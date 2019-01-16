Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/16 08:11:39 am
14.613 EUR   -0.49%
2018Telco mergers still a long-distance call in Europe
RE
2018Deutsche Telekom warns of risk of 5G disaster on home turf
RE
2018DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Raises Guidance on Strong 3Q Results
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Telekom : OTE agrees to sell Telekom Albania

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/16/2019 | 07:39am EST

OTE has entered into an agreement to sell its entire stake in Telekom Albania Sh.A. (Telekom Albania) to the Bulgarian company Albania Telecom Invest AD for a total consideration of €50m. Albania Telecom Invest AD is controlled by Mr. Spas Roussev, controlling shareholder of the Bulgarian incumbent telecom operator Vivacom, and by Mr. Elvin Guri, an Albania-Bulgarian Investor.

OTE's Chairman and CEO, Mr. Michael Tsamaz, noted: 'The sale of Telekom Albania concludes the successful investment in Albania for OTE Group. It is a strategic decision, in the context of OTE Group's redefined priorities and growth plans, in order to create value for all shareholders and support sustainable development'.

Mr. Tsamaz, added: 'I would like to thank Telekom Albania's management and employees for the company's accomplishments to date, as well as for their sound cooperation with OTE Group. The acquisition of the company by a strong and entrepreneurial investment group ensures its growth and creates the conditions to further strengthen its market position'.

The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval by the competent local authorities and financing, and is expected to be completed within the first half of 2019.

Eurobank acted as OTE's financial advisor.

For further information
OTE GROUP INVESTOR RELATIONS
Tel.: +0030 210-6111574
Fax: +0030 210-611103030
E-Mail: iroffice@ote.gr

Media relations
OTE Group Corporate Communications
Tel. +30 210-6117434, +30 210-6177566
Fax. +30 210-6115825
E-Mail: mediarelations@ote.gr

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 16 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 January 2019 12:38:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
07:39aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : OTE agrees to sell Telekom Albania
PU
01/15DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Dual studies with eLearning? How it works.
PU
01/15Germany to permanently nationalise truck toll company
RE
01/14INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : IBM, T-Systems to jointly offer mainframe serv..
RE
01/14EUROPEAN PRESS ROUNDUP : HMV Bid Deadline Looms; T-Systems Pairs Up With IBM
DJ
01/14TELEFONAKTIEBOLAGET LM ERICSSON : Ericsson and Deutsche Telekom have developed a..
AQ
01/14CONNECTED THINGS HUB : Optimizing monitoring and management of sensor data
PU
01/13INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES : T-Systems to sell mainframe unit to IBM - Hand..
RE
01/12DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Ericsson demo fibre-like 40Gb/s with wireless backhaul
AQ
01/11DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Acquires Austrian IT Company Goingsoft
DJ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 75 222 M
EBIT 2018 9 911 M
Net income 2018 3 974 M
Debt 2018 54 141 M
Yield 2018 4,80%
P/E ratio 2018 18,22
P/E ratio 2019 14,62
EV / Sales 2018 1,65x
EV / Sales 2019 1,57x
Capitalization 70 017 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 16,8 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Dannenfeldt Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-0.91%79 827
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.22%239 781
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP2.05%82 415
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 258
TELEFONICA3.46%45 137
ORANGE-4.91%41 109
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.