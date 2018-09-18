Job Insights! Today: Frank Siemon

Tasks, challenges and highlights in the day-to-day work of a VP CloudProducts & Services Recruiting.

Frank Siemon is Vice President CloudProducts & Services - Lead Hiring Manager for the Digital Division Cloudat T-Systems. Alongside his career at Deutsche Telekom, Frank also very much values his work-life balance. Deutsche Telekom supports him in this with flexible working hours and the option of mobile work. Find out how he organizes his working day and why he thinks classical ITis like painting in our video interview.

