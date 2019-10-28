Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019 German: http://www.telekom.com/QIII

English: http://www.telekom.com/Q3

