upmanship on both sides. Result: DDoS (Distributed-Denial-of-Service) attacks are now a lot more 'powerful' than they were just a year ago. The figures speak for themselves. 'Data rates have increased dramatically. The peaks have long since left the double-digit gigabit range and pushed into the three-digit range. Not everyone can fend off attacks like this. They need help,' says Thomas Tschersich. In November 2018 alone, Deutsche Telekom AG's backbone network counted more than 3,000 DDoS attacks. Also quantitatively a very high number. It only takes one successful attack and an online platform can quickly become unavailable. Fear of suffering such attacks is cybercriminals' greatest weapon. They often send out a blackmail demand hot on the heels of this sort of warning shot. Pay money or we will bring your site down. This sort of blackmail attempt does not necessarily have to come from the botnet operators themselves. Their army of infected zombie PCs can be rented out on the darknet. You can now buy a small DDoS attack for as little as 15 Euros.

Alexa? Protect me from botnets!

In light of such developments, it has become extremely important to identify potential zombie armies before they strike. At Deutsche Telekom, this trend is called 'Botnet Command & Control Recognition with Artificial Intelligence'. The AI evaluates huge amounts of data in Deutsche Telekom's Cyber Defense Center and automatically analyzes specific anomalies. The Domain Generation Algorithm is one example of what we are looking for. This algorithm is part of malicious software. It helps to create a kind of digital shell company with a cryptic name. These domains, say 'eefmggk4bk.net', for example, are needed to control the zombie army. Attempts to connect to such command-and- control domains indicate infection with malware. This enables Deutsche Telekom to warn its customers before the infected devices become a threat.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 27 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2018 10:29:06 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 75 190 M
EBIT 2018 10 034 M
Net income 2018 3 974 M
Debt 2018 53 776 M
Yield 2018 4,67%
P/E ratio 2018 18,60
P/E ratio 2019 15,00
EV / Sales 2018 1,67x
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
Capitalization 71 469 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16,8 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Dannenfeldt Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM1.45%81 383
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS2.85%224 947
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-20.40%75 348
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%48 353
TELEFONICA-9.11%43 808
ORANGE-2.56%42 867
