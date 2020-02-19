Log in
Deutsche Telekom AG

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
02/19 02:17:11 am
16.045 EUR   +0.98%
Deutsche Telekom : 2019 Net Profit Soared, Expects Growth in 2020

02/19/2020 | 01:42am EST

By Carlo Martuscelli

Deutsche Telekom AG said Wednesday that net profit rose 78% in 2019 as revenue climbed higher, and forecast further growth in the year ahead.

The German telecommunications company made a profit of 3.87 billion euros ($4.19 billion) for the year compared with EUR2.17 billion in 2018, on revenue that grew 6.4% to EUR80.53 billion.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization after leases, or Ebitda AL, rose 7.2% to EUR24.7 billion from EUR23.1 billion, giving the company an adjusted Ebitda AL margin of 30.7%, Telekom said.

The company said it expects revenue to increase in 2020, while adjusted Ebitda AL is forecast at about EUR25.5 billion.

Write to Carlo Martuscelli at carlo.martuscelli@wsj.com; @carlomartu

