Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Telekom : comments on Statement of objections of EU Commission regarding planned merger in Netherlands

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2018 | 02:28pm CEST
  • Combined company with only 25 percent market share and remains #3 in the market
  • Stronger competition in fiber and in the growing FMC segment
  • Clear customer benefits backed by tangible promises
  • Accelerated path to world class 5G network

The European Commission ('Commission') has taken the next step in the ongoing investigation into the merger of Deutsche Telekom's and Tele2's telecommunication operations in the Netherlands by addressing a 'Statement of objections' to the two companies.

In its preliminary analysis the Commission raises competition concerns about the effect of the merger on the mobile retail market, notably in the private segment. In essence, the Commission is arguing that the combination of number 3 (T-Mobile NL) and number 4 (Tele2 NL) is likely to lead to price increases.

The companies involved in the merger disagree with these concerns mainly for the following reasons:

  • First, this is a merger of two small players with a post-merger market share of approx. 25 percent of the mobile customers in the Netherlands, still behind the current number 1 and 2 in the market.
  • Second, competition in the Dutch consumer mobile market is heavily driven by the mobile discounts offered by KPN and VodafoneZiggo as part of their fixed-mobile bundle offerings.
  • Third, this is not a traditional 4-to-3 merger, since Tele2 NL is to a large extent dependent on the network of T-Mobile NL to offer its mobile services. This merger would rather create a 3rd sustainable player in the key segment of fixed-mobile services while continuing the intense level of competition in the mobile market.
  • Fourth, the new company would have the scale to effectively counter the dominance of KPN and VodafoneZiggo who are currently unchallenged in their ability to raise fixed broadband prices in the Dutch market.

In light of the narrow concerns identified, T-Mobile NL and Tele2 NL firmly believe the merger will be beneficial for Dutch consumers and have translated merger specific efficiencies into tangible promises: https://newsroom.t-mobile.nl/promises-go-politics/. By combining the assets of T-Mobile NL and Tele2 NL the parties are able to create a nationwide world class 5G network much faster. The merger will not only ensure that consumers benefit from stronger competition, it will also contribute to the position of the Netherlands as a digital leader in Europe.

The Dutch Regulator ACM in his most recent consultation has clearly identified the risk of joint dominance of KPN and VodafoneZiggo on the fixed market. A sustainable 3rd mobile led FMC operator is a much better and faster way to counter the associated risks of joint dominance than the current ACM proposal of uncertain cable access regulation which may take years to be implemented.

It is especially disappointing that despite all the time the process has taken and the voluminous amount of information provided, the Commission has failed to recognize the dynamic efficiencies that are generated by this merger.

The window of opportunity for a third converged player to emerge in the Netherlands is closing, and it is closing fast.

Around the world, investors in infrastructure will be closely watching the T-Mobile NL/Tele2 NL merger proceeding and will attribute high significance to its outcome for their own decisions. Europe has been falling behind the US and Asian telco markets for years resulting in a massive drain of capital. The sector trades at 10-year lows as a consequence of rising investment needs for next generation communication networks, without corresponding opportunities to earn a fair return. This merger is a unique opportunity for the European Commission to prove that it is not fixated on a 'magic number' of 4 players in each market, but is willing to support a transaction that substantially accelerates 5G for the Netherlands and unlocks further fiber investments in a market with two dominant converged players, for the unambiguous benefit of Dutch consumers.

Against this background, the companies will continue a constructive dialogue with the Commission and remain confident that the merger will ultimately be approved towards the end of the year.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 13 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 September 2018 12:27:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
02:28pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : comments on Statement of objections of EU Commission regardin..
PU
02:08pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : kommentiert Statement of objections der EU Kommission zur gep..
PU
01:49pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : says EU raises concerns over Tele2's Dutch deal
RE
01:27pT MOBILE US : claims ‘world’s largest’ virtual packet core
AQ
09:58aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Your application process for a trainee position
PU
09/12Thyssen interim CEO plans shake-up of engineering unit
RE
09/12Thyssenkrupp interim CEO plans shake-up of engineering unit-source
RE
09/12Ericsson signs multi-year 5G deal with T-Mobile U.S.
AQ
09/12DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : facilitates important progress in dementia research
PU
09/12T MOBILE US : Mobile inks USD3.5bn 5G deal wih Ericsson
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/30Royal KPN -3% as BofA goes Neutral; firm boosts Deutsche Telekom 
08/16Amid U.S. sanctions, Deutsche Telekom pulls out of Iran 
08/10Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGF) on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/09Deutsche Telekom AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
08/09Deutsche Telekom AG reports Q2 results 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 74 918 M
EBIT 2018 10 113 M
Net income 2018 4 039 M
Debt 2018 52 628 M
Yield 2018 5,13%
P/E ratio 2018 16,64
P/E ratio 2019 14,13
EV / Sales 2018 1,57x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 65 042 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 16,5 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Dannenfeldt Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-7.67%75 597
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.85%227 133
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-9.33%91 936
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 260
ORANGE-5.42%42 326
TELEFONICA-17.76%40 324
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.