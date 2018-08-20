Deutsche Telekom : showcases the connected life of today and tomorrow

'Magenta verbindet' - the network as the lifeline of connected, digital life

Focusing on 5G, varied entertainment and MagentaEINS

Interactive live shows offer experiences and highlights for all the family

'Magenta verbindet' is the slogan Deutsche Telekom is using at IFA 2018, the leading trade show for consumer electronics and home appliances, in Berlin (August 31 to September 5). Hall 21a and the adjoining outdoor zone is where the entire world of Magenta products is being brought to life for visitors. The main highlights are MagentaENTERTAINMENT, 'the best network', Magenta Connected Life, MagentaEINS and MagentaSERVICE. By showcasing appealing new products with a clear emphasis on interaction, this brand experience will give visitors an unforgettable and immersive encounter with digitalization.

'Interaction with customers and visitors is our top priority. We are using a fresh, modern booth concept to create a fun landscape stretching over 3,000 m2 that is full of interactive exhibits to try out,' explains Antje Hundhausen, Vice President for 3D Experience. 'For the younger visitors in particular, we have created even more digital hubs to impress our target group at IFA 2018. Professional gamers from SK Gaming will be waiting to take on visitors in an e-sport arena and a 5G racer game will demonstrate the wide-ranging opportunities and benefits of the network.'

A 'smart alley' symbolizes the best network, guiding visitors through the booth to the various hands-on exhibits. A 20-meter-long bridge of mesh fabric at a height of ten meters links up all the areas of the booth in a striking visual interpretation of the 'Magenta connects' motto. Meanwhile, visitors to the outdoor zone can explore 5G and the diverse offerings of Deutsche Telekom's subsidiary congstar.

Highlights of the brand experience include

An interactive multiplayer drone race on a 5G LED screen that demonstrates the possibilities of the network of the future

A working cinema and a sports bar with snacks and beverages that offer the ideal place to stay a while and catch up on the latest news from TV, box sets, sports, music and VR

A dedicated e-sports arena where professional gamers from SK Gaming are ready to take on challengers in e-sport games such as League of Legends, FIFA and Mobile Gaming

The MagentaEINS pinball game, which provides a fun depiction of the benefits that come from combining fixed and mobile networks

The MagentaSERVICE zone, where the new 'SprachID' service will take center stage. In the future, customers won't need to remember account numbers and passwords - when they phone up they'll be recognized by their voice alone thanks to a unique digital system

A program packed with big-name stars and infotainment

Visitors to the Deutsche Telekom booth can look forward to a varied infotainment program including informative product shows, live presentations and talks interspersed with interactive formats such as competitions and e-sport games and featuring stars from TV, music, sport and social media.

The first TV series produced by Deutsche Telekom - 'DEUTSCH LES-LANDES' and 'Arthurs Gesetz' (Arthur's Law) - is also being shown at IFA on August 31. Among others, actor and comedian Christoph Maria Herbst is presenting the series 'DEUTSCH LES-LANDES'. Musical entertainment is being provided by German pop singer and songwriter Johannes Oerding (September 3 at 3 p.m. on the Deutsche Telekom stage), rapper Voyce (September 5 at 12 noon) and rising star from the current Deutsche Telekom advertising campaign, ELI (September 1 at 3 p.m.). Social media stars Riccardo Simonetti (September 1 at 12 noon) and Felix von der Laden (September 4 at 3 p.m.) will be winning over the younger members of the audience, while soccer fans can look forward to seeing players from FC Bayern Munich (provisionally September 2). The program is rounded off by a visit from e-sports pros from SK Gaming, the team sponsored by Deutsche Telekom that is now joining the 'League of Legends' gaming arena.

Visit Deutsche Telekom's booth in hall 21a at the IFA trade show in Berlin from August 31 until September 5 to experience our products and services live. Deutsche Telekom's entire presence at the trade fair is carbon-neutral - all CO2 emissions generated in setting up and operating the booth are fully offset by carbon-reduction projects abroad.