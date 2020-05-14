Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : INTERIM GROUP REPORT JANUARY 1 TO MARCH 31, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 04:20am EDT

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM INTERIM GROUP REPORT JANUARY 1 TO MARCH 31, 2020

= p q

2

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA OF THE GROUP

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change %

FY 2019

REVENUE AND EARNINGS

Net revenue

19,943

19,488

2.3

80,531

Of which: domestic

%

30.3

31.0

30.5

Of which: international

%

69.7

69.0

69.5

Profit from operations (EBIT)

2,511

2,258

11.2

9,457

Net profit (loss)

916

900

1.8

3,867

Net profit (loss) (adjusted for special factors)

1,284

1,183

8.5

4,948

EBITDA

6,940

6,461

7.4

27,120

EBITDA AL

5,921

5,500

7.7

23,143

EBITDA (adjusted for special factors)

7,563

6,901

9.6

28,708

EBITDA AL (adjusted for special factors)

6,544

5,940

10.2

24,731

EBITDA AL margin (adjusted for special factors)

%

32.8

30.5

30.7

Earnings per share (basic/diluted)

0.19

0.19

0.0

0.82

Adjusted earnings per share (basic/diluted)

0.27

0.25

8.0

1.04

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

Total assets

173,646

165,472

4.9

170,672

Shareholders' equity

45,878

42,762

7.3

46,231

Equity ratio

%

26.4

25.8

27.1

Net debt

77,394

71,876

7.7

76,031

CASH FLOWS

Net cash from operating activities

3,960

6,009

(34.1)

23,074

Cash capex

(3,570)

(3,827)

6.7

(14,357)

Cash capex (before spectrum investment)

(3,353)

(3,682)

8.9

(13,118)

Free cash flow (before dividend payments and spectrum investment)a

2,294

2,370

(3.2)

10,133

Free cash flow AL (before dividend payments and spectrum investment)a

1,287

1,557

(17.3)

7,013

Net cash used in investing activities

(2,706)

(3,597)

24.8

(14,230)

Net cash (used in) from financing activities

(2,562)

27

n.a.

(7,141)

  • Before interest payments forzero-coupon bonds.
    millions

Change

Change

Mar. 31, 2020/

Mar. 31, 2020/

Dec. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

%

Mar. 31, 2019

%

FIXED-NETWORK AND MOBILE CUSTOMERS

Mobile customersa

185.5

184.0

0.8

179.1

3.6

Fixed-network lines

27.4

27.5

(0.5)

28.0

(2.1)

Broadband customersb

21.2

21.0

0.9

20.6

2.9

  • Including TMobile US wholesale customers. bExcluding wholesale.

The figures shown in this report were rounded in accordance with standard business rounding principles. As a result, the total indicated may not be equal to the precise sum of the individual figures.

The IFRS 16 "Leases" accounting standard has been applied since the 2019 financial year. This led to a change in the definition of some of our financial performance indicators: Our operational performance is now measured on the basis of "EBITDA after leases" (EBITDA AL) (previously EBITDA). The "free cash flow" performance indicator was replaced by "free cash flow after leases" (free cash flow AL). The key parameters used by Deutsche Telekom are defined in the sections "Management of the Group" and "Summary of accounting policies."

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

3

CONTENTS

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

4 Deutsche Telekom at a glance

6 Highlights in the first quarter of 2020

INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT

10 Group organization, strategy, and management

11 The economic environment

13 Development of business in the Group

21 Development of business in the operating segments

33 Events after the reporting period

33 Forecast

33 Risks and opportunities

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS34 Consolidated statement of financial position 35 Consolidated income statement

36 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income

37 Consolidated statement of changes in equity

39 Consolidated statement of cash flows

40 Significant events and transactions

46 Other disclosures

58 Events after the reporting period

REVIEW REPORT

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

60 Glossary

60 Disclaimer

61 Financial calendar

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

To our shareholders

4

TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AT A GLANCE

Net revenuebillions of €

30

20

19.5

19.9

10

0

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

EBITDA AL

(adjusted for special factors)billions of €

8

6

5.9

6.5

4

2

0

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

EBITbillions of €

3

2.3

2.5

2

1

0

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Net profitbillions of €

1

0.9

0.9

0.8

0.6

0.4

0.2

0

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

NET REVENUE

Net revenue increased by 2.3 percent to EUR 19.9 billion. Excluding exchange rate effects, net revenue increased by EUR 0.2 billion or 1.1 percent.

Our United States operating segment recorded revenue growth of 3.7 percent. On a U.S. dollar basis, revenue increased slightly by 0.7 percent, due on the one hand to our ongoing success in the United States, and on the other to declines in terminal equipment revenue as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Our Germany operating segment recorded a slight increase in revenue of 0.9 percent and revenue in our Europe operating segment also edged up by 0.4 percent.

Revenue growth of 3.8 percent at our Group Development operating segment was attributable to operational growth at TMobile Netherlands and DFMG.

EBITDA AL

(ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS)

Adjusted EBITDA AL rose by 10.2 percent to EUR 6.5 billion, with contributions from all operating segments. Excluding exchange rate effects, our adjusted EBITDA AL increased by EUR 0.5 billion or 9.0 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA AL in our United States operating segment increased by 18.0 percent. In U.S. dollars, this constituted growth of 14.5 percent in our U.S. operations.

Our Germany operating segment recorded an increase in adjusted EBITDA AL of 2.7 percent and our Europe operating segment an increase of 1.9 percent. Substantial increases in adjusted EBITDA AL were likewise recorded by the Systems Solutions and Group Development operating segments - the latter also due to positive synergies from the acquisition of Tele2 Netherlands.

At 32.8 percent, the Group's adjusted EBITDA AL margin increased by 2.3 percentage points against the prior-year level. The adjusted EBITDA AL margin was 40.0 percent in Germany, 33.2 percent in Europe, and 31.1 percent in the United States.

EBIT

EBIT increased from EUR 2.3 billion to EUR 2.5 billion.

EBITDA AL was negatively affected by special factors of EUR 0.6 billion compared to expenses of EUR 0.4 billion in the prior-year period. Expenses incurred in connection with staff-related measures were up slightly on the prior-year period. In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, expenses of EUR 0.1 billion were classified as special factors in the United States operating segment. As in the first quarter of the prior year, expenses of EUR 0.1 billion incurred in connection with the approval process for the business combination with Sprint were recorded.

At EUR 4.4 billion, depreciation, amortization and impairment losses were EUR 0.2 billion higher than in the prior-year period, due to the consistently high level of investment over the last few years.

NET PROFIT

Net profit is stable at EUR 0.9 billion.

Our loss from financial activities increased by EUR 0.6 billion to EUR 1.0 billion, mainly due to negative measurement effects from embedded derivatives at TMobile US.

At EUR 0.5 billion, the tax expense was the same as in the prior-year period.

Profit attributable to non-controlling interests decreased year-on-year by EUR 0.2 billion to EUR 0.2 billion.

Adjusted earnings per share increased slightly to EUR 0.27 from EUR 0.25 in the prior-year period.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

  • p q

Equity ratio

%

30

27.1

26.4

20

10

0

Dec. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

Cash capex

(before spectrum investment)

billions of €

4

3.7

3.4

3

2

1

0

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Free cash flow AL

(before dividend payments and spectrum investment)a

billions of €

2

1.5

1.6

1.3

1

0.5

0

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

Net debt

billions of €

100

80

76.0

77.4

60

40

20

0

Dec. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

  • Before interest payments forzero-coupon bonds.

To our shareholders

5

EQUITY RATIO

The decrease in the equity ratio from 27.1 percent at year-end 2019 to 26.4 percent mainly results from the increase of EUR 3.0 billion or 1.7 percent in total assets/total liabilities and shareholders' equity.

Shareholders' equity decreased from EUR 46.2 billion as of December 31, 2019 to EUR 45.9 billion. The carrying amount was reduced by the remeasurement of defined benefit plans (EUR 1.0 billion) and by actuarial losses from hedging instruments (EUR 0.9 billion), mainly in connection with forward-payer swaps concluded for borrowings at TMobile US.

In particular, profit after taxes (EUR 1.1 billion), currency translation effects recognized directly in equity (EUR 0.2 billion), income taxes relating to components of other comprehensive income (EUR 0.2 billion), and capital increases from share-based payment (EUR 0.1 billion) had an increasing effect.

CASH CAPEX

(BEFORE SPECTRUM INVESTMENT)

Cash capex (before spectrum investment) decreased by EUR 0.3 billion to EUR 3.4 billion, mainly due to the very high level of investment in the United States operating segment in the prior-year period.

Cash capex (including spectrum investment) decreased from EUR 3.8 billion to EUR 3.6 billion. In the United States operating segment, an advance payment of EUR 0.2 billion was made in the reporting period for the acquisition of FCC mobile licenses in connection with the auction of mobile licenses which ended in March 2020. The prior-year figure included EUR 0.1 billion for the acquisition of mobile spectrum licenses, also primarily for the United States operating segment.

FREE CASH FLOW AL

(BEFORE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS AND SPECTRUM INVESTMENT)a

Free cash flow AL decreased by EUR 0.3 billion to EUR 1.3 billion.

Excluding interest payments for zero-coupon bonds made in the first quarter of 2020, net cash from operating activities decreased by EUR 0.4 billion. Our contractual termination of a revolving factoring agreement in the Germany operating segment in particular had a negative impact. The continuing strong performance of the operating segments had an increasing effect on net cash from operating activities.

The year-on-year decrease of EUR 0.3 billion in cash capex (before spectrum investment) enhanced free cash flow.

The EUR 0.2 billion increase in repayments of lease liabilities - in particular for leases in the United States operating segment - had a negative effect.

NET DEBT

Net debt increased by EUR 1.4 billion to EUR 77.4 billion compared with the end of 2019.

The main factors in this increase were measurement effects from forward-payer swaps for borrowings at TMobile US (EUR 1.0 billion), the acquisition of spectrum (EUR 0.2 billion), and exchange rate effects (EUR 0.7 billion).

The main factor reducing net debt was free cash AL flow of EUR 1.3 billion.

For further information, please refer to the section "Development of business in the Group."

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

To our shareholders

6

HIGHLIGHTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020

Coronavirus pandemic.The introduction of measures to contain the global spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) also has manifold implications for our Group activities. One example in this context is the cancellation of major trade fairs including the 2020 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. In addition, Deutsche Telekom has rescheduled its shareholders' meeting from the original date of March 26, 2020 to the new date of June 19, 2020. The meeting will be held in the form of a virtual shareholders' meeting as permitted under the new regulations which entered into force on March 28, 2020. We also took immediate steps to protect our customers and employees by temporarily closing our shops and setting up home working for our 16,000 service center employees in Germany. Our customers were predominantly being cared for via hotlines, online channels, and on social media. In areas where the pandemic orders of individual federal states have allowed for it, we have re-opened our shops in compliance with strict security and hygiene controls. All precautions to ensure the security and stability of our networks have been taken. In parallel, we have increased the standard data volumes included in our mobile rate plans, and provide a range of completely free services to help support digital living and learning in businesses, in schools, and at home. Nevertheless, there is currently a great deal of uncertainty regarding the extent to which our business activities could be affected overall by the coronavirus pandemic. At the current point in time, our most recent published forecasts remain valid.

CORPORATE TRANSACTIONS

Business combination of TMobile US and Sprint.TMobile US and Sprint combined their two businesses effective April 1, 2020 to form the all-new, larger TMobile US. The transaction had previously worked its way through various approval processes involving numerous national and regional courts and authorities in the United States. This merger is the culmination of Deutsche Telekom's successful strategy for its U.S. operations. With market capitalization of around USD 110 billion (based on the TMobile US and Sprint share prices on March 31, 2020), and a comprehensive mobile spectrum portfolio, the new TMobile US will continue to build on its successful Un-carrier strategy and forge ahead with the 5G network build-out. The decision to apply a capital-preservingall-stock transaction structure eliminates the need for any capital to flow from Deutsche Telekom to TMobile US. Following the completion of the transaction, Deutsche Telekom holds around 43.6 percent of the shares in TMobile US. However, under a proxy agreement reached with Softbank, Deutsche Telekom controls a majority of the voting power of around 68.3 percent of shares in the new TMobile US.

For further information on the transaction, please refer to the sections "Group organization, strategy, and management" and "Changes in the composition of the Group" in the interim consolidated financial statements.

BOARD OF MANAGEMENT

Since January 1, 2020, Birgit Bohle has headed up the extended Human Resources and Legal Affairs Board of Management department, which now includes the Data Privacy, Legal Affairs, and Compliance units. Furthermore, also since January 1, 2020, the Board of Management member responsible for Finance, Dr. Christian P. Illek, has additionally become responsible for the Risk Management and Internal Audit units, and the Board of Management member responsible for Technology and Innovation, Claudia Nemat, has also assumed responsibility for the Security unit. Dr. Thomas Kremer, the former Board of Management member for Data Privacy, Legal Affairs and Compliance, left the Group for reasons of age effective March 31, 2020. Deutsche Telekom AG thus had eight Board of Management departments as of April 1, 2020.

Dirk Wössner, Board of Management member for Germany, has notified the General Committee of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG that he does not intend to extend his service contract beyond its expiration date of December 31, 2020. The General Committee has already begun the search for a successor on the basis of a structured succession management process.

EMPLOYEES

Collective agreement in place.Trade union ver.di and Deutsche Telekom have agreed the terms of a new collective agreement. The agreement applies Germany-wide and covers some 60,000 non-civil servants, trainees, and students on cooperative degree courses at Telekom Deutschland, Group Headquarters, and DT IT. It primarily consists of a two-stage salary increase for those employees covered by the collective agreement: by 2.6 percent to 3.0 percent effective July 1, 2020, and by a further 2.0 percent effective July 1, 2021. Protection against compulsory redundancy has been extended by a further three years from the end of 2020 to December 31, 2023. The collective agreement will run for 24 months from April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2022.

CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY

"We care for our planet."We have expanded the focus of our Group strategy to include the additional aspects of responsibility, climate protection, and resource conservation. A first milestone has already been reached: Since January 1, 2020, customers in Germany surf in the "green network," meaning that Deutsche Telekom's power needs in Germany are met by electricity from 100 percent renewable sources. By 2021, all electrical power for the Group will come from renewable energy sources. Our "We care for our planet" program includes further specific initiatives that aim to protect the climate and conserve resources, such as climate neutrality.

For more details, please refer to our media information.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

To our shareholders

7

Get Charge.Deutsche Telekom is one of Saxony's largest operators of fast-charging stations, with 37 locations state-wide. For example, we supply Leipzig with an ultra-high-powered charging network for electric vehicles. E-car drivers can plug in at one of seven fast charger points across the city and pick up enough charge for around 100 kilometers in just ten minutes. These charging stations within the Leipzig city limits are among the fastest charger points in Germany.

INVESTMENTS IN NETWORKS

Our network speaks IP.The migration of German consumer fixed-network lines to the Internet Protocol (IP) is now complete. We were able to carry out a hot migration of lines from the old technology to the new technical platform. A total of around 25 million fixed-network customers are now using the network of the future. That's 99 percent of all customers. The few remaining customers will be migrated to IP by the end of 2020. With IP, our customers enjoy voice telephony, high bandwidths of up to 100 Mbit/s and more, and much simpler installation processes. By the end of March 2020, the share of IP-based lines in Europe already accounted for 91.8 percent of all our fixed-network lines.

"Hunting down dead zones."The 50 winners of our "Wir jagen Funklöcher" (hunting down dead zones) initiative have been selected. New LTE cell towers went live in the first two municipalities in mid-April 2020 and all 50 dead zones are to be closed by the end of 2020. Due to the huge popularity of this initiative, we announced a further 50 winners in April 2020 and plan to begin construction before the end of this year.

New LTE cell sites in operation.In the first three months of 2020, we added 208 new LTE cell sites to our network in Germany. 534 cell sites have been upgraded with additional LTE antennas. These steps have both increased network capacity and extended coverage in rural areas. Our LTE network reaches 98.2 percent of the population. In addition, we plan to use extension options to increase mobile capacities for our customers at over 10,000 more sites. Our major build-out activities also include more 5G for Germany: The new standard is set to go live in 14 additional cities this year in pursuit of our goal to roll out 5G to at least 20 of the largest German cities by the end of 2020.

5G networkbuild-outstepped up in our subsidiaries.TMobile US successfully bid on spectrum in the 37, 39, and 47 GHz bands at the U.S. auction, receiving the corresponding 5G licenses in April 2020. More than 200 million people in over 5,000 towns, cities, and municipalities across the United States are now reached by TMobile US' nationwide 5G network. COSMOTE in Greece is working to progressively upgrade its mobile network and will partner up with Ericsson to get the network 5G ready. TMobile Polska is also focusing on the build-out of 5G infrastructure, with 800 base stations in Warsaw ready and waiting to offer 5G services to customers. The 5G network is set to include 1,600 base stations in five Polish cities by the end of the first half of 2020. At the 5G auction in Hungary, Magyar Telekom was able to secure the usage rights for its preferred frequency blocks in the 700, 2,100, and 3,400 to 3,800 MHz bands, establishing the basis for offering commercial 5G services from the beginning of April 2020. Meanwhile, Magenta Telekom is making 5G infrastructure available in Vienna for the first 5G applications. Magenta Telekom has upgraded 11 base stations in the Austrian capital and delivers 5G to parts of seven of the city's districts. To date, the 5G network across Austria comprises 58 antennas in 31 municipalities with new base stations being added continually.

Fast internet for Germany.At the end of March 2020, 32.4 million households in our network were able to subscribe to a rate plan with up to 100 megabits per second (Mbit/s) or higher, and 22.9 million households can purchase a rate plan with speeds of up to 250 Mbit/s or higher. The number of households connected by pure fiber-optic lines (FTTH/FTTB) increased by 127 thousand compared with the end of 2019 and now stands at around 1.7 million. These lines enable speeds of up to one gigabit per second. Since the start of 2020, 1.3 million households have benefited from Deutsche Telekom's broadband build- out.

COOPERATIONS AND PARTNERSHIPS

Stake in Glasfaser Nordwest.Together with EWE, Telekom Deutschland is a partner in the Glasfaser Nordwest joint venture. The joint venture, with its head office in Oldenburg, Lower Saxony, aims to provide up to 1.5 million households and business locations across the region with fiber-optic infrastructure. Glasfaser Nordwest will supply the infrastructure required to bring these high speeds to urban and rural areas, and is committed to the rapid large-scalebuild-out of optical fiber to North-Western Germany.

For more details, please refer to our media information.

"Made in Europe" data analytics for the European Central Bank. The European Central Bank (ECB) has commissioned TSystems to build and set up a new enterprise analytics platform. To implement the data anddata-centricityelements of its business strategy and to achieve greater technology integration, the ECB plans to move to a new analytics platform called SPACE that will significantly expedite data analytics. TSystems, together with its partners Cloudera and Ultra Tendency, will build and operate the new SPACE platform as part of afive-yearcontract. Alongside operation and maintenance, the partners will also provide training and support for the ECB.

For more details, please refer to our media information.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

To our shareholders

8

Innovations in the cloud.Google Cloud and TSystems have announced a strategic partnership. The two companies will deliver joint solutions and managed services to help enterprise customers digitally transform with the cloud. TSystems will provide consulting services, migration support, and managed services to enterprise customers, leveraging Google Cloud capabilities.

For more details, please refer to our media information.

Firstend-to-end5G transmission.Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Nokia, and Qualcomm have together accomplished the world's first end-to-end data transmission in two network slices on a multi-vendor platform. The results obtained in a lab environment validate the feasibility of 5G network slicing, primarily for customized enterprise solutions.

For more details, please refer to our media information.

New campus network in Leipzig.Deutsche Telekom has put a campus network into operation for the BMW Group Leipzig plant. This campus network, which is the fourth of its kind we have provided for a European customer, consists of a private mobile network that is exclusively available to the BMW Group's plant. In the future, various applications in production can be controlled and monitored via this network. In addition to the private campus network, the public network will transmit the same signal strength for suppliers and customers - a combination of networks known as a dual-slice solution. Technology partner Ericsson is the network equipment provider for this project. Together with Ericsson, we are already working on our next-generation campus networks. Developments include a 5G dual-slice solution that can also integrate the spectrum assigned to industry, as well as private 5G networks without connection to the public network.

For more details, please refer to our media information.

Expansion of the IoT Solution Optimizer partner network. Our new partner, mobile operator Telia Company, will offer the IoT Solution Optimizer in Scandinavia and in the Baltic countries under their own brand. Suppliers like Qualcomm and Nordic Semiconductor make the service even more attractive. The IoT Solution Optimizer is designed for companies that want a quick and easy way to get started with the Internet of Things (IoT). In just a few clicks, the online tool creates a "virtual twin" of the hardware solution. Users can model their own custom design using a wide range of elements from the ecosystem's technology suppliers. The IoT Solution Optimizer enables companies tocost-effectivelydeploy reliable,battery-poweredmobile IoT solutions for a host of industries.

For more details, please refer to our media information.

PRODUCTS, RATE PLANS, AND SERVICES

MagentaTV - more content in the Megathek media library. Thebrand-newMagentaTV spring highlights have been announced, with the new drama series A Million Little Things and the second season of Manhunt - Deadly Games airing in March 2020. The kids' shows from Nickelodeon are some of themost-viewedcontent in our Megathek media library. For this reason, we have added even more shows to Nick+ in a new deal with our partner. We are also the exclusive release partner in Germany for the new Disney+ streaming service, which has proved incredibly popular among our customers since its launch on March 24, 2020. Furthermore, MagentaTV customers enjoy exclusive TV content including the crime thriller series A Confession and film comedy Ronny & Klaid. Filming has also started on our original production entitled Wild Republic, which will have its world premiere exclusively on MagentaTV at the end of 2020. All media library content is available to MagentaTV customersad-freeand at no extra cost.

New MagentaTV stick.Following successful beta testing, our new MagentaTV stick is now available to buy. This powerful streaming technology enables customers to watch MagentaTV and other streaming services such as Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube on any TV with an HDMI port - via a Wi-Fi connection from any internet provider. In Austria, MagentaTV was added to Apple TV in early March, which means Magenta TV customers there can now watch the whole range of programs on even more devices than before.

Speed Home WiFi - intelligent home-networking solution. We have added three newWi-Fipackages to our meshWi-Fisolutions that ensure customers can enjoyWi-Fiwith the required signal strength at home. The solutions are based on modern mesh technology that creates a separate network rather than simply repeating theWi-Fisignal. Our Speed Home WiFi router boosts theWi-Fisignal to ensure it even carries through thick walls, reinforced concrete, andunder-floorheating. It delivers a stable,dropout-freeWi-Fisignal throughout the home. Service is the second key element of ourWi-Fipackages, which all include telephone support andon-siteassistance if required.

Supercomputing power from the Open Telekom Cloud.The High Performance Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS) began operating its new Hawk supercomputer in February 2020. HLRS claims it is among the fastest supercomputers worldwide and the fastest general purpose system for scientific and industrial computing in Europe. TSystems customers can use it via the Deutsche Telekom Public Cloud and to the same scalable extent as other cloud resources.

For more details, please refer to our media information.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

To our shareholders

9

New MagentaMobil prepay offerings.At the start of 2020 we launched a range of new prepay plans and answered our customers' requests by making 5G available to prepay customers. 5G is now available as an add-on option starting from the M rate plan. Customers must have a 5G-ready device and can activate the add-on options quickly and conveniently using the MeinMagenta app. We also upped the level of data included in our M and L rate plans as well as adding more free call minutes to other German networks. Prepay customers seeking complete independence can use the new Max plan, which offers unlimited 5G/LTE data and unlimited text messages and calls to all German networks. As the first provider to offer a prepay rate plan with unlimited data, this step is a testimony to our standing as an innovation leader.

AWARDS

The illustration below shows the main awards received in the first quarter of 2020.

Brand Finance Global 500 Deutsche Telekom ranked the most valuable European telecommunications brand.

RFBenchmark ranking 2019 T-MobilePolska tested to have the fastest mobile internet.

CHIP network test

CHIP magazine awards top marks

("very good") to the Magenta

Tested Smart Home

(T-Mobile Austria) mobile network.

Product certificate

Top Supplier Retail Award 2020

AV-TEST endorses the security of

The EHI Retail Institute honors

the Home Base 2, Speedport Smart 3,

T-Systems in the Best Customer

and Smart Speaker products from

Experience category for the

Deutsche Telekom (01/2020).

second year running.

JANUARY - MARCH

Top 50 Most Valuable

Partner Excellence Award 2020

German Brands

SAP recognizes T-Systems as

BrandZ study once again ranks

Service Partner of the Year 2020

Deutsche Telekom as Germany's

for the EMEA North region.

second most valuable brand.

Mobile Communications

Benchmark 2020

Top marks overall for Deutsche Telekom in a crowdsourcing test by PC-Magazin (issue 04/2020).

ComputerBILD network test Deutsche Telekom's fixed network performs best in the trade journal's group test (issue 05/2020).

Opensignal test 2020

Opensignal's measurements confirm Deutsche Telekom's network offers the best nationwide LTE coverage.

For more information on the aforementioned highlights in the first quarter of 2020, please refer to www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

10

INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT

GROUP ORGANIZATION, STRATEGY, AND MANAGEMENT

With regard to our Group organization, strategy, and management, please refer to the explanations in the combined management report in the 2019 Annual Report. The following changes and/or additions were recorded from the Group's point of view:

Our responsible corporate governance and business success are based on our shared corporate values and our updated Guiding Principlesfrom February 2020:

DELIGHT OUR

GET THINGS

ACT WITH

TEAM

I AM T -

STAY CURIOUS

CUSTOMERS

DONE

RESPECT

TOGETHER -

COUNT ON ME

& GROW

& INTEGRITY

TEAM APART

The business combination of TMobile US and Sprintwas completed on April 1, 2020, forming the all-new, larger TMobile US. The transaction had previously worked its way through various approval processes involving numerous national and regional courts and authorities in the United States. Most recently, on April 16, 2020, the business combination was approved by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). This merger is the culmination of Deutsche Telekom's successful strategy for its U.S. operations. The business combination creates an all-new, larger company with market capitalization of around USD 110 billion (based on the TMobile US and Sprint share prices on March 31, 2020). At our annual press conference on February 19, 2020 we presented some key data for the new TMobile US based on the combined figures recorded by the two predecessor companies as of year-end 2019: some 140 million customers, more than 100 million of them branded customers; revenue of around USD 77 billion; and an aggregate nationwide spectrum portfolio of around 300 MHz across all bandwidths. This portfolio provides a much stronger basis for TMobile US to significantly expand nationwide coverage and to extend its mobile network capacities, which translates into clear potential for sustained customer growth. The future structure of the new TMobile US must factor in the agreement reached with the U.S. Department of Justice, one condition of which is that Sprint divests its prepay business to satellite TV operator DISH Network for around USD 1.4 billion. The agreement also includes the sale of part of the 800 MHz spectrum held by Sprint to DISH for around USD 3.6 billion. The planning for the merged entity remains based on expected cost and capital expenditure synergies with a net present value of USD 43 billion. The cost savings generated by these synergies are predicted to exceed the integration costs, starting three years after the transaction takes effect. The business combination of TMobile US and Sprint takes the form of an all-stock transaction. The new company will continue to be included in Deutsche Telekom's consolidated financial statements as a fully consolidated subsidiary. As announced in 2018, rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Deutsche Telekom AG's rating from BBB+ to BBB with a stable outlook on completion of the business combination of TMobile US and Sprint. We are therefore still a solid investment-grade company with access to the international capital markets.

At its meeting on May 22, 2019, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG resolved to dissolve the Data Privacy, Legal Affairs and Compliance (DRC) Board department effective December 31, 2019. The Internal Audit and Risk Management units were assigned to the Finance Board of Management department. Group Security Governance was assigned to the Board of Management department for Technology and Innovation. The Data Privacy, Legal Affairs, and Compliance units were assigned to the Human Resources Board of Management department and are led by Dr. Claudia Junker, who in her capacity as General Counsel and Executive Vice President reports directly to Birgit Bohle. Birgit Bohle has headed up theextended Human Resources and Legal Affairs Board department since January 1, 2020. Dr. Thomas Kremer left the Group for reasons of age effective March 31, 2020. Until his departure, Dr. Kremer supported the transition to the new structures as part of a designated mandate. Deutsche Telekom AG thus had eight Board of Management departments as of April 1, 2020.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

11

THE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT

This section provides additional information on, and explains recent changes to, the economic situation as described in the combined management report of the 2019 Annual Report, focusing on macroeconomic developments in the first three months of 2020, the outlook, the currently prevailing economic risks, and the regulatory environment. Given the almost total lack of historical experiences from which to draw comparisons with the current situation, the macroeconomic outlook is provided contingent on the understanding that the effects of the coronavirus crisis can only be quantified with a degree of uncertainty.

MACROECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT

The global economy has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic since spring 2020. All signs point towards a global recession in 2020 on a scale that is likely to exceed that of the downturn from the global financial crisis in 2009. In its spring outlook, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced it expected to see the global economy contract by 3.0 percent in 2020 followed by growth of 5.8 percent in 2021. The global economy was likely to partially recover in 2021 but remain significantly below the level that had been projected before the emergence of the coronavirus crisis.

For the German economy, the IMF expects GDP to decline by 7.0 percent in the current year. Disposable income in private households will decrease in 2020 for the first time since the 2009 recession. The coronavirus crisis is affecting individual industry sectors to varying extents. In the digital sector, the business climate has deteriorated significantly: The Bitkom-ifo-Digitalindex dropped in March and April 2020. The economies of our core markets in North America and Europe will shrink this year, with the IMF predicting a contraction in the U.S. economy of 5.9 percent and in the EU economy of 7.1 percent.

OUTLOOK

The coronavirus pandemic and the government-imposed measures to counteract its spread will impact the economy both this year and next. How the economy develops beyond this is largely dependent on how long lockdown restrictions continue to be applied and to what extent the governments and central banks manage to mitigate the negative impact of the crisis on employment and private household income, and prevent a resulting downswing in demand and production. The IMF outlook assumes firstly that the pandemic will peak in the second quarter of this year and taper off in the second half of 2020, and secondly that economic stimulus packages will gain traction.

OVERALL ECONOMIC RISKS

Overall economic risks arise from the possibility of further waves of the coronavirus pandemic, temporary disruptions to supply chains, and potential upheavals in the finance system resulting from growing numbers of business bankruptcies that cannot be rescued by government bailouts. The same goes for financing for countries with already high levels of national debt - the longer and more severe the economic downturn, the more the debt sustainability of some of these countries may be called into question. Further risks arise from ongoing unresolved trade conflicts and uncertainty regarding Brexit. It remains to be seen what shape economic relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union will take following the end of the transition period at the end of this year.

REGULATION

Responses of the telecommunications regulatory authorities to the coronavirus pandemic. The European Commission and the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) released a joint statement at the end of March 2020 announcing that increased use of the internet had not generally resulted in any major network bottlenecks to date. The two parties confirmed that a range of measures within the scope of existing regulations were permissible to help cope with temporary network congestion, although strict restrictions applied and were being monitored by national regulatory authorities. The Federal Network Agency published its "Guidelines on traffic management measures" on March 25, 2020 in close consultation with the telecommunications industry and incorporating the measures to safeguard network stability proposed by Telekom Deutschland. Some national regulatory authorities have imposed further specific regulations: For example, Austria requires mobile providers to send out text messages on behalf of the authorities with information on critical developments, while Romania has instructed network operators not to disconnect lines fornon-paymentduring this time of national emergency. The timeline for spectrum award procedures in the near future has also been adjusted. For details please refer to the following table.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

12

AWARDING OF SPECTRUM

The following spectrum was awarded in the first quarter of 2020: At the auction in Hungary on March 26, 2020, Magyar Telekom secured spectrum in the 700 MHz, 2,100 MHz, and 3,400 to 3,800 MHz bands for the total equivalent of around EUR 152 million. A spectrum auction in the United States for 37 GHz, 39 GHz, and 47 GHz frequencies ended in March 2020. TMobile US purchased total spectrum of 691 MHz at this auction, for which it paid USD 873 million. This additional spectrum will be used to further improve the company's 5G spectrum position.

The following table provides an overview of the main spectrum awards and auctions as well as license extensions. It also indicates spectrum to be awarded in the near future in various countries.

Expected

Expected

start of

end of

Spectrum

award

award

Frequency ranges

acquired

Spectrum investment/

procedure

procedure

(MHz)

Award process

(MHz)

latest information

Greece

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

700

/ 1,500 / 3,600 / 26,000

Auction (SMRAa),

tbd

(Poss. delay due to

expected

coronavirus)

Croatia

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

700

/ 3,400-3,800 / 26,000

tbd

tbd

(Poss. delay due to

coronavirus)

Netherlands

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

700

/ 1,500 / 2,100

SMRA-clock hybrid

tbd

(Scheduled for June

auction expected,

2020, poss. delay due

details tbd

to coronavirus)

Austria

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

700

/ 1,500 / 2,100

Auction (CCAb),

tbd

(Delayed due to

expected

coronavirus, new date

tbd)

Poland

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

800

/ 3,400-3,800

Auction (SMRAa),

tbd

(Poss. delay due to

details tbd

coronavirus)

Poland

Q3 2022

Q4 2022

700

/ 2,100 / 26,000

Auction, details tbd

tbd

(Planned for 2022, tbd)

Romania

Q3 2020

Q4 2020

700

/ 800 / 1,500 / 2,600 /

Auction, details tbd

tbd

tbd

3,400-3,800 / 26,000

Slovakia

Q2 2020

Q4 2020

700

/ 900 / 1,500 / 1,800

Auction (SMRAa),

tbd

(Planned for June

details tbd

2020, poss. delay due

to coronavirus)

Czech

Q2 2020

Q3 2020

700

/ 3,400-3,600

Auction (SMRAa),

tbd

(Planned for June

Republic

details tbd

2020, poss. delay due

to coronavirus)

Hungary

Completed

700

/ 2,100 / 2,600 /

Auction (clock auction)

Combined

HUF 542.5 million

3,400-3,800

on March 26, 2020

160 MHz

United

Completed

37,000 / 39,000 / 47,000

Auction (CCAb)

Combined

USD 873 million

States

691 MHz

United

Q3 2020

Q3/Q4 2020

3,550-3,700

Auction (clock auction)

tbd

tbd

States

United

Q4 2020

Q2 2021

3,700-4,000

Auction (clock auction)

tbd

tbd

States

United

Q3 2021

Q4 2021

2,500-2,700

Auction (SMRAa)

tbd

tbd

States

a

Simultaneous electronic multi-round auction with ascending, parallel bids for all available frequency ranges.

b

Combinatorial clock auction: three-stage,multi-round auction for spectrum from all available frequency ranges.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

13

DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS IN THE GROUP

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP

NET REVENUE

In the first quarter of 2020, we generated net revenue of EUR 19.9 billion, which was up EUR 0.5 billion or 2.3 percent year-on- year. Even adjusted for positive net exchange rate effects of EUR 0.3 billion - mainly from the translation of U.S. dollars into euros

- revenue increased by EUR 0.2 billion or 1.1 percent.

Our United States operating segment contributed to the positive revenue trend with an increase of 3.7 percent. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, revenue was up 0.7 percent against the prior-year period, due on the one hand to higher service revenues from the rise in the average branded customer base, contrasted with lower average revenue per branded postpaid customer and declines in terminal equipment revenue on account of falling demand from social distancing rules and store closures as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. Revenue in our home market of Germany increased slightly on the prior-year level by 0.9 percent, due in particular to the strong performance in mobile business, which benefited from higher service and terminal equipment revenues, and higher IT and broadband revenues from fixed-network business. In our Europe operating segment too, revenue was up marginally by 0.4 percent year-on-year; adjusted for exchange rate effects and for the sale of Telekom Albania in May 2019, it increased by 2.0 percent. The fixed-network business is increasingly consistent as a driver of growth, with increased revenues from broadband and TV business. Mobile revenues also increased compared with the prior-year period. The positive development in higher-margin service revenues more than offset the decline in the lower-margin terminal equipment business. Total revenue in our Systems Solutions operating segment was at the same level as in the prior year. The upward revenue trend in our growth areas, in particular public cloud and security, was sufficient to offset the declines in traditional IT operations and in telecommunications business. Revenue in our Group Development operating segment increased by 3.8 percent year-on-year thanks to the operational growth of our two subsidiaries, TMobile Netherlands and DFMG.

For further information on revenue development in our segments, please refer to the section "Development of business in the operating segments."

Contribution of the segments to net revenue

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

Change %

FY 2019

NET REVENUE

19,943

19,488

455

2.3

80,531

Germany

5,405

5,357

48

0.9

21,886

United States

10,157

9,796

361

3.7

40,420

Europe

2,903

2,891

12

0.4

12,168

Systems Solutions

1,628

1,630

(2)

(0.1)

6,805

Group Development

708

682

26

3.8

2,797

Group Headquarters & Group Services

632

651

(19)

(2.9)

2,620

Intersegment revenue

(1,491)

(1,520)

29

1.9

(6,166)

Contribution of the segments to net revenuea

%

2.7

0.2

Group Development

Group Headquarters &

6.5

Group Services

Systems Solutions

14.1

25.5

Germany

Europe

50.9

United States

Breakdown of revenue by region

%

0.8

Other countries

17.9 Europe

(excluding Germany)30.3Germany

51.0

North America

  • For further information on net revenue, please refer to the section "Segment reporting" in the interim consolidated financial statements.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

14

At 50.9 percent, our United States operating segment again provided the largest contribution to net revenue of the Group and was up 0.6 percentage points above the level in the prior-year period. The proportion of net revenue generated internationally increased from 69.0 percent to 69.7 percent.

EBITDA AL, ADJUSTED EBITDA AL

Excluding special factors, adjusted EBITDA AL increased year-on-year by EUR 0.6 billion or 10.2 percent to EUR 6.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This increase was attributable to positive net exchange rate effects of EUR 0.1 billion. Excluding these effects, adjusted EBITDA AL increased by EUR 0.5 billion or 9.0 percent. All operating segments made a positive contribution to this development: Adjusted EBITDA AL of our United States operating segment increased by 18.0 percent, particularly on the back of higher service revenues. These increases were partially offset by expenses associated with new and modified leases due to network expansion and the launch of our 5G network, higher employee-related costs, higher legal-related expenses, and higher bad debt expense primarily due to the estimated macro-economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Our Germany operating segment contributed to this result thanks to a positive revenue trend, and improved cost efficiency with 2.7 percent higher adjusted EBITDA AL. Adjusted EBITDA AL in our Europe operating segment increased by 1.9 percent. Assuming constant exchange rates and adjusted for the sale of Telekom Albania, this increase was as much as 3.4 percent. In particular, the positive revenue effects resulted in a higher net margin. Savings in indirect costs, primarily thanks to lower personnel costs, had an increasing effect on earnings. In our Systems Solutions operating segment, the positive trend in our growth areas public cloud, digital solutions, SAP, and IoT contributed to an increase in adjusted EBITDA AL of 8.7 percent. The increase in adjusted EBITDA AL in our Group Development operating segment was driven by revenue growth, synergies from the acquisition of Tele2 Netherlands, and efficient management of costs in the Netherlands. The GD Towers business also continues to post consistent growth on the back of rising volumes.

Contribution of the segments to adjusted Group EBITDA AL

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

Change %

FY 2019

EBITDA AL (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS)

IN THE GROUP

6,544

5,940

604

10.2

24,731

Germany

2,164

2,108

56

2.7

8,720

United States

3,160

2,679

481

18.0

11,134

Europe

963

945

18

1.9

4,005

Systems Solutions

100

92

8

8.7

519

Group Development

269

255

14

5.5

1,033

Group Headquarters & Group Services

(104)

(137)

33

24.1

(651)

Reconciliation

(8)

(2)

(6)

n.a.

(29)

EBITDA AL increased by EUR 0.4 billion or 7.7 percent year-on-year to EUR 5.9 billion, with special factors changing from EUR -0.4 billion to EUR -0.6 billion. Expenses incurred in connection with staff-related measures were up slightly by EUR 0.3 billion on the prior-year period. In addition, as in the prior-year period, expenses of EUR 0.1 billion incurred in connection with the approval process for the business combination of TMobile US and Sprint were recorded as special factors. In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, expenses of EUR 0.1 billion were classified as special factors in the United States operating segment in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to supplemental employee-related expenses, commissions in indirect sales, and cleaning-related expenses.

For further information on the development of (adjusted) EBITDA AL in our segments, please refer to the section "Development of business in the operating segments."

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

15

A reconciliation of the definition of EBITDA with the new "after leases" indicator (EBITDA AL) can be found in the following table:

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

Change %

FY 2019

EBITDA

6,940

6,461

479

7.4

27,120

Depreciation of right-of-use assetsa

(831)

(763)

(68)

(8.9)

(3,181)

Interest expenses on recognized lease liabilitiesa

(189)

(198)

9

4.5

(796)

EBITDA AL

5,921

5,500

421

7.7

23,143

aExcluding finance leases at TMobile US.

EBIT

Group EBIT increased from EUR 2.3 billion to EUR 2.5 billion, up 11.2 percent against the prior-year period. This increase is mainly due to the effects described under EBITDA AL. At EUR 4.4 billion, depreciation, amortization and impairment losses were EUR 0.2 billion higher than in the prior-year period, due to the consistently high level of investment over the last few years.

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAXES

Profit before income taxes decreased from EUR 1.9 billion in the prior year to EUR 1.5 billion, with loss from financial activities increasing by EUR 0.6 billion to EUR 1.0 billion. While finance costs and the share of profit/loss of associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method were more or less at the same level as in the prior-year quarter, other financial expense increased by EUR 0.5 billion, due in particular to negative measurement effects from embedded derivatives at TMobile US.

NET PROFIT, ADJUSTED NET PROFIT

Net profit remained stable compared with the prior-year period at EUR 0.9 billion. Tax expense in the first quarter of 2020 was EUR 0.5 billion, as in the prior-year period. Profit attributable to non-controlling interests decreased from EUR 0.4 billion to EUR 0.2 billion, mainly in our United States operating segment. Excluding special factors, which had a negative overall effect of EUR 0.4 billion on net profit, adjusted net profit in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to EUR 1.3 billion, up EUR 0.1 billion against the prior-year period.

For further information on tax expense, please refer to the section "Income taxes" in the interim consolidated financial statements.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net profit to net profit adjusted for special factors:

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

Change %

FY 2019

NET PROFIT (LOSS)

916

900

16

1.8

3,867

Special factors affecting EBITDA

(623)

(440)

(183)

(41.6)

(1,589)

Staff-related measures

(342)

(290)

(52)

(17.9)

(913)

Non-staff-related restructuring

(8)

(19)

11

57.9

(81)

Effects of deconsolidations, disposals and

acquisitions

(145)

(111)

(34)

(30.6)

(462)

Other

(128)

(20)

(108)

n.a.

(132)

Special factors affecting net profit

254

158

96

60.8

508

Impairment losses

0

0

0

n.a.

(370)

Profit (loss) from financial activities

(21)

0

(21)

n.a.

(4)

Income taxes

167

122

45

36.9

461

Non-controlling interests

108

36

72

n.a.

421

SPECIAL FACTORS

(368)

(282)

(86)

(30.5)

(1,081)

NET PROFIT (LOSS)

(ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS)

1,284

1,183

101

8.5

4,948

EARNINGS PER SHARE, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE

Earnings per share is calculated as net profit divided by the adjusted weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, which totaled 4,743 million as of March 31, 2020, resulting in adjusted earnings per share of EUR 0.19, the same as in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.27 compared with EUR 0.25 in the prior-year period.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

16

SPECIAL FACTORS

The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA AL, EBIT, and net profit/loss to the respective figures adjusted for special factors:

millions of €

EBITDA AL

EBIT

EBITDA AL

EBIT

EBITDA AL

EBIT

Q1 2020

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Q1 2019

FY 2019

FY 2019

EBITDA AL/EBIT

5,921

2,511

5,500

2,258

23,143

9,457

GERMANY

(196)

(196)

(168)

(168)

(425)

(425)

Staff-related measures

(191)

(191)

(163)

(163)

(396)

(396)

Non-staff-related restructuring

(4)

(4)

(5)

(5)

(38)

(38)

Effects of deconsolidations, disposals and acquisitions

0

0

0

0

0

0

Impairment losses

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other

(1)

(1)

0

0

9

9

UNITED STATES

(274)

(274)

(99)

(99)

(544)

(544)

Staff-related measures

(28)

(28)

(2)

(2)

(17)

(17)

Non-staff-related restructuring

0

0

0

0

0

0

Effects of deconsolidations, disposals and acquisitions

(140)

(140)

(97)

(97)

(527)

(527)

Impairment losses

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other

(106)

(106)

0

0

0

0

EUROPE

(39)

(39)

(24)

(24)

(146)

(466)

Staff-related measures

(22)

(22)

(16)

(16)

(116)

(116)

Non-staff-related restructuring

0

0

0

0

0

0

Effects of deconsolidations, disposals and acquisitions

(2)

(2)

(6)

(6)

(23)

(23)

Impairment losses

0

0

0

0

0

(320)

Other

(15)

(15)

(2)

(2)

(8)

(8)

SYSTEMS SOLUTIONS

(49)

(49)

(46)

(46)

(331)

(358)

Staff-related measures

(41)

(41)

(34)

(34)

(169)

(169)

Non-staff-related restructuring

(1)

(1)

(1)

(1)

(5)

(5)

Effects of deconsolidations, disposals and acquisitions

0

0

0

0

(11)

(11)

Impairment losses

0

0

0

0

0

(27)

Other

(6)

(6)

(11)

(11)

(146)

(146)

GROUP DEVELOPMENT

(7)

(7)

(6)

(6)

97

97

Staff-related measures

(2)

(2)

(3)

(3)

(19)

(19)

Non-staff-related restructuring

0

0

0

0

(1)

(1)

Effects of deconsolidations, disposals and acquisitions

(5)

(5)

(3)

(3)

111

111

Impairment losses

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other

0

0

0

0

4

4

GROUP HEADQUARTERS & GROUP SERVICES

(58)

(58)

(97)

(97)

(239)

(239)

Staff-related measures

(57)

(57)

(72)

(72)

(197)

(197)

Non-staff-related restructuring

(3)

(3)

(13)

(13)

(38)

(38)

Effects of deconsolidations, disposals and acquisitions

1

1

(5)

(5)

(13)

(13)

Impairment losses

0

0

0

0

0

0

Other

0

0

(7)

(7)

9

9

GROUP

(623)

(623)

(440)

(440)

(1,589)

(1,959)

Staff-related measures

(342)

(342)

(290)

(290)

(913)

(913)

Non-staff-related restructuring

(8)

(8)

(19)

(19)

(81)

(81)

Effects of deconsolidations, disposals and acquisitions

(145)

(145)

(111)

(111)

(462)

(462)

Impairment losses

0

0

0

0

0

(370)

Other

(128)

(128)

(20)

(20)

(132)

(132)

EBITDA AL/EBIT (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS)

6,544

3,134

5,940

2,698

24,731

11,416

Profit (loss) from financial activities

(adjusted for special factors)

(944)

(406)

(2,192)

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS)

2,190

2,292

9,223

Income taxes (adjusted for special factors)

(619)

(649)

(2,454)

PROFIT (LOSS) (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS)

1,571

1,643

6,770

PROFIT (LOSS) (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS)

ATTRIBUTABLE TO

Owners of the parent (net profit (loss))

(adjusted for special factors)

1,284

1,183

4,948

Non-controlling interests (adjusted for special factors)

287

460

1,822

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

17

EMPLOYEES

Headcount development

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Change

Change %

NUMBER OF FTEs IN THE GROUP

206,443

210,533

(4,090)

(1.9)

Of which: civil servants (in Germany, with an active service

relationship)

11,964

12,153

(189)

(1.6)

Germany

59,878

60,501

(623)

(1.0)

Unites States

45,335

47,312

(1,977)

(4.2)

Europe

43,315

44,591

(1,276)

(2.9)

Systems Solutions

37,960

38,096

(136)

(0.4)

Group Development

2,671

2,603

68

2.6

Group Headquarters & Group Services

17,284

17,430

(146)

(0.8)

The Group's headcount decreased by 1.9 percent compared with the end of 2019. In our Germany operating segment, the total number of employees decreased by 1.0 percent compared with the end of 2019 as a result of efficiency enhancement measures and the take-up of socially responsible instruments in connection with the staff restructuring. The total number of employees in our United States operating segment decreased by 4.2 percent compared with December 31, 2019, primarily due to seasonal effects. In our Europe operating segment, the headcount was down 2.9 percent compared with the end of the prior year, with staff levels decreasing in Hungary and Croatia in particular. The total headcount in our Systems Solutions operating segment was down 0.4 percent against year-end 2019, primarily as a result of efficiency enhancement measures. In the Group Development operating segment, the 2.6 percent increase in the number of employees can be attributed to the Netherlands on account of the insourcing of external activities to achieve cost savings. The headcount in the Group Headquarters & Group Services segment was down 0.8 percent compared with the end of 2019, mainly due to ongoing staff restructuring at Vivento.

FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE GROUP

Condensed consolidated statement of financial position

millions of €

Mar. 31, 2020

%

Dec. 31, 2019

%

Mar. 31, 2019

ASSETS

Trade receivables

10,560

6.1

10,846

6.4

9,990

Intangible assets

69,000

39.7

68,202

40.0

66,387

Property, plant and equipment

49,544

28.5

49,548

29.0

48,766

Right-of-use assets

18,134

10.4

17,998

10.5

16,828

Other assets

26,408

15.2

24,078

14.1

23,501

TOTAL ASSETS

173,646

100.0

170,672

100.0

165,472

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current and non-current financial liabilities

68,443

39.4

66,349

38.9

65,947

Current and non-current lease liabilities

19,699

11.3

19,835

11.6

18,728

Trade and other payables

8,730

5.0

9,431

5.5

10,241

Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits

6,835

3.9

5,831

3.4

5,750

Deferred tax liabilities

9,780

5.6

8,954

5.2

8,996

Other liabilities

14,281

8.2

14,041

8.2

13,049

Shareholders' equity

45,878

26.4

46,231

27.1

42,762

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

173,646

100.0

170,672

100.0

165,472

Total assets/total liabilities and shareholders' equity amounted to EUR 173.6 billion as of March 31, 2020, up by EUR 3.0 billion against December 31, 2019.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

18

On the assets side, trade receivablesamounted to EUR 10.6 billion, down slightly by EUR 0.3 billion against the 2019 year-end. In the United States operating segment, receivables declined in connection with the falling number of new contracts concluded for Equipment Installment Plans (EIP) on account of the temporary store closures as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. By contrast, receivables increased in the Germany operating segment as a result of the contractual termination of a revolving factoring agreement. The carrying amounts of intangible assetsand property, plant and equipmentwere up by EUR 0.8 billion against the end of 2019. Capital expenditure totaling EUR 3.4 billion - especially to upgrade and build out the network in our United States operating segment and in connection with the broadband/fiber-opticbuild-out, the IP transformation, and mobile infrastructure in the Germany and Europe operating segments - increased total assets. Additions of EUR 0.2 billion to intangible assets related to advance payments for the acquisition of 5G licenses in the United States operating segment in connection with the auction of mobile licenses in the 37 GHz, 39 GHz, and 47 GHz bands, which ended in March 2020. In addition, positive exchange rate effects, primarily from the translation of U.S. dollars into euros, increased the carrying amount by EUR 0.9 billion. Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets reduced the carrying amounts by EUR 10.1 billion and disposals by EUR 0.3 billion. Rights to uselease assets were recognized in the amount of EUR 18.1 billion as of March 31, 2020. Other assetsincreased primarily on the back of the rise in current and non-current other financial assets. EUR 1.2 billion of this increase was attributable to the increase in positive fair values from interest rate swaps in fair value hedges and is primarily due to the significant decline in the interest rate level. Furthermore, EUR 0.5 billion of the increase was due to the depositing of further cash collateral in connection with forward-payer swaps concluded for borrowings at TMobile US. In addition, other financial assets increased by EUR 0.2 billion in connection with the change in approach as of the start of the third quarter of 2019 of capitalizing grants receivable from funding projects for the broadband build-out in Germany upon conclusion of the contract. Negative effects from the measurement of embedded derivatives at TMobile US of EUR 0.3 billion had an offsetting effect. An increase of EUR 0.3 billion in inventories, mainly due to the stockpiling of higher- priced smartphones in the United States operating segment and temporary store closures in the United States as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, increased the carrying amount. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by EUR 1.3 billion.

On the liabilities and shareholders' equity side, current and non-currentfinancial liabilitiesincreased by EUR 2.1 billion compared with the end of 2019 to a total of EUR 68.4 billion. This was largely attributable to the bonds issued by Deutsche Telekom AG in various currencies in the first quarter of 2020, with a total volume of EUR 1.6 billion when translated into euros. In connection with the increase in positive fair values from interest rate swaps in fair value hedges, the carrying amount of bonds and other securitized liabilities also increased by EUR 1.2 billion. Scheduled repayments of U.S. dollar bonds totaling USD 1.3 billion (EUR 1.1 billion), euro bonds totaling EUR 0.7 billion, and a zero-coupon bond of EUR 0.4 billion, had an offsetting effect. A Deutsche Bundespost treasury note (zero-coupon bond) issued in the past with a carrying amount of EUR 1.4 billion fell due on December 31, 2019 and was repaid on that date by a bank using its own funds. The payment by Deutsche Telekom AG to this bank was made on the following bank working day of January 2, 2020. Financial liabilities increased by EUR 1.5 billion in connection with collateral received for derivative financial instruments. The measurement of forward-payer swaps concluded for borrowings at TMobile US gave rise to a change in the carrying amount of EUR 1.0 billion, which also increased financial liabilities. EUR 0.9 billion of this resulted from a remeasurement loss recognized directly in equity. Current and non-currentlease liabilitiestotaled EUR 19.7 billion as of March 31, 2020. Trade and other payablesdecreased by EUR 0.7 billion to EUR 8.7 billion due to the reduction in the level of liabilities, mainly in the Europe, United States, and Germany operating segments. Provisions for pensions and other employee benefitsincreased by EUR 1.0 billion overall compared with December 31, 2019, mainly due to the current upheavals on the financial markets and the associated sharp decline in the prices of plan assets. Interest rate adjustments in the first quarter of 2020 had an offsetting effect. Other liabilitiesincreased compared with December 31, 2019, due in particular to higher current and non-current other liabilities. EUR 0.2 billion of this increase resulted from higher liabilities to the Civil Service Pension Fund in connection with early retirement arrangements for civil servants. In addition, other liabilities increased by EUR 0.1 billion due to existing build-out obligations in connection with grants receivable from funding projects for the broadband build-out in the Germany operating segment.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

19

Shareholders' equitydecreased from EUR 46.2 billion as of December 31, 2019 to EUR 45.9 billion. The carrying amount was reduced by EUR 1.0 billion due to the remeasurement of defined benefit plans and by EUR 0.9 billion due to losses from hedging instruments - mainly in connection with forward-payer swaps concluded for borrowings at TMobile US. Profit after taxes of EUR 1.1 billion, currency translation effects recognized directly in equity of EUR 0.2 billion, income taxes relating to components of other comprehensive income of EUR 0.2 billion, and capital increases from share-based payment of EUR 0.1 billion had an increasing effect on shareholders' equity.

For further information on the statement of financial position, please refer to the section "Selected notes to the consolidated statement of financial position" in the interim consolidated financial statements.

Calculation of net debt

millions of €

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

Change

Change %

Mar. 31, 2019

Financial liabilities (current)

11,821

11,463

358

3.1

14,958

Financial liabilities (non-current)

56,622

54,886

1,736

3.2

50,988

Lease liabilities

19,699

19,835

(136)

(0.7)

18,728

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AND LEASE LIABILITIES

88,142

86,184

1,958

2.3

84,675

Accrued interest

(698)

(748)

50

6.7

(670)

Other

(635)

(739)

104

14.1

(4,086)

GROSS DEBT

86,809

84,697

2,112

2.5

79,919

Cash and cash equivalents

4,078

5,393

(1,315)

(24.4)

6,144

Derivative financial assets

3,931

2,333

1,598

68.5

1,459

Other financial assets

1,406

940

466

49.6

440

NET DEBT

77,394

76,031

1,363

1.8

71,876

Changes in net debtmillions of €

744

714

77,394

76,031

(2,294)

965

217

1,017

Net debt at

Free cash flow

Forward-payer

Additions of

Spectrum

Exchange

Other

Net debt at

Dec. 31, 2019

(before dividend

swaps

lease liabilities

acquisition

rate effects

effects

Mar. 31, 2020

payments and

concluded for

spectrum

borrowings at

investment)

T-Mobile US

Other effects of EUR 0.7 billion included effects from the measurement of embedded derivatives at TMobile US and a large number of smaller effects.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

20

Calculation of free cash flow AL

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

Change %

FY 2019

NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

3,960

6,009

(2,049)

(34.1)

23,074

Interest payments for zero-coupon bonds

1,600

0

1,600

n.a.

0

NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIESa

5,560

6,009

(449)

(7.5)

23,074

Cash capex

(3,570)

(3,827)

257

6.7

(14,357)

Spectrum investment

217

145

72

49.7

1,239

CASH CAPEX (BEFORE SPECTRUM INVESTMENT)

(3,353)

(3,682)

329

8.9

(13,118)

Proceeds from the disposal of intangible assets

(excluding goodwill) and property, plant and

equipment

87

44

43

97.7

176

Free cash flow (before dividend payments and

spectrum investment)a

2,294

2,370

(76)

(3.2)

10,133

Principal portion of repayment of lease liabilitiesb

(1,007)

(813)

(194)

(23.9)

(3,120)

FREE CASH FLOW AL (BEFORE DIVIDEND

PAYMENTS AND SPECTRUM INVESTMENT)a

1,287

1,557

(270)

(17.3)

7,013

a

Before interest payments for zero-coupon bonds.

b

Excluding finance leases at TMobile US.

Free cash flow AL(before dividend payments and spectrum investment) decreased by EUR 0.3 billion year-on-year to EUR 1.3 billion. The following effects impacted on this development:

Net cash from operating activitiesdecreased by EUR 2.0 billion year-on-year to EUR 4.0 billion. This decline is related in part to the repayment of a Deutsche Bundespost treasury note (zero-coupon bond) issued by Deutsche Telekom AG in 1990 with a nominal amount of EUR 0.2 billion, which fell due on December 31, 2019 and was repaid on that date by a bank using its own funds. The payment by Deutsche Telekom AG to this bank was made on the following bank working day of January 2, 2020. The interest portion amounted to EUR 1.2 billion. In addition, the repayment of EUR 0.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020 for another zero-coupon bond also had a negative impact. The interest portion amounted to EUR 0.4 billion. The interest payments for the two zero-coupon bonds are not taken into account when determining free cash flow AL (before dividend payments and spectrum investment). Excluding interest payments for zero-coupon bonds, net cash from operating activities decreased by EUR 0.4 billion. Our contractual termination of a revolving factoring agreement in the Germany operating segment resulted in negative effects of EUR 0.7 billion on net cash from operating activities in the reporting period. The continuing strong performance of the operating segments had an increasing effect on net cash from operating activities.

Cash capex(before spectrum investment) decreased by EUR 0.3 billion compared with the prior-year period. In the Germany operating segment, the decline is mainly a result of the changed accounting treatment of grants receivable from funding projects for the broadband build-out as of the start of the third quarter of 2019. Since then, the grants received and payments made for the build-out are no longer part of cash capex. In the United States operating segment, cash capex decreased - on a U.S. dollar basis - mainly due to higher capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2019 related to laying the initial groundwork for 5G.

The increase in repayments of lease liabilities was due in particular to payments for new leases concluded in 2019 in the United States operating segment for network technology and cell sites in connection with the 5G network build-out.

For further information on the statement of cash flows, please refer to the section "Notes to the consolidated statement of cash flows" in the interim consolidated financial statements.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

21

DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS IN THE OPERATING SEGMENTS

For further information, please refer to the IR back-up at: www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations

GERMANY

CUSTOMER DEVELOPMENT

thousands

Change

Change

Mar. 31, 2020/

Mar. 31, 2020/

Dec. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

%

Mar. 31, 2019

%

Mobile customers

46,960

46,189

1.7

44,657

5.2

Contract customers

25,475

25,291

0.7

25,195

1.1

Prepay customers

21,485

20,898

2.8

19,462

10.4

Fixed-network lines

17,711

17,824

(0.6)

18,414

(3.8)

Of which: retail IP-based

17,510

17,479

0.2

16,065

9.0

Retail broadband lines

13,813

13,730

0.6

13,608

1.5

Of which: optical fiber

8,787

8,529

3.0

7,609

15.5

Television (IPTV, satellite)

3,678

3,618

1.7

3,419

7.6

Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs)

4,505

4,638

(2.9)

5,050

(10.8)

Wholesale broadband lines

7,445

7,372

1.0

6,975

6.7

Of which: optical fiber

5,994

5,863

2.2

5,285

13.4

Total

In Germany we continue to be market leader both in terms of fixed-network and mobile revenues. This success is attributable to our high-performance networks. We offer best customer experience with award-winning network quality - in the fixed network as in mobile communications - and with a broad product portfolio and excellent service. We want to offer our customers a seamless and technology-neutral telecommunications experience. Hence, alongside fixed-network and mobile communications products, we also market convergence products. Our MagentaEINS convergence product remains very popular among customers, with more than 4.7 million subscribers at the end of the first quarter of 2020.

We continued to see strong demand for our fiber-optic-based lines. As of the end of the first quarter of 2020, the total number of lines had increased to some 14.8 million. In other words, we connected 389 thousand lines to our fiber-optic network in Germany in the first three months of 2020. With the progress made in fiber-optic rollout and vectoring technology, we also successfully drove forward the marketing of higher bandwidths.

Mobile communications

We won a further 771 thousand mobile customers in the first three months of 2020 compared with year-end 2019. Of these, a total of 141 thousand were contract customers under our Telekom and congstar brands. Sustained high demand for mobile rate plans with included data volumes continues to drive this trend. The number of mobile contract customers with resellers (service providers) increased slightly, primarily due to the volatile developments at some of our service providers. We have added 587 thousand prepay customers since the start of the year, largely on the back of our automotive offerings targeted specifically at business customers.

The StreamOn option, with which customers can stream certain music, gaming, or video services without reducing their included data allowance, remains extremely popular. At the end of the first quarter of 2020, around 3.3 million customers were using this option, up by almost 63 percent year-on-year.

Fixed network

Due to the persistently challenging development in the fixed-network market, primarily owing to aggressive pricing offers of competitors, we are pursuing new paths in marketing. Our focus is on convergent offerings and further development of such products - for instance, MagentaTV with exclusive access to a wide range of additional content in the Megathek library and via popular streaming services - as well as TV lines and fiber-optic-based lines. The new Disney+ streaming service was launched on March 24, 2020 with Deutsche Telekom as the exclusive release partner in Germany.

The number of broadband lines increased by 83 thousand compared with year-end 2019, while the number of TV customers increased by 60 thousand in the first three months of 2020. In the traditional fixed network, the number of lines decreased by 113 thousand.

Our MagentaZuhause rate plans offer a comprehensive product portfolio for the fixed network based on IP technology and rate plan-specific bandwidths.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

22

Wholesale

At the end of the first quarter of 2020, fiber-optic-based lines accounted for 50.2 percent of all lines - 1.3 percentage points higher than at the end of 2019. This growth was driven largely by high demand for our contingent model. The number of unbundled local loop lines decreased by 133 thousand compared with the end of the prior year, partly as a result of the shift to higher-valuefiber-optic-based lines and partly from consumers switching to cable providers. In addition, our wholesale customers are migrating their retail customers to their own fiber-optic-based lines. The total number of wholesale lines at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was around 12.0 million.

DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATIONS

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

Change %

FY 2019

TOTAL REVENUE

5,405

5,357

48

0.9

21,886

Consumers

2,873

2,833

40

1.4

11,621

Business Customers

1,522

1,510

12

0.8

6,181

Wholesale

937

931

6

0.6

3,739

Other

73

83

(10)

(12.0)

345

Profit from operations (EBIT)

903

863

40

4.6

4,063

EBIT margin

%

16.7

16.1

18.6

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

losses

(1,071)

(1,083)

12

1.1

(4,256)

EBITDA

1,974

1,946

28

1.4

8,319

EBITDA AL

1,968

1,940

28

1.4

8,295

Special factors affecting EBITDA

(196)

(168)

(28)

(16.7)

(425)

EBITDA (adjusted for special factors)

2,170

2,114

56

2.6

8,744

EBITDA AL (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL

FACTORS)

2,164

2,108

56

2.7

8,720

EBITDA AL margin (adjusted for special factors)

%

40.0

39.4

39.8

CASH CAPEX

(1,036)

(1,216)

180

14.8

(4,349)

Total revenue

In the first quarter of 2020, we generated total revenue of EUR 5.4 billion, which was up slightly by 0.9 percent year-on-year. This was due in particular to the strong performance in mobile business, which posted growth of 1.6 percent from higher service and terminal equipment revenues, as well as higher IT and broadband revenues from fixed-network business. This increase was sufficient to offset the decrease in fixed-network revenue (primarily from voice components).

Revenue from Consumersgrew by 1.4 percent year-on-year.Volume-driven declines in revenue from voice components continue to strongly impact on traditional fixed-network business. By contrast, revenue from broadband business increased. Mobile business also grew - by 1.4 percent.

Revenue from Business Customersincreased by 0.8 percent. Mobile revenues increased by 2.0 percent and IT revenues by 11.2 percent compared with the same period of last year. In the fixed network, by contrast, a decline was recorded in traditional voice telephony, due largely to the increasing number of customers moving to flat-rate plans in connection with the migration to IP.

Wholesalerevenue was up slightly in the first quarter of 2020 by 0.6 percent year-on-year. Positive revenue contributions, largely from our contingent model, offset the general decline in revenues from unbundled local loop lines and voice services due to volume losses.

EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA AL

In the first quarter of 2020, we increased EBITDA AL by EUR 28 million or 1.4 percent to around EUR 2.0 billion. The main reasons for this increase are a sound operational development, driven by revenue growth and enhanced cost efficiency. Lower personnel costs resulting mainly from the smaller headcount and the ongoing implementation of efficiency enhancement and digitalization measures reduced costs. Higher expenses recognized as special factors for socially responsible instruments in connection with the staff restructuring had an offsetting effect. Adjusted EBITDA AL therefore increased by EUR 56 million or 2.7 percent year-on-year to EUR 2.2 billion. Our adjusted EBITDA AL margin increased to 40.0 percent, up from 39.4 percent in the prior-year period.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

23

EBIT

Profit from operations was up 4.6 percent year-on-year to EUR 903 million due to the higher EBITDA level together with lower depreciation, amortization, and impairment losses.

Cash capex

Cash capex decreased by 14.8 percent year-on-year, mainly as a result of the changed accounting treatment of grants receivable from funding projects for the broadband build-out as of the start of the third quarter of 2019. As part of our integrated network strategy, we continue to invest in the broadband and fiber-optic rollout, and in our mobile infrastructure. For instance, in the first three months of 2020 we connected 208 new LTE sites to our network in Germany.

UNITED STATES

CUSTOMER DEVELOPMENT

thousands

Change

Change

Mar. 31, 2020/

Mar. 31, 2020/

Dec. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

%

Mar. 31, 2019

%

Branded customersa

68,543

67,895

1.0

64,744

5.9

Branded postpaid

47,811

47,034

1.7

43,538

9.8

Branded prepaya

20,732

20,860

(0.6)

21,206

(2.2)

Starting in Q1 2020, TMobile US discontinued reporting of wholesale customers due to the expansion of M2M and Internet of Things ("loT") products and instead will continue to focus on branded customer reporting.

  • On July 18, 2019, we entered into an agreement whereby certain TMobile US branded prepaid products will now be offered and distributed by a current MVNO partner. As a result, we included a base adjustment to reduce branded prepaid customers by 616 thousand in the third quarter of 2019.

Branded customers

At March 31, 2020, the United States operating segment (TMobile US) had 68.5 million branded customers, compared to 67.9 million branded customers at December 31, 2019. Net branded customer additions were 0.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 1.1 million net branded customer additions for the first quarter of 2019, due to the factors described below.

Branded postpaid net customer additions were 777 thousand for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 1.0 million branded postpaid net customer additions for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease resulted from lower branded postpaid phone and branded postpaid other net customer additions primarily due to lower gross customer additions impacted by reduced demand from social distancing rules and store closures arising from the coronavirus pandemic, partially offset by lower churn.

Branded prepay net customer losses were 128 thousand for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 69 thousand branded prepay net customer additions for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross customer additions impacted by reduced demand from social distancing rules and store closures arising from the coronavirus pandemic, partially offset by lower churn.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

24

DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATIONS

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

Change %

FY 2019

TOTAL REVENUE

10,157

9,796

361

3.7

40,420

Profit from operations (EBIT)

1,509

1,376

133

9.7

5,488

EBIT margin

%

14.9

14.0

13.6

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

losses

(2,084)

(1,835)

(249)

(13.6)

(7,777)

EBITDA

3,593

3,210

383

11.9

13,265

EBITDA AL

2,886

2,580

306

11.9

10,590

Special factors affecting EBITDA

(274)

(99)

(175)

n.a.

(544)

EBITDA (adjusted for special factors)

3,867

3,309

558

16.9

13,809

EBITDA AL (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL

FACTORS)

3,160

2,679

481

18.0

11,134

EBITDA AL margin (adjusted for special factors)

%

31.1

27.3

27.5

CASH CAPEX

(1,708)

(1,713)

5

0.3

(6,369)

Total revenue

Total revenue for the United States operating segment of EUR 10.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 3.7 percent, compared to EUR 9.8 billion in the first quarter of 2019. In U.S. dollars, TMobile US' total revenues slightly increased primarily due to an increase in service revenue driven by growth in our average branded customer base from the continued growth in existing and greenfield markets; including the growing success of new customer segments and rate plans such as Unlimited 55+, Military, Business, and Essentials. This increase was partially offset by lower branded postpaid phone Average Revenue per User (ARPU) and a decrease in equipment revenue primarily from a decrease in the number of devices sold, excluding purchased leased devices, resulting from reduced demand from social distancing rules and store closures arising from the coronavirus pandemic and lower average revenue per device sold.

EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA AL

In euros, adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 18.0 percent to EUR 3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020, compared to EUR 2.7 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA AL margin increased to 31.1 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 27.3 percent in the first quarter of 2019. In U.S. dollars, adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 14.5 percent during the same period. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased due primarily to higher service revenues, as further discussed above, and lower losses on equipment sales. These increases were partially offset by expenses associated with new and modified leases due to network expansion and the launch of our 5G network, higher employee-related costs, higher legal-related expenses, higher bad debt expense primarily due to the estimated macro-economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, and a USD 89 million impact from commission costs capitalized and amortized beginning upon the adoption of IFRS 15 on January 1, 2018.

EBITDA AL for the first quarter of 2020 included special factors of EUR -274 million compared to special factors of EUR -99 million for the first quarter of 2019. The change in special factors was primarily due to supplemental employee payroll, third-party commissions and cleaning-related expenses associated with the coronavirus pandemic and the Sprint transaction. Overall, EBITDA AL increased by 11.9 percent to EUR 2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2020, compared to EUR 2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2019, due to the factors described above, including special factors.

EBIT

EBIT increased to EUR 1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020, compared to EUR 1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2019. In U.S. dollars, EBIT increased by 6.5 percent during the same period primarily driven by higher EBITDA AL. In U.S. dollars, depreciation increased by 10.3 percent primarily driven by network expansion, including the continued deployment of low-band spectrum, including 600 MHz, and the nationwide launch of our 5G network.

Cash capex

Cash capex was essentially flat in the first quarter of 2020 compared to first quarter of 2019. In U.S. dollars, cash capex decreased by 3.1 percent primarily due to higher capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2019 related to laying the initial groundwork for 5G.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

25

EUROPE

CUSTOMER DEVELOPMENT

thousands

Change

Change

Mar. 31, 2020/

Mar. 31, 2020/

Dec. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

%

Mar. 31, 2019

%

EUROPE, TOTAL

Mobile customers

45,916

46,165

(0.5)

47,800

(3.9)

Contract customersa

26,354

26,245

0.4

25,674

2.6

Prepay customersa

19,562

19,920

(1.8)

22,126

(11.6)

Fixed-network linesb

9,096

9,105

(0.1)

9,051

0.5

Of which: IP-basedb

8,347

8,311

0.4

7,737

7.9

Broadband customers

6,737

6,672

1.0

6,478

4.0

Television (IPTV, satellite, cable)

4,940

4,945

(0.1)

4,904

0.7

Unbundled local loop lines

(ULLs)/wholesale PSTN

2,301

2,294

0.3

2,278

1.0

Wholesale broadband linesc

410

418

(1.9)

417

(1.7)

GREECE

Mobile customers

7,311

7,365

(0.7)

7,682

(4.8)

Fixed-network lines

2,637

2,638

0.0

2,581

2.2

Broadband customers

2,065

2,033

1.6

1,938

6.6

ROMANIA

Mobile customers

4,777

4,916

(2.8)

5,421

(11.9)

Fixed-network lines

1,504

1,560

(3.6)

1,697

(11.4)

Broadband customers

978

1,014

(3.6)

1,078

(9.3)

HUNGARY

Mobile customers

5,378

5,369

0.2

5,305

1.4

Fixed-network lines

1,718

1,703

0.9

1,673

2.7

Broadband customers

1,256

1,231

2.0

1,170

7.4

POLAND

Mobile customers

10,982

10,954

0.3

10,823

1.5

Fixed-network lines

26

18

44.4

18

44.4

Broadband customers

18

18

0.0

11

63.6

CZECH

Mobile customers

6,267

6,265

0.0

6,186

1.3

REPUBLIC

Fixed-network linesb

568

533

6.6

430

32.1

Broadband customers

350

320

9.4

274

27.7

CROATIA

Mobile customers

2,248

2,274

(1.1)

2,262

(0.6)

Fixed-network lines

897

908

(1.2)

922

(2.7)

Broadband customers

620

621

(0.2)

617

0.5

SLOVAKIA

Mobile customers

2,409

2,428

(0.8)

2,391

0.8

Fixed-network lines

859

860

(0.1)

854

0.6

Broadband customers

583

576

1.2

550

6.0

AUSTRIA

Mobile customers

4,998

5,019

(0.4)

4,765

4.9

Fixed-network lines

553

549

0.7

544

1.7

Broadband customers

617

612

0.8

601

2.7

OTHERd

Mobile customers

1,545

1,576

(2.0)

2,967

(47.9)

Fixed-network lines

334

335

(0.3)

334

0.0

Broadband customers

250

249

0.4

239

4.6

aM2M cards (machine-to-machine) were reclassified Group-wide as of January 1, 2020 and assigned exclusively to the prepay customer segment. The portion of M2M cards which had previously been recognized in the contract customer segment was reclassified accordingly. Comparative figures have been adjusted retrospectively.

bThe prior-year comparative for IP-basedfixed-network lines in the Czech Republic was adjusted as part of the standardization of the underlying customer definition.

cThe prior-year comparative for wholesale broadband lines in Croatia was adjusted as part of the standardization of the underlying customer definition.

d"Other": national companies of North Macedonia, Montenegro, and the lines of the GTS Central Europe group in Romania. We sold the national company in Albania as of May 7, 2019.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

26

Total

The markets in our segment remained intensely competitive in the first quarter of 2020. We rose to this challenge, winning customers over to our convergent product portfolio MagentaOne and increasing the number of FMC customers by 4.9 percent. Convergent products require integrated networks. That is why we are systematically building out and interlinking our fixed and mobile networks. Our fixed-network infrastructure is continuously being built out with state-of-the-artfiber-optic-based lines (FTTH, FTTB, and FTTC), with the national companies in Hungary and Slovakia seeing the greatest rollout progress in the first quarter of 2020. We thus increased our broadband customer base by 1.0 percent.

In our mobile business, we recorded growth in the number of high-value contract customers, partially offsetting the decline in the prepay customer base. In 5G, we reached the first milestone a year ago with the market launch in Austria. At the start of April 2020, Hungary also launched, following the successful 5G auction. Successful tests are also underway in other countries, like Poland. The plan is to add more 5G networks following the anticipated spectrum auctions in the various countries in 2020.

Mobile communications

In the Europe operating segment, we had 45.9 million mobile customers at the end of the first quarter, a marginal decline of 0.5 percent compared with the end of 2019. The number of high-value contract customers increased slightly by 0.4 percent. The contract customer bases increased in most of our national companies, with particularly strong growth recorded in Romania, Poland, Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. Following the M2M reclassification, the contract customer share of the total customer base now totals 57.4 percent. Already last year, our innovative services and rate plans were joined in several countries by a new product portfolio, which we revamped in line with the "more for more" principle. Customers in these countries can now select high-valueadd-on services - e.g., more data - for a small additional monthly fee. The new portfolio also satisfies the growing demand for data volume driven by video streaming and gaming services. In addition, thanks to our integrated network strategy our customers benefited from greater coverage with fast mobile broadband. As of March 31, 2020, we covered 97.3 percent of the population in the countries of our operating segment with LTE, reaching around 107 million people in total.

By contrast, the prepay customer base declined slightly, in line with expectations. This is partly due to the fact that our market approach is focused on contract rate plans, with which we want to convince our prepay customers to switch to higher-value rate plans. We succeeded in this with a number of prepay customers. Furthermore, inactive SIM cards are deactivated from the customer base at regular intervals.

Fixed network

The broadband business recorded growth of 1.0 percent compared with the end of the prior year to a total of 6.7 million customers. By continuing to invest heavily in innovative fiber-optic-based technologies, we are systematically building out our fixed-network infrastructure. The customer bases of our national companies in Greece, the Czech Republic, and Hungary in particular saw substantial growth. Thus we increased household coverage with optical fiber at our four largest national companies to 3.4 million households as of March 31, 2020. Consistent growth in IP-based lines as a percentage of all fixed-network lines confirms that we are making good progress: At the end of March 2020, this share amounted to 91.8 percent. The total number of fixed-network lines in our Europe operating segment was on a par with the prior-year level at 9.1 million.

The TV and entertainment business remained stable against the prior-year level as of March 31, 2020 at 4.9 million customers in total. With both telecommunication providers and OTT players offering TV services, the TV market is already saturated in many countries of our segment.

FMC - fixed-mobile convergence

Our portfolio of convergent products, MagentaOne, was highly popular with consumers across all of our national companies. At the end of the first quarter of 2020, we had 5.0 million FMC customers; this corresponds to growth of 4.9 percent compared with the end of the prior year. In particular, our national companies in Greece, Hungary, Romania, and Poland recorded higher customer numbers. We have also seen accelerated growth in the marketing of our MagentaOne Business product to business customers.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

27

DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATIONS

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

Change %

FY 2019

TOTAL REVENUE

2,903

2,891

12

0.4

12,168

Greece

707

697

10

1.4

2,943

Romania

237

217

20

9.2

980

Hungary

427

459

(32)

(7.0)

1,872

Poland

360

348

12

3.4

1,486

Czech Republic

266

257

9

3.5

1,088

Croatia

214

220

(6)

(2.7)

960

Slovakia

186

185

1

0.5

785

Austria

313

306

7

2.3

1,276

Othera

235

244

(9)

(3.7)

975

Profit from operations (EBIT)

372

339

33

9.7

1,182

EBIT margin

%

12.8

11.7

9.7

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

losses

(662)

(696)

34

4.9

(3,131)

EBITDA

1,034

1,035

(1)

(0.1)

4,313

EBITDA AL

924

921

3

0.3

3,858

Special factors affecting EBITDA

(39)

(24)

(15)

(62.5)

(146)

EBITDA (adjusted for special factors)

1,073

1,059

14

1.3

4,460

EBITDA AL (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL

FACTORS)

963

945

18

1.9

4,005

Greece

288

283

5

1.8

1,212

Romania

34

26

8

30.8

141

Hungary

114

121

(7)

(5.8)

551

Poland

96

92

4

4.3

383

Czech Republic

110

107

3

2.8

448

Croatia

76

83

(7)

(8.4)

360

Slovakia

79

82

(3)

(3.7)

327

Austria

123

118

5

4.2

467

Othera

44

33

11

33.3

114

EBITDA AL margin (adjusted for special factors)

%

33.2

32.7

32.9

CASH CAPEX

(438)

(446)

8

1.8

(1,824)

The contributions of the national companies correspond to their respective unconsolidated financial statements and do not take consolidation effects at operating segment level into account.

  • "Other": national companies of North Macedonia, Montenegro, and IWS (International Wholesale), consisting of Telekom Global Carrier (TGC) and units assigned to TGC in the national companies, as well as the GTS Central Europe group in Romania, and the Europe Headquarters. We sold the national company in Albania as of May 7, 2019.

Total revenue

Our Europe operating segment generated total revenue of EUR 2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2020, a slight year-on-year increase of 0.4 percent. In organic terms, i.e., assuming constant exchange rates and adjusted for the sale of Telekom Albania as of May 7, 2019, revenue increased by 2.0 percent.

The fixed-network business is increasingly consistent as a driver of growth: For example, we recorded higher organic revenue from broadband business in part as a result of the ongoing build-out of our networks. In many places, we have already been rated the telecommunications company with the best network (e.g., CHIP network test). Our customers appreciate that. Thanks to the wide range of services we offer, the TV business also recorded encouraging growth rates. Both the systems solutions business and the wholesale business increased compared with the prior year, driven in part by higher revenue in Romania, especially from the termination of international voice traffic in wholesale operations. The mobile business also saw slight organic revenue growth compared with the prior year. The positive development in higher-margin service revenues more than offset the decline in the lower-margin terminal equipment business. Poland and Greece in particular contributed to this trend.

Looking at the development by country, our national companies in Romania, Poland, Greece, the Czech Republic, and Austria made the largest contributions to the organic development of revenue in the first quarter of 2020. This offset the decline in revenue in Croatia and Hungary in particular.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

28

Revenue from Consumersdeclined slightly compared with the prior-year period. Lower revenue from mobile terminal equipment business was only partially offset by gains in higher-margin service revenues. In the fixed-network, revenue from broadband and TV business increased thanks to our innovative TV and entertainment offerings as well as the continuous rollout of fiber-optic technology in most of our national companies. This offset the decline in revenue from voice telephony. In addition, a higher number of FMC customers had a positive impact on revenue.

Revenue from Business Customersgrew by 2.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, with MagentaOne Business especially in Greece and Slovakia allowing small business customers to enjoy the added value of business solutions, such as the Premium Service. Our ICT/cloud business made the biggest contribution to the positive start to the year. Supported by the transnational Microsoft partnership, we are seeing fast growing demand for flexible solutions to mobile working, including state- of-the-art cloud storage capabilities and collaboration tools.

We continue to be able to maintain or strengthen our position in highly competitive markets.

EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA AL

In the first quarter of 2020, the Europe operating segment generated adjusted EBITDA AL of EUR 1.0 billion, an increase of 1.9 percent. In organic terms, i.e., assuming constant exchange rates and adjusted for the sale of Telekom Albania, adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 3.4 percent, thus continuing to make a positive contribution to earnings. In particular, the positive revenue effects resulted in a higher net margin. Savings in indirect costs, primarily thanks to lower personnel costs, had an increasing effect on earnings.

Looking at the development by country, the increase in adjusted organic EBITDA AL was largely attributable to the positive trends at our national companies in Romania, Greece, Austria, and Poland. Contrasting developments were reported primarily at the national company in Croatia, where decreases in mobile revenue were partially offset by positive revenue effects from the systems solutions business.

Our EBITDA AL remained stable compared with the prior-year period at EUR 0.9 billion. Special factors were up EUR 15 million against the prior year. In organic terms, EBITDA AL grew by 1.8 percent.

Development of operations in selected countries

Greece.In Greece, revenue developed positively in the first quarter of 2020, coming in at EUR 707 million or 1.4 percent higher than in the prior-year period, with fixed-network revenue continuing to increase. Broadband business posted particularly strong growth as a result of the ongoing rollout of fiber-optic lines and vectoring. The systems solutions business also recorded strong growth, while the wholesale business declined slightly. We saw further increases in mobile business, especially in service revenues. The FMC offering developed positively, with rising customer numbers and corresponding revenue.

In the first quarter of 2020, adjusted EBITDA AL in Greece increased by 1.8 percent year-on-year to EUR 288 million. Revenue increases were partially offset by moderate increases in costs.

Hungary.In the first quarter of 2020, revenue in Hungary stood at EUR 427 million, down by 7.0 percent year-on-year, mainly due to exchange rate effects. In organic terms, revenue declined only slightly by 0.7 percent. The mobile business recorded growth compared with the prior-year period, in particular in service revenues, driven in part by a larger customer base and in part by higher mobile voice traffic. This was almost enough to offset the losses in the fixed-network business, which were primarily due to a decline in revenue from systems solutions business, which was unable to replicate the number of major contracts won in the prior year. An encouraging revenue increase in the broadband business due in particular to a larger customer base partially compensated for this decline. Our MagentaOne convergence products also continued to perform well, with rising customer numbers and corresponding revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA AL stood at EUR 114 million, down 5.8 percent year-on-year. In organic terms, adjusted EBITDA AL grew slightly by 0.6 percent. Savings in indirect costs, primarily due to lower personnel costs, offset the slight revenue decline and resulted in a positive contribution to earnings.

Poland.In Poland, revenue stood at EUR 360 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 3.4 percent year-on-year. In organic terms, this increase was even higher at 4.0 percent. This growth is attributable in equal measure to higher mobile and fixed-network revenue. Declines in revenue from mobile terminal equipment were offset by increases in higher-margin service revenues. Growth in the fixed-network resulted from a positive trend in the systems solutions business. By contrast, wholesale business recorded a slight decline. We are continuing to invest in the development of technologies and in the provision of 5G infrastructure with the aim of becoming a one-stop shop for our customers as an integrated, state-of-the-art service provider.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

29

Adjusted EBITDA AL stood at EUR 96 million, up 4.3 percent year-on-year. The higher net margin was partially offset by moderate increases in indirect costs.

Czech Republic.In the first quarter of 2020, revenue in the Czech Republic stood at EUR 266 million, an increase of 3.5 percent. In organic terms, the increase was 3.1 percent. The fixed-network business was the strongest driver of growth, particularly recording year-on-year increases in broadband and TV business in the first quarter of 2020. The continuous investments in new fiber-optic networks paid off, as can be seen in the higher number of customers. Growth in the mobile business was mainly due to increases in higher-margin service revenues, which were partially offset by decreases in lower-margin terminal equipment revenue. Our MagentaOne and MagentaOne Business convergence products also continued to perform very well, with rising customer numbers and corresponding revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 2.8 percent year-on-year to EUR 110 million. In organic terms, the increase was 2.3 percent. The positive revenue contribution was partially offset by moderate increases in direct and indirect costs.

Austria.Revenue in Austria totaled EUR 313 million as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 2.3 percent. This growth is primarily attributable to increases in higher-margin service revenues, mainly due to the Magenta product portfolio, which was launched in May last year and has been very well received by our customers. Since the launch of the Magenta brand, we now also offer convergent products in addition to mobile broadband internet services. The success of convergence can also be seen in the development of the fixed-network segment: The broadband business in particular generated positive growth rates, among other things as a result of a larger customer base.

Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 4.2 percent year-on-year to EUR 123 million, with positive revenue effects offsetting the increase in direct costs as a result of a step-up in market approach.

EBIT

EBIT in our Europe operating segment increased by EUR 33 million in the first quarter of 2020 to EUR 372 million as a result of decreases in depreciation and amortization.

Cash capex

As of March 31, 2020, our Europe operating segment reported cash capex of EUR 438 million, down 1.8 percent year-on-year. This decline is mainly due to a decline in cash outflows for the acquisition of spectrum licenses in the reporting period. We continue to make significant investments in the provision of broadband and fiber-optic technology and in 5G as part of our integrated network strategy.

SYSTEMS SOLUTIONS

ORDER ENTRY

millions of €

Change

Q1 2020/

Q1 2019

Q1 2020

2019

Q1 2019

%

ORDER ENTRY

1,393

7,329

1,609

(13.4)

Development of business

The first three months of 2020 were dominated by efforts to further develop our realigned systems solutions business. Investments in growth areas and innovation fields (such as the public cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), digital solutions, security) create the basis for us to continue to focus our segment strategy on a sustainable shift into strategic growth areas. In parallel, we are working to strengthen our telecommunications operations and successfully manage the decline in traditional IT business.

Under an extensive transformation program, we realigned our organization and workflows, adjusted capacities, and developed a new strategy for our portfolio. Stand-alone portfolio units look after not only our growth areas (public cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), digital solutions, security, SAP, classified ICT, and road charging) but also our traditional IT and telecommunications businesses. Consistent with our efforts to implement our Group strategy pillar "Lead in business productivity," the next step in 2020 will be to combine the TC Services and Classified ICT units (until now assigned to us), with the exception of a number of activities assigned to Classified IT project business, with the telecommunications business for business customers of the Germany operating segment.

In the first three months of 2020, order entry in our Systems Solutions operating segment was down by 13.4 percent against the particularly strong prior-year quarter, mainly on account of traditional IT and SAP.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

30

DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATIONS

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

Change %

FY 2019

TOTAL REVENUE

1,628

1,630

(2)

(0.1)

6,805

Of which: external revenue

1,290

1,278

12

0.9

5,380

Loss from operations (EBIT)

(36)

(49)

13

26.5

(218)

Special factors affecting EBIT

(49)

(46)

(3)

(6.5)

(358)

EBIT (adjusted for special factors)

13

(3)

16

n.a.

140

EBIT margin (adjusted for special factors)

%

0.8

(0.2)

2.1

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

losses

(121)

(128)

7

5.5

(532)

EBITDA

84

79

5

6.3

314

EBITDA AL

51

46

5

10.9

188

Special factors affecting EBITDA

(49)

(46)

(3)

(6.5)

(331)

EBITDA (adjusted for special factors)

133

125

8

6.4

645

EBITDA AL (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL

FACTORS)

100

92

8

8.7

519

EBITDA AL margin (adjusted for special factors)

%

6.1

5.6

7.6

CASH CAPEX

(35)

(93)

58

62.4

(384)

Total revenue

Total revenue in our Systems Solutions operating segment in the first three months of 2020 remained at the prior-year level of EUR 1.6 billion. The upward revenue trend in our growth areas, in particular public cloud and security, was sufficient to offset the declines in traditional IT operations and in telecommunications business. The general downward trend in traditional IT operations was primarily a result of the decline in our international corporate customer operations and the falling market trend in our core market of Western Europe, as well as of deliberate portfolio decisions (such as the termination of desktop services).

EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA AL

In the first three months of 2020, adjusted EBITDA AL at our Systems Solutions operating segment increased by EUR 8 million year-on-year to EUR 100 million, mainly due to a positive trend in our growth areas public cloud, digital solutions, SAP, and IoT. EBITDA AL increased by EUR 5 million compared with the prior year to EUR 51 million, due to the same reasons. Special factors were up slightly year-on-year to EUR -49 million due to ongoing restructuring measures.

EBIT, adjusted EBIT

Adjusted EBIT in our Systems Solutions operating segment in the first three months of 2020 increased by EUR 16 million year- on-year, coming in at EUR 13 million. The effects described under adjusted EBITDA AL were the main drivers of this increase. EBIT increased by EUR 13 million in the reporting year to EUR -36 million, also due to the effects described under EBITDA AL.

Cash capex

Cash capex in the Systems Solutions operating segment stood at EUR 35 million in the first three months of 2020, compared with EUR 93 million in the prior-year period. This was due on the one hand to front-loaded investments in the final quarter of the prior year, and on the other to a decreased need for investments in traditional IT and telecommunications business in the reporting quarter. Capital expenditures remain focused on developing our operations in growth areas, such as digital solutions, the Internet of Things (IoT), and road charging.

Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020.

= p q

Interim Group management report

31

GROUP DEVELOPMENT

CUSTOMER DEVELOPMENT

thousands

Change

Change

Mar. 31, 2020/

Mar. 31, 2020/

Dec. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2019

Mar. 31, 2020

Dec. 31, 2019

%

Mar. 31, 2019

%

NETHERLANDS

Mobile customers

5,686

5,610

1.4

5,382

5.6

Fixed-network lines

632

619

2.1

557

13.5

Broadband customers

616

605

1.8

540

14.1

The number of mobile customers and fixed-network lines in the Netherlands continued to increase steadily through the operational business. Despite intense competition, we recorded customer additions in mobile business in particular thanks to our rate plans, which offer large inclusive data volumes through to unlimited data. The number of customers in the fixed-network consumer portfolio also continued to grow.

DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATIONS

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

Change %

FY 2019

TOTAL REVENUE

708

682

26

3.8

2,797

Of which: Netherlands

476

461

15

3.3

1,910

Of which: GD Towers

247

236

11

4.7

945

Profit from operations (EBIT)

139

126

13

10.3

615

Depreciation, amortization and impairment

losses

(194)

(200)

6

3.0

(812)

EBITDA

333

325

8

2.5

1,427

EBITDA AL

262

249

13

5.2

1,130

Special factors affecting EBITDA

(7)

(6)

(1)

(16.7)

97

EBITDA (adjusted for special factors)

340

332

8

2.4

1,330

Of which: Netherlands

157

147

10

6.8

591

Of which: GD Towers

195

191

4

2.1

771

EBITDA AL (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL

FACTORS)

269

255

14

5.5

1,033

Of which: Netherlands

136

123

13

10.6

502

Of which: GD Towers

145

138

7

5.1

563

EBITDA AL margin (adjusted for special factors)

%

38.0

37.4

36.9

CASH CAPEX

(119)

(86)

(33)

(38.4)

(452)

Total revenue

Total revenue in our Group Development operating segment increased in the first quarter of 2020 by 3.8 percent year-on-year to EUR 708 million, thanks to the operational growth of our two subsidiaries, TMobile Netherlands and DFMG. In the Netherlands, both business customer and consumer operations contributed to this increase in revenue on the back of customer growth and a positive trend in business with MVNOs. The GD Towers unit also recorded a year-on-year increase in revenue, driven by volume- based growth at DFMG.

EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA AL

EBITDA AL increased by 5.2 percent year-on-year to EUR 262 million. This growth was mainly attributable to the aforementioned positive effects on revenue, synergies from the takeover of Tele2 Netherlands, and efficient cost management in the Netherlands. The GD Towers business continues to post consistent growth on the back of rising volumes. An operational increase was also achieved through revenue growth and cost transformation. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 5.5 percent year-on-year to EUR 269 million due to the effects mentioned.

EBIT

EBIT increased by 10.3 percent year-on-year to EUR 139 million as a result of the effects described under adjusted EBITDA AL. Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses were down slightly on the prior-year period.

Cash capex

Cash capex increased year-on-year by EUR 33 million to EUR 119 million, due mainly to the additional investments required to integrate Tele2 Netherlands and higher capital expenditure at DFMG in connection with building out mobile infrastructure in Germany.

GROUP HEADQUARTERS & GROUP SERVICES

DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATIONS

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

Change %

FY 2019

TOTAL REVENUE

632

651

(19)

(2.9)

2,620

Loss from operations (EBIT)

(371)

(393)

22

5.6

(1,648)

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

(300)

(260)

(40)

(15.4)

(1,159)

EBITDA

(71)

(132)

61

46.2

(489)

EBITDA AL

(163)

(234)

71

30.3

(889)

Special factors affecting EBITDA

(58)

(97)

39

40.2

(239)

EBITDA (adjusted for special factors)

(12)

(35)

23

65.7

(250)

EBITDA AL (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS)

(104)

(137)

33

24.1

(651)

CASH CAPEX

(233)

(274)

41

15.0

(1,028)

Total revenue

Total revenue in our Group Headquarters & Group Services segment in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 2.9 percent year- on-year, mainly as a result of slightly lower revenue from land and buildings, largely due to the ongoing optimization of space.

EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA AL

Adjusted EBITDA AL in the Group Headquarters & Group Services segment improved by EUR 33 million year-on-year in the reporting period to EUR -104 million. This increase was mainly due to higher income from real estate sales, lower operating expenses at our Group Services, and the reduced headcount at Vivento as a result of continued staff restructuring. By contrast, lower revenue from land and buildings had a slight negative impact.

Overall, EBITDA AL was negatively impacted in the reporting period by special factors amounting to EUR 58 million, especially for staff-related measures. This contrasts with special factors of EUR 97 million in the prior-year period, also in particular for staff- related measures.

EBIT

The slight year-on-year improvement of EUR 22 million in EBIT to EUR -371 million was mainly due to the effects described under EBITDA AL. The increase in depreciation, amortization and impairment losses was mainly due to higher depreciation and amortization following the decision to capitalize newly commissioned intragroup development services at Deutsche Telekom IT since January 2016 instead of charging them internally.

Cash capex

Cash capex decreased by EUR 41 million year-on-year, primarily owing to lower investment in technology and innovation.

EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD

Please refer to the section "Events after the reporting period" in the interim consolidated financial statements.

FORECAST

The statements in this section reflect the current views of our management. There is a great deal of uncertainty currently regarding the extent to which business activities and thus the results of operations and financial position of Deutsche Telekom could be affected overall by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. We continue to evaluate the latest studies published by prominent economic research institutes to monitor the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy as a whole. At the current point in time, the forecasts published in the combined management report of the 2019 Annual Reportremain valid. Nevertheless, given the current level of macro-economic uncertainty, we cannot generally rule out the possibility of deviations.

For more information about the coronavirus pandemic and the associated business risks, please refer to the section "Risks and opportunities." We also look at the economic trends in the section "The economic environment." Readers are also referred to the Disclaimerat the end of this report.

RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES

This section provides important additional information and explains recent changes in the risks and opportunities as described in the combined management report of the 2019 Annual Report. Readers are also referred to the Disclaimerat the end of this report.

The coronavirus pandemic has developed into a global economic crisis. Higher demand for certain telecommunications services means the impact of the crisis is likely to be felt less severely by the telecommunications industry than by other industries. Nevertheless, there is currently a great deal of uncertainty regarding the extent to which business activities and thus the results of operations and financial position of Deutsche Telekom could be affected overall. For example, roaming and visitor volumes are declining as a result of government-imposed international travel restrictions, and terminal equipment sales and new contracts may decrease due to the largely temporary closure of shops. Corporate customer business may decline, for example, due to delayed or changed customer decisions. The possibility of an increase in the number of consumers and business customers defaulting on their payments cannot be ruled out either. Deutsche Telekom has put in place cost saving measures to mitigate potential effects on earnings. The coronavirus pandemic exposes us to economic business risks in our Germany, Europe, and United States operating segments: The risk significance in these three segments has been downrated from "low" to "medium."

The business combination of TMobile US and Sprint was consummated on April 1, 2020. Implementing the business combination poses complex challenges for TMobile US, which must be successfully overcome in order to realize the predicted synergies and to meet the conditions imposed by the authorities. The combination of the two companies to form the new TMobile US affects all operational areas; for instance, the integration of the mobile networks and the IT and technology environments, customer management, sales, HR management, logistics, and the control environment. At the same time, it will be necessary to fulfill multiple conditions, including those agreed with the antitrust and regulatory authorities such as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), the supervisory authorities in various U.S. states, and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). If we do not successfully rise to these integration challenges and fulfill the agreed conditions, this can affect the results of operations, financial position, brand/reputation, earnings, and creditworthiness of TMobile US with ramifications for the Deutsche Telekom Group.

ASSESSMENT OF THE AGGREGATE RISK POSITION

At the time of preparing this report, neither our risk management system nor our management could identify any material risks to the continued existence of Deutsche Telekom AG or a significant Group company as a going concern.

INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

millions of €

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Change

Mar. 31,

2020

2019

Change

%

2019

ASSETS

CURRENT ASSETS

24,420

24,689

(269)

(1.1)

24,693

Cash and cash equivalents

4,078

5,393

(1,315)

(24.4)

6,144

Trade receivables

10,560

10,846

(286)

(2.6)

9,990

Contract assets

1,837

1,876

(39)

(2.1)

1,841

Current recoverable income taxes

455

481

(26)

(5.4)

556

Other financial assets

3,748

3,254

494

15.2

2,277

Inventories

1,893

1,568

325

20.7

2,015

Other assets

1,765

1,175

590

50.2

1,726

Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale

84

97

(13)

(13.4)

145

NON-CURRENT ASSETS

149,226

145,983

3,243

2.2

140,779

Intangible assets

69,000

68,202

798

1.2

66,387

Property, plant and equipment

49,544

49,548

(4)

0.0

48,766

Right-of-use assets

18,134

17,998

136

0.8

16,828

Capitalized contract costs

2,072

2,075

(3)

(0.1)

1,833

Investments accounted for using the equity method

518

489

29

5.9

614

Other financial assets

5,714

3,996

1,718

43.0

2,147

Deferred tax assets

3,276

2,704

572

21.2

3,169

Other assets

969

970

(1)

(0.1)

1,035

TOTAL ASSETS

173,646

170,672

2,974

1.7

165,472

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

CURRENT LIABILITIES

32,877

32,913

(36)

(0.1)

37,365

Financial liabilities

11,821

11,463

358

3.1

14,958

Lease liabilities

3,988

3,987

1

0.0

4,054

Trade and other payables

8,730

9,431

(701)

(7.4)

10,241

Income tax liabilities

443

463

(20)

(4.3)

368

Other provisions

2,983

3,082

(99)

(3.2)

2,995

Other liabilities

3,230

2,850

380

13.3

3,013

Contract liabilities

1,654

1,608

46

2.9

1,703

Liabilities directly associated with non-current assets and disposal groups

held for sale

29

29

0

0.0

30

NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES

94,891

91,528

3,363

3.7

85,345

Financial liabilities

56,622

54,886

1,736

3.2

50,988

Lease liabilities

15,710

15,848

(138)

(0.9)

14,673

Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits

6,835

5,831

1,004

17.2

5,750

Other provisions

3,582

3,581

1

0.0

3,201

Deferred tax liabilities

9,780

8,954

826

9.2

8,996

Other liabilities

1,944

1,972

(28)

(1.4)

1,233

Contract liabilities

417

456

(39)

(8.6)

504

LIABILITIES

127,768

124,441

3,327

2.7

122,710

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

45,878

46,231

(353)

(0.8)

42,762

Issued capital

12,189

12,189

0

0.0

12,189

Treasury shares

(47)

(47)

0

0.0

(48)

12,142

12,142

0

0.0

12,141

Capital reserves

55,012

55,029

(17)

0.0

54,894

Retained earnings including carryforwards

(35,941)

(38,709)

2,768

7.2

(38,518)

Total other comprehensive income

(1,023)

(622)

(401)

(64.5)

(416)

Net profit (loss)

916

3,867

(2,951)

(76.3)

900

ISSUED CAPITAL AND RESERVES ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS

OF THE PARENT

31,106

31,707

(601)

(1.9)

29,001

Non-controlling interests

14,771

14,524

247

1.7

13,761

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

173,646

170,672

2,974

1.7

165,472

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

Change %

FY 2019

NET REVENUE

19,943

19,488

455

2.3

80,531

Of which: interest income calculated using

the effective interest method

81

89

(8)

(9.0)

345

Other operating income

293

204

89

43.6

1,121

Changes in inventories

27

32

(5)

(15.6)

29

Own capitalized costs

605

590

15

2.5

2,418

Goods and services purchased

(8,565)

(8,842)

277

3.1

(36,956)

Personnel costs

(4,483)

(4,301)

(182)

(4.2)

(16,723)

Other operating expenses

(880)

(709)

(171)

(24.1)

(3,301)

Impairment losses on financial assets

(141)

(78)

(63)

(80.8)

(452)

Gains (losses) from the write-off of financial

assets measured at amortized cost

(52)

(18)

(34)

n.a.

(42)

Other

(687)

(613)

(74)

(12.1)

(2,807)

EBITDA

6,940

6,461

479

7.4

27,120

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

(4,429)

(4,204)

(225)

(5.4)

(17,663)

PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS

2,511

2,258

253

11.2

9,457

Finance costs

(557)

(603)

46

7.6

(2,364)

Interest income

100

83

17

20.5

348

Interest expense

(657)

(686)

29

4.2

(2,712)

Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures

accounted for using the equity method

1

66

(65)

(98.5)

87

Other financial income (expense)

(408)

131

(539)

n.a.

81

PROFIT (LOSS) FROM FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES

(965)

(406)

(559)

n.a.

(2,197)

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,546

1,852

(306)

(16.5)

7,260

Income taxes

(451)

(527)

76

14.4

(1,993)

PROFIT (LOSS)

1,095

1,325

(230)

(17.4)

5,268

PROFIT (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO

Owners of the parent (net profit (loss))

916

900

16

1.8

3,867

Non-controlling interests

179

425

(246)

(57.9)

1,401

EARNINGS PER SHARE

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

Change %

FY 2019

Profit (loss) attributable to the owners of

millions

the parent (net profit (loss))

of €

916

900

16

1.8

3,867

Adjusted weighted average number of

basic/diluted ordinary shares outstanding

millions

4,743

4,742

1

0.0

4,761

EARNINGS PER SHARE BASIC/DILUTED

0.19

0.19

0.00

0.0

0.82

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Change

FY 2019

PROFIT (LOSS)

1,095

1,325

(230)

5,268

Items not subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (not recycled)

Gains (losses) from the remeasurement of equity instruments

14

17

(3)

99

Gains (losses) from the remeasurement of defined benefit plans

(1,007)

(208)

(799)

(603)

Revaluation due to business combinations

0

0

0

0

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity

method

0

0

0

0

Income taxes relating to components of other comprehensive income

(86)

13

(99)

134

(1,080)

(178)

(902)

(369)

Items subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (recycled),

if certain reasons are given

Exchange differences on translating foreign operations

Recognition of other comprehensive income in income statement

0

0

0

(8)

Change in other comprehensive income (not recognized in income

statement)

246

509

(263)

463

Gains (losses) from the remeasurement of debt instruments

Recognition of other comprehensive income in income statement

108

(25)

133

(47)

Change in other comprehensive income (not recognized in income

statement)

(162)

12

(174)

34

Gains (losses) from hedging instruments (designated risk components)

Recognition of other comprehensive income in income statement

(1)

(100)

99

(148)

Change in other comprehensive income (not recognized in income

statement)

(920)

(143)

(777)

(483)

Gains (losses) from hedging instruments (hedging costs)

Recognition of other comprehensive income in income statement

1

1

0

2

Change in other comprehensive income (not recognized in income

statement)

(2)

8

(10)

(9)

Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity

method

Recognition of other comprehensive income in income statement

0

0

0

(7)

Change in other comprehensive income (not recognized in income

statement)

0

11

(11)

11

Income taxes relating to components of other comprehensive income

254

58

196

155

(475)

330

(805)

(38)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(1,554)

152

(1,706)

(407)

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(459)

1,476

(1,935)

4,861

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO

Owners of the parent

(581)

945

(1,526)

3,514

Non-controlling interests

122

532

(410)

1,347

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

millions of €

Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent

Consolidated shareholders' equity

Equity contributed

generated

Total other comprehensive income

Retained

earnings

Translation of

Available-for-sale

including carry-

foreign

Revaluation

financial assets

Issued capital

Treasury shares

Capital reserves

forwards

Net profit (loss)

operations

surplus

(IAS 39)

BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2019

12,189

(49)

54,646

(37,392)

2,166

(1,120)

(28)

n.a.

Transfer resulting from change

in accounting standards

221

Changes in the composition

of the Group

Transactions with owners

187

0

(3)

0

Unappropriated profit (loss)

carried forward

2,166

(2,166)

Dividends

(3,320)

Capital increase at

Deutsche Telekom AG

Capital increase from

share-based payment

61

Share buy-back/shares held

in a trust deposit

1

0

1

Profit (loss)

900

Other comprehensive income

(192)

331

0

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Transfer to retained earnings

(2)

2

BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2019

12,189

(48)

54,894

(38,518)

900

(792)

(26)

n.a.

BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2020

12,189

(47)

55,029

(38,709)

3,867

(808)

(21)

n.a.

Transfer resulting from change

in accounting standards

Changes in the composition

of the Group

Transactions with owners

(97)

(5)

Unappropriated profit (loss)

carried forward

3,867

(3,867)

Dividends

Capital increase at

Deutsche Telekom AG

Capital increase from

share-based payment

80

Share buy-back/shares held

in a trust deposit

Profit (loss)

916

Other comprehensive income

(1,097)

36

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Transfer to retained earnings

(2)

2

BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2020

12,189

(47)

55,012

(35,941)

916

(777)

(19)

n.a.

Non-controlling

Total

Total

Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent

interests

shareholders'

equity

Total other comprehensive income

Equity

Debt instruments

instruments at

measured at fair

Hedging

fair value through

value through

instruments:

Hedging

Investments

other compre-

other compre-

Hedging

designated risk

instruments:

accounted for

hensive income

hensive income

instruments

components

hedging costs

using the equity

(IFRS 9)

(IFRS 9)

(IAS 39)

(IFRS 9)

(IFRS 9)

method

Taxes

84

2

n.a.

519

58

(4)

(165)

30,907

12,530

43,437

0

221

125

346

0

245

245

0

0

2

(1)

186

294

480

0

0

0

(3,320)

0

(3,320)

0

0

0

61

35

97

2

0

2

900

425

1,325

17

(8)

(160)

8

11

38

45

107

152

945

532

1,476

0

0

0

101

(6)

n.a.

361

67

6

(128)

29,001

13,761

42,762

101

(6)

n.a.

130

51

0

(69)

31,707

14,524

46,231

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

3

(1)

(100)

79

(21)

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

80

47

127

0

0

0

916

179

1,095

14

(34)

(574)

(1)

0

159

(1,497)

(58)

(1,554)

(581)

122

(459)

0

0

0

0

0

115

(40)

n.a.

(440)

50

0

88

31,106

14,771

45,878

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

FY 2019

PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

1,546

1,852

7,260

Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses

4,429

4,204

17,663

(Profit) loss from financial activities

965

406

2,197

(Profit) loss on the disposal of fully consolidated subsidiaries

0

0

9

(Income) loss from the sale of stakes accounted for using the equity method

0

(1)

(143)

Other non-cash transactions

230

189

569

(Gains) losses from the disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and

equipment

(22)

26

112

Change in assets carried as operating working capital

(265)

86

(814)

Change in other operating assets

(489)

(329)

(248)

Change in provisions

(100)

(99)

203

Change in liabilities carried as operating working capital

(207)

56

(440)

Change in other operating liabilities

145

398

(325)

Income taxes received (paid)

(144)

(178)

(758)

Dividends received

3

0

15

Net payments from entering into, canceling or changing the terms and conditions

of interest rate derivatives

0

0

(3)

CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS

6,090

6,609

25,297

Interest paid

(2,477)

(955)

(3,924)

Interest received

347

355

1,701

NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

3,960

6,009

23,074

Cash outflows for investments in

Intangible assets

(1,156)

(1,030)

(4,375)

Property, plant and equipment

(2,414)

(2,797)

(9,982)

Non-current financial assets

(138)

(26)

(417)

Payments for publicly funded investments in the broadband build-outa

(102)

0

(401)

Proceeds from public funds for investments in the broadband build-outa

23

0

341

Payments to acquire control of subsidiaries and associates

(1)

(237)

(261)

Proceeds from disposal of

Intangible assets

1

0

0

Property, plant and equipment

86

44

176

Non-current financial assets

19

12

251

Proceeds from the loss of control of subsidiaries and associates

0

0

62

Net change in short-term investments and marketable securities and receivables

964

439

376

Other

11

(2)

(1)

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(2,706)

(3,597)

(14,230)

Proceeds from issue of current financial liabilities

1,321

5,942

10,778

Repayment of current financial liabilities

(4,066)

(7,497)

(16,533)

Proceeds from issue of non-current financial liabilities

1,609

2,583

6,278

Repayment of non-current financial liabilities

(2)

(2)

(21)

Dividend payments (including to other shareholders of subsidiaries)

0

0

(3,561)

Principal portion of repayment of lease liabilities

(1,263)

(893)

(3,835)

Cash inflows from transactions with non-controlling entities

4

1

13

Cash outflows from transactions with non-controlling entities

(165)

(107)

(261)

Other

0

0

0

NET CASH (USED IN) FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(2,562)

27

(7,141)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(6)

25

11

Changes in cash and cash equivalents associated with non-current assets

and disposal groups held for sale

0

0

0

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(1,315)

2,465

1,713

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD

5,393

3,679

3,679

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AT THE END OF THE PERIOD

4,078

6,144

5,393

  • The payments and proceeds shown here relate to those investments in the broadbandbuild-out that are publicly financed in full. Since the payments are not made at the same point in time as the proceeds are received, the net amounts can be positive or negative in the individual periods. These investments are not included in the operational KPIs "Cash capex" and "Free cash flow," because the payments made do not result in additions to property, plant and equipment. For further information on the change in estimates in the second half of 2019 for publicly funded investments in the broadband build-out, please refer to the section "Changes in accounting policies, changes in estimates" in the notes to the consolidated financial statements in the 2019 Annual Report.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AND TRANSACTIONS

ACCOUNTING POLICIES

In accordance with § 53 (6) of the Exchange Rules for the Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB), Deutsche Telekom AG voluntarily publishes a quarterly financial report that comprises interim consolidated financial statements and an interim Group management report. The interim consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) applicable to interim financial reporting as adopted by the EU. The interim management report for the Group was prepared in accordance with the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz).

STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE

The interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020 are in compliance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34. As permitted by IAS 34, it has been decided to publish a condensed version compared to the consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2019. All IFRSs applied by Deutsche Telekom AG have been adopted by the European Commission for use within the EU.

In the opinion of the Board of Management, the reviewed quarterly financial report includes all standard adjustments to be applied on an ongoing basis that are required to give a true and fair view of the results of operations and financial position of the Group. Please refer to the notes to the consolidated financial statementsas of December 31, 2019 for the accounting policies applied for the Group's financial reporting.

INITIAL APPLICATION OF STANDARDS, INTERPRETATIONS, AND AMENDMENTS IN THE REPORTING PERIOD

To be

Expected impact on

applied by

the presentation of

Deutsche

Deutsche Telekom's

Telekom

results of operations

Pronouncement

Title

from

Changes

and financial position

Amendments to

References to

Jan. 1,

Updating of the cross references to the revised conceptual

No material impact.

References to the

the Conceptual

2020

framework in the corresponding standards and

Conceptual Framework

Framework

interpretations.

Amendments to IAS 1

Definition of

Jan. 1,

Clarification of the definition of the concept of materiality.

No material impact.

and IAS 8

Material

2020

Amendments to IFRS 3

Business

Jan. 1,

Changes in the definition of a business to clarify whether a

No material impact.

Combinations

2020

business or a group of assets was being acquired.

Amendments to IFRS 9,

Interest Rate

Jan. 1,

Practical expedients for hedge accounting requirements

The effects are

IAS 39, and IFRS 7

Benchmark

2020

that are mandatory for all hedges affected by the interest

detailed in the

Reform

rate benchmark reform. Further information on this is also

explanations

planned.

following this table.

The reform of interbank offered rates (IBORs) is currently generating uncertainty regarding the timing of implementation and the precise content of the planned changes. Deutsche Telekom is affected by this uncertainty in its hedging of interest rate and currency risks in designated fair value and cash flow hedges where certain IBORs are part of the hedging relationship (EURIBOR, USD-LIBOR,GBP-LIBOR,AUD-LIBOR,CHF-LIBOR,HKD-LIBOR, and NOK-OIBOR). Group Treasury continuously analyzes the latest developments and takes any steps needed to transition to the new interest rate benchmarks. Deutsche Telekom does not expect the changes in the benchmark rates to have a material impact.

For information on hedging relationships, please refer to the section "Disclosures on financial instruments."

For more information on standards, interpretations, and amendments that have been issued but not yet applied, as well as disclosures on the recognition and measurement of items in the statement of financial position and discretionary decisions and estimation uncertainties, please refer to the section "Summary of accounting policies" in the notes to the consolidated financial statements in the 2019 Annual Report.

CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND CHANGES IN THE REPORTING STRUCTURE

Deutsche Telekom did not make any major changes to its accounting policies or reporting structure in the reporting period.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

The coronavirus pandemic has developed into a global economic crisis. Higher demand for certain telecommunication services means the impact of the crisis is likely to be felt less severely by the telecommunications industry than by other industries. Nevertheless, there is currently a great deal of uncertainty regarding the extent to which business activities and thus the results of operations and financial position of Deutsche Telekom could be affected overall. For example, roaming and visitor volumes are declining as a result of government-imposed international travel restrictions, and terminal equipment sales and new contracts may decrease due to the largely temporary closure of shops. Corporate customer business may decline, for example, due to delayed or changed customer decisions. The possibility of an increase in the number of consumers and business customers defaulting on their payments cannot be ruled out either. Further possible future effects on the measurement of individual assets and liabilities are currently being analyzed. Deutsche Telekom has put in place cost-saving measures to mitigate potential effects on earnings.

CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE GROUP

Changes to the composition of the Group in the first quarter of 2020 were of no material significance for Deutsche Telekom's interim consolidated financial statements.

The following transactions will change the composition of the Deutsche Telekom Group in future.

BUSINESS COMBINATION OF TMOBILE US AND SPRINT

Together with their respective majority shareholders Deutsche Telekom AG and Softbank K.K., TMobile US and Sprint Corp. concluded a binding agreement on April 29, 2018 to combine their companies. On July 26, 2019 and on February 20, 2020, further conditions for the business combination were agreed. The transaction was consummated on April 1, 2020. Prior to this, the approvals required from the national and regional regulatory and antitrust authorities and courts in the United States had been obtained and additional closing conditions met. Most recently, on April 16, 2020, the business combination was approved by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). As a consequence of the business combination, TMobile US took over all shares in Sprint. Sprint is a U.S. telecommunications company which offers a comprehensive range of wireless and wireline communications products and services. The "new" TMobile US will successfully drive forward its Un-carrier strategy and step up the 5G network build-out.

The business combination of TMobile US and Sprint took the form of an all-stock transaction. For every 9.75 Sprint shares, the company's shareholders received one new share in TMobile US in exchange. Pursuant to the supplementary agreement dated February 20, 2020, Softbank agreed to surrender to TMobile US immediately, for no additional consideration, an aggregate of 48,751,557 ordinary shares in TMobile US, received in connection with this transaction, such that Softbank received one new share in TMobile US for every 11.31 Sprint shares. This resulted in an effective exchange ratio of approximately 11.00 Sprint shares for one share in TMobile US following the closing of the transaction. For the other Sprint shareholders, the exchange ratio remained unchanged at 9.75 Sprint shares in return for one ordinary share in TMobile US. Taking into account these adjustments, a total of 373,396,310 ordinary shares in TMobile US were issued to Sprint shareholders. Based on the TMobile US closing share price as of March 31, 2020 of USD 83.90, the total value of the ordinary shares in TMobile US provided in exchange for ordinary shares in Sprint amounted to USD 31.3 billion (EUR 28.6 billion). In addition, the consideration transferred also included the assumption and repayment of various of Sprint's liabilities, the replacement of share-based compensation for certain Sprint employees for services provided prior to the business combination, and contingent consideration payable to Softbank. The latter resulted from the agreement concluded on February 20, 2020 that if the trailing 45-dayvolume-weighted average price of a TMobile US ordinary share is equal to or greater than USD 150.00 at any time during the period commencing on April 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2025, then TMobile US will issue to Softbank for no additional consideration 48,751,557 ordinary shares, i.e., the number of shares that Softbank transferred to TMobile US in connection with the consummation of the transaction.

Since the transaction was consummated so close to the date of preparing the consolidated financial statements, it is not yet possible to disclose information on the fair values of the consideration transferred, assets acquired and liabilities assumed, non- controlling interests, or on the goodwill resulting from the transaction. The assets acquired in the business combination primarily comprised spectrum licenses, property, plant and equipment related to cell sites and network technology, inventories, right-of- use assets, and pension plan assets. The liabilities assumed mainly include trade payables, pension obligations, lease liabilities, and non-current financial liabilities.

Following the closing of the transaction, Deutsche Telekom and Softbank hold, indirectly or directly, approximately 43.6 percent and 24.7 percent, respectively, of the "new" T-Mobile US' shares, with the free float accounting for around 31.7 percent. Due to a proxy agreement concluded with Softbank, and to the fact that individuals nominated by Deutsche Telekom hold the majority of the seats on the new company's Board of Directors, TMobile US continues to be included as a fully consolidated subsidiary in the consolidated financial statements.

Transaction-related costs totaling EUR 0.1 billion were incurred in the first quarter of 2020. These costs mainly comprised legal and consulting fees and are included under other operating expenses.

On July 26, 2019, TMobile US, Deutsche Telekom, Sprint, Softbank, and the U.S. satellite TV operator DISH Network Corp. entered into an agreement, subject to specific conditions, with the U.S. Department of Justice, which will have a significant impact on the future structure of the new TMobile US. Under this agreement, following the consummation of the business combination of TMobile US and Sprint, Sprint's prepay business is to be sold as part of an asset deal to DISH Network for USD 1.4 billion, subject to a working capital adjustment. The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2020, subject to customary contract closing conditions. The agreement also includes the sale of part of the 800 MHz spectrum held by Sprint to DISH for around USD 3.6 billion. The sale of the spectrum is subject to the approval by the regulatory authority, to be applied for three years following the closing of the business combination of TMobile US and Sprint, and to additional closing conditions. For two additional years following the closing of the spectrum sale, TMobile US will have the option to lease back, as needed, a portion of the spectrum.

For further information, please refer to the section "Group organization, strategy, and management" in the interim Group management report.

OTHER TRANSACTIONS THAT HAD NO EFFECT ON THE COMPOSITION OF THE GROUP

OTE SHARE BUY-BACK

As a consequence of a share buy-back program implemented between February 25, 2019 and January 31, 2020, OTE acquired a total of 9,764,743 treasury shares with an aggregate value of EUR 120 million. The extraordinary shareholders' meeting of OTE S.A. on February 20, 2020 resolved to withdraw 9,764,743 shares from circulation with a corresponding capital reduction of around EUR 28 million. The shares were retired from the Athens Stock Exchange on March 27, 2020. As a result, Deutsche Telekom's share in OTE increased from 45.96 to 46.91 percent.

SELECTED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

TRADE RECEIVABLES

At EUR 10.6 billion, trade receivables decreased by EUR 0.3 billion against the 2019 year-end level. Receivables declined in the United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development operating segments. In the United States operating segment, the decrease was due in particular to the falling number of new contracts concluded for Equipment Installment Plans (EIP) on account of the temporary store closures as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. By contrast, receivables increased in the Germany operating segment as a result of the contractual termination of a revolving factoring agreement for receivables from consumers and business customers. Exchange rate effects, primarily from the translation from U.S. dollars into euros, also increased the carrying amount.

CONTRACT ASSETS

At EUR 1.8 billion, the carrying amount of contract assets was down as of the reporting date from EUR 1.9 billion at December 31, 2019. Contract assets relate to receivables that have not yet legally come into existence, which arise from the earlier - as compared to billing - recognition of revenue, in particular from the sale of goods and merchandise. Furthermore, receivables from long-term construction contracts are recognized under contract assets.

INVENTORIES

The carrying amount of inventories increased by EUR 0.3 billion compared to December 31, 2019 to EUR 1.9 billion, mainly due to the stockpiling of higher-priced smartphones in the United States operating segment and temporary store closures in the United States as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic.

INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT

The carrying amount of intangible assetsincreased by EUR 0.8 billion to EUR 69.0 billion. Additions totaling EUR 1.3 billion increased the carrying amount. They mainly related to investments in the United States, Europe, and Germany operating segments, primarily for the development of network software. In the United States operating segment, they also included advance payments totaling EUR 0.2 billion for the acquisition of FCC mobile licenses in connection with the auction of mobile licenses in the 37 GHz, 39 GHz, and 47 GHz bands, which ended in March 2020. Positive exchange rate effects, primarily from the translation of U.S. dollars into euros, increased the carrying amount by EUR 0.7 billion. Amortization reduced the net carrying amount by EUR 1.2 billion.

The carrying amount of property, plant and equipmentremained unchanged compared with December 31, 2019 at EUR 49.5 billion. Additions of EUR 2.1 billion - especially to upgrade and build out the network in our United States operating segment and in connection with the broadband/fiber-opticbuild-out, the IP transformation, and mobile infrastructure in the Germany and Europe operating segments - increased the carrying amount. Positive exchange rate effects, primarily from the translation of U.S. dollars into euros, increased the carrying amount by EUR 0.2 billion. Depreciation of EUR 2.2 billion and disposals of EUR 0.1 billion reduced the carrying amount.

RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

The carrying amount of right-of-use assets increased by EUR 0.1 billion compared to December 31, 2019 to EUR 18.1 billion. In the first quarter of 2020, the figure included additions of EUR 1.0 billion, mainly in the United States operating segment. Positive exchange rate effects of EUR 0.2 billion also increased the carrying amount. Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses totaling EUR 1.0 billion and disposals of EUR 0.1 billion had an offsetting effect.

CAPITALIZED CONTRACT COSTS

As of March 31, 2020, the carrying amount of capitalized contract assets remained unchanged at the level of December 31, 2019 of EUR 2.1 billion. These assets mainly relate to the Germany, United States, and Europe operating segments.

INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD

The carrying amount of investments accounted for using the equity method remained unchanged against December 31, 2019 at EUR 0.5 billion.

OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS

The carrying amount of current and non-current other financial assets increased by EUR 2.2 billion compared with December 31, 2019 to EUR 9.5 billion. EUR 1.2 billion of this increase was attributable to the rise in positive fair values from interest rate swaps in fair value hedges and is primarily due to the significant decline in the interest rate level. Furthermore, EUR 0.5 billion of the increase was due to the depositing of further cash collateral in connection with forward-payer swaps concluded for borrowings at TMobile US. In addition, other financial assets increased by EUR 0.2 billion in connection with the change in approach as of the start of the third quarter of 2019 of capitalizing grants receivable from funding projects for the broadband build-out in Germany upon conclusion of the contract. Negative effects from the measurement of embedded derivatives at TMobile US of EUR 0.3 billion had an offsetting effect.

TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES

The carrying amount of trade and other payables decreased by EUR 0.7 billion to EUR 8.7 billion due to the reduction in the level of liabilities, mainly in the Europe, Germany, and United States operating segments. Exchange rate effects from the translation of U.S. dollars into euros had an offsetting effect.

OTHER LIABILITIES

The carrying amount of current and non-current other liabilities increased by EUR 0.4 billion to EUR 5.2 billion. EUR 0.2 billion of this increase resulted from higher liabilities to the Civil Service Pension Fund in connection with early retirement arrangements for civil servants. In addition, other liabilities increased by EUR 0.1 billion due to existing build-out obligations in connection with grants receivable from funding projects for the broadband build-out in the Germany operating segment.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AND LEASE LIABILITIES

The following table shows the composition and maturity structure of financial liabilitiesas of March 31, 2020:

millions of €

Due

Due

Due

Mar. 31, 2020

within 1 year

> 1 ≤ 5 years

> 5 years

Bonds and other securitized liabilities

52,857

3,144

18,006

31,706

Liabilities to banks

5,005

1,711

2,121

1,173

Liabilities to non-banks from promissory note bonds

505

0

53

452

Other interest-bearing liabilities

5,817

3,540

1,056

1,221

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

1,333

1,236

100

(4)

Derivative financial liabilities

2,926

2,189

243

494

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES

68,443

11,821

21,579

35,043

The carrying amount of current and non-current financial liabilities increased by EUR 2.1 billion to EUR 68.4 billion compared with the end of 2019. Exchange rate effects, in particular from the translation of U.S. dollars into euros, raised the carrying amount by EUR 0.3 billion.

The carrying amount of bonds and other securitized liabilities increased by EUR 1.2 billion. Deutsche Telekom AG issued U.S. dollar bonds of USD 1.3 billion (EUR 1.1 billion), euro bonds of EUR 0.2 billion, and bonds in Swiss francs of CHF 0.3 billion (EUR 0.3 billion) in the reporting period, which particularly increased the carrying amount. In connection with the increase in positive fair values from interest rate swaps in fair value hedges - reported under derivative financial assets - the carrying amount of bonds and other securitized liabilities also increased by EUR 1.2 billion. Scheduled repayments of U.S. dollar bonds totaling USD 1.3 billion (EUR 1.1 billion), euro bonds totaling EUR 0.7 billion, and a zero-coupon bond of EUR 0.4 billion, had an offsetting effect.

The carrying amount of liabilities to banks decreased by EUR 1.5 billion compared with December 31, 2019 to EUR 5.0 billion. This decline is mainly due to the net reduction of EUR 1.4 billion in the balance of short-term borrowings. This includes a Deutsche Bundespost treasury note (zero-coupon bond) issued in the past with a carrying amount of EUR 1.4 billion, which fell due on December 31, 2019 and was repaid on that date by a bank using its own funds. The payment by Deutsche Telekom AG to this bank was made on the following bank working day of January 2, 2020.

For further information, please refer to the section "Notes to the consolidated statement of cash flows."

The increase of EUR 1.4 billion in the carrying amount of other interest-bearing liabilities to EUR 5.8 billion is attributable to a EUR 1.5 billion increase in liabilities arising from collaterals received for derivative financial instruments.

For further information on collateral, please refer to the section "Disclosures on financial instruments."

The carrying amount of derivative financial liabilities increased by EUR 1.3 billion to EUR 2.9 billion. The measurement of forward-payer swaps concluded for borrowings at TMobile US with a total nominal volume of EUR 8.8 billion when translated into euros gave rise to a change in the carrying amount of EUR 1.0 billion, which increased financial liabilities. EUR 0.9 billion of this resulted from a remeasurement loss recognized directly in equity.

For further information on derivative financial liabilities, please refer to the section "Disclosures on financial instruments."

The carrying amount of current and non-currentlease liabilitiestotaling EUR 19.7 billion decreased by EUR 0.1 billion compared with December 31, 2019. Overall, lease liabilities in the amount of EUR 4.0 billion are due within one year. Lease liabilities primarily relate to the United States operating segment.

CONTRACT LIABILITIES

The carrying amount of current and non-current contract liabilities is at the same level as at December 31, 2019 of EUR 2.1 billion. These mainly comprise deferred revenues.

PROVISIONS FOR PENSIONS AND OTHER EMPLOYEE BENEFITS

The carrying amount of provisions for pensions and other employee benefits increased from EUR 5.8 billion as of December 31, 2019 to EUR 6.8 billion, mainly due to the current upheavals on the financial markets and the associated sharp decline in the prices of plan assets. Interest rate adjustments in the first quarter of 2020 had an offsetting effect. Overall, this resulted in an actuarial loss of EUR 1.0 billion from the remeasurement of defined benefit plans.

For further information on the Global Pension Policy and a description of the plan, please refer to the 2019 Annual Report, Note 15 "Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits."

SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

The carrying amount of shareholders' equity decreased from EUR 46.2 billion as of December 31, 2019 to EUR 45.9 billion. The carrying amount was reduced by EUR 1.0 billion due to the remeasurement of defined benefit plans and by EUR 0.9 billion due to losses from hedging instruments - mainly in connection with forward-payer swaps concluded for borrowings at TMobile US. Profit after taxes of EUR 1.1 billion, currency translation effects recognized directly in equity of EUR 0.2 billion, income taxes relating to components of other comprehensive income of EUR 0.2 billion, and capital increases from share-based payment of EUR 0.1 billion had an increasing effect on shareholders' equity.

SELECTED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

NET REVENUE

Net revenue breaks down into the following revenue categories:

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Revenue from the rendering of services

16,647

15,849

Germany

4,403

4,328

United States

8,163

7,495

Europe

2,436

2,408

Systems Solutions

1,246

1,241

Group Development

381

361

Group Headquarters & Group Services

19

16

Revenue from the sale of goods and merchandise

2,789

3,136

Germany

503

503

United States

1,842

2,161

Europe

327

345

Systems Solutions

25

32

Group Development

92

95

Group Headquarters & Group Services

0

0

Revenue from the use of entity assets by others

507

503

Germany

187

205

United States

153

140

Europe

53

55

Systems Solutions

19

6

Group Development

66

65

Group Headquarters & Group Services

30

32

NET REVENUE

19,943

19,488

For further information on changes in net revenue, please refer to the section "Development of business in the Group" in the interim Group management report.

OTHER OPERATING INCOME

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Income from the reversal of impairment losses on non-current assets

3

0

Of which: IFRS 5

0

0

Income from the disposal of non-current assets

51

20

Income from reimbursements

41

39

Income from insurance compensation

16

27

Income from ancillary services

6

4

Miscellaneous other operating income

177

114

Of which: income from divestitures and from the sale of stakes accounted for

using the equity method

0

1

293

204

In the prior-year period, income from the disposal of non-current assets primarily comprised income from the disposal of real estate previously recognized as non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale. Miscellaneous other operating income includes a large number of individual items accounting for marginal amounts.

OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Impairment losses on financial assets

(141)

(78)

Gains (losses) from the write-off of financial assets measured at amortized cost

(52)

(18)

Other

(687)

(613)

Legal and audit fees

(114)

(55)

Losses from asset disposals

(29)

(46)

Income (losses) from the measurement of factoring receivables

(3)

(32)

Other taxes

(148)

(137)

Cash and guarantee transaction costs

(91)

(85)

Insurance expenses

(24)

(25)

Miscellaneous other operating expenses

(278)

(233)

(880)

(709)

Miscellaneous other operating expenses include a large number of individual items accounting for marginal amounts.

DEPRECIATION, AMORTIZATION AND IMPAIRMENT LOSSES

At EUR 4.4 billion, depreciation, amortization and impairment losses on intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, and right-of-use assets were EUR 0.2 billion higher overall than in the prior-year period. Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets were EUR 0.1 billion higher than in the prior year, mainly due to the consistently high investment volume. Depreciation of right-of-use assets also increased slightly.

PROFIT/LOSS FROM FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES

The loss from financial activities increased by EUR 0.6 billion compared with the first quarter of 2019 to EUR 1.0 billion, with other financial expense increasing by EUR 0.5 billion, due in particular to negative measurement effects from embedded derivatives at TMobile US as a result of the increased interest rate risk premium for TMobile US. Overall, finance costs and the share of profit/loss of associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method were more or less at the same level as in the prior-year quarter.

For further information on embedded derivatives at TMobile US, please refer to the section "Disclosures on financial instruments."

INCOME TAXES

A tax expense of EUR 0.5 billion was recognized in the first quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate of 29 percent essentially reflects the shares of the different countries in profit before income taxes and their respective national tax rates. A tax expense of EUR 0.5 billion was also recorded in the prior-year period. With somewhat higher profit before income taxes, the tax rate stood at 28 percent.

OTHER DISCLOSURES

NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS

NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

Net cash from operating activitiesdecreased by EUR 2.0 billion year-on-year to EUR 4.0 billion. This decline is related in part to the repayment of a Deutsche Bundespost treasury note (zero-coupon bond) issued by Deutsche Telekom AG in 1990 with a nominal amount of EUR 0.2 billion, which fell due on December 31, 2019 and was repaid on that date by a bank using its own funds. The payment by Deutsche Telekom AG to this bank was made on the following bank working day of January 2, 2020. The interest portion amounted to EUR 1.2 billion. In addition, the repayment of EUR 0.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020 for another zero-coupon bond also had a negative impact. The interest portion amounted to EUR 0.4 billion. The change in operating working capital resulted in negative effects of EUR 0.5 billion on net cash from operating activities in the reporting period. This change was attributable to an effect of EUR -0.7 billion from the contractual termination of a revolving factoring agreement in the Germany operating segment. In the prior-year period, the change in operating working capital had had a positive effect of EUR 0.1 billion. The continuing strong performance of the operating segments had an increasing effect on net cash from operating activities.

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Cash capex

Germany operating segment

(1,036)

(1,216)

United States operating segment

(1,708)

(1,713)

Europe operating segment

(438)

(446)

Systems Solutions operating segment

(35)

(93)

Group Development operating segment

(119)

(86)

Group Headquarters & Group Services

(233)

(274)

Reconciliation

0

1

(3,570)

(3,827)

Payments for publicly funded investments in the broadband build-outa

(102)

0

Proceeds from public funds for investments in the broadband build-outa

23

0

Net cash flows for collateral deposited and hedging transactions

962

442

Cash outflows for the acquisition of shares in Tele2 Netherlandsb

0

(230)

Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets

87

44

Other

(106)

(26)

(2,706)

(3,597)

aFor further information on the change in estimates made in the second half of 2019, please refer to the section "Changes in accounting policies, changes in estimates" in the notes to the consolidated financial statements in the 2019 Annual Report.

bIncludes, in addition to the purchase price of EUR 234 million, inflows of cash and cash equivalents in the amount of EUR 4 million.

Cash capexdecreased from EUR 3.8 billion to EUR 3.6 billion. In the United States operating segment, an advance payment of EUR 0.2 billion was made in the reporting period for the acquisition of FCC mobile licenses in connection with the auction of mobile licenses which ended in March 2020. The prior-year figure included EUR 0.1 billion for the acquisition of mobile spectrum licenses, which also primarily related to the United States operating segment. Adjusted for investments in mobile spectrum licenses, cash capex was down by EUR 0.3 billion. In the Germany operating segment, the decline is mainly a result of the changed accounting treatment of grants receivable from funding projects for the broadband build-out as of the start of the third quarter of 2019. Since then, the grants received and payments made for the build-out are no longer part of cash capex. In the United States operating segment, cash capex decreased - on a U.S. dollar basis - mainly due to higher capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2019 related to laying the initial groundwork for 5G.

NET CASH USED IN/FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

millions of €

Q1 2020

Q1 2019

Repayment of bonds

(2,100)

0

Dividend payments (including to other shareholders of subsidiaries)

0

0

Repayment of financial liabilities from financed capex and opex

(23)

0

Repayment of EIB loans

(181)

(111)

Net cash flows for collateral deposited and hedging transactions

(1)

0

Principal portion of repayment of lease liabilities

(1,263)

(893)

Repayment of financial liabilities for media broadcasting rights

(117)

(116)

Cash flows from continuing involvement factoring, net

(89)

(17)

Loans taken out with the EIB

0

50

Promissory notes, net

(202)

144

Secured loans

0

0

Issuance of bonds

1,609

2,234

Commercial paper, net

0

(467)

Overnight borrowings from banks, net

0

(618)

Cash inflows from transactions with non-controlling entities

TMobile US stock options

1

1

Toll4Europe capital contributions

4

0

4

1

Cash outflows from transactions with non-controlling entities

TMobile US share buy-backs

(128)

(88)

OTE share buy-backs

(22)

(14)

Other

(16)

(5)

(165)

(107)

Other

(34)

(73)

(2,562)

27

NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS

In the first quarter of 2020, Deutsche Telekom only chose to a very limited extent financing options under which the payments for trade payables from operating and investing activities primarily become due at a later point in time by involving banks in the process (Q1 2019: EUR 0.2 billion). These payables will subsequently be recognized under financial liabilities in the statement of financial position. As soon as the payments have been made, they are disclosed under net cash used in/from financing activities.

In the first quarter of 2020, Deutsche Telekom leased assets totaling EUR 1.0 billion, mainly network equipment, and land and buildings (Q1 2019: EUR 1.1 billion). These assets are now recognized in the statement of financial position under right-of-use assets and the related liabilities under lease liabilities. Future repayments of the liabilities will be recognized in net cash used in/ from financing activities.

Consideration for the acquisition of broadcasting rights is paid by Deutsche Telekom in accordance with the terms of the contract on the date of its conclusion or spread over the term of the contract. Financial liabilities of EUR 0.1 billion were recognized in the first quarter of 2020 for future consideration for acquired broadcasting rights (Q1 2019: EUR 0.1 billion). As soon as the payments have been made, they are disclosed under net cash used in/from financing activities.

In the United States operating segment, EUR 0.3 billion was recognized for mobile handsets under property, plant and equipment in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2019: EUR 0.1 billion). These relate to the JUMP! On Demand business model at TMobile US, under which customers do not purchase the devices but lease them. The payments are presented under net cash from operating activities.

SEGMENT REPORTING

The following table gives an overall summary of Deutsche Telekom's operating segments and the Group Headquarters & Group Services segment for the first quarters of 2020 and 2019.

For further information, please refer to the section "Development of business in the operating segments" in the interim Group management report.

In accordance with the Company's own principles of segment management, when loans with embedded derivatives are granted internally to Group entities, the derivative component is recognized separately in the creditor company's financial statements and measured at fair value through profit or loss.

Segment information in the first quarter

millions of €

Comparative period

Reporting date

Profit

Depre-

Investments

(loss)

ciation

accounted

Inter-

from

and

Impair-

for using

Net

segment

Total

operations

amor-

ment

Segment

Segment

the equity

revenue

revenue

revenue

(EBIT)

tization

losses

assetsa

liabilitiesa

methoda

Germany

Q1 2020

5,092

313

5,405

903

(1,071)

0

41,278

30,930

19

Q1 2019

5,036

321

5,357

863

(1,083)

0

41,253

30,968

12

United States

Q1 2020

10,157

0

10,157

1,509

(2,084)

0

86,441

55,640

310

Q1 2019

9,796

0

9,796

1,376

(1,835)

0

84,413

54,087

289

Europe

Q1 2020

2,816

87

2,903

372

(662)

(1)

26,811

10,212

53

Q1 2019

2,808

83

2,891

339

(694)

(2)

27,699

10,843

59

Systems Solutions

Q1 2020

1,290

338

1,628

(36)

(121)

0

6,580

4,970

26

Q1 2019

1,278

352

1,630

(49)

(128)

0

6,615

4,800

25

Group Development

Q1 2020

539

169

708

139

(194)

0

8,335

10,505

101

Q1 2019

522

160

682

126

(200)

0

8,395

10,571

96

Group Headquarters &

Q1 2020

49

583

632

(371)

(300)

0

56,353

67,731

9

Group Services

Q1 2019

48

603

651

(393)

(260)

0

54,162

65,066

9

TOTAL

Q1 2020

19,943

1,491

21,433

2,516

(4,432)

(1)

225,798

179,988

518

Q1 2019

19,488

1,519

21,007

2,262

(4,200)

(2)

222,537

176,335

489

Reconciliation

Q1 2020

0

(1,491)

(1,491)

(5)

3

0

(52,152)

(52,220)

0

Q1 2019

0

(1,519)

(1,519)

(4)

(2)

0

(51,865)

(51,894)

0

GROUP

Q1 2020

19,943

0

19,943

2,511

(4,429)

(1)

173,646

127,768

518

Q1 2019

19,488

0

19,488

2,258

(4,202)

(2)

170,672

124,441

489

  • Figures relate to the reporting dates of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

This section provides additional information and explains recent changes in the contingent liabilities as described in the consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year.

Consent fee for Sprint.In connection with the business combination of TMobile US and Sprint, TMobile US would have been required to reimburse Sprint for 67 percent of the upfront consent and related bank fees it paid to lending banks, or USD 161 million, if the business combination agreement had been terminated. Since it was sufficiently certain as of the current reporting date that the business combination would be consummated on April 1, 2020, TMobile US no longer recognized a contingent liability as of March 31, 2020.

OTHER FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS

The following table provides an overview of Deutsche Telekom's other financial obligations as of March 31, 2020:

millions of €

Mar. 31, 2020

Purchase commitments regarding property, plant and equipment

4,966

Purchase commitments regarding intangible assets

1,037

Firm purchase commitments for inventories

1,826

Other purchase commitments and similar obligations

18,108

Payment obligations to the Civil Service Pension Fund

1,740

Obligations from the acquisition of interests in other companies

28,571

Miscellaneous other obligations

46

56,295

The purchase commitment regarding intangible assets includes the financial obligations arising from the frequency auctions for 5G licenses in the United States and Europe operating segments, which were completed in March 2020. Obligations from the acquisition of interests in other companies to the value of USD 31.3 billion (EUR 28.6 billion) relate to the business combination of TMobile US and Sprint, which was consummated on April 1, 2020.

For further information on agreed corporate transactions, please refer to the section "Changes in the composition of the Group."

DISCLOSURES ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS

Carrying amounts, amounts recognized, and fair values by class and measurement category

millions of €

Amounts recognized in the statement of financial

position in accordance with IFRS 9

Fair

Fair

value

value

through

through

Amounts

other

other

recognized

compre-

compre-

in the

hensive

hensive

statement

Measure-

income

income

Fair

of financial

ment

Carrying

without

with

value

position in

Fair

category in

amount

recycling

recycling

through

accordance

value

accordance

Mar. 31,

Amortized

to profit

to profit

profit or

with

Mar. 31,

with IFRS 9

2020

cost

or loss

or loss

loss

IFRS 16

2020a

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

AC

4,078

4,078

Trade receivables

At amortized cost

AC

5,566

5,566

At fair value through other comprehensive income

FVOCI

4,995

4,995

4,995

At fair value through profit or loss

FVTPL

0

0

0

Other financial assets

Originated loans and other receivables

At amortized cost

AC

4,892

4,892

4,929

Of which: collateral paid

AC

1,144

1,144

Of which: publicly funded projects

AC

1,533

1,533

At fair value through other comprehensive income

FVOCI

0

0

At fair value through profit or loss

FVTPL

126

126

126

Equity instruments

At fair value through other comprehensive income

FVOCI

299

299

299

At fair value through profit or loss

FVTPL

16

16

16

Derivative financial assets

Derivatives without a hedging relationship

FVTPL

741

741

741

Of which: termination rights embedded in bonds

issued

FVTPL

335

335

335

Of which: energy forward agreements embedded in

contracts

FVTPL

15

15

15

Derivatives with a hedging relationship

n.a.

3,189

570

2,619

3,189

Lease assets

n.a.

197

197

Cash and cash equivalents and trade receivables directly

associated with non-current assets and disposal groups held

for sale

AC

0

0

Equity instruments within non-current assets and disposal

groups held for sale

FVOCI

35

35

35

LIABILITIES

Trade payables

AC

8,730

8,730

Bonds and other securitized liabilities

AC

52,857

52,857

53,823

Liabilities to banks

AC

5,005

5,005

5,022

Liabilities to non-banks from promissory note bonds

AC

505

505

564

Other interest-bearing liabilities

AC

5,817

5,817

5,776

Of which: collateral received

AC

2,811

2,811

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

AC

1,333

1,333

Lease liabilities

n.a.

19,699

19,699

Derivative financial liabilities

Derivatives without a hedging relationship

FVTPL

450

450

450

Of which: options granted to third parties for the

purchase of shares in subsidiaries and associates

FVTPL

8

8

8

Of which: energy forward agreements embedded in

contracts

FVTPL

166

166

166

Derivatives with a hedging relationship

n.a.

2,476

2,451

25

2,476

Trade payables directly associated with non-current assets and

disposal groups held for sale

AC

29

29

Of which: aggregated by measurement category in

accordance with IFRS 9

ASSETS

Financial assets at amortized cost

AC

14,536

14,536

4,929

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income with recycling to profit or loss

FVOCI

4,995

4,995

4,995

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income without recycling to profit or

loss

FVOCI

334

334

334

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

FVTPL

883

883

883

LIABILITIES

Financial liabilities at amortized cost

AC

74,276

74,276

65,185

Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss

FVTPL

450

450

450

  • The practical expedient under IFRS 7.29 was applied for information on specific fair values.

Carrying amounts, amounts recognized, and fair values by class and measurement category

millions of €

Amounts recognized in the statement of financial

position in accordance with IFRS 9

Fair

Fair

value

value

through

through

Amounts

other

other

recognized

compre-

compre-

in the

hensive

hensive

statement

Measure-

income

income

Fair

of financial

ment

Carrying

without

with

value

position in

Fair

category in

amount

recycling

recycling

through

accordance

value

accordance

Dec. 31,

Amortized

to profit

to profit

profit or

with

Dec. 31,

with IFRS 9

2019

cost

or loss

or loss

loss

IFRS 16

2019a

ASSETS

Cash and cash equivalents

AC

5,393

5,393

Trade receivables

At amortized cost

AC

5,452

5,452

At fair value through other comprehensive income

FVOCI

5,390

5,390

5,390

At fair value through profit or loss

FVTPL

4

4

4

Other financial assets

Originated loans and other receivables

At amortized cost

AC

4,282

4,282

4,317

Of which: collateral paid

AC

637

637

Of which: publicly funded projects

AC

1,350

1,350

At fair value through other comprehensive income

FVOCI

0

0

At fair value through profit or loss

FVTPL

121

121

121

Equity instruments

At fair value through other comprehensive income

FVOCI

293

293

293

At fair value through profit or loss

FVTPL

22

22

22

Derivative financial assets

Derivatives without a hedging relationship

FVTPL

893

893

893

Of which: termination rights embedded in bonds issued

FVTPL

630

630

630

Of which: energy forward agreements embedded in

contracts

FVTPL

0

0

0

Derivatives with a hedging relationship

n.a.

1,439

287

1,152

1,439

Lease assets

n.a.

197

197

Cash and cash equivalents and trade receivables directly

associated with non-current assets and disposal groups held

for sale

AC

0

0

Equity instruments within non-current assets and disposal

groups held for sale

FVOCI

35

35

35

LIABILITIES

Trade payables

AC

9,431

9,431

Bonds and other securitized liabilities

AC

51,644

51,644

56,357

Liabilities to banks

AC

6,516

6,516

6,572

Liabilities to non-banks from promissory note bonds

AC

699

699

799

Other interest-bearing liabilities

AC

4,369

4,369

4,506

Of which: collateral received

AC

1,273

1,273

Other non-interest-bearing liabilities

AC

1,476

1,476

Lease liabilities

n.a.

19,835

19,835

Derivative financial liabilities

Derivatives without a hedging relationship

FVTPL

325

325

325

Of which: options granted to third parties for the

purchase of shares in subsidiaries and associates

FVTPL

7

7

7

Of which: energy forward agreements embedded in

contracts

FVTPL

146

146

146

Derivatives with a hedging relationship

n.a.

1,319

1,253

66

1,319

Trade payables directly associated with non-current assets and

disposal groups held for sale

AC

29

29

Of which: aggregated by measurement category in

accordance with IFRS 9

ASSETS

Financial assets at amortized cost

AC

15,127

15,127

4,317

Financial assets at fair value through other