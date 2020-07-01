Log in
Deutsche Telekom AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

07/01/2020 | 05:40pm EDT


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.07.2020 / 23:37
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Thorsten
Last name(s): Langheim

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Telekom AG

b) LEI
549300V9QSIG4WX4GJ96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005557508

b) Nature of the transaction
Transfer of 1,751 shares at no extra cost under Deutsche Telekom AG's Share Matching Plan for members of the Board of Management.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-06-30; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


01.07.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

61089  01.07.2020 


© EQS 2020
