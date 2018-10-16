European shares bounce from 22-month low as earnings flow in; Volvo hit

The pan-European STOXX 600 <.STOXX> index was up 0.2 percent by 0714 GMT, after hitting a 22-month low in the previous session on the back of risings U.S. Treasury yields and a mix of geopolitical tensions.

Defensive stocks such as utilities <.SX6P> and telecoms <.SXKP> led sectoral gainers with Italian utility Enel up 3.4 percent and Germany's Deutsche Telekom up 1.4 percent.

Despite the bounce some caution remained after a turbulent week that saw the STOXX post its worst week since February.

"Investors are... struggling with the ongoing U.S.-China trade war, Brexit talks, Italy's budget clash with Brussels, EM slow down, and the most recent geopolitical tensions between Saudi Arabia and the U.S.," said FXTM strategist Hussein Sayed.

Meggitt was the biggest gainer in Europe, up 5.6 percent after the UK engineer upgraded its 2018 organic revenue growth guidance, boosted by higher demand for its wheels, brakes, fuel tanks and other aeroplane parts.

Merlin however fell 7.3 percent after its trading update.

Volvo fell 6.1 percent after the Swedish company warned that some truck engines could be exceeding emission limits because a component was degrading more quickly than expected.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Keith Weir)