Deutsche Telekom

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM

(DTE)
02/21 04:38:31 am
14.438 EUR   -0.97%
Deutsche Telekom expects earnings growth to slow in 2019
RE
01:43aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Exceeds 2018 Targets Despite 4Q Loss
DJ
02/18Factbox - Huawei's challenges in Europe
RE
Deutsche Telekom expects earnings growth to slow in 2019

02/21/2019 | 03:49am EST
FILE PHOTO: Brochures with the logo of Deutsche Telekom AG are pictured at the shop in the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn

BONN, Germany (Reuters) - Deutsche Telekom forecast that its earnings would continue to grow in 2019 but by less than expected as Chief Executive Tim Hoettges looks to close a key U.S. merger, acquire spectrum and roll out 5G services.

After a 5 percent rise in 2018 core profit, Europe's leading mobile operator expects 2019 adjusted earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) after leases to grow by 3 percent to 23.9 billion euros (20.8 billion pounds).

Although in line with its own projections given in 2018, it compares to analysts' expectations for 2019 core earnings of 24.7 billion euros.

French peer Orange also said that it expected earnings to grow at a slower pace as stronger competition in France weighs.

Deutsche Telekom is habitually conservative with its annual outlook. In 2018, it lifted it three times.

Deutsche Telekom said on Thursday that it planned to hike the dividend to 70 from 65 cents per share, in line with expectations. Its shares slipped 1.75 percent by 0835 GMT.

"Guidance looks slightly soft to consensus on a comparable basis," analysts from Jefferies said in a note to clients.

Deutsche Telekom's adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter rose 12.6 percent to 5.65 billion euros - roughly in line with expectations of 5.588 billion euros.

Results were lifted by another strong showing at Deutsche Telekom's U.S. unit T-Mobile, which accounts for nearly half of the group revenue, and is seeking regulator approval for its $26 billion takeover of Sprint Corp.

In its German home market, Deutsche Telekom saw mobile service revenues rise 2 percent in the quarter with 12.2 million customers now using fibre-optic lines, a quarter more than last year. Overall sales fell 1.1 percent.

Deutsche Telekom is targeting massive spending in the March 5G spectrum auction, as well as continued investment in broad band infrastructure. Globally, it is planning roughly stable capital expenditure of 12.7 billion euros.

Its European business benefited from the takeover of UPC in Austria, driving sales 2.6 percent higher.

Despite stable revenues at its IT services arm T-Systems, core earnings of the unit fell 16 percent as investments in growth areas such as cloud computing, health and Internet of Things weighed.

(Reporting by Arno Schuetze, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM -1.03% 14.43 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
SPRINT CORP -0.32% 6.31 Delayed Quote.8.25%
T-MOBILE US 0.32% 72.75 Delayed Quote.14.01%
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
02/20DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : completes first Public Mobile Edge Network with MobiledgeX Ed..
AQ
02/20T MOBILE US : Cigna Investments Inc. New Has $210,000 Holdings in T-Mobile Us In..
AQ
02/19DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : and Nedap Collaborate on IoT Solution Optimizer
AQ
02/18Factbox - Huawei's challenges in Europe
RE
02/18DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Detecon International expresses willingness to participate in..
AQ
02/18DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : annual earnings release
02/18Joint Press Release by Siemens, AES, Airbus, Allianz, Atos, Cisco, Daimler, D..
AQ
02/16DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : German company eyes to implement investment projects in Uzbek..
AQ
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 75 281 M
EBIT 2018 9 884 M
Net income 2018 3 889 M
Debt 2018 54 267 M
Yield 2018 4,83%
P/E ratio 2018 17,89
P/E ratio 2019 14,14
EV / Sales 2018 1,64x
EV / Sales 2019 1,56x
Capitalization 69 422 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Deutsche Telekom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,8 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-2.29%78 659
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.89%229 081
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP4.82%82 148
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%52 852
TELEFONICA3.56%44 742
ORANGE-3.60%41 185
