|
Deutsche Telekom AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
07/01/2020 | 05:40pm EDT
|
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
01.07.2020 / 23:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|
|First name:
|Thorsten
|Last name(s):
|Langheim
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005557508
b) Nature of the transaction
|Transfer of 1,751 shares at no extra cost under Deutsche Telekom AG's Share Matching Plan for members of the Board of Management.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|not numberable
|not numberable
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
01.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Telekom AG
|
|Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
|
|53113 Bonn
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telekom.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
61089 01.07.2020
© EQS 2020
|
|Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
|
|
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|
92 594 M
104 B
104 B
|Net income 2020
|
4 175 M
4 696 M
4 696 M
|Net Debt 2020
|
107 B
120 B
120 B
|P/E ratio 2020
|16,9x
|Yield 2020
|4,09%
|
|Capitalization
|
70 527 M
79 432 M
79 335 M
|EV / Sales 2019
|
|EV / Sales 2020
|1,92x
|Nbr of Employees
|206 443
|Free-Float
|67,7%
|
|Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Neutral
|Neutral
|Neutral
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|OUTPERFORM
|Number of Analysts
|25
|Average target price
|
17,32 €
|Last Close Price
|
14,87 €
|Spread / Highest target
|
41,2%
|Spread / Average Target
|
16,5%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-2,49%