Deutsche Telekom : 20 million households with speeds up to 250 Mbit/s

75,000 street cabinets fitted with super vectoring

Network modernization boosts broadband

In the last four weeks alone, Deutsche Telekom has provided faster lines to over 1.5 million households and business locations. There are 20 million such lines now in place, allowing customers to surf the internet at up to 250 MBit/s (megabit per second). '20 million households and businesses are now able to #takepart and benefit from our super vectoring build-out,' says Timotheus Höttges, CEO of Deutsche Telekom. 'To achieve that figure we have fitted at least one line card into over 75,000 street cabinets within 15 months. We're building broadband for millions.'

Using other technologies, Deutsche Telekom has sped up lines of a further 105,000 households to up to 100 MBit/s. The total number of households equipped to order a speed of 100 MBit/s or faster has now reached 28 million (www.telekom.de/ausbauticker).

Deutsche Telekom is far more active in Germany than any other provider. From north to south and east to west, in the big cities and all across the countryside. People everywhere are reaping the benefits of Deutsche Telekom's efforts. Whether they live in Berlin or Kerpen-Buir, Munich, Theeßen or Wülfershausen.

They can take a look at www.telekom.de/schneller (German only) to check if their lines are ready for higher speeds.