Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 05:10am EDT

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

28.10.2019 / 10:04
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly financial report within the 2nd half-year (Q3) Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019 German: http://www.telekom.com/QIII
English: http://www.telekom.com/Q3

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 07, 2019 Date of disclosure / English: November 07, 2019 German: http://www.telekom.com/QIII
English: http://www.telekom.com/Q3


28.10.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Internet: www.telekom.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

710159  28.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=710159&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
05:10aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly r..
EQ
10/24DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Getting to know Digital X-factors
PU
10/23DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : makes blockchain simple for business customers
PU
10/21DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : NGMN Alliance White Paper addresses Continuous Delivery in Te..
AQ
10/21DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : A private cloud made as easy as the public cloud
PU
10/16FCC APPROVES MERGER OF T-MOBILE, SPR : sources
RE
10/16LOGISTICS 4.0 : digital keys unlock the door to efficient delivery logistics
PU
10/165G FROM SIMPLE TO SHOWY : Partners Pimp Antenna Housing
PU
10/14CHECK-IN VIA SMARTPHONE, GIGABIT WLA : Telekom digitizes Lindner Hotels
PU
10/14German security rulebook to keep 5G door open to Huawei
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 80 038 M
EBIT 2019 11 286 M
Net income 2019 4 162 M
Debt 2019 70 930 M
Yield 2019 4,52%
P/E ratio 2019 19,0x
P/E ratio 2020 14,8x
EV / Sales2019 1,83x
EV / Sales2020 1,78x
Capitalization 75 908 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,70  €
Last Close Price 16,01  €
Spread / Highest target 21,8%
Spread / Average Target 4,35%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG8.00%84 156
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS7.38%250 559
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION18.45%88 847
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 165
ORANGE3.71%43 366
BCE INC.12.94%41 965
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group