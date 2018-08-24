Log in
Fourth German network operator desirable - antitrust authority

08/24/2018 | 11:20am CEST

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Germany's antitrust regulator said on Friday it would be desirable for next year's 5G mobile spectrum auction to open the way for a fourth operator to enter the market, rebutting arguments from established players that more competition would hit investment.

The Federal Cartel Office also called for service providers and virtual network operators to be entitled to gain access to networks on a fair and non-discriminatory basis.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM -0.25% 14.105 Delayed Quote.-4.22%
TELEFONICA DEUTSCHLAND HOLDING -0.14% 3.674 Delayed Quote.-12.14%
UNITED INTERNET 0.52% 44.55 Delayed Quote.-22.78%
VODAFONE GROUP -0.37% 175.26 Delayed Quote.-25.13%
