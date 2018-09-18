Log in
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Job Insights! Today: Frank Siemon

09/18/2018

Tasks, challenges and highlights in the day-to-day work of a VP CloudProducts & Services Recruiting.

Frank Siemon is Vice President CloudProducts & Services - Lead Hiring Manager for the Digital Division Cloudat T-Systems. Alongside his career at Deutsche Telekom, Frank also very much values his work-life balance. Deutsche Telekom supports him in this with flexible working hours and the option of mobile work. Find out how he organizes his working day and why he thinks classical ITis like painting in our video interview.

As Lead Hiring Manager, Frank also explains what a candidate should offer, and who we are looking for. Click to find out more:

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 18 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2018 08:27:03 UTC
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 74 918 M
EBIT 2018 10 113 M
Net income 2018 4 039 M
Debt 2018 52 628 M
Yield 2018 5,09%
P/E ratio 2018 16,77
P/E ratio 2019 14,24
EV / Sales 2018 1,58x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 65 541 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Thomas Dannenfeldt Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-6.96%76 638
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS3.06%225 397
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP-7.84%92 909
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%43 622
ORANGE-6.25%42 178
TELEFONICA-18.36%40 330
