Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Telekom AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 09:05am EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.08.2019 / 15:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Srinivasan
Last name(s): Gopalan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
14.5780 EUR 153477.18 EUR
14.58 EUR 62475.30 EUR
14.5820 EUR 37927.78 EUR
14.5840 EUR 39026.78 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
14.58 EUR 292907.04 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-08-08; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: xetra
MIC: XETR


09.08.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

53129  09.08.2019 


© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
09:05aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by pers..
EQ
03:46aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : The magical world of penetration tests
PU
08/08GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, Broadcom, Carlsberg, Salesforce
08/08Deutsche Telekom confident U.S. merger will still deliver cost savings
RE
08/08DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : U.S. DoJ backing for T-Mobile-Sprint deal a major milestone
RE
08/08Deutsche Telekom 2Q Net Profit Up; Backs Outlook
DJ
08/07EU charges Czech mobile operators with blocking rivals
RE
08/07EU Says Czech Mobile Network-Sharing Agreement May Harm Competition
DJ
08/07DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Telekom spans new safety nets for companies
PU
08/05T MOBILE US : Mobile Donaes $1 Million (10 Million Meals!) o Feeding America fro..
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 79 919 M
EBIT 2019 4 977 M
Net income 2019 3 664 M
Debt 2019 69 621 M
Yield 2019 5,14%
P/E ratio 2019 17,0x
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,73x
EV / Sales2020 1,69x
Capitalization 68 993 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,60  €
Last Close Price 14,60  €
Spread / Highest target 33,6%
Spread / Average Target 13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-1.84%77 355
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.71%230 872
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.10%86 002
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%58 646
BCE INC.13.74%41 645
ORANGE-5.79%39 662
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group