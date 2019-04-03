Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Telekom : A digital solution for faster processing of water-damage claim

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 05:12am EDT

Indoor water damage can be a homeowner's nightmare. And for insurance companies, settling water-damage claims can be a complex process. But help is on its way in the form of connected devices that can dehumidify rooms and automatically report power consumption to speed up the settlement of claims.

Indoor flooding and soaking rank high among the mishaps that tenants and homeowners fear most. The cause can be a burst pipe, or a fire is extinguished only to leave the place soaked with fire-fighting water. I personally experienced this kind of calamity in 2018, when a storm named Fabienne stripped tiles from my roof, allowing rainwater to flood my apartment. To dry my floors and walls, I had to run a dehumidifier for 12 days, which resulted in a huge electricity bill. A service representative came by every few days to measure the room's humidity. During those twelve days, I had to empty the dryer's water tank several times. And my electricity meter kept racing day and night.

Fixing water damage is also very time-consuming for restoration firms as each dehumidifier has to be assigned to the correct order. Once the rooms are dry, readings are taken for the power consumption of each device. This data is then evaluated and compiled for the insurance companies, to enable them to settle the claim.

I did indeed get reimbursed for my extra power use, once everything was dry and all the damage had been repaired. But it did still test my patience. Help is at hand with the joint solution provided by Polygonvatro, a global property damage expert, and Deutsche Telekom. A smart box integrated in the dehumidifier's extension cord measures power consumption, temperature, and humidity, and then transmits this data to the Deutsche Telekom cloud. Using a cell phone app, field service technicians can identify each box, access the dehumidifier, assign it online to the correct customer order, and then read out the dehumidifier's data from the cloud. As a result, the complete process is now digitalized, from the socket to preparation of the final invoice for the insurance company. Ideally, the field service technician only needs to visit the customer twice: once to set up the dehumidifier and once to remove it.

How wonderful. The nightmare of water damage can come to a happy end much more quickly!

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 03 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2019 09:11:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
05:12aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : A digital solution for faster processing of water-damage clai..
PU
04:37aGREAT FOR THE CLIMATE : Reduced energy consumption of buildings with IoT
PU
04/02EU HAS NO MAJOR CONCERNS IN GERMANY : sources
RE
04/02EU has no major concerns in Germany over Vodafone-Liberty deal - sources
RE
04/02INDUSTRIAL INTELLIGENCE : Why a successful economy is so important
PU
04/02DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : "Industrial Networks" provide a safe harbor on the Internet
PU
04/02DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Assessment centers turn to gaming
PU
04/02INTERNET OF THINGS : SAP and T-Systems link their clouds
PU
04/01DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Magyar Telekom is committed to digital development in Hungary
AQ
04/01DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Don't pick one option, get everything
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 78 758 M
EBIT 2019 10 920 M
Net income 2019 4 630 M
Debt 2019 53 762 M
Yield 2019 5,13%
P/E ratio 2019 15,59
P/E ratio 2020 13,57
EV / Sales 2019 1,58x
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capitalization 70 584 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,7 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.03%79 019
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS4.11%244 328
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP3.97%82 719
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%57 172
TELEFONICA1.99%43 500
ORANGE3.18%43 265
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About