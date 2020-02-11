Log in
02/11/2020 | 03:50am EST

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Deutsche Telekom AG / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions
Deutsche Telekom AG: US Court is expected to publish decision on T-Mobile / Sprint merger today

11-Feb-2020 / 09:48 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bonn, February 11th, 2020

US Court is expected to publish decision on T-Mobile / Sprint merger today

The US District Court for the Southern District of New York has informed the involved parties that the judge in charge, Judge Victor Marrero, intends to publish his decision on the intended merger of T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp. today.

We remain confident that the judge will decide in favor of the transaction.

Disclaimer
This message contains forward-looking statements that reflect the current views of Deutsche Telekom's management with respect to future events. They are generally identified by the words "expect," "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "estimate," "aim," "goal," "plan," "will," "seek," "outlook," or similar expressions and include generally any information that relates to expectations or targets for revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA AL or other performance measures. Forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates, and projections. You should consider them with caution. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and are generally beyond Deutsche Telekom's control. They include, for instance, the progress of Deutsche Telekom's staff-related restructuring measures and the impact of other significant strategic or business initiatives, including acquisitions, dispositions, and business combinations. In addition, movements in exchange rates and interest rates, regulatory rulings, stronger than expected competition, technological change, litigation, and regulatory developments, among other factors, may have a material adverse effect on costs and revenue development. If these or other risks and uncertainties materialize, or if the assumptions underlying any of these statements prove incorrect, Deutsche Telekom's actual results may be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Deutsche Telekom can offer no assurance that its expectations or targets will be achieved. Without prejudice to existing obligations under capital market law, Deutsche Telekom does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements to account for new information or future events or anything else.
In addition to figures prepared in accordance with IFRS, Deutsche Telekom presents alternative performance measures, e.g., EBITDA, EBITDA margin, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA AL, adjusted EBITDA margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, adjusted net profit/loss, free cash flow, gross debt, and net debt. These measures should be considered in addition to, but not as a substitute for, the information prepared in accordance with IFRS. Alternative performance measures are not subject to IFRS or any other generally accepted accounting principles. Other companies may define these terms in different ways. For further information relevant to alternative performance measures, please refer to the section "Management of the Group," page 38 et seq., of the annual report on the financial year 2017 or to Deutsche Telekom's Investor Relations website at www.telekom.com/alternative-performance-measures.

11-Feb-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Telekom AG
Friedrich Ebert Allee 140
53113 Bonn
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)228 181-88880
Fax: +49 (0)228 181-88899
E-mail: investor.relations@telekom.de
Internet: www.telekom.com
ISIN: DE0005557508
WKN: 555750
Indices: DAX, TecDAX, EURO STOXX 50
Listed: Regulated Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Tradegate Exchange; London, Amsterdam, NYSE, OTC QX, Tokyo
EQS News ID: 972513

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

972513  11-Feb-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=972513&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
