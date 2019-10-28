Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
0
10/28/2019 | 05:10am EDT
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Deutsche Telekom AG
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Deutsche Telekom AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements
28.10.2019 / 10:04
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Deutsche Telekom AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :