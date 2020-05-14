MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Xetra > Deutsche Telekom AG DTE DE0005557508 DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG (DTE) Add to my list Report Report Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/14 04:32:38 am 13.69 EUR +1.29% 04:25a DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : remains stable in the coronavirus crisis and delivers double-digit earnings growth in the first quarter PU 04:20a DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Interim group report january 1 to march 31, 2020 PU 04:10a DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Consensus Details Q1 and FY 2020 - 2024 PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news MarketScreener Strategies Analyst Recommendations DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : INTERIM GROUP REPORT JANUARY 1 TO MARCH 31, 2020 0 05/14/2020 | 04:20am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields DEUTSCHE TELEKOM INTERIM GROUP REPORT JANUARY 1 TO MARCH 31, 2020 = p q 2 SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA OF THE GROUP millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change % FY 2019 REVENUE AND EARNINGS Net revenue 19,943 19,488 2.3 80,531 Of which: domestic % 30.3 31.0 30.5 Of which: international % 69.7 69.0 69.5 Profit from operations (EBIT) 2,511 2,258 11.2 9,457 Net profit (loss) 916 900 1.8 3,867 Net profit (loss) (adjusted for special factors) 1,284 1,183 8.5 4,948 EBITDA 6,940 6,461 7.4 27,120 EBITDA AL 5,921 5,500 7.7 23,143 EBITDA (adjusted for special factors) 7,563 6,901 9.6 28,708 EBITDA AL (adjusted for special factors) 6,544 5,940 10.2 24,731 EBITDA AL margin (adjusted for special factors) % 32.8 30.5 30.7 Earnings per share (basic/diluted) € 0.19 0.19 0.0 0.82 Adjusted earnings per share (basic/diluted) € 0.27 0.25 8.0 1.04 STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION Total assets 173,646 165,472 4.9 170,672 Shareholders' equity 45,878 42,762 7.3 46,231 Equity ratio % 26.4 25.8 27.1 Net debt 77,394 71,876 7.7 76,031 CASH FLOWS Net cash from operating activities 3,960 6,009 (34.1) 23,074 Cash capex (3,570) (3,827) 6.7 (14,357) Cash capex (before spectrum investment) (3,353) (3,682) 8.9 (13,118) Free cash flow (before dividend payments and spectrum investment)a 2,294 2,370 (3.2) 10,133 Free cash flow AL (before dividend payments and spectrum investment)a 1,287 1,557 (17.3) 7,013 Net cash used in investing activities (2,706) (3,597) 24.8 (14,230) Net cash (used in) from financing activities (2,562) 27 n.a. (7,141) Before interest payments for zero-coupon bonds.

millions Change Change Mar. 31, 2020/ Mar. 31, 2020/ Dec. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 % Mar. 31, 2019 % FIXED-NETWORK AND MOBILE CUSTOMERS Mobile customersa 185.5 184.0 0.8 179.1 3.6 Fixed-network lines 27.4 27.5 (0.5) 28.0 (2.1) Broadband customersb 21.2 21.0 0.9 20.6 2.9 Including T ‑ Mobile US wholesale customers. b Excluding wholesale. The figures shown in this report were rounded in accordance with standard business rounding principles. As a result, the total indicated may not be equal to the precise sum of the individual figures. The IFRS 16 "Leases" accounting standard has been applied since the 2019 financial year. This led to a change in the definition of some of our financial performance indicators: Our operational performance is now measured on the basis of "EBITDA after leases" (EBITDA AL) (previously EBITDA). The "free cash flow" performance indicator was replaced by "free cash flow after leases" (free cash flow AL). The key parameters used by Deutsche Telekom are defined in the sections "Management of the Group" and "Summary of accounting policies." Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q 3 CONTENTS TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS 4 Deutsche Telekom at a glance 6 Highlights in the first quarter of 2020 INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT 10 Group organization, strategy, and management 11 The economic environment 13 Development of business in the Group 21 Development of business in the operating segments 33 Events after the reporting period 33 Forecast 33 Risks and opportunities INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS34 Consolidated statement of financial position 35 Consolidated income statement 36 Consolidated statement of comprehensive income 37 Consolidated statement of changes in equity 39 Consolidated statement of cash flows 40 Significant events and transactions 46 Other disclosures 58 Events after the reporting period REVIEW REPORT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION 60 Glossary 60 Disclaimer 61 Financial calendar Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q To our shareholders 4 TO OUR SHAREHOLDERS DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AT A GLANCE Net revenuebillions of € 30 20 19.5 19.9 10 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 EBITDA AL (adjusted for special factors)billions of € 8 6 5.9 6.5 4 2 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 EBITbillions of € 3 2.3 2.5 2 1 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Net profitbillions of € 1 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.6 0.4 0.2 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 NET REVENUE Net revenue increased by 2.3 percent to EUR 19.9 billion. Excluding exchange rate effects, net revenue increased by EUR 0.2 billion or 1.1 percent. Our United States operating segment recorded revenue growth of 3.7 percent. On a U.S. dollar basis, revenue increased slightly by 0.7 percent, due on the one hand to our ongoing success in the United States, and on the other to declines in terminal equipment revenue as a result of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. Our Germany operating segment recorded a slight increase in revenue of 0.9 percent and revenue in our Europe operating segment also edged up by 0.4 percent. Revenue growth of 3.8 percent at our Group Development operating segment was attributable to operational growth at T‑Mobile Netherlands and DFMG. EBITDA AL (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS) Adjusted EBITDA AL rose by 10.2 percent to EUR 6.5 billion, with contributions from all operating segments. Excluding exchange rate effects, our adjusted EBITDA AL increased by EUR 0.5 billion or 9.0 percent. Adjusted EBITDA AL in our United States operating segment increased by 18.0 percent. In U.S. dollars, this constituted growth of 14.5 percent in our U.S. operations. Our Germany operating segment recorded an increase in adjusted EBITDA AL of 2.7 percent and our Europe operating segment an increase of 1.9 percent. Substantial increases in adjusted EBITDA AL were likewise recorded by the Systems Solutions and Group Development operating segments - the latter also due to positive synergies from the acquisition of Tele2 Netherlands. At 32.8 percent, the Group's adjusted EBITDA AL margin increased by 2.3 percentage points against the prior-year level. The adjusted EBITDA AL margin was 40.0 percent in Germany, 33.2 percent in Europe, and 31.1 percent in the United States. EBIT EBIT increased from EUR 2.3 billion to EUR 2.5 billion. EBITDA AL was negatively affected by special factors of EUR 0.6 billion compared to expenses of EUR 0.4 billion in the prior-year period. Expenses incurred in connection with staff-related measures were up slightly on the prior-year period. In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, expenses of EUR 0.1 billion were classified as special factors in the United States operating segment. As in the first quarter of the prior year, expenses of EUR 0.1 billion incurred in connection with the approval process for the business combination with Sprint were recorded. At EUR 4.4 billion, depreciation, amortization and impairment losses were EUR 0.2 billion higher than in the prior-year period, due to the consistently high level of investment over the last few years. NET PROFIT Net profit is stable at EUR 0.9 billion. Our loss from financial activities increased by EUR 0.6 billion to EUR 1.0 billion, mainly due to negative measurement effects from embedded derivatives at T‑Mobile US. At EUR 0.5 billion, the tax expense was the same as in the prior-year period. Profit attributable to non-controlling interests decreased year-on-year by EUR 0.2 billion to EUR 0.2 billion. Adjusted earnings per share increased slightly to EUR 0.27 from EUR 0.25 in the prior-year period. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. p q Equity ratio % 30 27.1 26.4 20 10 0 Dec. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 Cash capex (before spectrum investment) billions of € 4 3.7 3.4 3 2 1 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Free cash flow AL (before dividend payments and spectrum investment)a billions of € 2 1.5 1.6 1.3 1 0.5 0 Q1 2019 Q1 2020 Net debt billions of € 100 80 76.0 77.4 60 40 20 0 Dec. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 Before interest payments for zero-coupon bonds. To our shareholders 5 EQUITY RATIO The decrease in the equity ratio from 27.1 percent at year-end 2019 to 26.4 percent mainly results from the increase of EUR 3.0 billion or 1.7 percent in total assets/total liabilities and shareholders' equity. Shareholders' equity decreased from EUR 46.2 billion as of December 31, 2019 to EUR 45.9 billion. The carrying amount was reduced by the remeasurement of defined benefit plans (EUR 1.0 billion) and by actuarial losses from hedging instruments (EUR 0.9 billion), mainly in connection with forward-payer swaps concluded for borrowings at T‑Mobile US. In particular, profit after taxes (EUR 1.1 billion), currency translation effects recognized directly in equity (EUR 0.2 billion), income taxes relating to components of other comprehensive income (EUR 0.2 billion), and capital increases from share-based payment (EUR 0.1 billion) had an increasing effect. CASH CAPEX (BEFORE SPECTRUM INVESTMENT) Cash capex (before spectrum investment) decreased by EUR 0.3 billion to EUR 3.4 billion, mainly due to the very high level of investment in the United States operating segment in the prior-year period. Cash capex (including spectrum investment) decreased from EUR 3.8 billion to EUR 3.6 billion. In the United States operating segment, an advance payment of EUR 0.2 billion was made in the reporting period for the acquisition of FCC mobile licenses in connection with the auction of mobile licenses which ended in March 2020. The prior-year figure included EUR 0.1 billion for the acquisition of mobile spectrum licenses, also primarily for the United States operating segment. FREE CASH FLOW AL (BEFORE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS AND SPECTRUM INVESTMENT)a Free cash flow AL decreased by EUR 0.3 billion to EUR 1.3 billion. Excluding interest payments for zero-coupon bonds made in the first quarter of 2020, net cash from operating activities decreased by EUR 0.4 billion. Our contractual termination of a revolving factoring agreement in the Germany operating segment in particular had a negative impact. The continuing strong performance of the operating segments had an increasing effect on net cash from operating activities. The year-on-year decrease of EUR 0.3 billion in cash capex (before spectrum investment) enhanced free cash flow. The EUR 0.2 billion increase in repayments of lease liabilities - in particular for leases in the United States operating segment - had a negative effect. NET DEBT Net debt increased by EUR 1.4 billion to EUR 77.4 billion compared with the end of 2019. The main factors in this increase were measurement effects from forward-payer swaps for borrowings at T‑Mobile US (EUR 1.0 billion), the acquisition of spectrum (EUR 0.2 billion), and exchange rate effects (EUR 0.7 billion). The main factor reducing net debt was free cash AL flow of EUR 1.3 billion. For further information, please refer to the section "Development of business in the Group." Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q To our shareholders 6 HIGHLIGHTS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 Coronavirus pandemic.The introduction of measures to contain the global spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) also has manifold implications for our Group activities. One example in this context is the cancellation of major trade fairs including the 2020 Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. In addition, Deutsche Telekom has rescheduled its shareholders' meeting from the original date of March 26, 2020 to the new date of June 19, 2020. The meeting will be held in the form of a virtual shareholders' meeting as permitted under the new regulations which entered into force on March 28, 2020. We also took immediate steps to protect our customers and employees by temporarily closing our shops and setting up home working for our 16,000 service center employees in Germany. Our customers were predominantly being cared for via hotlines, online channels, and on social media. In areas where the pandemic orders of individual federal states have allowed for it, we have re-opened our shops in compliance with strict security and hygiene controls. All precautions to ensure the security and stability of our networks have been taken. In parallel, we have increased the standard data volumes included in our mobile rate plans, and provide a range of completely free services to help support digital living and learning in businesses, in schools, and at home. Nevertheless, there is currently a great deal of uncertainty regarding the extent to which our business activities could be affected overall by the coronavirus pandemic. At the current point in time, our most recent published forecasts remain valid. CORPORATE TRANSACTIONS Business combination of T‑Mobile US and Sprint.T‑Mobile US and Sprint combined their two businesses effective April 1, 2020 to form the all-new, larger T‑Mobile US. The transaction had previously worked its way through various approval processes involving numerous national and regional courts and authorities in the United States. This merger is the culmination of Deutsche Telekom's successful strategy for its U.S. operations. With market capitalization of around USD 110 billion (based on the T‑Mobile US and Sprint share prices on March 31, 2020), and a comprehensive mobile spectrum portfolio, the new T‑Mobile US will continue to build on its successful Un-carrier strategy and forge ahead with the 5G network build-out. The decision to apply a capital-preservingall-stock transaction structure eliminates the need for any capital to flow from Deutsche Telekom to T‑Mobile US. Following the completion of the transaction, Deutsche Telekom holds around 43.6 percent of the shares in T‑Mobile US. However, under a proxy agreement reached with Softbank, Deutsche Telekom controls a majority of the voting power of around 68.3 percent of shares in the new T‑Mobile US. For further information on the transaction, please refer to the sections "Group organization, strategy, and management" and "Changes in the composition of the Group" in the interim consolidated financial statements. BOARD OF MANAGEMENT Since January 1, 2020, Birgit Bohle has headed up the extended Human Resources and Legal Affairs Board of Management department, which now includes the Data Privacy, Legal Affairs, and Compliance units. Furthermore, also since January 1, 2020, the Board of Management member responsible for Finance, Dr. Christian P. Illek, has additionally become responsible for the Risk Management and Internal Audit units, and the Board of Management member responsible for Technology and Innovation, Claudia Nemat, has also assumed responsibility for the Security unit. Dr. Thomas Kremer, the former Board of Management member for Data Privacy, Legal Affairs and Compliance, left the Group for reasons of age effective March 31, 2020. Deutsche Telekom AG thus had eight Board of Management departments as of April 1, 2020. Dirk Wössner, Board of Management member for Germany, has notified the General Committee of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG that he does not intend to extend his service contract beyond its expiration date of December 31, 2020. The General Committee has already begun the search for a successor on the basis of a structured succession management process. EMPLOYEES Collective agreement in place.Trade union ver.di and Deutsche Telekom have agreed the terms of a new collective agreement. The agreement applies Germany-wide and covers some 60,000 non-civil servants, trainees, and students on cooperative degree courses at Telekom Deutschland, Group Headquarters, and DT IT. It primarily consists of a two-stage salary increase for those employees covered by the collective agreement: by 2.6 percent to 3.0 percent effective July 1, 2020, and by a further 2.0 percent effective July 1, 2021. Protection against compulsory redundancy has been extended by a further three years from the end of 2020 to December 31, 2023. The collective agreement will run for 24 months from April 1, 2020 through March 31, 2022. CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY "We care for our planet."We have expanded the focus of our Group strategy to include the additional aspects of responsibility, climate protection, and resource conservation. A first milestone has already been reached: Since January 1, 2020, customers in Germany surf in the "green network," meaning that Deutsche Telekom's power needs in Germany are met by electricity from 100 percent renewable sources. By 2021, all electrical power for the Group will come from renewable energy sources. Our "We care for our planet" program includes further specific initiatives that aim to protect the climate and conserve resources, such as climate neutrality. For more details, please refer to our media information. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q To our shareholders 7 Get Charge.Deutsche Telekom is one of Saxony's largest operators of fast-charging stations, with 37 locations state-wide. For example, we supply Leipzig with an ultra-high-powered charging network for electric vehicles. E-car drivers can plug in at one of seven fast charger points across the city and pick up enough charge for around 100 kilometers in just ten minutes. These charging stations within the Leipzig city limits are among the fastest charger points in Germany. INVESTMENTS IN NETWORKS Our network speaks IP.The migration of German consumer fixed-network lines to the Internet Protocol (IP) is now complete. We were able to carry out a hot migration of lines from the old technology to the new technical platform. A total of around 25 million fixed-network customers are now using the network of the future. That's 99 percent of all customers. The few remaining customers will be migrated to IP by the end of 2020. With IP, our customers enjoy voice telephony, high bandwidths of up to 100 Mbit/s and more, and much simpler installation processes. By the end of March 2020, the share of IP-based lines in Europe already accounted for 91.8 percent of all our fixed-network lines. "Hunting down dead zones."The 50 winners of our "Wir jagen Funklöcher" (hunting down dead zones) initiative have been selected. New LTE cell towers went live in the first two municipalities in mid-April 2020 and all 50 dead zones are to be closed by the end of 2020. Due to the huge popularity of this initiative, we announced a further 50 winners in April 2020 and plan to begin construction before the end of this year. New LTE cell sites in operation.In the first three months of 2020, we added 208 new LTE cell sites to our network in Germany. 534 cell sites have been upgraded with additional LTE antennas. These steps have both increased network capacity and extended coverage in rural areas. Our LTE network reaches 98.2 percent of the population. In addition, we plan to use extension options to increase mobile capacities for our customers at over 10,000 more sites. Our major build-out activities also include more 5G for Germany: The new standard is set to go live in 14 additional cities this year in pursuit of our goal to roll out 5G to at least 20 of the largest German cities by the end of 2020. 5G networkbuild-outstepped up in our subsidiaries.T‑Mobile US successfully bid on spectrum in the 37, 39, and 47 GHz bands at the U.S. auction, receiving the corresponding 5G licenses in April 2020. More than 200 million people in over 5,000 towns, cities, and municipalities across the United States are now reached by T‑Mobile US' nationwide 5G network. COSMOTE in Greece is working to progressively upgrade its mobile network and will partner up with Ericsson to get the network 5G ready. T‑Mobile Polska is also focusing on the build-out of 5G infrastructure, with 800 base stations in Warsaw ready and waiting to offer 5G services to customers. The 5G network is set to include 1,600 base stations in five Polish cities by the end of the first half of 2020. At the 5G auction in Hungary, Magyar Telekom was able to secure the usage rights for its preferred frequency blocks in the 700, 2,100, and 3,400 to 3,800 MHz bands, establishing the basis for offering commercial 5G services from the beginning of April 2020. Meanwhile, Magenta Telekom is making 5G infrastructure available in Vienna for the first 5G applications. Magenta Telekom has upgraded 11 base stations in the Austrian capital and delivers 5G to parts of seven of the city's districts. To date, the 5G network across Austria comprises 58 antennas in 31 municipalities with new base stations being added continually. Fast internet for Germany.At the end of March 2020, 32.4 million households in our network were able to subscribe to a rate plan with up to 100 megabits per second (Mbit/s) or higher, and 22.9 million households can purchase a rate plan with speeds of up to 250 Mbit/s or higher. The number of households connected by pure fiber-optic lines (FTTH/FTTB) increased by 127 thousand compared with the end of 2019 and now stands at around 1.7 million. These lines enable speeds of up to one gigabit per second. Since the start of 2020, 1.3 million households have benefited from Deutsche Telekom's broadband build- out. COOPERATIONS AND PARTNERSHIPS Stake in Glasfaser Nordwest.Together with EWE, Telekom Deutschland is a partner in the Glasfaser Nordwest joint venture. The joint venture, with its head office in Oldenburg, Lower Saxony, aims to provide up to 1.5 million households and business locations across the region with fiber-optic infrastructure. Glasfaser Nordwest will supply the infrastructure required to bring these high speeds to urban and rural areas, and is committed to the rapid large-scalebuild-out of optical fiber to North-Western Germany. For more details, please refer to our media information. "Made in Europe" data analytics for the European Central Bank. The European Central Bank (ECB) has commissioned T‑Systems to build and set up a new enterprise analytics platform. To implement the data anddata-centricityelements of its business strategy and to achieve greater technology integration, the ECB plans to move to a new analytics platform called SPACE that will significantly expedite data analytics. T‑Systems, together with its partners Cloudera and Ultra Tendency, will build and operate the new SPACE platform as part of afive-yearcontract. Alongside operation and maintenance, the partners will also provide training and support for the ECB. For more details, please refer to our media information. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q To our shareholders 8 Innovations in the cloud.Google Cloud and T‑Systems have announced a strategic partnership. The two companies will deliver joint solutions and managed services to help enterprise customers digitally transform with the cloud. T‑Systems will provide consulting services, migration support, and managed services to enterprise customers, leveraging Google Cloud capabilities. For more details, please refer to our media information. Firstend-to-end5G transmission.Deutsche Telekom, Ericsson, Nokia, and Qualcomm have together accomplished the world's first end-to-end data transmission in two network slices on a multi-vendor platform. The results obtained in a lab environment validate the feasibility of 5G network slicing, primarily for customized enterprise solutions. For more details, please refer to our media information. New campus network in Leipzig.Deutsche Telekom has put a campus network into operation for the BMW Group Leipzig plant. This campus network, which is the fourth of its kind we have provided for a European customer, consists of a private mobile network that is exclusively available to the BMW Group's plant. In the future, various applications in production can be controlled and monitored via this network. In addition to the private campus network, the public network will transmit the same signal strength for suppliers and customers - a combination of networks known as a dual-slice solution. Technology partner Ericsson is the network equipment provider for this project. Together with Ericsson, we are already working on our next-generation campus networks. Developments include a 5G dual-slice solution that can also integrate the spectrum assigned to industry, as well as private 5G networks without connection to the public network. For more details, please refer to our media information. Expansion of the IoT Solution Optimizer partner network. Our new partner, mobile operator Telia Company, will offer the IoT Solution Optimizer in Scandinavia and in the Baltic countries under their own brand. Suppliers like Qualcomm and Nordic Semiconductor make the service even more attractive. The IoT Solution Optimizer is designed for companies that want a quick and easy way to get started with the Internet of Things (IoT). In just a few clicks, the online tool creates a "virtual twin" of the hardware solution. Users can model their own custom design using a wide range of elements from the ecosystem's technology suppliers. The IoT Solution Optimizer enables companies tocost-effectivelydeploy reliable,battery-poweredmobile IoT solutions for a host of industries. For more details, please refer to our media information. PRODUCTS, RATE PLANS, AND SERVICES MagentaTV - more content in the Megathek media library. Thebrand-newMagentaTV spring highlights have been announced, with the new drama series A Million Little Things and the second season of Manhunt - Deadly Games airing in March 2020. The kids' shows from Nickelodeon are some of themost-viewedcontent in our Megathek media library. For this reason, we have added even more shows to Nick+ in a new deal with our partner. We are also the exclusive release partner in Germany for the new Disney+ streaming service, which has proved incredibly popular among our customers since its launch on March 24, 2020. Furthermore, MagentaTV customers enjoy exclusive TV content including the crime thriller series A Confession and film comedy Ronny & Klaid. Filming has also started on our original production entitled Wild Republic, which will have its world premiere exclusively on MagentaTV at the end of 2020. All media library content is available to MagentaTV customersad-freeand at no extra cost. New MagentaTV stick.Following successful beta testing, our new MagentaTV stick is now available to buy. This powerful streaming technology enables customers to watch MagentaTV and other streaming services such as Disney+, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube on any TV with an HDMI port - via a Wi-Fi connection from any internet provider. In Austria, MagentaTV was added to Apple TV in early March, which means Magenta TV customers there can now watch the whole range of programs on even more devices than before. Speed Home WiFi - intelligent home-networking solution. We have added three newWi-Fipackages to our meshWi-Fisolutions that ensure customers can enjoyWi-Fiwith the required signal strength at home. The solutions are based on modern mesh technology that creates a separate network rather than simply repeating theWi-Fisignal. Our Speed Home WiFi router boosts theWi-Fisignal to ensure it even carries through thick walls, reinforced concrete, andunder-floorheating. It delivers a stable,dropout-freeWi-Fisignal throughout the home. Service is the second key element of ourWi-Fipackages, which all include telephone support andon-siteassistance if required. Supercomputing power from the Open Telekom Cloud.The High Performance Computing Center Stuttgart (HLRS) began operating its new Hawk supercomputer in February 2020. HLRS claims it is among the fastest supercomputers worldwide and the fastest general purpose system for scientific and industrial computing in Europe. T‑Systems customers can use it via the Deutsche Telekom Public Cloud and to the same scalable extent as other cloud resources. For more details, please refer to our media information. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q To our shareholders 9 New MagentaMobil prepay offerings.At the start of 2020 we launched a range of new prepay plans and answered our customers' requests by making 5G available to prepay customers. 5G is now available as an add-on option starting from the M rate plan. Customers must have a 5G-ready device and can activate the add-on options quickly and conveniently using the MeinMagenta app. We also upped the level of data included in our M and L rate plans as well as adding more free call minutes to other German networks. Prepay customers seeking complete independence can use the new Max plan, which offers unlimited 5G/LTE data and unlimited text messages and calls to all German networks. As the first provider to offer a prepay rate plan with unlimited data, this step is a testimony to our standing as an innovation leader. AWARDS The illustration below shows the main awards received in the first quarter of 2020. Brand Finance Global 500 Deutsche Telekom ranked the most valuable European telecommunications brand. RFBenchmark ranking 2019 T-MobilePolska tested to have the fastest mobile internet. CHIP network test CHIP magazine awards top marks ("very good") to the Magenta Tested Smart Home (T-Mobile Austria) mobile network. Product certificate Top Supplier Retail Award 2020 AV-TEST endorses the security of The EHI Retail Institute honors the Home Base 2, Speedport Smart 3, T-Systems in the Best Customer and Smart Speaker products from Experience category for the Deutsche Telekom (01/2020). second year running. JANUARY - MARCH Top 50 Most Valuable Partner Excellence Award 2020 German Brands SAP recognizes T-Systems as BrandZ study once again ranks Service Partner of the Year 2020 Deutsche Telekom as Germany's for the EMEA North region. second most valuable brand. Mobile Communications Benchmark 2020 Top marks overall for Deutsche Telekom in a crowdsourcing test by PC-Magazin (issue 04/2020). ComputerBILD network test Deutsche Telekom's fixed network performs best in the trade journal's group test (issue 05/2020). Opensignal test 2020 Opensignal's measurements confirm Deutsche Telekom's network offers the best nationwide LTE coverage. For more information on the aforementioned highlights in the first quarter of 2020, please refer to www.telekom.com/en/media/media-information Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 10 INTERIM GROUP MANAGEMENT REPORT GROUP ORGANIZATION, STRATEGY, AND MANAGEMENT With regard to our Group organization, strategy, and management, please refer to the explanations in the combined management report in the 2019 Annual Report. The following changes and/or additions were recorded from the Group's point of view: Our responsible corporate governance and business success are based on our shared corporate values and our updated Guiding Principlesfrom February 2020: DELIGHT OUR GET THINGS ACT WITH TEAM I AM T - STAY CURIOUS CUSTOMERS DONE RESPECT TOGETHER - COUNT ON ME & GROW & INTEGRITY TEAM APART The business combination of T‑Mobile US and Sprintwas completed on April 1, 2020, forming the all-new, larger T‑Mobile US. The transaction had previously worked its way through various approval processes involving numerous national and regional courts and authorities in the United States. Most recently, on April 16, 2020, the business combination was approved by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). This merger is the culmination of Deutsche Telekom's successful strategy for its U.S. operations. The business combination creates an all-new, larger company with market capitalization of around USD 110 billion (based on the T‑Mobile US and Sprint share prices on March 31, 2020). At our annual press conference on February 19, 2020 we presented some key data for the new T‑Mobile US based on the combined figures recorded by the two predecessor companies as of year-end 2019: some 140 million customers, more than 100 million of them branded customers; revenue of around USD 77 billion; and an aggregate nationwide spectrum portfolio of around 300 MHz across all bandwidths. This portfolio provides a much stronger basis for T‑Mobile US to significantly expand nationwide coverage and to extend its mobile network capacities, which translates into clear potential for sustained customer growth. The future structure of the new T‑Mobile US must factor in the agreement reached with the U.S. Department of Justice, one condition of which is that Sprint divests its prepay business to satellite TV operator DISH Network for around USD 1.4 billion. The agreement also includes the sale of part of the 800 MHz spectrum held by Sprint to DISH for around USD 3.6 billion. The planning for the merged entity remains based on expected cost and capital expenditure synergies with a net present value of USD 43 billion. The cost savings generated by these synergies are predicted to exceed the integration costs, starting three years after the transaction takes effect. The business combination of T‑Mobile US and Sprint takes the form of an all-stock transaction. The new company will continue to be included in Deutsche Telekom's consolidated financial statements as a fully consolidated subsidiary. As announced in 2018, rating agency Standard & Poor's downgraded Deutsche Telekom AG's rating from BBB+ to BBB with a stable outlook on completion of the business combination of T‑Mobile US and Sprint. We are therefore still a solid investment-grade company with access to the international capital markets. At its meeting on May 22, 2019, the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Telekom AG resolved to dissolve the Data Privacy, Legal Affairs and Compliance (DRC) Board department effective December 31, 2019. The Internal Audit and Risk Management units were assigned to the Finance Board of Management department. Group Security Governance was assigned to the Board of Management department for Technology and Innovation. The Data Privacy, Legal Affairs, and Compliance units were assigned to the Human Resources Board of Management department and are led by Dr. Claudia Junker, who in her capacity as General Counsel and Executive Vice President reports directly to Birgit Bohle. Birgit Bohle has headed up theextended Human Resources and Legal Affairs Board department since January 1, 2020. Dr. Thomas Kremer left the Group for reasons of age effective March 31, 2020. Until his departure, Dr. Kremer supported the transition to the new structures as part of a designated mandate. Deutsche Telekom AG thus had eight Board of Management departments as of April 1, 2020. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 11 THE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT This section provides additional information on, and explains recent changes to, the economic situation as described in the combined management report of the 2019 Annual Report, focusing on macroeconomic developments in the first three months of 2020, the outlook, the currently prevailing economic risks, and the regulatory environment. Given the almost total lack of historical experiences from which to draw comparisons with the current situation, the macroeconomic outlook is provided contingent on the understanding that the effects of the coronavirus crisis can only be quantified with a degree of uncertainty. MACROECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT The global economy has been dominated by the coronavirus pandemic since spring 2020. All signs point towards a global recession in 2020 on a scale that is likely to exceed that of the downturn from the global financial crisis in 2009. In its spring outlook, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced it expected to see the global economy contract by 3.0 percent in 2020 followed by growth of 5.8 percent in 2021. The global economy was likely to partially recover in 2021 but remain significantly below the level that had been projected before the emergence of the coronavirus crisis. For the German economy, the IMF expects GDP to decline by 7.0 percent in the current year. Disposable income in private households will decrease in 2020 for the first time since the 2009 recession. The coronavirus crisis is affecting individual industry sectors to varying extents. In the digital sector, the business climate has deteriorated significantly: The Bitkom-ifo-Digitalindex dropped in March and April 2020. The economies of our core markets in North America and Europe will shrink this year, with the IMF predicting a contraction in the U.S. economy of 5.9 percent and in the EU economy of 7.1 percent. OUTLOOK The coronavirus pandemic and the government-imposed measures to counteract its spread will impact the economy both this year and next. How the economy develops beyond this is largely dependent on how long lockdown restrictions continue to be applied and to what extent the governments and central banks manage to mitigate the negative impact of the crisis on employment and private household income, and prevent a resulting downswing in demand and production. The IMF outlook assumes firstly that the pandemic will peak in the second quarter of this year and taper off in the second half of 2020, and secondly that economic stimulus packages will gain traction. OVERALL ECONOMIC RISKS Overall economic risks arise from the possibility of further waves of the coronavirus pandemic, temporary disruptions to supply chains, and potential upheavals in the finance system resulting from growing numbers of business bankruptcies that cannot be rescued by government bailouts. The same goes for financing for countries with already high levels of national debt - the longer and more severe the economic downturn, the more the debt sustainability of some of these countries may be called into question. Further risks arise from ongoing unresolved trade conflicts and uncertainty regarding Brexit. It remains to be seen what shape economic relations between the United Kingdom and the European Union will take following the end of the transition period at the end of this year. REGULATION Responses of the telecommunications regulatory authorities to the coronavirus pandemic. The European Commission and the Body of European Regulators for Electronic Communications (BEREC) released a joint statement at the end of March 2020 announcing that increased use of the internet had not generally resulted in any major network bottlenecks to date. The two parties confirmed that a range of measures within the scope of existing regulations were permissible to help cope with temporary network congestion, although strict restrictions applied and were being monitored by national regulatory authorities. The Federal Network Agency published its "Guidelines on traffic management measures" on March 25, 2020 in close consultation with the telecommunications industry and incorporating the measures to safeguard network stability proposed by Telekom Deutschland. Some national regulatory authorities have imposed further specific regulations: For example, Austria requires mobile providers to send out text messages on behalf of the authorities with information on critical developments, while Romania has instructed network operators not to disconnect lines fornon-paymentduring this time of national emergency. The timeline for spectrum award procedures in the near future has also been adjusted. For details please refer to the following table. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 12 AWARDING OF SPECTRUM The following spectrum was awarded in the first quarter of 2020: At the auction in Hungary on March 26, 2020, Magyar Telekom secured spectrum in the 700 MHz, 2,100 MHz, and 3,400 to 3,800 MHz bands for the total equivalent of around EUR 152 million. A spectrum auction in the United States for 37 GHz, 39 GHz, and 47 GHz frequencies ended in March 2020. T‑Mobile US purchased total spectrum of 691 MHz at this auction, for which it paid USD 873 million. This additional spectrum will be used to further improve the company's 5G spectrum position. The following table provides an overview of the main spectrum awards and auctions as well as license extensions. It also indicates spectrum to be awarded in the near future in various countries. Expected Expected start of end of Spectrum award award Frequency ranges acquired Spectrum investment/ procedure procedure (MHz) Award process (MHz) latest information Greece Q3 2020 Q4 2020 700 / 1,500 / 3,600 / 26,000 Auction (SMRAa), tbd (Poss. delay due to expected coronavirus) Croatia Q3 2020 Q4 2020 700 / 3,400-3,800 / 26,000 tbd tbd (Poss. delay due to coronavirus) Netherlands Q2 2020 Q3 2020 700 / 1,500 / 2,100 SMRA-clock hybrid tbd (Scheduled for June auction expected, 2020, poss. delay due details tbd to coronavirus) Austria Q3 2020 Q4 2020 700 / 1,500 / 2,100 Auction (CCAb), tbd (Delayed due to expected coronavirus, new date tbd) Poland Q2 2020 Q3 2020 800 / 3,400-3,800 Auction (SMRAa), tbd (Poss. delay due to details tbd coronavirus) Poland Q3 2022 Q4 2022 700 / 2,100 / 26,000 Auction, details tbd tbd (Planned for 2022, tbd) Romania Q3 2020 Q4 2020 700 / 800 / 1,500 / 2,600 / Auction, details tbd tbd tbd 3,400-3,800 / 26,000 Slovakia Q2 2020 Q4 2020 700 / 900 / 1,500 / 1,800 Auction (SMRAa), tbd (Planned for June details tbd 2020, poss. delay due to coronavirus) Czech Q2 2020 Q3 2020 700 / 3,400-3,600 Auction (SMRAa), tbd (Planned for June Republic details tbd 2020, poss. delay due to coronavirus) Hungary Completed 700 / 2,100 / 2,600 / Auction (clock auction) Combined HUF 542.5 million 3,400-3,800 on March 26, 2020 160 MHz United Completed 37,000 / 39,000 / 47,000 Auction (CCAb) Combined USD 873 million States 691 MHz United Q3 2020 Q3/Q4 2020 3,550-3,700 Auction (clock auction) tbd tbd States United Q4 2020 Q2 2021 3,700-4,000 Auction (clock auction) tbd tbd States United Q3 2021 Q4 2021 2,500-2,700 Auction (SMRAa) tbd tbd States a Simultaneous electronic multi-round auction with ascending, parallel bids for all available frequency ranges. b Combinatorial clock auction: three-stage,multi-round auction for spectrum from all available frequency ranges. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 13 DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS IN THE GROUP RESULTS OF OPERATIONS OF THE GROUP NET REVENUE In the first quarter of 2020, we generated net revenue of EUR 19.9 billion, which was up EUR 0.5 billion or 2.3 percent year-on- year. Even adjusted for positive net exchange rate effects of EUR 0.3 billion - mainly from the translation of U.S. dollars into euros - revenue increased by EUR 0.2 billion or 1.1 percent. Our United States operating segment contributed to the positive revenue trend with an increase of 3.7 percent. Adjusted for exchange rate effects, revenue was up 0.7 percent against the prior-year period, due on the one hand to higher service revenues from the rise in the average branded customer base, contrasted with lower average revenue per branded postpaid customer and declines in terminal equipment revenue on account of falling demand from social distancing rules and store closures as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. Revenue in our home market of Germany increased slightly on the prior-year level by 0.9 percent, due in particular to the strong performance in mobile business, which benefited from higher service and terminal equipment revenues, and higher IT and broadband revenues from fixed-network business. In our Europe operating segment too, revenue was up marginally by 0.4 percent year-on-year; adjusted for exchange rate effects and for the sale of Telekom Albania in May 2019, it increased by 2.0 percent. The fixed-network business is increasingly consistent as a driver of growth, with increased revenues from broadband and TV business. Mobile revenues also increased compared with the prior-year period. The positive development in higher-margin service revenues more than offset the decline in the lower-margin terminal equipment business. Total revenue in our Systems Solutions operating segment was at the same level as in the prior year. The upward revenue trend in our growth areas, in particular public cloud and security, was sufficient to offset the declines in traditional IT operations and in telecommunications business. Revenue in our Group Development operating segment increased by 3.8 percent year-on-year thanks to the operational growth of our two subsidiaries, T‑Mobile Netherlands and DFMG. For further information on revenue development in our segments, please refer to the section "Development of business in the operating segments." Contribution of the segments to net revenue millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Change % FY 2019 NET REVENUE 19,943 19,488 455 2.3 80,531 Germany 5,405 5,357 48 0.9 21,886 United States 10,157 9,796 361 3.7 40,420 Europe 2,903 2,891 12 0.4 12,168 Systems Solutions 1,628 1,630 (2) (0.1) 6,805 Group Development 708 682 26 3.8 2,797 Group Headquarters & Group Services 632 651 (19) (2.9) 2,620 Intersegment revenue (1,491) (1,520) 29 1.9 (6,166) Contribution of the segments to net revenuea % 2.7 0.2 Group Development Group Headquarters & 6.5 Group Services Systems Solutions 14.1 25.5 Germany Europe 50.9 United States Breakdown of revenue by region % 0.8 Other countries 17.9 Europe (excluding Germany)30.3Germany 51.0 North America For further information on net revenue, please refer to the section " Segment reporting " in the interim consolidated financial statements. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 14 At 50.9 percent, our United States operating segment again provided the largest contribution to net revenue of the Group and was up 0.6 percentage points above the level in the prior-year period. The proportion of net revenue generated internationally increased from 69.0 percent to 69.7 percent. EBITDA AL, ADJUSTED EBITDA AL Excluding special factors, adjusted EBITDA AL increased year-on-year by EUR 0.6 billion or 10.2 percent to EUR 6.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020. This increase was attributable to positive net exchange rate effects of EUR 0.1 billion. Excluding these effects, adjusted EBITDA AL increased by EUR 0.5 billion or 9.0 percent. All operating segments made a positive contribution to this development: Adjusted EBITDA AL of our United States operating segment increased by 18.0 percent, particularly on the back of higher service revenues. These increases were partially offset by expenses associated with new and modified leases due to network expansion and the launch of our 5G network, higher employee-related costs, higher legal-related expenses, and higher bad debt expense primarily due to the estimated macro-economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic. Our Germany operating segment contributed to this result thanks to a positive revenue trend, and improved cost efficiency with 2.7 percent higher adjusted EBITDA AL. Adjusted EBITDA AL in our Europe operating segment increased by 1.9 percent. Assuming constant exchange rates and adjusted for the sale of Telekom Albania, this increase was as much as 3.4 percent. In particular, the positive revenue effects resulted in a higher net margin. Savings in indirect costs, primarily thanks to lower personnel costs, had an increasing effect on earnings. In our Systems Solutions operating segment, the positive trend in our growth areas public cloud, digital solutions, SAP, and IoT contributed to an increase in adjusted EBITDA AL of 8.7 percent. The increase in adjusted EBITDA AL in our Group Development operating segment was driven by revenue growth, synergies from the acquisition of Tele2 Netherlands, and efficient management of costs in the Netherlands. The GD Towers business also continues to post consistent growth on the back of rising volumes. Contribution of the segments to adjusted Group EBITDA AL millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Change % FY 2019 EBITDA AL (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS) IN THE GROUP 6,544 5,940 604 10.2 24,731 Germany 2,164 2,108 56 2.7 8,720 United States 3,160 2,679 481 18.0 11,134 Europe 963 945 18 1.9 4,005 Systems Solutions 100 92 8 8.7 519 Group Development 269 255 14 5.5 1,033 Group Headquarters & Group Services (104) (137) 33 24.1 (651) Reconciliation (8) (2) (6) n.a. (29) EBITDA AL increased by EUR 0.4 billion or 7.7 percent year-on-year to EUR 5.9 billion, with special factors changing from EUR -0.4 billion to EUR -0.6 billion. Expenses incurred in connection with staff-related measures were up slightly by EUR 0.3 billion on the prior-year period. In addition, as in the prior-year period, expenses of EUR 0.1 billion incurred in connection with the approval process for the business combination of T‑Mobile US and Sprint were recorded as special factors. In connection with the coronavirus pandemic, expenses of EUR 0.1 billion were classified as special factors in the United States operating segment in the first quarter of 2020, primarily due to supplemental employee-related expenses, commissions in indirect sales, and cleaning-related expenses. For further information on the development of (adjusted) EBITDA AL in our segments, please refer to the section "Development of business in the operating segments." Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 15 A reconciliation of the definition of EBITDA with the new "after leases" indicator (EBITDA AL) can be found in the following table: millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Change % FY 2019 EBITDA 6,940 6,461 479 7.4 27,120 Depreciation of right-of-use assetsa (831) (763) (68) (8.9) (3,181) Interest expenses on recognized lease liabilitiesa (189) (198) 9 4.5 (796) EBITDA AL 5,921 5,500 421 7.7 23,143 aExcluding finance leases at T‑Mobile US. EBIT Group EBIT increased from EUR 2.3 billion to EUR 2.5 billion, up 11.2 percent against the prior-year period. This increase is mainly due to the effects described under EBITDA AL. At EUR 4.4 billion, depreciation, amortization and impairment losses were EUR 0.2 billion higher than in the prior-year period, due to the consistently high level of investment over the last few years. PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAXES Profit before income taxes decreased from EUR 1.9 billion in the prior year to EUR 1.5 billion, with loss from financial activities increasing by EUR 0.6 billion to EUR 1.0 billion. While finance costs and the share of profit/loss of associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method were more or less at the same level as in the prior-year quarter, other financial expense increased by EUR 0.5 billion, due in particular to negative measurement effects from embedded derivatives at T‑Mobile US. NET PROFIT, ADJUSTED NET PROFIT Net profit remained stable compared with the prior-year period at EUR 0.9 billion. Tax expense in the first quarter of 2020 was EUR 0.5 billion, as in the prior-year period. Profit attributable to non-controlling interests decreased from EUR 0.4 billion to EUR 0.2 billion, mainly in our United States operating segment. Excluding special factors, which had a negative overall effect of EUR 0.4 billion on net profit, adjusted net profit in the first quarter of 2020 amounted to EUR 1.3 billion, up EUR 0.1 billion against the prior-year period. For further information on tax expense, please refer to the section "Income taxes" in the interim consolidated financial statements. The following table presents a reconciliation of net profit to net profit adjusted for special factors: millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Change % FY 2019 NET PROFIT (LOSS) 916 900 16 1.8 3,867 Special factors affecting EBITDA (623) (440) (183) (41.6) (1,589) Staff-related measures (342) (290) (52) (17.9) (913) Non-staff-related restructuring (8) (19) 11 57.9 (81) Effects of deconsolidations, disposals and acquisitions (145) (111) (34) (30.6) (462) Other (128) (20) (108) n.a. (132) Special factors affecting net profit 254 158 96 60.8 508 Impairment losses 0 0 0 n.a. (370) Profit (loss) from financial activities (21) 0 (21) n.a. (4) Income taxes 167 122 45 36.9 461 Non-controlling interests 108 36 72 n.a. 421 SPECIAL FACTORS (368) (282) (86) (30.5) (1,081) NET PROFIT (LOSS) (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS) 1,284 1,183 101 8.5 4,948 EARNINGS PER SHARE, ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE Earnings per share is calculated as net profit divided by the adjusted weighted average number of ordinary shares outstanding, which totaled 4,743 million as of March 31, 2020, resulting in adjusted earnings per share of EUR 0.19, the same as in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.27 compared with EUR 0.25 in the prior-year period. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 16 SPECIAL FACTORS The following table presents a reconciliation of EBITDA AL, EBIT, and net profit/loss to the respective figures adjusted for special factors: millions of € EBITDA AL EBIT EBITDA AL EBIT EBITDA AL EBIT Q1 2020 Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Q1 2019 FY 2019 FY 2019 EBITDA AL/EBIT 5,921 2,511 5,500 2,258 23,143 9,457 GERMANY (196) (196) (168) (168) (425) (425) Staff-related measures (191) (191) (163) (163) (396) (396) Non-staff-related restructuring (4) (4) (5) (5) (38) (38) Effects of deconsolidations, disposals and acquisitions 0 0 0 0 0 0 Impairment losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other (1) (1) 0 0 9 9 UNITED STATES (274) (274) (99) (99) (544) (544) Staff-related measures (28) (28) (2) (2) (17) (17) Non-staff-related restructuring 0 0 0 0 0 0 Effects of deconsolidations, disposals and acquisitions (140) (140) (97) (97) (527) (527) Impairment losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other (106) (106) 0 0 0 0 EUROPE (39) (39) (24) (24) (146) (466) Staff-related measures (22) (22) (16) (16) (116) (116) Non-staff-related restructuring 0 0 0 0 0 0 Effects of deconsolidations, disposals and acquisitions (2) (2) (6) (6) (23) (23) Impairment losses 0 0 0 0 0 (320) Other (15) (15) (2) (2) (8) (8) SYSTEMS SOLUTIONS (49) (49) (46) (46) (331) (358) Staff-related measures (41) (41) (34) (34) (169) (169) Non-staff-related restructuring (1) (1) (1) (1) (5) (5) Effects of deconsolidations, disposals and acquisitions 0 0 0 0 (11) (11) Impairment losses 0 0 0 0 0 (27) Other (6) (6) (11) (11) (146) (146) GROUP DEVELOPMENT (7) (7) (6) (6) 97 97 Staff-related measures (2) (2) (3) (3) (19) (19) Non-staff-related restructuring 0 0 0 0 (1) (1) Effects of deconsolidations, disposals and acquisitions (5) (5) (3) (3) 111 111 Impairment losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other 0 0 0 0 4 4 GROUP HEADQUARTERS & GROUP SERVICES (58) (58) (97) (97) (239) (239) Staff-related measures (57) (57) (72) (72) (197) (197) Non-staff-related restructuring (3) (3) (13) (13) (38) (38) Effects of deconsolidations, disposals and acquisitions 1 1 (5) (5) (13) (13) Impairment losses 0 0 0 0 0 0 Other 0 0 (7) (7) 9 9 GROUP (623) (623) (440) (440) (1,589) (1,959) Staff-related measures (342) (342) (290) (290) (913) (913) Non-staff-related restructuring (8) (8) (19) (19) (81) (81) Effects of deconsolidations, disposals and acquisitions (145) (145) (111) (111) (462) (462) Impairment losses 0 0 0 0 0 (370) Other (128) (128) (20) (20) (132) (132) EBITDA AL/EBIT (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS) 6,544 3,134 5,940 2,698 24,731 11,416 Profit (loss) from financial activities (adjusted for special factors) (944) (406) (2,192) PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS) 2,190 2,292 9,223 Income taxes (adjusted for special factors) (619) (649) (2,454) PROFIT (LOSS) (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS) 1,571 1,643 6,770 PROFIT (LOSS) (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO Owners of the parent (net profit (loss)) (adjusted for special factors) 1,284 1,183 4,948 Non-controlling interests (adjusted for special factors) 287 460 1,822 Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 17 EMPLOYEES Headcount development Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Change Change % NUMBER OF FTEs IN THE GROUP 206,443 210,533 (4,090) (1.9) Of which: civil servants (in Germany, with an active service relationship) 11,964 12,153 (189) (1.6) Germany 59,878 60,501 (623) (1.0) Unites States 45,335 47,312 (1,977) (4.2) Europe 43,315 44,591 (1,276) (2.9) Systems Solutions 37,960 38,096 (136) (0.4) Group Development 2,671 2,603 68 2.6 Group Headquarters & Group Services 17,284 17,430 (146) (0.8) The Group's headcount decreased by 1.9 percent compared with the end of 2019. In our Germany operating segment, the total number of employees decreased by 1.0 percent compared with the end of 2019 as a result of efficiency enhancement measures and the take-up of socially responsible instruments in connection with the staff restructuring. The total number of employees in our United States operating segment decreased by 4.2 percent compared with December 31, 2019, primarily due to seasonal effects. In our Europe operating segment, the headcount was down 2.9 percent compared with the end of the prior year, with staff levels decreasing in Hungary and Croatia in particular. The total headcount in our Systems Solutions operating segment was down 0.4 percent against year-end 2019, primarily as a result of efficiency enhancement measures. In the Group Development operating segment, the 2.6 percent increase in the number of employees can be attributed to the Netherlands on account of the insourcing of external activities to achieve cost savings. The headcount in the Group Headquarters & Group Services segment was down 0.8 percent compared with the end of 2019, mainly due to ongoing staff restructuring at Vivento. FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE GROUP Condensed consolidated statement of financial position millions of € Mar. 31, 2020 % Dec. 31, 2019 % Mar. 31, 2019 ASSETS Trade receivables 10,560 6.1 10,846 6.4 9,990 Intangible assets 69,000 39.7 68,202 40.0 66,387 Property, plant and equipment 49,544 28.5 49,548 29.0 48,766 Right-of-use assets 18,134 10.4 17,998 10.5 16,828 Other assets 26,408 15.2 24,078 14.1 23,501 TOTAL ASSETS 173,646 100.0 170,672 100.0 165,472 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current and non-current financial liabilities 68,443 39.4 66,349 38.9 65,947 Current and non-current lease liabilities 19,699 11.3 19,835 11.6 18,728 Trade and other payables 8,730 5.0 9,431 5.5 10,241 Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits 6,835 3.9 5,831 3.4 5,750 Deferred tax liabilities 9,780 5.6 8,954 5.2 8,996 Other liabilities 14,281 8.2 14,041 8.2 13,049 Shareholders' equity 45,878 26.4 46,231 27.1 42,762 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 173,646 100.0 170,672 100.0 165,472 Total assets/total liabilities and shareholders' equity amounted to EUR 173.6 billion as of March 31, 2020, up by EUR 3.0 billion against December 31, 2019. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 18 On the assets side, trade receivablesamounted to EUR 10.6 billion, down slightly by EUR 0.3 billion against the 2019 year-end. In the United States operating segment, receivables declined in connection with the falling number of new contracts concluded for Equipment Installment Plans (EIP) on account of the temporary store closures as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. By contrast, receivables increased in the Germany operating segment as a result of the contractual termination of a revolving factoring agreement. The carrying amounts of intangible assetsand property, plant and equipmentwere up by EUR 0.8 billion against the end of 2019. Capital expenditure totaling EUR 3.4 billion - especially to upgrade and build out the network in our United States operating segment and in connection with the broadband/fiber-opticbuild-out, the IP transformation, and mobile infrastructure in the Germany and Europe operating segments - increased total assets. Additions of EUR 0.2 billion to intangible assets related to advance payments for the acquisition of 5G licenses in the United States operating segment in connection with the auction of mobile licenses in the 37 GHz, 39 GHz, and 47 GHz bands, which ended in March 2020. In addition, positive exchange rate effects, primarily from the translation of U.S. dollars into euros, increased the carrying amount by EUR 0.9 billion. Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets reduced the carrying amounts by EUR 10.1 billion and disposals by EUR 0.3 billion. Rights to uselease assets were recognized in the amount of EUR 18.1 billion as of March 31, 2020. Other assetsincreased primarily on the back of the rise in current and non-current other financial assets. EUR 1.2 billion of this increase was attributable to the increase in positive fair values from interest rate swaps in fair value hedges and is primarily due to the significant decline in the interest rate level. Furthermore, EUR 0.5 billion of the increase was due to the depositing of further cash collateral in connection with forward-payer swaps concluded for borrowings at T‑Mobile US. In addition, other financial assets increased by EUR 0.2 billion in connection with the change in approach as of the start of the third quarter of 2019 of capitalizing grants receivable from funding projects for the broadband build-out in Germany upon conclusion of the contract. Negative effects from the measurement of embedded derivatives at T‑Mobile US of EUR 0.3 billion had an offsetting effect. An increase of EUR 0.3 billion in inventories, mainly due to the stockpiling of higher- priced smartphones in the United States operating segment and temporary store closures in the United States as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic, increased the carrying amount. Cash and cash equivalents decreased by EUR 1.3 billion. On the liabilities and shareholders' equity side, current and non-currentfinancial liabilitiesincreased by EUR 2.1 billion compared with the end of 2019 to a total of EUR 68.4 billion. This was largely attributable to the bonds issued by Deutsche Telekom AG in various currencies in the first quarter of 2020, with a total volume of EUR 1.6 billion when translated into euros. In connection with the increase in positive fair values from interest rate swaps in fair value hedges, the carrying amount of bonds and other securitized liabilities also increased by EUR 1.2 billion. Scheduled repayments of U.S. dollar bonds totaling USD 1.3 billion (EUR 1.1 billion), euro bonds totaling EUR 0.7 billion, and a zero-coupon bond of EUR 0.4 billion, had an offsetting effect. A Deutsche Bundespost treasury note (zero-coupon bond) issued in the past with a carrying amount of EUR 1.4 billion fell due on December 31, 2019 and was repaid on that date by a bank using its own funds. The payment by Deutsche Telekom AG to this bank was made on the following bank working day of January 2, 2020. Financial liabilities increased by EUR 1.5 billion in connection with collateral received for derivative financial instruments. The measurement of forward-payer swaps concluded for borrowings at T‑Mobile US gave rise to a change in the carrying amount of EUR 1.0 billion, which also increased financial liabilities. EUR 0.9 billion of this resulted from a remeasurement loss recognized directly in equity. Current and non-currentlease liabilitiestotaled EUR 19.7 billion as of March 31, 2020. Trade and other payablesdecreased by EUR 0.7 billion to EUR 8.7 billion due to the reduction in the level of liabilities, mainly in the Europe, United States, and Germany operating segments. Provisions for pensions and other employee benefitsincreased by EUR 1.0 billion overall compared with December 31, 2019, mainly due to the current upheavals on the financial markets and the associated sharp decline in the prices of plan assets. Interest rate adjustments in the first quarter of 2020 had an offsetting effect. Other liabilitiesincreased compared with December 31, 2019, due in particular to higher current and non-current other liabilities. EUR 0.2 billion of this increase resulted from higher liabilities to the Civil Service Pension Fund in connection with early retirement arrangements for civil servants. In addition, other liabilities increased by EUR 0.1 billion due to existing build-out obligations in connection with grants receivable from funding projects for the broadband build-out in the Germany operating segment. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 19 Shareholders' equitydecreased from EUR 46.2 billion as of December 31, 2019 to EUR 45.9 billion. The carrying amount was reduced by EUR 1.0 billion due to the remeasurement of defined benefit plans and by EUR 0.9 billion due to losses from hedging instruments - mainly in connection with forward-payer swaps concluded for borrowings at T‑Mobile US. Profit after taxes of EUR 1.1 billion, currency translation effects recognized directly in equity of EUR 0.2 billion, income taxes relating to components of other comprehensive income of EUR 0.2 billion, and capital increases from share-based payment of EUR 0.1 billion had an increasing effect on shareholders' equity. For further information on the statement of financial position, please refer to the section "Selected notes to the consolidated statement of financial position" in the interim consolidated financial statements. Calculation of net debt millions of € Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 Change Change % Mar. 31, 2019 Financial liabilities (current) 11,821 11,463 358 3.1 14,958 Financial liabilities (non-current) 56,622 54,886 1,736 3.2 50,988 Lease liabilities 19,699 19,835 (136) (0.7) 18,728 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AND LEASE LIABILITIES 88,142 86,184 1,958 2.3 84,675 Accrued interest (698) (748) 50 6.7 (670) Other (635) (739) 104 14.1 (4,086) GROSS DEBT 86,809 84,697 2,112 2.5 79,919 Cash and cash equivalents 4,078 5,393 (1,315) (24.4) 6,144 Derivative financial assets 3,931 2,333 1,598 68.5 1,459 Other financial assets 1,406 940 466 49.6 440 NET DEBT 77,394 76,031 1,363 1.8 71,876 Changes in net debtmillions of € 744 714 77,394 76,031 (2,294) 965 217 1,017 Net debt at Free cash flow Forward-payer Additions of Spectrum Exchange Other Net debt at Dec. 31, 2019 (before dividend swaps lease liabilities acquisition rate effects effects Mar. 31, 2020 payments and concluded for spectrum borrowings at investment) T-Mobile US Other effects of EUR 0.7 billion included effects from the measurement of embedded derivatives at T‑Mobile US and a large number of smaller effects. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 20 Calculation of free cash flow AL millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Change % FY 2019 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 3,960 6,009 (2,049) (34.1) 23,074 Interest payments for zero-coupon bonds 1,600 0 1,600 n.a. 0 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIESa 5,560 6,009 (449) (7.5) 23,074 Cash capex (3,570) (3,827) 257 6.7 (14,357) Spectrum investment 217 145 72 49.7 1,239 CASH CAPEX (BEFORE SPECTRUM INVESTMENT) (3,353) (3,682) 329 8.9 (13,118) Proceeds from the disposal of intangible assets (excluding goodwill) and property, plant and equipment 87 44 43 97.7 176 Free cash flow (before dividend payments and spectrum investment)a 2,294 2,370 (76) (3.2) 10,133 Principal portion of repayment of lease liabilitiesb (1,007) (813) (194) (23.9) (3,120) FREE CASH FLOW AL (BEFORE DIVIDEND PAYMENTS AND SPECTRUM INVESTMENT)a 1,287 1,557 (270) (17.3) 7,013 a Before interest payments for zero-coupon bonds. b Excluding finance leases at T‑Mobile US. Free cash flow AL(before dividend payments and spectrum investment) decreased by EUR 0.3 billion year-on-year to EUR 1.3 billion. The following effects impacted on this development: Net cash from operating activitiesdecreased by EUR 2.0 billion year-on-year to EUR 4.0 billion. This decline is related in part to the repayment of a Deutsche Bundespost treasury note (zero-coupon bond) issued by Deutsche Telekom AG in 1990 with a nominal amount of EUR 0.2 billion, which fell due on December 31, 2019 and was repaid on that date by a bank using its own funds. The payment by Deutsche Telekom AG to this bank was made on the following bank working day of January 2, 2020. The interest portion amounted to EUR 1.2 billion. In addition, the repayment of EUR 0.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020 for another zero-coupon bond also had a negative impact. The interest portion amounted to EUR 0.4 billion. The interest payments for the two zero-coupon bonds are not taken into account when determining free cash flow AL (before dividend payments and spectrum investment). Excluding interest payments for zero-coupon bonds, net cash from operating activities decreased by EUR 0.4 billion. Our contractual termination of a revolving factoring agreement in the Germany operating segment resulted in negative effects of EUR 0.7 billion on net cash from operating activities in the reporting period. The continuing strong performance of the operating segments had an increasing effect on net cash from operating activities. Cash capex(before spectrum investment) decreased by EUR 0.3 billion compared with the prior-year period. In the Germany operating segment, the decline is mainly a result of the changed accounting treatment of grants receivable from funding projects for the broadband build-out as of the start of the third quarter of 2019. Since then, the grants received and payments made for the build-out are no longer part of cash capex. In the United States operating segment, cash capex decreased - on a U.S. dollar basis - mainly due to higher capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2019 related to laying the initial groundwork for 5G. The increase in repayments of lease liabilities was due in particular to payments for new leases concluded in 2019 in the United States operating segment for network technology and cell sites in connection with the 5G network build-out. For further information on the statement of cash flows, please refer to the section "Notes to the consolidated statement of cash flows" in the interim consolidated financial statements. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 21 DEVELOPMENT OF BUSINESS IN THE OPERATING SEGMENTS For further information, please refer to the IR back-up at: www.telekom.com/en/investor-relations GERMANY CUSTOMER DEVELOPMENT thousands Change Change Mar. 31, 2020/ Mar. 31, 2020/ Dec. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 % Mar. 31, 2019 % Mobile customers 46,960 46,189 1.7 44,657 5.2 Contract customers 25,475 25,291 0.7 25,195 1.1 Prepay customers 21,485 20,898 2.8 19,462 10.4 Fixed-network lines 17,711 17,824 (0.6) 18,414 (3.8) Of which: retail IP-based 17,510 17,479 0.2 16,065 9.0 Retail broadband lines 13,813 13,730 0.6 13,608 1.5 Of which: optical fiber 8,787 8,529 3.0 7,609 15.5 Television (IPTV, satellite) 3,678 3,618 1.7 3,419 7.6 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs) 4,505 4,638 (2.9) 5,050 (10.8) Wholesale broadband lines 7,445 7,372 1.0 6,975 6.7 Of which: optical fiber 5,994 5,863 2.2 5,285 13.4 Total In Germany we continue to be market leader both in terms of fixed-network and mobile revenues. This success is attributable to our high-performance networks. We offer best customer experience with award-winning network quality - in the fixed network as in mobile communications - and with a broad product portfolio and excellent service. We want to offer our customers a seamless and technology-neutral telecommunications experience. Hence, alongside fixed-network and mobile communications products, we also market convergence products. Our MagentaEINS convergence product remains very popular among customers, with more than 4.7 million subscribers at the end of the first quarter of 2020. We continued to see strong demand for our fiber-optic-based lines. As of the end of the first quarter of 2020, the total number of lines had increased to some 14.8 million. In other words, we connected 389 thousand lines to our fiber-optic network in Germany in the first three months of 2020. With the progress made in fiber-optic rollout and vectoring technology, we also successfully drove forward the marketing of higher bandwidths. Mobile communications We won a further 771 thousand mobile customers in the first three months of 2020 compared with year-end 2019. Of these, a total of 141 thousand were contract customers under our Telekom and congstar brands. Sustained high demand for mobile rate plans with included data volumes continues to drive this trend. The number of mobile contract customers with resellers (service providers) increased slightly, primarily due to the volatile developments at some of our service providers. We have added 587 thousand prepay customers since the start of the year, largely on the back of our automotive offerings targeted specifically at business customers. The StreamOn option, with which customers can stream certain music, gaming, or video services without reducing their included data allowance, remains extremely popular. At the end of the first quarter of 2020, around 3.3 million customers were using this option, up by almost 63 percent year-on-year. Fixed network Due to the persistently challenging development in the fixed-network market, primarily owing to aggressive pricing offers of competitors, we are pursuing new paths in marketing. Our focus is on convergent offerings and further development of such products - for instance, MagentaTV with exclusive access to a wide range of additional content in the Megathek library and via popular streaming services - as well as TV lines and fiber-optic-based lines. The new Disney+ streaming service was launched on March 24, 2020 with Deutsche Telekom as the exclusive release partner in Germany. The number of broadband lines increased by 83 thousand compared with year-end 2019, while the number of TV customers increased by 60 thousand in the first three months of 2020. In the traditional fixed network, the number of lines decreased by 113 thousand. Our MagentaZuhause rate plans offer a comprehensive product portfolio for the fixed network based on IP technology and rate plan-specific bandwidths. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 22 Wholesale At the end of the first quarter of 2020, fiber-optic-based lines accounted for 50.2 percent of all lines - 1.3 percentage points higher than at the end of 2019. This growth was driven largely by high demand for our contingent model. The number of unbundled local loop lines decreased by 133 thousand compared with the end of the prior year, partly as a result of the shift to higher-valuefiber-optic-based lines and partly from consumers switching to cable providers. In addition, our wholesale customers are migrating their retail customers to their own fiber-optic-based lines. The total number of wholesale lines at the end of the first quarter of 2020 was around 12.0 million. DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATIONS millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Change % FY 2019 TOTAL REVENUE 5,405 5,357 48 0.9 21,886 Consumers 2,873 2,833 40 1.4 11,621 Business Customers 1,522 1,510 12 0.8 6,181 Wholesale 937 931 6 0.6 3,739 Other 73 83 (10) (12.0) 345 Profit from operations (EBIT) 903 863 40 4.6 4,063 EBIT margin % 16.7 16.1 18.6 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses (1,071) (1,083) 12 1.1 (4,256) EBITDA 1,974 1,946 28 1.4 8,319 EBITDA AL 1,968 1,940 28 1.4 8,295 Special factors affecting EBITDA (196) (168) (28) (16.7) (425) EBITDA (adjusted for special factors) 2,170 2,114 56 2.6 8,744 EBITDA AL (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS) 2,164 2,108 56 2.7 8,720 EBITDA AL margin (adjusted for special factors) % 40.0 39.4 39.8 CASH CAPEX (1,036) (1,216) 180 14.8 (4,349) Total revenue In the first quarter of 2020, we generated total revenue of EUR 5.4 billion, which was up slightly by 0.9 percent year-on-year. This was due in particular to the strong performance in mobile business, which posted growth of 1.6 percent from higher service and terminal equipment revenues, as well as higher IT and broadband revenues from fixed-network business. This increase was sufficient to offset the decrease in fixed-network revenue (primarily from voice components). Revenue from Consumersgrew by 1.4 percent year-on-year.Volume-driven declines in revenue from voice components continue to strongly impact on traditional fixed-network business. By contrast, revenue from broadband business increased. Mobile business also grew - by 1.4 percent. Revenue from Business Customersincreased by 0.8 percent. Mobile revenues increased by 2.0 percent and IT revenues by 11.2 percent compared with the same period of last year. In the fixed network, by contrast, a decline was recorded in traditional voice telephony, due largely to the increasing number of customers moving to flat-rate plans in connection with the migration to IP. Wholesalerevenue was up slightly in the first quarter of 2020 by 0.6 percent year-on-year. Positive revenue contributions, largely from our contingent model, offset the general decline in revenues from unbundled local loop lines and voice services due to volume losses. EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA AL In the first quarter of 2020, we increased EBITDA AL by EUR 28 million or 1.4 percent to around EUR 2.0 billion. The main reasons for this increase are a sound operational development, driven by revenue growth and enhanced cost efficiency. Lower personnel costs resulting mainly from the smaller headcount and the ongoing implementation of efficiency enhancement and digitalization measures reduced costs. Higher expenses recognized as special factors for socially responsible instruments in connection with the staff restructuring had an offsetting effect. Adjusted EBITDA AL therefore increased by EUR 56 million or 2.7 percent year-on-year to EUR 2.2 billion. Our adjusted EBITDA AL margin increased to 40.0 percent, up from 39.4 percent in the prior-year period. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 23 EBIT Profit from operations was up 4.6 percent year-on-year to EUR 903 million due to the higher EBITDA level together with lower depreciation, amortization, and impairment losses. Cash capex Cash capex decreased by 14.8 percent year-on-year, mainly as a result of the changed accounting treatment of grants receivable from funding projects for the broadband build-out as of the start of the third quarter of 2019. As part of our integrated network strategy, we continue to invest in the broadband and fiber-optic rollout, and in our mobile infrastructure. For instance, in the first three months of 2020 we connected 208 new LTE sites to our network in Germany. UNITED STATES CUSTOMER DEVELOPMENT thousands Change Change Mar. 31, 2020/ Mar. 31, 2020/ Dec. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 % Mar. 31, 2019 % Branded customersa 68,543 67,895 1.0 64,744 5.9 Branded postpaid 47,811 47,034 1.7 43,538 9.8 Branded prepaya 20,732 20,860 (0.6) 21,206 (2.2) Starting in Q1 2020, T‑Mobile US discontinued reporting of wholesale customers due to the expansion of M2M and Internet of Things ("loT") products and instead will continue to focus on branded customer reporting. On July 18, 2019, we entered into an agreement whereby certain T ‑ Mobile US branded prepaid products will now be offered and distributed by a current MVNO partner. As a result, we included a base adjustment to reduce branded prepaid customers by 616 thousand in the third quarter of 2019. Branded customers At March 31, 2020, the United States operating segment (T‑Mobile US) had 68.5 million branded customers, compared to 67.9 million branded customers at December 31, 2019. Net branded customer additions were 0.6 million for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 1.1 million net branded customer additions for the first quarter of 2019, due to the factors described below. Branded postpaid net customer additions were 777 thousand for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 1.0 million branded postpaid net customer additions for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease resulted from lower branded postpaid phone and branded postpaid other net customer additions primarily due to lower gross customer additions impacted by reduced demand from social distancing rules and store closures arising from the coronavirus pandemic, partially offset by lower churn. Branded prepay net customer losses were 128 thousand for the first quarter of 2020, compared to 69 thousand branded prepay net customer additions for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower gross customer additions impacted by reduced demand from social distancing rules and store closures arising from the coronavirus pandemic, partially offset by lower churn. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 24 DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATIONS millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Change % FY 2019 TOTAL REVENUE 10,157 9,796 361 3.7 40,420 Profit from operations (EBIT) 1,509 1,376 133 9.7 5,488 EBIT margin % 14.9 14.0 13.6 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses (2,084) (1,835) (249) (13.6) (7,777) EBITDA 3,593 3,210 383 11.9 13,265 EBITDA AL 2,886 2,580 306 11.9 10,590 Special factors affecting EBITDA (274) (99) (175) n.a. (544) EBITDA (adjusted for special factors) 3,867 3,309 558 16.9 13,809 EBITDA AL (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS) 3,160 2,679 481 18.0 11,134 EBITDA AL margin (adjusted for special factors) % 31.1 27.3 27.5 CASH CAPEX (1,708) (1,713) 5 0.3 (6,369) Total revenue Total revenue for the United States operating segment of EUR 10.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020 increased by 3.7 percent, compared to EUR 9.8 billion in the first quarter of 2019. In U.S. dollars, T‑Mobile US' total revenues slightly increased primarily due to an increase in service revenue driven by growth in our average branded customer base from the continued growth in existing and greenfield markets; including the growing success of new customer segments and rate plans such as Unlimited 55+, Military, Business, and Essentials. This increase was partially offset by lower branded postpaid phone Average Revenue per User (ARPU) and a decrease in equipment revenue primarily from a decrease in the number of devices sold, excluding purchased leased devices, resulting from reduced demand from social distancing rules and store closures arising from the coronavirus pandemic and lower average revenue per device sold. EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA AL In euros, adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 18.0 percent to EUR 3.2 billion in the first quarter of 2020, compared to EUR 2.7 billion in the first quarter of 2019. Adjusted EBITDA AL margin increased to 31.1 percent in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 27.3 percent in the first quarter of 2019. In U.S. dollars, adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 14.5 percent during the same period. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased due primarily to higher service revenues, as further discussed above, and lower losses on equipment sales. These increases were partially offset by expenses associated with new and modified leases due to network expansion and the launch of our 5G network, higher employee-related costs, higher legal-related expenses, higher bad debt expense primarily due to the estimated macro-economic impacts of the coronavirus pandemic, and a USD 89 million impact from commission costs capitalized and amortized beginning upon the adoption of IFRS 15 on January 1, 2018. EBITDA AL for the first quarter of 2020 included special factors of EUR -274 million compared to special factors of EUR -99 million for the first quarter of 2019. The change in special factors was primarily due to supplemental employee payroll, third-party commissions and cleaning-related expenses associated with the coronavirus pandemic and the Sprint transaction. Overall, EBITDA AL increased by 11.9 percent to EUR 2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2020, compared to EUR 2.6 billion in the first quarter of 2019, due to the factors described above, including special factors. EBIT EBIT increased to EUR 1.5 billion in the first quarter of 2020, compared to EUR 1.4 billion in the first quarter of 2019. In U.S. dollars, EBIT increased by 6.5 percent during the same period primarily driven by higher EBITDA AL. In U.S. dollars, depreciation increased by 10.3 percent primarily driven by network expansion, including the continued deployment of low-band spectrum, including 600 MHz, and the nationwide launch of our 5G network. Cash capex Cash capex was essentially flat in the first quarter of 2020 compared to first quarter of 2019. In U.S. dollars, cash capex decreased by 3.1 percent primarily due to higher capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2019 related to laying the initial groundwork for 5G. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 25 EUROPE CUSTOMER DEVELOPMENT thousands Change Change Mar. 31, 2020/ Mar. 31, 2020/ Dec. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 % Mar. 31, 2019 % EUROPE, TOTAL Mobile customers 45,916 46,165 (0.5) 47,800 (3.9) Contract customersa 26,354 26,245 0.4 25,674 2.6 Prepay customersa 19,562 19,920 (1.8) 22,126 (11.6) Fixed-network linesb 9,096 9,105 (0.1) 9,051 0.5 Of which: IP-basedb 8,347 8,311 0.4 7,737 7.9 Broadband customers 6,737 6,672 1.0 6,478 4.0 Television (IPTV, satellite, cable) 4,940 4,945 (0.1) 4,904 0.7 Unbundled local loop lines (ULLs)/wholesale PSTN 2,301 2,294 0.3 2,278 1.0 Wholesale broadband linesc 410 418 (1.9) 417 (1.7) GREECE Mobile customers 7,311 7,365 (0.7) 7,682 (4.8) Fixed-network lines 2,637 2,638 0.0 2,581 2.2 Broadband customers 2,065 2,033 1.6 1,938 6.6 ROMANIA Mobile customers 4,777 4,916 (2.8) 5,421 (11.9) Fixed-network lines 1,504 1,560 (3.6) 1,697 (11.4) Broadband customers 978 1,014 (3.6) 1,078 (9.3) HUNGARY Mobile customers 5,378 5,369 0.2 5,305 1.4 Fixed-network lines 1,718 1,703 0.9 1,673 2.7 Broadband customers 1,256 1,231 2.0 1,170 7.4 POLAND Mobile customers 10,982 10,954 0.3 10,823 1.5 Fixed-network lines 26 18 44.4 18 44.4 Broadband customers 18 18 0.0 11 63.6 CZECH Mobile customers 6,267 6,265 0.0 6,186 1.3 REPUBLIC Fixed-network linesb 568 533 6.6 430 32.1 Broadband customers 350 320 9.4 274 27.7 CROATIA Mobile customers 2,248 2,274 (1.1) 2,262 (0.6) Fixed-network lines 897 908 (1.2) 922 (2.7) Broadband customers 620 621 (0.2) 617 0.5 SLOVAKIA Mobile customers 2,409 2,428 (0.8) 2,391 0.8 Fixed-network lines 859 860 (0.1) 854 0.6 Broadband customers 583 576 1.2 550 6.0 AUSTRIA Mobile customers 4,998 5,019 (0.4) 4,765 4.9 Fixed-network lines 553 549 0.7 544 1.7 Broadband customers 617 612 0.8 601 2.7 OTHERd Mobile customers 1,545 1,576 (2.0) 2,967 (47.9) Fixed-network lines 334 335 (0.3) 334 0.0 Broadband customers 250 249 0.4 239 4.6 aM2M cards (machine-to-machine) were reclassified Group-wide as of January 1, 2020 and assigned exclusively to the prepay customer segment. The portion of M2M cards which had previously been recognized in the contract customer segment was reclassified accordingly. Comparative figures have been adjusted retrospectively. bThe prior-year comparative for IP-basedfixed-network lines in the Czech Republic was adjusted as part of the standardization of the underlying customer definition. cThe prior-year comparative for wholesale broadband lines in Croatia was adjusted as part of the standardization of the underlying customer definition. d"Other": national companies of North Macedonia, Montenegro, and the lines of the GTS Central Europe group in Romania. We sold the national company in Albania as of May 7, 2019. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 26 Total The markets in our segment remained intensely competitive in the first quarter of 2020. We rose to this challenge, winning customers over to our convergent product portfolio MagentaOne and increasing the number of FMC customers by 4.9 percent. Convergent products require integrated networks. That is why we are systematically building out and interlinking our fixed and mobile networks. Our fixed-network infrastructure is continuously being built out with state-of-the-artfiber-optic-based lines (FTTH, FTTB, and FTTC), with the national companies in Hungary and Slovakia seeing the greatest rollout progress in the first quarter of 2020. We thus increased our broadband customer base by 1.0 percent. In our mobile business, we recorded growth in the number of high-value contract customers, partially offsetting the decline in the prepay customer base. In 5G, we reached the first milestone a year ago with the market launch in Austria. At the start of April 2020, Hungary also launched, following the successful 5G auction. Successful tests are also underway in other countries, like Poland. The plan is to add more 5G networks following the anticipated spectrum auctions in the various countries in 2020. Mobile communications In the Europe operating segment, we had 45.9 million mobile customers at the end of the first quarter, a marginal decline of 0.5 percent compared with the end of 2019. The number of high-value contract customers increased slightly by 0.4 percent. The contract customer bases increased in most of our national companies, with particularly strong growth recorded in Romania, Poland, Austria, Hungary, and the Czech Republic. Following the M2M reclassification, the contract customer share of the total customer base now totals 57.4 percent. Already last year, our innovative services and rate plans were joined in several countries by a new product portfolio, which we revamped in line with the "more for more" principle. Customers in these countries can now select high-valueadd-on services - e.g., more data - for a small additional monthly fee. The new portfolio also satisfies the growing demand for data volume driven by video streaming and gaming services. In addition, thanks to our integrated network strategy our customers benefited from greater coverage with fast mobile broadband. As of March 31, 2020, we covered 97.3 percent of the population in the countries of our operating segment with LTE, reaching around 107 million people in total. By contrast, the prepay customer base declined slightly, in line with expectations. This is partly due to the fact that our market approach is focused on contract rate plans, with which we want to convince our prepay customers to switch to higher-value rate plans. We succeeded in this with a number of prepay customers. Furthermore, inactive SIM cards are deactivated from the customer base at regular intervals. Fixed network The broadband business recorded growth of 1.0 percent compared with the end of the prior year to a total of 6.7 million customers. By continuing to invest heavily in innovative fiber-optic-based technologies, we are systematically building out our fixed-network infrastructure. The customer bases of our national companies in Greece, the Czech Republic, and Hungary in particular saw substantial growth. Thus we increased household coverage with optical fiber at our four largest national companies to 3.4 million households as of March 31, 2020. Consistent growth in IP-based lines as a percentage of all fixed-network lines confirms that we are making good progress: At the end of March 2020, this share amounted to 91.8 percent. The total number of fixed-network lines in our Europe operating segment was on a par with the prior-year level at 9.1 million. The TV and entertainment business remained stable against the prior-year level as of March 31, 2020 at 4.9 million customers in total. With both telecommunication providers and OTT players offering TV services, the TV market is already saturated in many countries of our segment. FMC - fixed-mobile convergence Our portfolio of convergent products, MagentaOne, was highly popular with consumers across all of our national companies. At the end of the first quarter of 2020, we had 5.0 million FMC customers; this corresponds to growth of 4.9 percent compared with the end of the prior year. In particular, our national companies in Greece, Hungary, Romania, and Poland recorded higher customer numbers. We have also seen accelerated growth in the marketing of our MagentaOne Business product to business customers. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 27 DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATIONS millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Change % FY 2019 TOTAL REVENUE 2,903 2,891 12 0.4 12,168 Greece 707 697 10 1.4 2,943 Romania 237 217 20 9.2 980 Hungary 427 459 (32) (7.0) 1,872 Poland 360 348 12 3.4 1,486 Czech Republic 266 257 9 3.5 1,088 Croatia 214 220 (6) (2.7) 960 Slovakia 186 185 1 0.5 785 Austria 313 306 7 2.3 1,276 Othera 235 244 (9) (3.7) 975 Profit from operations (EBIT) 372 339 33 9.7 1,182 EBIT margin % 12.8 11.7 9.7 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses (662) (696) 34 4.9 (3,131) EBITDA 1,034 1,035 (1) (0.1) 4,313 EBITDA AL 924 921 3 0.3 3,858 Special factors affecting EBITDA (39) (24) (15) (62.5) (146) EBITDA (adjusted for special factors) 1,073 1,059 14 1.3 4,460 EBITDA AL (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS) 963 945 18 1.9 4,005 Greece 288 283 5 1.8 1,212 Romania 34 26 8 30.8 141 Hungary 114 121 (7) (5.8) 551 Poland 96 92 4 4.3 383 Czech Republic 110 107 3 2.8 448 Croatia 76 83 (7) (8.4) 360 Slovakia 79 82 (3) (3.7) 327 Austria 123 118 5 4.2 467 Othera 44 33 11 33.3 114 EBITDA AL margin (adjusted for special factors) % 33.2 32.7 32.9 CASH CAPEX (438) (446) 8 1.8 (1,824) The contributions of the national companies correspond to their respective unconsolidated financial statements and do not take consolidation effects at operating segment level into account. "Other": national companies of North Macedonia, Montenegro, and IWS (International Wholesale), consisting of Telekom Global Carrier (TGC) and units assigned to TGC in the national companies, as well as the GTS Central Europe group in Romania, and the Europe Headquarters. We sold the national company in Albania as of May 7, 2019. Total revenue Our Europe operating segment generated total revenue of EUR 2.9 billion in the first quarter of 2020, a slight year-on-year increase of 0.4 percent. In organic terms, i.e., assuming constant exchange rates and adjusted for the sale of Telekom Albania as of May 7, 2019, revenue increased by 2.0 percent. The fixed-network business is increasingly consistent as a driver of growth: For example, we recorded higher organic revenue from broadband business in part as a result of the ongoing build-out of our networks. In many places, we have already been rated the telecommunications company with the best network (e.g., CHIP network test). Our customers appreciate that. Thanks to the wide range of services we offer, the TV business also recorded encouraging growth rates. Both the systems solutions business and the wholesale business increased compared with the prior year, driven in part by higher revenue in Romania, especially from the termination of international voice traffic in wholesale operations. The mobile business also saw slight organic revenue growth compared with the prior year. The positive development in higher-margin service revenues more than offset the decline in the lower-margin terminal equipment business. Poland and Greece in particular contributed to this trend. Looking at the development by country, our national companies in Romania, Poland, Greece, the Czech Republic, and Austria made the largest contributions to the organic development of revenue in the first quarter of 2020. This offset the decline in revenue in Croatia and Hungary in particular. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 28 Revenue from Consumersdeclined slightly compared with the prior-year period. Lower revenue from mobile terminal equipment business was only partially offset by gains in higher-margin service revenues. In the fixed-network, revenue from broadband and TV business increased thanks to our innovative TV and entertainment offerings as well as the continuous rollout of fiber-optic technology in most of our national companies. This offset the decline in revenue from voice telephony. In addition, a higher number of FMC customers had a positive impact on revenue. Revenue from Business Customersgrew by 2.7 percent year-on-year in the first quarter of 2020, with MagentaOne Business especially in Greece and Slovakia allowing small business customers to enjoy the added value of business solutions, such as the Premium Service. Our ICT/cloud business made the biggest contribution to the positive start to the year. Supported by the transnational Microsoft partnership, we are seeing fast growing demand for flexible solutions to mobile working, including state- of-the-art cloud storage capabilities and collaboration tools. We continue to be able to maintain or strengthen our position in highly competitive markets. EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA AL In the first quarter of 2020, the Europe operating segment generated adjusted EBITDA AL of EUR 1.0 billion, an increase of 1.9 percent. In organic terms, i.e., assuming constant exchange rates and adjusted for the sale of Telekom Albania, adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 3.4 percent, thus continuing to make a positive contribution to earnings. In particular, the positive revenue effects resulted in a higher net margin. Savings in indirect costs, primarily thanks to lower personnel costs, had an increasing effect on earnings. Looking at the development by country, the increase in adjusted organic EBITDA AL was largely attributable to the positive trends at our national companies in Romania, Greece, Austria, and Poland. Contrasting developments were reported primarily at the national company in Croatia, where decreases in mobile revenue were partially offset by positive revenue effects from the systems solutions business. Our EBITDA AL remained stable compared with the prior-year period at EUR 0.9 billion. Special factors were up EUR 15 million against the prior year. In organic terms, EBITDA AL grew by 1.8 percent. Development of operations in selected countries Greece.In Greece, revenue developed positively in the first quarter of 2020, coming in at EUR 707 million or 1.4 percent higher than in the prior-year period, with fixed-network revenue continuing to increase. Broadband business posted particularly strong growth as a result of the ongoing rollout of fiber-optic lines and vectoring. The systems solutions business also recorded strong growth, while the wholesale business declined slightly. We saw further increases in mobile business, especially in service revenues. The FMC offering developed positively, with rising customer numbers and corresponding revenue. In the first quarter of 2020, adjusted EBITDA AL in Greece increased by 1.8 percent year-on-year to EUR 288 million. Revenue increases were partially offset by moderate increases in costs. Hungary.In the first quarter of 2020, revenue in Hungary stood at EUR 427 million, down by 7.0 percent year-on-year, mainly due to exchange rate effects. In organic terms, revenue declined only slightly by 0.7 percent. The mobile business recorded growth compared with the prior-year period, in particular in service revenues, driven in part by a larger customer base and in part by higher mobile voice traffic. This was almost enough to offset the losses in the fixed-network business, which were primarily due to a decline in revenue from systems solutions business, which was unable to replicate the number of major contracts won in the prior year. An encouraging revenue increase in the broadband business due in particular to a larger customer base partially compensated for this decline. Our MagentaOne convergence products also continued to perform well, with rising customer numbers and corresponding revenue. Adjusted EBITDA AL stood at EUR 114 million, down 5.8 percent year-on-year. In organic terms, adjusted EBITDA AL grew slightly by 0.6 percent. Savings in indirect costs, primarily due to lower personnel costs, offset the slight revenue decline and resulted in a positive contribution to earnings. Poland.In Poland, revenue stood at EUR 360 million in the first quarter of 2020, up 3.4 percent year-on-year. In organic terms, this increase was even higher at 4.0 percent. This growth is attributable in equal measure to higher mobile and fixed-network revenue. Declines in revenue from mobile terminal equipment were offset by increases in higher-margin service revenues. Growth in the fixed-network resulted from a positive trend in the systems solutions business. By contrast, wholesale business recorded a slight decline. We are continuing to invest in the development of technologies and in the provision of 5G infrastructure with the aim of becoming a one-stop shop for our customers as an integrated, state-of-the-art service provider. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 29 Adjusted EBITDA AL stood at EUR 96 million, up 4.3 percent year-on-year. The higher net margin was partially offset by moderate increases in indirect costs. Czech Republic.In the first quarter of 2020, revenue in the Czech Republic stood at EUR 266 million, an increase of 3.5 percent. In organic terms, the increase was 3.1 percent. The fixed-network business was the strongest driver of growth, particularly recording year-on-year increases in broadband and TV business in the first quarter of 2020. The continuous investments in new fiber-optic networks paid off, as can be seen in the higher number of customers. Growth in the mobile business was mainly due to increases in higher-margin service revenues, which were partially offset by decreases in lower-margin terminal equipment revenue. Our MagentaOne and MagentaOne Business convergence products also continued to perform very well, with rising customer numbers and corresponding revenue. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 2.8 percent year-on-year to EUR 110 million. In organic terms, the increase was 2.3 percent. The positive revenue contribution was partially offset by moderate increases in direct and indirect costs. Austria.Revenue in Austria totaled EUR 313 million as of March 31, 2020, an increase of 2.3 percent. This growth is primarily attributable to increases in higher-margin service revenues, mainly due to the Magenta product portfolio, which was launched in May last year and has been very well received by our customers. Since the launch of the Magenta brand, we now also offer convergent products in addition to mobile broadband internet services. The success of convergence can also be seen in the development of the fixed-network segment: The broadband business in particular generated positive growth rates, among other things as a result of a larger customer base. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 4.2 percent year-on-year to EUR 123 million, with positive revenue effects offsetting the increase in direct costs as a result of a step-up in market approach. EBIT EBIT in our Europe operating segment increased by EUR 33 million in the first quarter of 2020 to EUR 372 million as a result of decreases in depreciation and amortization. Cash capex As of March 31, 2020, our Europe operating segment reported cash capex of EUR 438 million, down 1.8 percent year-on-year. This decline is mainly due to a decline in cash outflows for the acquisition of spectrum licenses in the reporting period. We continue to make significant investments in the provision of broadband and fiber-optic technology and in 5G as part of our integrated network strategy. SYSTEMS SOLUTIONS ORDER ENTRY millions of € Change Q1 2020/ Q1 2019 Q1 2020 2019 Q1 2019 % ORDER ENTRY 1,393 7,329 1,609 (13.4) Development of business The first three months of 2020 were dominated by efforts to further develop our realigned systems solutions business. Investments in growth areas and innovation fields (such as the public cloud, the Internet of Things (IoT), digital solutions, security) create the basis for us to continue to focus our segment strategy on a sustainable shift into strategic growth areas. In parallel, we are working to strengthen our telecommunications operations and successfully manage the decline in traditional IT business. Under an extensive transformation program, we realigned our organization and workflows, adjusted capacities, and developed a new strategy for our portfolio. Stand-alone portfolio units look after not only our growth areas (public cloud, Internet of Things (IoT), digital solutions, security, SAP, classified ICT, and road charging) but also our traditional IT and telecommunications businesses. Consistent with our efforts to implement our Group strategy pillar "Lead in business productivity," the next step in 2020 will be to combine the TC Services and Classified ICT units (until now assigned to us), with the exception of a number of activities assigned to Classified IT project business, with the telecommunications business for business customers of the Germany operating segment. In the first three months of 2020, order entry in our Systems Solutions operating segment was down by 13.4 percent against the particularly strong prior-year quarter, mainly on account of traditional IT and SAP. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 30 DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATIONS millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Change % FY 2019 TOTAL REVENUE 1,628 1,630 (2) (0.1) 6,805 Of which: external revenue 1,290 1,278 12 0.9 5,380 Loss from operations (EBIT) (36) (49) 13 26.5 (218) Special factors affecting EBIT (49) (46) (3) (6.5) (358) EBIT (adjusted for special factors) 13 (3) 16 n.a. 140 EBIT margin (adjusted for special factors) % 0.8 (0.2) 2.1 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses (121) (128) 7 5.5 (532) EBITDA 84 79 5 6.3 314 EBITDA AL 51 46 5 10.9 188 Special factors affecting EBITDA (49) (46) (3) (6.5) (331) EBITDA (adjusted for special factors) 133 125 8 6.4 645 EBITDA AL (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS) 100 92 8 8.7 519 EBITDA AL margin (adjusted for special factors) % 6.1 5.6 7.6 CASH CAPEX (35) (93) 58 62.4 (384) Total revenue Total revenue in our Systems Solutions operating segment in the first three months of 2020 remained at the prior-year level of EUR 1.6 billion. The upward revenue trend in our growth areas, in particular public cloud and security, was sufficient to offset the declines in traditional IT operations and in telecommunications business. The general downward trend in traditional IT operations was primarily a result of the decline in our international corporate customer operations and the falling market trend in our core market of Western Europe, as well as of deliberate portfolio decisions (such as the termination of desktop services). EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA AL In the first three months of 2020, adjusted EBITDA AL at our Systems Solutions operating segment increased by EUR 8 million year-on-year to EUR 100 million, mainly due to a positive trend in our growth areas public cloud, digital solutions, SAP, and IoT. EBITDA AL increased by EUR 5 million compared with the prior year to EUR 51 million, due to the same reasons. Special factors were up slightly year-on-year to EUR -49 million due to ongoing restructuring measures. EBIT, adjusted EBIT Adjusted EBIT in our Systems Solutions operating segment in the first three months of 2020 increased by EUR 16 million year- on-year, coming in at EUR 13 million. The effects described under adjusted EBITDA AL were the main drivers of this increase. EBIT increased by EUR 13 million in the reporting year to EUR -36 million, also due to the effects described under EBITDA AL. Cash capex Cash capex in the Systems Solutions operating segment stood at EUR 35 million in the first three months of 2020, compared with EUR 93 million in the prior-year period. This was due on the one hand to front-loaded investments in the final quarter of the prior year, and on the other to a decreased need for investments in traditional IT and telecommunications business in the reporting quarter. Capital expenditures remain focused on developing our operations in growth areas, such as digital solutions, the Internet of Things (IoT), and road charging. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 31 GROUP DEVELOPMENT CUSTOMER DEVELOPMENT thousands Change Change Mar. 31, 2020/ Mar. 31, 2020/ Dec. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2019 Mar. 31, 2020 Dec. 31, 2019 % Mar. 31, 2019 % NETHERLANDS Mobile customers 5,686 5,610 1.4 5,382 5.6 Fixed-network lines 632 619 2.1 557 13.5 Broadband customers 616 605 1.8 540 14.1 The number of mobile customers and fixed-network lines in the Netherlands continued to increase steadily through the operational business. Despite intense competition, we recorded customer additions in mobile business in particular thanks to our rate plans, which offer large inclusive data volumes through to unlimited data. The number of customers in the fixed-network consumer portfolio also continued to grow. DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATIONS millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Change % FY 2019 TOTAL REVENUE 708 682 26 3.8 2,797 Of which: Netherlands 476 461 15 3.3 1,910 Of which: GD Towers 247 236 11 4.7 945 Profit from operations (EBIT) 139 126 13 10.3 615 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses (194) (200) 6 3.0 (812) EBITDA 333 325 8 2.5 1,427 EBITDA AL 262 249 13 5.2 1,130 Special factors affecting EBITDA (7) (6) (1) (16.7) 97 EBITDA (adjusted for special factors) 340 332 8 2.4 1,330 Of which: Netherlands 157 147 10 6.8 591 Of which: GD Towers 195 191 4 2.1 771 EBITDA AL (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS) 269 255 14 5.5 1,033 Of which: Netherlands 136 123 13 10.6 502 Of which: GD Towers 145 138 7 5.1 563 EBITDA AL margin (adjusted for special factors) % 38.0 37.4 36.9 CASH CAPEX (119) (86) (33) (38.4) (452) Total revenue Total revenue in our Group Development operating segment increased in the first quarter of 2020 by 3.8 percent year-on-year to EUR 708 million, thanks to the operational growth of our two subsidiaries, T‑Mobile Netherlands and DFMG. In the Netherlands, both business customer and consumer operations contributed to this increase in revenue on the back of customer growth and a positive trend in business with MVNOs. The GD Towers unit also recorded a year-on-year increase in revenue, driven by volume- based growth at DFMG. EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA AL EBITDA AL increased by 5.2 percent year-on-year to EUR 262 million. This growth was mainly attributable to the aforementioned positive effects on revenue, synergies from the takeover of Tele2 Netherlands, and efficient cost management in the Netherlands. The GD Towers business continues to post consistent growth on the back of rising volumes. An operational increase was also achieved through revenue growth and cost transformation. Adjusted EBITDA AL increased by 5.5 percent year-on-year to EUR 269 million due to the effects mentioned. EBIT EBIT increased by 10.3 percent year-on-year to EUR 139 million as a result of the effects described under adjusted EBITDA AL. Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses were down slightly on the prior-year period. Cash capex Cash capex increased year-on-year by EUR 33 million to EUR 119 million, due mainly to the additional investments required to integrate Tele2 Netherlands and higher capital expenditure at DFMG in connection with building out mobile infrastructure in Germany. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 32 GROUP HEADQUARTERS & GROUP SERVICES DEVELOPMENT OF OPERATIONS millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Change % FY 2019 TOTAL REVENUE 632 651 (19) (2.9) 2,620 Loss from operations (EBIT) (371) (393) 22 5.6 (1,648) Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses (300) (260) (40) (15.4) (1,159) EBITDA (71) (132) 61 46.2 (489) EBITDA AL (163) (234) 71 30.3 (889) Special factors affecting EBITDA (58) (97) 39 40.2 (239) EBITDA (adjusted for special factors) (12) (35) 23 65.7 (250) EBITDA AL (ADJUSTED FOR SPECIAL FACTORS) (104) (137) 33 24.1 (651) CASH CAPEX (233) (274) 41 15.0 (1,028) Total revenue Total revenue in our Group Headquarters & Group Services segment in the first quarter of 2020 decreased by 2.9 percent year- on-year, mainly as a result of slightly lower revenue from land and buildings, largely due to the ongoing optimization of space. EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA AL Adjusted EBITDA AL in the Group Headquarters & Group Services segment improved by EUR 33 million year-on-year in the reporting period to EUR -104 million. This increase was mainly due to higher income from real estate sales, lower operating expenses at our Group Services, and the reduced headcount at Vivento as a result of continued staff restructuring. By contrast, lower revenue from land and buildings had a slight negative impact. Overall, EBITDA AL was negatively impacted in the reporting period by special factors amounting to EUR 58 million, especially for staff-related measures. This contrasts with special factors of EUR 97 million in the prior-year period, also in particular for staff- related measures. EBIT The slight year-on-year improvement of EUR 22 million in EBIT to EUR -371 million was mainly due to the effects described under EBITDA AL. The increase in depreciation, amortization and impairment losses was mainly due to higher depreciation and amortization following the decision to capitalize newly commissioned intragroup development services at Deutsche Telekom IT since January 2016 instead of charging them internally. Cash capex Cash capex decreased by EUR 41 million year-on-year, primarily owing to lower investment in technology and innovation. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim Group management report 33 EVENTS AFTER THE REPORTING PERIOD Please refer to the section "Events after the reporting period" in the interim consolidated financial statements. FORECAST The statements in this section reflect the current views of our management. There is a great deal of uncertainty currently regarding the extent to which business activities and thus the results of operations and financial position of Deutsche Telekom could be affected overall by the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic. We continue to evaluate the latest studies published by prominent economic research institutes to monitor the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy as a whole. At the current point in time, the forecasts published in the combined management report of the 2019 Annual Reportremain valid. Nevertheless, given the current level of macro-economic uncertainty, we cannot generally rule out the possibility of deviations. For more information about the coronavirus pandemic and the associated business risks, please refer to the section "Risks and opportunities." We also look at the economic trends in the section "The economic environment." Readers are also referred to the Disclaimerat the end of this report. RISKS AND OPPORTUNITIES This section provides important additional information and explains recent changes in the risks and opportunities as described in the combined management report of the 2019 Annual Report. Readers are also referred to the Disclaimerat the end of this report. The coronavirus pandemic has developed into a global economic crisis. Higher demand for certain telecommunications services means the impact of the crisis is likely to be felt less severely by the telecommunications industry than by other industries. Nevertheless, there is currently a great deal of uncertainty regarding the extent to which business activities and thus the results of operations and financial position of Deutsche Telekom could be affected overall. For example, roaming and visitor volumes are declining as a result of government-imposed international travel restrictions, and terminal equipment sales and new contracts may decrease due to the largely temporary closure of shops. Corporate customer business may decline, for example, due to delayed or changed customer decisions. The possibility of an increase in the number of consumers and business customers defaulting on their payments cannot be ruled out either. Deutsche Telekom has put in place cost saving measures to mitigate potential effects on earnings. The coronavirus pandemic exposes us to economic business risks in our Germany, Europe, and United States operating segments: The risk significance in these three segments has been downrated from "low" to "medium." The business combination of T‑Mobile US and Sprint was consummated on April 1, 2020. Implementing the business combination poses complex challenges for T‑Mobile US, which must be successfully overcome in order to realize the predicted synergies and to meet the conditions imposed by the authorities. The combination of the two companies to form the new T‑Mobile US affects all operational areas; for instance, the integration of the mobile networks and the IT and technology environments, customer management, sales, HR management, logistics, and the control environment. At the same time, it will be necessary to fulfill multiple conditions, including those agreed with the antitrust and regulatory authorities such as the Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), the supervisory authorities in various U.S. states, and the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS). If we do not successfully rise to these integration challenges and fulfill the agreed conditions, this can affect the results of operations, financial position, brand/reputation, earnings, and creditworthiness of T‑Mobile US with ramifications for the Deutsche Telekom Group. ASSESSMENT OF THE AGGREGATE RISK POSITION At the time of preparing this report, neither our risk management system nor our management could identify any material risks to the continued existence of Deutsche Telekom AG or a significant Group company as a going concern. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 34 INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION millions of € Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Change Mar. 31, 2020 2019 Change % 2019 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS 24,420 24,689 (269) (1.1) 24,693 Cash and cash equivalents 4,078 5,393 (1,315) (24.4) 6,144 Trade receivables 10,560 10,846 (286) (2.6) 9,990 Contract assets 1,837 1,876 (39) (2.1) 1,841 Current recoverable income taxes 455 481 (26) (5.4) 556 Other financial assets 3,748 3,254 494 15.2 2,277 Inventories 1,893 1,568 325 20.7 2,015 Other assets 1,765 1,175 590 50.2 1,726 Non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale 84 97 (13) (13.4) 145 NON-CURRENT ASSETS 149,226 145,983 3,243 2.2 140,779 Intangible assets 69,000 68,202 798 1.2 66,387 Property, plant and equipment 49,544 49,548 (4) 0.0 48,766 Right-of-use assets 18,134 17,998 136 0.8 16,828 Capitalized contract costs 2,072 2,075 (3) (0.1) 1,833 Investments accounted for using the equity method 518 489 29 5.9 614 Other financial assets 5,714 3,996 1,718 43.0 2,147 Deferred tax assets 3,276 2,704 572 21.2 3,169 Other assets 969 970 (1) (0.1) 1,035 TOTAL ASSETS 173,646 170,672 2,974 1.7 165,472 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES 32,877 32,913 (36) (0.1) 37,365 Financial liabilities 11,821 11,463 358 3.1 14,958 Lease liabilities 3,988 3,987 1 0.0 4,054 Trade and other payables 8,730 9,431 (701) (7.4) 10,241 Income tax liabilities 443 463 (20) (4.3) 368 Other provisions 2,983 3,082 (99) (3.2) 2,995 Other liabilities 3,230 2,850 380 13.3 3,013 Contract liabilities 1,654 1,608 46 2.9 1,703 Liabilities directly associated with non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale 29 29 0 0.0 30 NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES 94,891 91,528 3,363 3.7 85,345 Financial liabilities 56,622 54,886 1,736 3.2 50,988 Lease liabilities 15,710 15,848 (138) (0.9) 14,673 Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits 6,835 5,831 1,004 17.2 5,750 Other provisions 3,582 3,581 1 0.0 3,201 Deferred tax liabilities 9,780 8,954 826 9.2 8,996 Other liabilities 1,944 1,972 (28) (1.4) 1,233 Contract liabilities 417 456 (39) (8.6) 504 LIABILITIES 127,768 124,441 3,327 2.7 122,710 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 45,878 46,231 (353) (0.8) 42,762 Issued capital 12,189 12,189 0 0.0 12,189 Treasury shares (47) (47) 0 0.0 (48) 12,142 12,142 0 0.0 12,141 Capital reserves 55,012 55,029 (17) 0.0 54,894 Retained earnings including carryforwards (35,941) (38,709) 2,768 7.2 (38,518) Total other comprehensive income (1,023) (622) (401) (64.5) (416) Net profit (loss) 916 3,867 (2,951) (76.3) 900 ISSUED CAPITAL AND RESERVES ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS OF THE PARENT 31,106 31,707 (601) (1.9) 29,001 Non-controlling interests 14,771 14,524 247 1.7 13,761 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 173,646 170,672 2,974 1.7 165,472 Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 35 CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Change % FY 2019 NET REVENUE 19,943 19,488 455 2.3 80,531 Of which: interest income calculated using the effective interest method 81 89 (8) (9.0) 345 Other operating income 293 204 89 43.6 1,121 Changes in inventories 27 32 (5) (15.6) 29 Own capitalized costs 605 590 15 2.5 2,418 Goods and services purchased (8,565) (8,842) 277 3.1 (36,956) Personnel costs (4,483) (4,301) (182) (4.2) (16,723) Other operating expenses (880) (709) (171) (24.1) (3,301) Impairment losses on financial assets (141) (78) (63) (80.8) (452) Gains (losses) from the write-off of financial assets measured at amortized cost (52) (18) (34) n.a. (42) Other (687) (613) (74) (12.1) (2,807) EBITDA 6,940 6,461 479 7.4 27,120 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses (4,429) (4,204) (225) (5.4) (17,663) PROFIT FROM OPERATIONS 2,511 2,258 253 11.2 9,457 Finance costs (557) (603) 46 7.6 (2,364) Interest income 100 83 17 20.5 348 Interest expense (657) (686) 29 4.2 (2,712) Share of profit (loss) of associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method 1 66 (65) (98.5) 87 Other financial income (expense) (408) 131 (539) n.a. 81 PROFIT (LOSS) FROM FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES (965) (406) (559) n.a. (2,197) PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,546 1,852 (306) (16.5) 7,260 Income taxes (451) (527) 76 14.4 (1,993) PROFIT (LOSS) 1,095 1,325 (230) (17.4) 5,268 PROFIT (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO Owners of the parent (net profit (loss)) 916 900 16 1.8 3,867 Non-controlling interests 179 425 (246) (57.9) 1,401 EARNINGS PER SHARE Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change Change % FY 2019 Profit (loss) attributable to the owners of millions the parent (net profit (loss)) of € 916 900 16 1.8 3,867 Adjusted weighted average number of basic/diluted ordinary shares outstanding millions 4,743 4,742 1 0.0 4,761 EARNINGS PER SHARE BASIC/DILUTED € 0.19 0.19 0.00 0.0 0.82 Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 36 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Change FY 2019 PROFIT (LOSS) 1,095 1,325 (230) 5,268 Items not subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (not recycled) Gains (losses) from the remeasurement of equity instruments 14 17 (3) 99 Gains (losses) from the remeasurement of defined benefit plans (1,007) (208) (799) (603) Revaluation due to business combinations 0 0 0 0 Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method 0 0 0 0 Income taxes relating to components of other comprehensive income (86) 13 (99) 134 (1,080) (178) (902) (369) Items subsequently reclassified to profit or loss (recycled), if certain reasons are given Exchange differences on translating foreign operations Recognition of other comprehensive income in income statement 0 0 0 (8) Change in other comprehensive income (not recognized in income statement) 246 509 (263) 463 Gains (losses) from the remeasurement of debt instruments Recognition of other comprehensive income in income statement 108 (25) 133 (47) Change in other comprehensive income (not recognized in income statement) (162) 12 (174) 34 Gains (losses) from hedging instruments (designated risk components) Recognition of other comprehensive income in income statement (1) (100) 99 (148) Change in other comprehensive income (not recognized in income statement) (920) (143) (777) (483) Gains (losses) from hedging instruments (hedging costs) Recognition of other comprehensive income in income statement 1 1 0 2 Change in other comprehensive income (not recognized in income statement) (2) 8 (10) (9) Share of profit (loss) of investments accounted for using the equity method Recognition of other comprehensive income in income statement 0 0 0 (7) Change in other comprehensive income (not recognized in income statement) 0 11 (11) 11 Income taxes relating to components of other comprehensive income 254 58 196 155 (475) 330 (805) (38) OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (1,554) 152 (1,706) (407) TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (459) 1,476 (1,935) 4,861 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO Owners of the parent (581) 945 (1,526) 3,514 Non-controlling interests 122 532 (410) 1,347 Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 37 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY millions of € Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent Consolidated shareholders' equity Equity contributed generated Total other comprehensive income Retained earnings Translation of Available-for-sale including carry- foreign Revaluation financial assets Issued capital Treasury shares Capital reserves forwards Net profit (loss) operations surplus (IAS 39) BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2019 12,189 (49) 54,646 (37,392) 2,166 (1,120) (28) n.a. Transfer resulting from change in accounting standards 221 Changes in the composition of the Group Transactions with owners 187 0 (3) 0 Unappropriated profit (loss) carried forward 2,166 (2,166) Dividends (3,320) Capital increase at Deutsche Telekom AG Capital increase from share-based payment 61 Share buy-back/shares held in a trust deposit 1 0 1 Profit (loss) 900 Other comprehensive income (192) 331 0 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Transfer to retained earnings (2) 2 BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2019 12,189 (48) 54,894 (38,518) 900 (792) (26) n.a. BALANCE AT JANUARY 1, 2020 12,189 (47) 55,029 (38,709) 3,867 (808) (21) n.a. Transfer resulting from change in accounting standards Changes in the composition of the Group Transactions with owners (97) (5) Unappropriated profit (loss) carried forward 3,867 (3,867) Dividends Capital increase at Deutsche Telekom AG Capital increase from share-based payment 80 Share buy-back/shares held in a trust deposit Profit (loss) 916 Other comprehensive income (1,097) 36 TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME Transfer to retained earnings (2) 2 BALANCE AT MARCH 31, 2020 12,189 (47) 55,012 (35,941) 916 (777) (19) n.a. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 38 Non-controlling Total Total Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent interests shareholders' equity Total other comprehensive income Equity Debt instruments instruments at measured at fair Hedging fair value through value through instruments: Hedging Investments other compre- other compre- Hedging designated risk instruments: accounted for hensive income hensive income instruments components hedging costs using the equity (IFRS 9) (IFRS 9) (IAS 39) (IFRS 9) (IFRS 9) method Taxes 84 2 n.a. 519 58 (4) (165) 30,907 12,530 43,437 0 221 125 346 0 245 245 0 0 2 (1) 186 294 480 0 0 0 (3,320) 0 (3,320) 0 0 0 61 35 97 2 0 2 900 425 1,325 17 (8) (160) 8 11 38 45 107 152 945 532 1,476 0 0 0 101 (6) n.a. 361 67 6 (128) 29,001 13,761 42,762 101 (6) n.a. 130 51 0 (69) 31,707 14,524 46,231 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 3 (1) (100) 79 (21) 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 80 47 127 0 0 0 916 179 1,095 14 (34) (574) (1) 0 159 (1,497) (58) (1,554) (581) 122 (459) 0 0 0 0 0 115 (40) n.a. (440) 50 0 88 31,106 14,771 45,878 Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 39 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 FY 2019 PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES 1,546 1,852 7,260 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 4,429 4,204 17,663 (Profit) loss from financial activities 965 406 2,197 (Profit) loss on the disposal of fully consolidated subsidiaries 0 0 9 (Income) loss from the sale of stakes accounted for using the equity method 0 (1) (143) Other non-cash transactions 230 189 569 (Gains) losses from the disposal of intangible assets and property, plant and equipment (22) 26 112 Change in assets carried as operating working capital (265) 86 (814) Change in other operating assets (489) (329) (248) Change in provisions (100) (99) 203 Change in liabilities carried as operating working capital (207) 56 (440) Change in other operating liabilities 145 398 (325) Income taxes received (paid) (144) (178) (758) Dividends received 3 0 15 Net payments from entering into, canceling or changing the terms and conditions of interest rate derivatives 0 0 (3) CASH GENERATED FROM OPERATIONS 6,090 6,609 25,297 Interest paid (2,477) (955) (3,924) Interest received 347 355 1,701 NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES 3,960 6,009 23,074 Cash outflows for investments in Intangible assets (1,156) (1,030) (4,375) Property, plant and equipment (2,414) (2,797) (9,982) Non-current financial assets (138) (26) (417) Payments for publicly funded investments in the broadband build-outa (102) 0 (401) Proceeds from public funds for investments in the broadband build-outa 23 0 341 Payments to acquire control of subsidiaries and associates (1) (237) (261) Proceeds from disposal of Intangible assets 1 0 0 Property, plant and equipment 86 44 176 Non-current financial assets 19 12 251 Proceeds from the loss of control of subsidiaries and associates 0 0 62 Net change in short-term investments and marketable securities and receivables 964 439 376 Other 11 (2) (1) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES (2,706) (3,597) (14,230) Proceeds from issue of current financial liabilities 1,321 5,942 10,778 Repayment of current financial liabilities (4,066) (7,497) (16,533) Proceeds from issue of non-current financial liabilities 1,609 2,583 6,278 Repayment of non-current financial liabilities (2) (2) (21) Dividend payments (including to other shareholders of subsidiaries) 0 0 (3,561) Principal portion of repayment of lease liabilities (1,263) (893) (3,835) Cash inflows from transactions with non-controlling entities 4 1 13 Cash outflows from transactions with non-controlling entities (165) (107) (261) Other 0 0 0 NET CASH (USED IN) FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES (2,562) 27 (7,141) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (6) 25 11 Changes in cash and cash equivalents associated with non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale 0 0 0 NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS (1,315) 2,465 1,713 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AT THE BEGINNING OF THE PERIOD 5,393 3,679 3,679 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS, AT THE END OF THE PERIOD 4,078 6,144 5,393 The payments and proceeds shown here relate to those investments in the broadband build-out that are publicly financed in full. Since the payments are not made at the same point in time as the proceeds are received, the net amounts can be positive or negative in the individual periods. These investments are not included in the operational KPIs "Cash capex" and "Free cash flow," because the payments made do not result in additions to property, plant and equipment. For further information on the change in estimates in the second half of 2019 for publicly funded investments in the broadband build-out, please refer to the section " Changes in accounting policies, changes in estimates Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 40 SIGNIFICANT EVENTS AND TRANSACTIONS ACCOUNTING POLICIES In accordance with § 53 (6) of the Exchange Rules for the Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB), Deutsche Telekom AG voluntarily publishes a quarterly financial report that comprises interim consolidated financial statements and an interim Group management report. The interim consolidated financial statements were prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRSs) applicable to interim financial reporting as adopted by the EU. The interim management report for the Group was prepared in accordance with the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz). STATEMENT OF COMPLIANCE The interim consolidated financial statements for the period ended March 31, 2020 are in compliance with International Accounting Standard (IAS) 34. As permitted by IAS 34, it has been decided to publish a condensed version compared to the consolidated financial statements at December 31, 2019. All IFRSs applied by Deutsche Telekom AG have been adopted by the European Commission for use within the EU. In the opinion of the Board of Management, the reviewed quarterly financial report includes all standard adjustments to be applied on an ongoing basis that are required to give a true and fair view of the results of operations and financial position of the Group. Please refer to the notes to the consolidated financial statementsas of December 31, 2019 for the accounting policies applied for the Group's financial reporting. INITIAL APPLICATION OF STANDARDS, INTERPRETATIONS, AND AMENDMENTS IN THE REPORTING PERIOD To be Expected impact on applied by the presentation of Deutsche Deutsche Telekom's Telekom results of operations Pronouncement Title from Changes and financial position Amendments to References to Jan. 1, Updating of the cross references to the revised conceptual No material impact. References to the the Conceptual 2020 framework in the corresponding standards and Conceptual Framework Framework interpretations. Amendments to IAS 1 Definition of Jan. 1, Clarification of the definition of the concept of materiality. No material impact. and IAS 8 Material 2020 Amendments to IFRS 3 Business Jan. 1, Changes in the definition of a business to clarify whether a No material impact. Combinations 2020 business or a group of assets was being acquired. Amendments to IFRS 9, Interest Rate Jan. 1, Practical expedients for hedge accounting requirements The effects are IAS 39, and IFRS 7 Benchmark 2020 that are mandatory for all hedges affected by the interest detailed in the Reform rate benchmark reform. Further information on this is also explanations planned. following this table. The reform of interbank offered rates (IBORs) is currently generating uncertainty regarding the timing of implementation and the precise content of the planned changes. Deutsche Telekom is affected by this uncertainty in its hedging of interest rate and currency risks in designated fair value and cash flow hedges where certain IBORs are part of the hedging relationship (EURIBOR, USD-LIBOR,GBP-LIBOR,AUD-LIBOR,CHF-LIBOR,HKD-LIBOR, and NOK-OIBOR). Group Treasury continuously analyzes the latest developments and takes any steps needed to transition to the new interest rate benchmarks. Deutsche Telekom does not expect the changes in the benchmark rates to have a material impact. For information on hedging relationships, please refer to the section "Disclosures on financial instruments." For more information on standards, interpretations, and amendments that have been issued but not yet applied, as well as disclosures on the recognition and measurement of items in the statement of financial position and discretionary decisions and estimation uncertainties, please refer to the section "Summary of accounting policies" in the notes to the consolidated financial statements in the 2019 Annual Report. CHANGES IN ACCOUNTING POLICIES AND CHANGES IN THE REPORTING STRUCTURE Deutsche Telekom did not make any major changes to its accounting policies or reporting structure in the reporting period. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 41 CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC The coronavirus pandemic has developed into a global economic crisis. Higher demand for certain telecommunication services means the impact of the crisis is likely to be felt less severely by the telecommunications industry than by other industries. Nevertheless, there is currently a great deal of uncertainty regarding the extent to which business activities and thus the results of operations and financial position of Deutsche Telekom could be affected overall. For example, roaming and visitor volumes are declining as a result of government-imposed international travel restrictions, and terminal equipment sales and new contracts may decrease due to the largely temporary closure of shops. Corporate customer business may decline, for example, due to delayed or changed customer decisions. The possibility of an increase in the number of consumers and business customers defaulting on their payments cannot be ruled out either. Further possible future effects on the measurement of individual assets and liabilities are currently being analyzed. Deutsche Telekom has put in place cost-saving measures to mitigate potential effects on earnings. CHANGES IN THE COMPOSITION OF THE GROUP Changes to the composition of the Group in the first quarter of 2020 were of no material significance for Deutsche Telekom's interim consolidated financial statements. The following transactions will change the composition of the Deutsche Telekom Group in future. BUSINESS COMBINATION OF T‑MOBILE US AND SPRINT Together with their respective majority shareholders Deutsche Telekom AG and Softbank K.K., T‑Mobile US and Sprint Corp. concluded a binding agreement on April 29, 2018 to combine their companies. On July 26, 2019 and on February 20, 2020, further conditions for the business combination were agreed. The transaction was consummated on April 1, 2020. Prior to this, the approvals required from the national and regional regulatory and antitrust authorities and courts in the United States had been obtained and additional closing conditions met. Most recently, on April 16, 2020, the business combination was approved by the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). As a consequence of the business combination, T‑Mobile US took over all shares in Sprint. Sprint is a U.S. telecommunications company which offers a comprehensive range of wireless and wireline communications products and services. The "new" T‑Mobile US will successfully drive forward its Un-carrier strategy and step up the 5G network build-out. The business combination of T‑Mobile US and Sprint took the form of an all-stock transaction. For every 9.75 Sprint shares, the company's shareholders received one new share in T‑Mobile US in exchange. Pursuant to the supplementary agreement dated February 20, 2020, Softbank agreed to surrender to T‑Mobile US immediately, for no additional consideration, an aggregate of 48,751,557 ordinary shares in T‑Mobile US, received in connection with this transaction, such that Softbank received one new share in T‑Mobile US for every 11.31 Sprint shares. This resulted in an effective exchange ratio of approximately 11.00 Sprint shares for one share in T‑Mobile US following the closing of the transaction. For the other Sprint shareholders, the exchange ratio remained unchanged at 9.75 Sprint shares in return for one ordinary share in T‑Mobile US. Taking into account these adjustments, a total of 373,396,310 ordinary shares in T‑Mobile US were issued to Sprint shareholders. Based on the T‑Mobile US closing share price as of March 31, 2020 of USD 83.90, the total value of the ordinary shares in T‑Mobile US provided in exchange for ordinary shares in Sprint amounted to USD 31.3 billion (EUR 28.6 billion). In addition, the consideration transferred also included the assumption and repayment of various of Sprint's liabilities, the replacement of share-based compensation for certain Sprint employees for services provided prior to the business combination, and contingent consideration payable to Softbank. The latter resulted from the agreement concluded on February 20, 2020 that if the trailing 45-dayvolume-weighted average price of a T‑Mobile US ordinary share is equal to or greater than USD 150.00 at any time during the period commencing on April 1, 2022 and ending on December 31, 2025, then T‑Mobile US will issue to Softbank for no additional consideration 48,751,557 ordinary shares, i.e., the number of shares that Softbank transferred to T‑Mobile US in connection with the consummation of the transaction. Since the transaction was consummated so close to the date of preparing the consolidated financial statements, it is not yet possible to disclose information on the fair values of the consideration transferred, assets acquired and liabilities assumed, non- controlling interests, or on the goodwill resulting from the transaction. The assets acquired in the business combination primarily comprised spectrum licenses, property, plant and equipment related to cell sites and network technology, inventories, right-of- use assets, and pension plan assets. The liabilities assumed mainly include trade payables, pension obligations, lease liabilities, and non-current financial liabilities. Following the closing of the transaction, Deutsche Telekom and Softbank hold, indirectly or directly, approximately 43.6 percent and 24.7 percent, respectively, of the "new" T-Mobile US' shares, with the free float accounting for around 31.7 percent. Due to a proxy agreement concluded with Softbank, and to the fact that individuals nominated by Deutsche Telekom hold the majority of the seats on the new company's Board of Directors, T‑Mobile US continues to be included as a fully consolidated subsidiary in the consolidated financial statements. Transaction-related costs totaling EUR 0.1 billion were incurred in the first quarter of 2020. These costs mainly comprised legal and consulting fees and are included under other operating expenses. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 42 On July 26, 2019, T‑Mobile US, Deutsche Telekom, Sprint, Softbank, and the U.S. satellite TV operator DISH Network Corp. entered into an agreement, subject to specific conditions, with the U.S. Department of Justice, which will have a significant impact on the future structure of the new T‑Mobile US. Under this agreement, following the consummation of the business combination of T‑Mobile US and Sprint, Sprint's prepay business is to be sold as part of an asset deal to DISH Network for USD 1.4 billion, subject to a working capital adjustment. The transaction is expected to be completed by mid-2020, subject to customary contract closing conditions. The agreement also includes the sale of part of the 800 MHz spectrum held by Sprint to DISH for around USD 3.6 billion. The sale of the spectrum is subject to the approval by the regulatory authority, to be applied for three years following the closing of the business combination of T‑Mobile US and Sprint, and to additional closing conditions. For two additional years following the closing of the spectrum sale, T‑Mobile US will have the option to lease back, as needed, a portion of the spectrum. For further information, please refer to the section "Group organization, strategy, and management" in the interim Group management report. OTHER TRANSACTIONS THAT HAD NO EFFECT ON THE COMPOSITION OF THE GROUP OTE SHARE BUY-BACK As a consequence of a share buy-back program implemented between February 25, 2019 and January 31, 2020, OTE acquired a total of 9,764,743 treasury shares with an aggregate value of EUR 120 million. The extraordinary shareholders' meeting of OTE S.A. on February 20, 2020 resolved to withdraw 9,764,743 shares from circulation with a corresponding capital reduction of around EUR 28 million. The shares were retired from the Athens Stock Exchange on March 27, 2020. As a result, Deutsche Telekom's share in OTE increased from 45.96 to 46.91 percent. SELECTED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION TRADE RECEIVABLES At EUR 10.6 billion, trade receivables decreased by EUR 0.3 billion against the 2019 year-end level. Receivables declined in the United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development operating segments. In the United States operating segment, the decrease was due in particular to the falling number of new contracts concluded for Equipment Installment Plans (EIP) on account of the temporary store closures as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. By contrast, receivables increased in the Germany operating segment as a result of the contractual termination of a revolving factoring agreement for receivables from consumers and business customers. Exchange rate effects, primarily from the translation from U.S. dollars into euros, also increased the carrying amount. CONTRACT ASSETS At EUR 1.8 billion, the carrying amount of contract assets was down as of the reporting date from EUR 1.9 billion at December 31, 2019. Contract assets relate to receivables that have not yet legally come into existence, which arise from the earlier - as compared to billing - recognition of revenue, in particular from the sale of goods and merchandise. Furthermore, receivables from long-term construction contracts are recognized under contract assets. INVENTORIES The carrying amount of inventories increased by EUR 0.3 billion compared to December 31, 2019 to EUR 1.9 billion, mainly due to the stockpiling of higher-priced smartphones in the United States operating segment and temporary store closures in the United States as a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic. INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT The carrying amount of intangible assetsincreased by EUR 0.8 billion to EUR 69.0 billion. Additions totaling EUR 1.3 billion increased the carrying amount. They mainly related to investments in the United States, Europe, and Germany operating segments, primarily for the development of network software. In the United States operating segment, they also included advance payments totaling EUR 0.2 billion for the acquisition of FCC mobile licenses in connection with the auction of mobile licenses in the 37 GHz, 39 GHz, and 47 GHz bands, which ended in March 2020. Positive exchange rate effects, primarily from the translation of U.S. dollars into euros, increased the carrying amount by EUR 0.7 billion. Amortization reduced the net carrying amount by EUR 1.2 billion. The carrying amount of property, plant and equipmentremained unchanged compared with December 31, 2019 at EUR 49.5 billion. Additions of EUR 2.1 billion - especially to upgrade and build out the network in our United States operating segment and in connection with the broadband/fiber-opticbuild-out, the IP transformation, and mobile infrastructure in the Germany and Europe operating segments - increased the carrying amount. Positive exchange rate effects, primarily from the translation of U.S. dollars into euros, increased the carrying amount by EUR 0.2 billion. Depreciation of EUR 2.2 billion and disposals of EUR 0.1 billion reduced the carrying amount. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 43 RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS The carrying amount of right-of-use assets increased by EUR 0.1 billion compared to December 31, 2019 to EUR 18.1 billion. In the first quarter of 2020, the figure included additions of EUR 1.0 billion, mainly in the United States operating segment. Positive exchange rate effects of EUR 0.2 billion also increased the carrying amount. Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses totaling EUR 1.0 billion and disposals of EUR 0.1 billion had an offsetting effect. CAPITALIZED CONTRACT COSTS As of March 31, 2020, the carrying amount of capitalized contract assets remained unchanged at the level of December 31, 2019 of EUR 2.1 billion. These assets mainly relate to the Germany, United States, and Europe operating segments. INVESTMENTS ACCOUNTED FOR USING THE EQUITY METHOD The carrying amount of investments accounted for using the equity method remained unchanged against December 31, 2019 at EUR 0.5 billion. OTHER FINANCIAL ASSETS The carrying amount of current and non-current other financial assets increased by EUR 2.2 billion compared with December 31, 2019 to EUR 9.5 billion. EUR 1.2 billion of this increase was attributable to the rise in positive fair values from interest rate swaps in fair value hedges and is primarily due to the significant decline in the interest rate level. Furthermore, EUR 0.5 billion of the increase was due to the depositing of further cash collateral in connection with forward-payer swaps concluded for borrowings at T‑Mobile US. In addition, other financial assets increased by EUR 0.2 billion in connection with the change in approach as of the start of the third quarter of 2019 of capitalizing grants receivable from funding projects for the broadband build-out in Germany upon conclusion of the contract. Negative effects from the measurement of embedded derivatives at T‑Mobile US of EUR 0.3 billion had an offsetting effect. TRADE AND OTHER PAYABLES The carrying amount of trade and other payables decreased by EUR 0.7 billion to EUR 8.7 billion due to the reduction in the level of liabilities, mainly in the Europe, Germany, and United States operating segments. Exchange rate effects from the translation of U.S. dollars into euros had an offsetting effect. OTHER LIABILITIES The carrying amount of current and non-current other liabilities increased by EUR 0.4 billion to EUR 5.2 billion. EUR 0.2 billion of this increase resulted from higher liabilities to the Civil Service Pension Fund in connection with early retirement arrangements for civil servants. In addition, other liabilities increased by EUR 0.1 billion due to existing build-out obligations in connection with grants receivable from funding projects for the broadband build-out in the Germany operating segment. FINANCIAL LIABILITIES AND LEASE LIABILITIES The following table shows the composition and maturity structure of financial liabilitiesas of March 31, 2020: millions of € Due Due Due Mar. 31, 2020 within 1 year > 1 ≤ 5 years > 5 years Bonds and other securitized liabilities 52,857 3,144 18,006 31,706 Liabilities to banks 5,005 1,711 2,121 1,173 Liabilities to non-banks from promissory note bonds 505 0 53 452 Other interest-bearing liabilities 5,817 3,540 1,056 1,221 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 1,333 1,236 100 (4) Derivative financial liabilities 2,926 2,189 243 494 FINANCIAL LIABILITIES 68,443 11,821 21,579 35,043 The carrying amount of current and non-current financial liabilities increased by EUR 2.1 billion to EUR 68.4 billion compared with the end of 2019. Exchange rate effects, in particular from the translation of U.S. dollars into euros, raised the carrying amount by EUR 0.3 billion. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 44 The carrying amount of bonds and other securitized liabilities increased by EUR 1.2 billion. Deutsche Telekom AG issued U.S. dollar bonds of USD 1.3 billion (EUR 1.1 billion), euro bonds of EUR 0.2 billion, and bonds in Swiss francs of CHF 0.3 billion (EUR 0.3 billion) in the reporting period, which particularly increased the carrying amount. In connection with the increase in positive fair values from interest rate swaps in fair value hedges - reported under derivative financial assets - the carrying amount of bonds and other securitized liabilities also increased by EUR 1.2 billion. Scheduled repayments of U.S. dollar bonds totaling USD 1.3 billion (EUR 1.1 billion), euro bonds totaling EUR 0.7 billion, and a zero-coupon bond of EUR 0.4 billion, had an offsetting effect. The carrying amount of liabilities to banks decreased by EUR 1.5 billion compared with December 31, 2019 to EUR 5.0 billion. This decline is mainly due to the net reduction of EUR 1.4 billion in the balance of short-term borrowings. This includes a Deutsche Bundespost treasury note (zero-coupon bond) issued in the past with a carrying amount of EUR 1.4 billion, which fell due on December 31, 2019 and was repaid on that date by a bank using its own funds. The payment by Deutsche Telekom AG to this bank was made on the following bank working day of January 2, 2020. For further information, please refer to the section "Notes to the consolidated statement of cash flows." The increase of EUR 1.4 billion in the carrying amount of other interest-bearing liabilities to EUR 5.8 billion is attributable to a EUR 1.5 billion increase in liabilities arising from collaterals received for derivative financial instruments. For further information on collateral, please refer to the section "Disclosures on financial instruments." The carrying amount of derivative financial liabilities increased by EUR 1.3 billion to EUR 2.9 billion. The measurement of forward-payer swaps concluded for borrowings at T‑Mobile US with a total nominal volume of EUR 8.8 billion when translated into euros gave rise to a change in the carrying amount of EUR 1.0 billion, which increased financial liabilities. EUR 0.9 billion of this resulted from a remeasurement loss recognized directly in equity. For further information on derivative financial liabilities, please refer to the section "Disclosures on financial instruments." The carrying amount of current and non-currentlease liabilitiestotaling EUR 19.7 billion decreased by EUR 0.1 billion compared with December 31, 2019. Overall, lease liabilities in the amount of EUR 4.0 billion are due within one year. Lease liabilities primarily relate to the United States operating segment. CONTRACT LIABILITIES The carrying amount of current and non-current contract liabilities is at the same level as at December 31, 2019 of EUR 2.1 billion. These mainly comprise deferred revenues. PROVISIONS FOR PENSIONS AND OTHER EMPLOYEE BENEFITS The carrying amount of provisions for pensions and other employee benefits increased from EUR 5.8 billion as of December 31, 2019 to EUR 6.8 billion, mainly due to the current upheavals on the financial markets and the associated sharp decline in the prices of plan assets. Interest rate adjustments in the first quarter of 2020 had an offsetting effect. Overall, this resulted in an actuarial loss of EUR 1.0 billion from the remeasurement of defined benefit plans. For further information on the Global Pension Policy and a description of the plan, please refer to the 2019 Annual Report, Note 15 "Provisions for pensions and other employee benefits." SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY The carrying amount of shareholders' equity decreased from EUR 46.2 billion as of December 31, 2019 to EUR 45.9 billion. The carrying amount was reduced by EUR 1.0 billion due to the remeasurement of defined benefit plans and by EUR 0.9 billion due to losses from hedging instruments - mainly in connection with forward-payer swaps concluded for borrowings at T‑Mobile US. Profit after taxes of EUR 1.1 billion, currency translation effects recognized directly in equity of EUR 0.2 billion, income taxes relating to components of other comprehensive income of EUR 0.2 billion, and capital increases from share-based payment of EUR 0.1 billion had an increasing effect on shareholders' equity. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 45 SELECTED NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT NET REVENUE Net revenue breaks down into the following revenue categories: millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Revenue from the rendering of services 16,647 15,849 Germany 4,403 4,328 United States 8,163 7,495 Europe 2,436 2,408 Systems Solutions 1,246 1,241 Group Development 381 361 Group Headquarters & Group Services 19 16 Revenue from the sale of goods and merchandise 2,789 3,136 Germany 503 503 United States 1,842 2,161 Europe 327 345 Systems Solutions 25 32 Group Development 92 95 Group Headquarters & Group Services 0 0 Revenue from the use of entity assets by others 507 503 Germany 187 205 United States 153 140 Europe 53 55 Systems Solutions 19 6 Group Development 66 65 Group Headquarters & Group Services 30 32 NET REVENUE 19,943 19,488 For further information on changes in net revenue, please refer to the section "Development of business in the Group" in the interim Group management report. OTHER OPERATING INCOME millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Income from the reversal of impairment losses on non-current assets 3 0 Of which: IFRS 5 0 0 Income from the disposal of non-current assets 51 20 Income from reimbursements 41 39 Income from insurance compensation 16 27 Income from ancillary services 6 4 Miscellaneous other operating income 177 114 Of which: income from divestitures and from the sale of stakes accounted for using the equity method 0 1 293 204 In the prior-year period, income from the disposal of non-current assets primarily comprised income from the disposal of real estate previously recognized as non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale. Miscellaneous other operating income includes a large number of individual items accounting for marginal amounts. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 46 OTHER OPERATING EXPENSES millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Impairment losses on financial assets (141) (78) Gains (losses) from the write-off of financial assets measured at amortized cost (52) (18) Other (687) (613) Legal and audit fees (114) (55) Losses from asset disposals (29) (46) Income (losses) from the measurement of factoring receivables (3) (32) Other taxes (148) (137) Cash and guarantee transaction costs (91) (85) Insurance expenses (24) (25) Miscellaneous other operating expenses (278) (233) (880) (709) Miscellaneous other operating expenses include a large number of individual items accounting for marginal amounts. DEPRECIATION, AMORTIZATION AND IMPAIRMENT LOSSES At EUR 4.4 billion, depreciation, amortization and impairment losses on intangible assets, property, plant and equipment, and right-of-use assets were EUR 0.2 billion higher overall than in the prior-year period. Depreciation of property, plant and equipment and amortization of intangible assets were EUR 0.1 billion higher than in the prior year, mainly due to the consistently high investment volume. Depreciation of right-of-use assets also increased slightly. PROFIT/LOSS FROM FINANCIAL ACTIVITIES The loss from financial activities increased by EUR 0.6 billion compared with the first quarter of 2019 to EUR 1.0 billion, with other financial expense increasing by EUR 0.5 billion, due in particular to negative measurement effects from embedded derivatives at T‑Mobile US as a result of the increased interest rate risk premium for T‑Mobile US. Overall, finance costs and the share of profit/loss of associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method were more or less at the same level as in the prior-year quarter. For further information on embedded derivatives at T‑Mobile US, please refer to the section "Disclosures on financial instruments." INCOME TAXES A tax expense of EUR 0.5 billion was recognized in the first quarter of 2020. The effective tax rate of 29 percent essentially reflects the shares of the different countries in profit before income taxes and their respective national tax rates. A tax expense of EUR 0.5 billion was also recorded in the prior-year period. With somewhat higher profit before income taxes, the tax rate stood at 28 percent. OTHER DISCLOSURES NOTES TO THE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS NET CASH FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net cash from operating activitiesdecreased by EUR 2.0 billion year-on-year to EUR 4.0 billion. This decline is related in part to the repayment of a Deutsche Bundespost treasury note (zero-coupon bond) issued by Deutsche Telekom AG in 1990 with a nominal amount of EUR 0.2 billion, which fell due on December 31, 2019 and was repaid on that date by a bank using its own funds. The payment by Deutsche Telekom AG to this bank was made on the following bank working day of January 2, 2020. The interest portion amounted to EUR 1.2 billion. In addition, the repayment of EUR 0.4 billion in the first quarter of 2020 for another zero-coupon bond also had a negative impact. The interest portion amounted to EUR 0.4 billion. The change in operating working capital resulted in negative effects of EUR 0.5 billion on net cash from operating activities in the reporting period. This change was attributable to an effect of EUR -0.7 billion from the contractual termination of a revolving factoring agreement in the Germany operating segment. In the prior-year period, the change in operating working capital had had a positive effect of EUR 0.1 billion. The continuing strong performance of the operating segments had an increasing effect on net cash from operating activities. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 47 NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Cash capex Germany operating segment (1,036) (1,216) United States operating segment (1,708) (1,713) Europe operating segment (438) (446) Systems Solutions operating segment (35) (93) Group Development operating segment (119) (86) Group Headquarters & Group Services (233) (274) Reconciliation 0 1 (3,570) (3,827) Payments for publicly funded investments in the broadband build-outa (102) 0 Proceeds from public funds for investments in the broadband build-outa 23 0 Net cash flows for collateral deposited and hedging transactions 962 442 Cash outflows for the acquisition of shares in Tele2 Netherlandsb 0 (230) Proceeds from the disposal of property, plant and equipment, and intangible assets 87 44 Other (106) (26) (2,706) (3,597) aFor further information on the change in estimates made in the second half of 2019, please refer to the section "Changes in accounting policies, changes in estimates" in the notes to the consolidated financial statements in the 2019 Annual Report. bIncludes, in addition to the purchase price of EUR 234 million, inflows of cash and cash equivalents in the amount of EUR 4 million. Cash capexdecreased from EUR 3.8 billion to EUR 3.6 billion. In the United States operating segment, an advance payment of EUR 0.2 billion was made in the reporting period for the acquisition of FCC mobile licenses in connection with the auction of mobile licenses which ended in March 2020. The prior-year figure included EUR 0.1 billion for the acquisition of mobile spectrum licenses, which also primarily related to the United States operating segment. Adjusted for investments in mobile spectrum licenses, cash capex was down by EUR 0.3 billion. In the Germany operating segment, the decline is mainly a result of the changed accounting treatment of grants receivable from funding projects for the broadband build-out as of the start of the third quarter of 2019. Since then, the grants received and payments made for the build-out are no longer part of cash capex. In the United States operating segment, cash capex decreased - on a U.S. dollar basis - mainly due to higher capital expenditures in the first quarter of 2019 related to laying the initial groundwork for 5G. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 48 NET CASH USED IN/FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES millions of € Q1 2020 Q1 2019 Repayment of bonds (2,100) 0 Dividend payments (including to other shareholders of subsidiaries) 0 0 Repayment of financial liabilities from financed capex and opex (23) 0 Repayment of EIB loans (181) (111) Net cash flows for collateral deposited and hedging transactions (1) 0 Principal portion of repayment of lease liabilities (1,263) (893) Repayment of financial liabilities for media broadcasting rights (117) (116) Cash flows from continuing involvement factoring, net (89) (17) Loans taken out with the EIB 0 50 Promissory notes, net (202) 144 Secured loans 0 0 Issuance of bonds 1,609 2,234 Commercial paper, net 0 (467) Overnight borrowings from banks, net 0 (618) Cash inflows from transactions with non-controlling entities T‑Mobile US stock options 1 1 Toll4Europe capital contributions 4 0 4 1 Cash outflows from transactions with non-controlling entities T‑Mobile US share buy-backs (128) (88) OTE share buy-backs (22) (14) Other (16) (5) (165) (107) Other (34) (73) (2,562) 27 NON-CASH TRANSACTIONS In the first quarter of 2020, Deutsche Telekom only chose to a very limited extent financing options under which the payments for trade payables from operating and investing activities primarily become due at a later point in time by involving banks in the process (Q1 2019: EUR 0.2 billion). These payables will subsequently be recognized under financial liabilities in the statement of financial position. As soon as the payments have been made, they are disclosed under net cash used in/from financing activities. In the first quarter of 2020, Deutsche Telekom leased assets totaling EUR 1.0 billion, mainly network equipment, and land and buildings (Q1 2019: EUR 1.1 billion). These assets are now recognized in the statement of financial position under right-of-use assets and the related liabilities under lease liabilities. Future repayments of the liabilities will be recognized in net cash used in/ from financing activities. Consideration for the acquisition of broadcasting rights is paid by Deutsche Telekom in accordance with the terms of the contract on the date of its conclusion or spread over the term of the contract. Financial liabilities of EUR 0.1 billion were recognized in the first quarter of 2020 for future consideration for acquired broadcasting rights (Q1 2019: EUR 0.1 billion). As soon as the payments have been made, they are disclosed under net cash used in/from financing activities. In the United States operating segment, EUR 0.3 billion was recognized for mobile handsets under property, plant and equipment in the first quarter of 2020 (Q1 2019: EUR 0.1 billion). These relate to the JUMP! On Demand business model at T‑Mobile US, under which customers do not purchase the devices but lease them. The payments are presented under net cash from operating activities. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 49 SEGMENT REPORTING The following table gives an overall summary of Deutsche Telekom's operating segments and the Group Headquarters & Group Services segment for the first quarters of 2020 and 2019. For further information, please refer to the section "Development of business in the operating segments" in the interim Group management report. In accordance with the Company's own principles of segment management, when loans with embedded derivatives are granted internally to Group entities, the derivative component is recognized separately in the creditor company's financial statements and measured at fair value through profit or loss. Segment information in the first quarter millions of € Comparative period Reporting date Profit Depre- Investments (loss) ciation accounted Inter- from and Impair- for using Net segment Total operations amor- ment Segment Segment the equity revenue revenue revenue (EBIT) tization losses assetsa liabilitiesa methoda Germany Q1 2020 5,092 313 5,405 903 (1,071) 0 41,278 30,930 19 Q1 2019 5,036 321 5,357 863 (1,083) 0 41,253 30,968 12 United States Q1 2020 10,157 0 10,157 1,509 (2,084) 0 86,441 55,640 310 Q1 2019 9,796 0 9,796 1,376 (1,835) 0 84,413 54,087 289 Europe Q1 2020 2,816 87 2,903 372 (662) (1) 26,811 10,212 53 Q1 2019 2,808 83 2,891 339 (694) (2) 27,699 10,843 59 Systems Solutions Q1 2020 1,290 338 1,628 (36) (121) 0 6,580 4,970 26 Q1 2019 1,278 352 1,630 (49) (128) 0 6,615 4,800 25 Group Development Q1 2020 539 169 708 139 (194) 0 8,335 10,505 101 Q1 2019 522 160 682 126 (200) 0 8,395 10,571 96 Group Headquarters & Q1 2020 49 583 632 (371) (300) 0 56,353 67,731 9 Group Services Q1 2019 48 603 651 (393) (260) 0 54,162 65,066 9 TOTAL Q1 2020 19,943 1,491 21,433 2,516 (4,432) (1) 225,798 179,988 518 Q1 2019 19,488 1,519 21,007 2,262 (4,200) (2) 222,537 176,335 489 Reconciliation Q1 2020 0 (1,491) (1,491) (5) 3 0 (52,152) (52,220) 0 Q1 2019 0 (1,519) (1,519) (4) (2) 0 (51,865) (51,894) 0 GROUP Q1 2020 19,943 0 19,943 2,511 (4,429) (1) 173,646 127,768 518 Q1 2019 19,488 0 19,488 2,258 (4,202) (2) 170,672 124,441 489 Figures relate to the reporting dates of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 50 CONTINGENT LIABILITIES This section provides additional information and explains recent changes in the contingent liabilities as described in the consolidated financial statements for the 2019 financial year. Consent fee for Sprint.In connection with the business combination of T‑Mobile US and Sprint, T‑Mobile US would have been required to reimburse Sprint for 67 percent of the upfront consent and related bank fees it paid to lending banks, or USD 161 million, if the business combination agreement had been terminated. Since it was sufficiently certain as of the current reporting date that the business combination would be consummated on April 1, 2020, T‑Mobile US no longer recognized a contingent liability as of March 31, 2020. OTHER FINANCIAL OBLIGATIONS The following table provides an overview of Deutsche Telekom's other financial obligations as of March 31, 2020: millions of € Mar. 31, 2020 Purchase commitments regarding property, plant and equipment 4,966 Purchase commitments regarding intangible assets 1,037 Firm purchase commitments for inventories 1,826 Other purchase commitments and similar obligations 18,108 Payment obligations to the Civil Service Pension Fund 1,740 Obligations from the acquisition of interests in other companies 28,571 Miscellaneous other obligations 46 56,295 The purchase commitment regarding intangible assets includes the financial obligations arising from the frequency auctions for 5G licenses in the United States and Europe operating segments, which were completed in March 2020. Obligations from the acquisition of interests in other companies to the value of USD 31.3 billion (EUR 28.6 billion) relate to the business combination of T‑Mobile US and Sprint, which was consummated on April 1, 2020. For further information on agreed corporate transactions, please refer to the section "Changes in the composition of the Group." Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 51 DISCLOSURES ON FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS Carrying amounts, amounts recognized, and fair values by class and measurement category millions of € Amounts recognized in the statement of financial position in accordance with IFRS 9 Fair Fair value value through through Amounts other other recognized compre- compre- in the hensive hensive statement Measure- income income Fair of financial ment Carrying without with value position in Fair category in amount recycling recycling through accordance value accordance Mar. 31, Amortized to profit to profit profit or with Mar. 31, with IFRS 9 2020 cost or loss or loss loss IFRS 16 2020a ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents AC 4,078 4,078 Trade receivables At amortized cost AC 5,566 5,566 At fair value through other comprehensive income FVOCI 4,995 4,995 4,995 At fair value through profit or loss FVTPL 0 0 0 Other financial assets Originated loans and other receivables At amortized cost AC 4,892 4,892 4,929 Of which: collateral paid AC 1,144 1,144 Of which: publicly funded projects AC 1,533 1,533 At fair value through other comprehensive income FVOCI 0 0 At fair value through profit or loss FVTPL 126 126 126 Equity instruments At fair value through other comprehensive income FVOCI 299 299 299 At fair value through profit or loss FVTPL 16 16 16 Derivative financial assets Derivatives without a hedging relationship FVTPL 741 741 741 Of which: termination rights embedded in bonds issued FVTPL 335 335 335 Of which: energy forward agreements embedded in contracts FVTPL 15 15 15 Derivatives with a hedging relationship n.a. 3,189 570 2,619 3,189 Lease assets n.a. 197 197 Cash and cash equivalents and trade receivables directly associated with non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale AC 0 0 Equity instruments within non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale FVOCI 35 35 35 LIABILITIES Trade payables AC 8,730 8,730 Bonds and other securitized liabilities AC 52,857 52,857 53,823 Liabilities to banks AC 5,005 5,005 5,022 Liabilities to non-banks from promissory note bonds AC 505 505 564 Other interest-bearing liabilities AC 5,817 5,817 5,776 Of which: collateral received AC 2,811 2,811 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities AC 1,333 1,333 Lease liabilities n.a. 19,699 19,699 Derivative financial liabilities Derivatives without a hedging relationship FVTPL 450 450 450 Of which: options granted to third parties for the purchase of shares in subsidiaries and associates FVTPL 8 8 8 Of which: energy forward agreements embedded in contracts FVTPL 166 166 166 Derivatives with a hedging relationship n.a. 2,476 2,451 25 2,476 Trade payables directly associated with non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale AC 29 29 Of which: aggregated by measurement category in accordance with IFRS 9 ASSETS Financial assets at amortized cost AC 14,536 14,536 4,929 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income with recycling to profit or loss FVOCI 4,995 4,995 4,995 Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income without recycling to profit or loss FVOCI 334 334 334 Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss FVTPL 883 883 883 LIABILITIES Financial liabilities at amortized cost AC 74,276 74,276 65,185 Financial liabilities at fair value through profit or loss FVTPL 450 450 450 The practical expedient under IFRS 7.29 was applied for information on specific fair values. Deutsche Telekom. Interim Group Report Q1 2020. = p q Interim consolidated financial statements 52 Carrying amounts, amounts recognized, and fair values by class and measurement category millions of € Amounts recognized in the statement of financial position in accordance with IFRS 9 Fair Fair value value through through Amounts other other recognized compre- compre- in the hensive hensive statement Measure- income income Fair of financial ment Carrying without with value position in Fair category in amount recycling recycling through accordance value accordance Dec. 31, Amortized to profit to profit profit or with Dec. 31, with IFRS 9 2019 cost or loss or loss loss IFRS 16 2019a ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents AC 5,393 5,393 Trade receivables At amortized cost AC 5,452 5,452 At fair value through other comprehensive income FVOCI 5,390 5,390 5,390 At fair value through profit or loss FVTPL 4 4 4 Other financial assets Originated loans and other receivables At amortized cost AC 4,282 4,282 4,317 Of which: collateral paid AC 637 637 Of which: publicly funded projects AC 1,350 1,350 At fair value through other comprehensive income FVOCI 0 0 At fair value through profit or loss FVTPL 121 121 121 Equity instruments At fair value through other comprehensive income FVOCI 293 293 293 At fair value through profit or loss FVTPL 22 22 22 Derivative financial assets Derivatives without a hedging relationship FVTPL 893 893 893 Of which: termination rights embedded in bonds issued FVTPL 630 630 630 Of which: energy forward agreements embedded in contracts FVTPL 0 0 0 Derivatives with a hedging relationship n.a. 1,439 287 1,152 1,439 Lease assets n.a. 197 197 Cash and cash equivalents and trade receivables directly associated with non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale AC 0 0 Equity instruments within non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale FVOCI 35 35 35 LIABILITIES Trade payables AC 9,431 9,431 Bonds and other securitized liabilities AC 51,644 51,644 56,357 Liabilities to banks AC 6,516 6,516 6,572 Liabilities to non-banks from promissory note bonds AC 699 699 799 Other interest-bearing liabilities AC 4,369 4,369 4,506 Of which: collateral received AC 1,273 1,273 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities AC 1,476 1,476 Lease liabilities n.a. 19,835 19,835 Derivative financial liabilities Derivatives without a hedging relationship FVTPL 325 325 325 Of which: options granted to third parties for the purchase of shares in subsidiaries and associates FVTPL 7 7 7 Of which: energy forward agreements embedded in contracts FVTPL 146 146 146 Derivatives with a hedging relationship n.a. 1,319 1,253 66 1,319 Trade payables directly associated with non-current assets and disposal groups held for sale AC 29 29 Of which: aggregated by measurement category in accordance with IFRS 9 ASSETS Financial assets at amortized cost AC 15,127 15,127 4,317 Financial assets at fair value through other