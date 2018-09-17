Deutsche Telekom : Internet access of up to 100 Mbit/s for more households

153 municipalities all over Germany benefiting from the fiber-optic rollout

Bandwidths of up to 100 Mbit/s

Book more speed from Deutsche Telekom

Almost 153,000 households in 153 municipalities can now surf faster on the Internet. With the new network, they can make phone calls, go online and watch television all at the same time. They can also stream music and video as well as store data in the cloud. Maximum download speeds have reached up to 100 megabits per second (Mbit/s). Top upload speeds now reach up to 40 Mbit/s. The cities benefiting include Passau, with 18,900 households, Bruchsal with 8,800, Bad Lippspringe with 7,800, Lemgo with 5,400, Bad Wörishofen with 4,900, and Kahla with another 4,400 households. Deutsche Telekom aims to provide as many people as possible with fast Internet access - whether they live in cities or in rural areas. 'We're not just building information superhighways between major metropolises and population centers; our network also extends to rural areas. We are the only company pursuing comprehensive broadband expansion,' says Tim Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. 'Some of our build-out projects are designed to serve tens of thousands of households, while others benefit just a handful. For us, every line counts. It doesn't matter if it's in Passau, Kamen or Dortmund or in Aumühle, Harra or Lenting.' No other company is investing as much in broadband expansion in rural areas as Deutsche Telekom. The next wave of commissioning is scheduled for October 15.

The following municipalities now enjoy more speed

Ahlerstedt, Aidenbach, Alerheim, Alpen, Altdorf, Altenbeken, Altmannstein, Asendorf, Aumühle, Bad Hindelang, Bad Lippspringe, Bad Mergentheim, Bad Wörishofen, Bleicherode, Blender, Bochum-Wattenscheid, Bonn, Bornhöved, Bramsche, Brand-Erbisdorf, Brannenburg, Braunsbach, Bruchsal, Burg, Burg Dithmarschen, Burgbernheim, Burgkunstadt, Burkhardswalde-Munzig, Dingolfing, Dollnstein, Dorsten-Wulfen, Dortmund, Drage, Dresden, Dülmen-Buldern, Ebermannstadt, Ebersbrunn, Eiterfeld, Ettenheim, Euskirchen, Frellstedt, Friemar, Füssen, Gefell, Geisenhausen, Geldern, Gerabronn, Gießen, Grafing, Grasleben, Großbreitenbach, Gütersloh-Friedrichsdorf, Hagen-Dahl, Halle/Saale, Harra, Hechingen, Heimbach, Hellenthal, Heubach, Hohenstein-Ernstthal, Hövelhof-Espeln, Hoya, Hückelhoven, Iserlohn, Issum, Jünkerath, Kahla, Kamen, Kehl-Bodersweier, Kirchberg, Klanxbüll, Kordel, Krefeld, Lägerdorf, Lehre-Essenrode, Lemgo, Lenting, Lichte, Lienen-Kattenvenne, Lindau, Linkenheim-Hochstetten, Marienmünster, Martfeld, Maulbronn, Mechernich, Memmingen, Mindelheim, Mönchengladbach, Mönchsdeggingen, Nettersheim, Nettetal-Kaldenkirchen, Neufahrn, Neuhofen, Neukirchen (North Frisia), Neukirchen b. Sulzbach-Rosenberg, Neuss, Neuwegersleben, Nideggen-Schmidt, Nieheim, Nordkirchen, Oberaudorf, Oberndorf, Ochtrup, Osthofen, Passau, Pfronten, Pulheim, Raubling, Regenstauf, Reinfeld, Rheinau, Riede, Rödental, Sarzbüttel, Schömberg, Schwabmünchen, Schwedt/Oder, Selb, Siegburg, Sörup, Sprockhövel-Haßlinghausen, Stadland-Seefeld, Stephanskirchen, Sulzbach, Talkau, Tann, Tanna, Tecklenburg, Thomasburg, Thum, Todenbüttel, Traunstein, Uettingen, Uffing, Vettelschoß, Vilshofen, Vöhringen, Vreden, Wachtendonk, Walkenried, Wallhausen, Weesenstein, Wellheim, Wetter, Wieda, Wietzendorf, Wildeshausen, Wilster, Witten, Wittlich, Wunsiedel, Zaberfeld and Zwenkau.

Customers can find additional information about the upgrade status in their respective regions under www.telekom.de/schneller. Customers can also register at this URL to ensure that they are notified automatically as soon as higher speeds become available where they live.

Deutsche Telekom's network in figures

Deutsche Telekom invests around five billion euros every year and operates Europe's largest fiber-optic network, which is over 455,000 kilometers in length. Broadband build-out is at the top of the company's agenda; in 2017, Deutsche Telekom installed some 40,000 kilometers of optical fiber. In 2018, this figure will increase to 60,000 kilometers, increasing Deutsche Telekom's fiber-optic network to more than 500,000 kilometers. Our closest competitor has barely managed 60,000 kilometers.