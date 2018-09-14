Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM (DTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Deutsche Telekom : to build 1,000 new mobile base stations

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 10:28am CEST
  • Deutsche Telekom board member Dirk Wössner signs mobile communications pact in Bavaria
  • Special focus on 'white spots '
  • More security for investments in 5G spectrum allocation

Deutsche Telekom has reasserted its extensive build-out plans to further improve the mobile communications network in Bavaria. The company intends to build 1,000 new mobile base stations by the end of 2020. In addition, Deutsche Telekom will upgrade 1,200 existing sites with additional services. At the signing of the mobile communications pact with the Bavarian government in Munich, Dirk Wössner, Member of the Board of Management responsible for Germany, said: 'Powerful mobile communications networks are a decisive prerequisite for digitalization in both urban and rural areas. They are also the key driver. Reliable, gap-free coverage with mobile communications and 5G along traffic routes is crucial, particularly for innovative traffic management concepts and technologies.'

To this end, Deutsche Telekom already launched an extensive program in Bavaria in November 2017, aimed at speeding up the network build-out. In addition to the 1,000 planned new base stations, the company also plans to fill another 100 coverage gaps, often also referred to as 'white spots.' A prerequisite for the build-out, however, is that local municipalities support Deutsche Telekom in setting up the new sites. In addition, Deutsche Telekom plans to eliminate 35 white spots through shared use of government sites.

The company is already creating facts on the ground: Over the past eight months, it has commissioned 30 new mobile base stations in Bavaria. It has also upgraded 220 sites with new services.

Deutsche Telekom continues to modernize its network in Bavaria with other measures, in parallel to those described above. In the coming months, most sites in Bavaria will be equipped with the latest single RAN technology and LTE 900. The '#LTEeverywhere' program will ensure that fast data transmission becomes possible in areas that currently only support voice telephony. It will be implemented in the coming months.

The company is also conducting talks with the Czech Republic, Austria, and Switzerland, to improve coverage in border-adjacent areas.

Deutsche Telekom is investing more than five billion euros in Germany every year. Bavaria will benefit from a significant slice of this sum. Speaking in Munich, Wössner emphasized: 'The challenge for the politicians and the mobile carriers is to ensure that the upgrades also include rural areas. As a mobile network operator, we depend on active local government support in the selection and construction of the new sites. This applies to municipal bodies in particular.' Deutsche Telekom requires serviceable radio transmission sites to provide sufficient, comprehensive coverage. 'That's why we welcome the mobile communications pact signed today,' said Wössner. 'We think the planned program will be helpful in eliminating white spots. Government support can help close the profitability gap and ensure comprehensive coverage even in rural areas with low population density and where the terrain makes coverage difficult.'

Wössner stated that Deutsche Telekom will also do all it can to ensure the greatest possible 5G coverage in Bavaria. 'But Deutsche Telekom will only be able to commit to such investments in comprehensive coverage if the right framework is established.' He referred to the current debates regarding the upcoming spectrum allocation for 5G and called for greater certainty for future investments, instead of the threat of regulation through the back door: new requirements risk endangering the '5G experience' for customers.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 14 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2018 08:27:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
10:28aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : to build 1,000 new mobile base stations
PU
09/13Telecom gear maker Ericsson ties up with T-Mobile U.S.
AQ
09/13DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Microsoft`s `Germany-only` cloud service being wound up
AQ
09/13DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : comments on Statement of objections of EU Commission regardin..
PU
09/13DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : kommentiert Statement of objections der EU Kommission zur gep..
PU
09/13DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : says EU raises concerns over Tele2's Dutch deal
RE
09/13T MOBILE US : claims ‘world’s largest’ virtual packet core
AQ
09/13DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Your application process for a trainee position
PU
09/12Thyssen interim CEO plans shake-up of engineering unit
RE
09/12Thyssenkrupp interim CEO plans shake-up of engineering unit-source
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/13Europe logs objection to Dutch combo of T-Mobile, Tele2 
08/30Royal KPN -3% as BofA goes Neutral; firm boosts Deutsche Telekom 
08/16Amid U.S. sanctions, Deutsche Telekom pulls out of Iran 
08/10Deutsche Telekom AG (DTEGF) on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript 
08/09Deutsche Telekom AG 2018 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Slides 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 74 918 M
EBIT 2018 10 113 M
Net income 2018 4 039 M
Debt 2018 52 628 M
Yield 2018 5,11%
P/E ratio 2018 16,69
P/E ratio 2019 14,17
EV / Sales 2018 1,57x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 65 232 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 16,5 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Dannenfeldt Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-7.40%76 279
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.80%227 133
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.99%91 936
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%44 260
ORANGE-6.01%42 326
TELEFONICA-17.69%40 324
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.