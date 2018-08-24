Fourth German network operator desirable - antitrust authority

Financials (€) Sales 2018 74 989 M EBIT 2018 10 127 M Net income 2018 4 075 M Debt 2018 53 263 M Yield 2018 4,93% P/E ratio 2018 17,28 P/E ratio 2019 14,79 EV / Sales 2018 1,61x EV / Sales 2019 1,54x Capitalization 67 470 M Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Neutral Neutral Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 27 Average target price 16,5 € Spread / Average Target 16% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board Thomas Dannenfeldt Chief Financial Officer Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DEUTSCHE TELEKOM -4.22% 78 085 VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS 2.55% 226 885 NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP -8.27% 92 519 TELEFONICA -9.75% 43 688 ORANGE -1.04% 43 432 SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC --.--% 41 810