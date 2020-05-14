Deutsche Telekom : Consensus Details Q1 and FY 2020 - 2024
05/14/2020 | 04:10am EDT
Consensus Details Q1 and FY 2020 - 2024
Disclaimer
This document has been issued by Deutsche Telekom AG for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice. It is based on estimates and forecasts of various analysts regarding our revenues, earnings and business developments.
Such estimates and forecasts cannot be independently verified by reason of the subjective character. Deutsche Telekom gives no guarantee, representation or warranty and is not responsible or liable as to its accuracy and completeness.
of estimates
FY
of estimates
FY
of estimates
FY
of estimates
FY
of estimates
FY
of estimates
Q1
High
Low
Average
20
High
Low
Average
21
High
Low
Average
22
High
Low
Average
23
High
Low
Average
24
High
Low
Average
#
#
#
#
#
#
DE
5.370
17
5.487
5.278
5.368
21.796
17
22.163
20.452
21.707
22.046
17
22.480
20.483
21.938
22.145
16
22.800
20.259
22.041
22.241
15
23.111
20.048
22.119
22.699
13
23.421
19.694
22.337
MSR growth YoY in %
1.4%
16
1.8%
0.8%
1.3%
1.2%
16
2.0%
-0.9%
0.7%
1.3%
16
4.8%
-3.3%
1.2%
1.6%
15
3.0%
-1.0%
1.4%
1.3%
14
2.7%
0.0%
1.3%
1.4%
12
2.9%
-2.1%
1.3%
Mobile Contract Net Adds (own-branded) ['000]
73
8
102
50
77
272
10
600
-456
239
425
10
544
125
377
304
10
500
50
320
300
9
500
50
306
300
8
500
50
296
Retail Line Losses ['000]
150
13
173
100
146
646
14
936
500
644
513
14
900
200
535
500
13
899
275
533
500
11
650
246
442
488
9
565
246
407
BB retail Net Adds DT ['000]
41
14
69
10
42
150
15
273
-211
121
162
15
300
81
174
167
15
400
2
156
115
13
256
-1
125
114
12
259
-4
119
TMUS (gross revs in €)
10.448
17
10.640
9.967
10.402
42.692
12
44.437
39.560
42.489
44.966
12
45.814
42.485
44.628
46.078
11
47.885
43.257
45.993
47.309
10
49.402
43.785
46.962
48.441
8
51.180
46.080
48.730
Gross revs in $
11.488
15
11.724
10.964
11.466
47.210
11
49.745
43.516
46.797
49.288
11
51.023
45.818
49.118
50.522
10
53.122
46.651
50.538
51.548
9
55.288
47.220
51.742
53.631
7
57.278
51.975
53.882
Service revs in $
8.666
15
8.833
8.501
8.668
35.740
10
39.232
34.816
35.920
37.437
10
40.773
36.163
37.537
38.827
9
39.472
36.993
38.589
40.068
8
41.082
37.566
39.785
41.097
6
42.544
39.224
41.084
FX-Rate: 1 Euro for ...
1.10
15
1.12
0.92
1.09
1.09
14
1.12
1.08
1.10
1.09
14
1.12
1.08
1.10
1.09
13
1.12
1.08
1.10
1.10
12
1.14
1.08
1.10
1.09
10
1.12
1.08
1.10
EU
2.892
17
2.970
2.836
2.889
11.961
17
12.406
11.585
11.987
12.038
17
12.563
11.664
12.077
12.133
16
12.696
11.701
12.159
12.276
15
12.832
11.754
12.245
12.435
13
12.963
11.811
12.383
Poland
351
16
360
335
349
1.456
16
1.520
1.332
1.448
1.466
16
1.540
1.285
1.448
1.471
15
1.561
1.318
1.460
1.491
14
1.582
1.285
1.455
1.509
12
1.600
1.315
1.485
Czechs
264
16
273
243
263
1.076
16
1.174
994
1.082
1.091
16
1.205
1.025
1.097
1.103
15
1.214
1.039
1.105
1.113
14
1.251
1.047
1.125
1.125
12
1.288
1.054
1.136
Austria
309
16
320
303
310
1.282
16
1.311
1.237
1.281
1.297
16
1.317
1.245
1.292
1.310
15
1.334
1.258
1.303
1.317
14
1.351
1.265
1.314
1.332
12
1.370
1.271
1.326
Greece
707
14
725
675
704
2.917
14
3.003
2.860
2.927
2.959
14
3.059
2.873
2.970
2.981
13
3.119
2.934
3.008
3.022
12
3.179
2.873
3.035
3.086
10
3.241
2.971
3.096
Hungary
442
16
470
420
444
1.805
16
1.910
1.719
1.802
1.836
16
1.919
1.713
1.822
1.853
15
1.938
1.739
1.835
1.882
14
1.977
1.759
1.858
1.885
12
2.017
1.774
1.870
Slovakia
187
16
191
185
188
789
16
810
771
792
801
16
852
773
804
805
15
862
761
812
815
14
889
791
821
830
12
917
801
835
Croatia
219
16
225
214
219
935
16
979
905
939
948
16
979
905
945
950
15
983
897
945
958
14
993
885
952
967
12
1.005
873
953
Romania
214
14
234
177
213
963
14
1.058
737
947
965
14
1.051
744
951
974
13
1.076
739
961
975
12
1.098
734
966
984
10
1.187
731
993
Group Development
701
17
771
662
703
2.861
17
3.363
2.688
2.869
2.943
17
3.514
2.692
2.954
2.999
16
3.148
2.724
2.973
3.069
15
3.514
2.765
3.066
3.141
13
3.241
2.807
3.099
Netherlands
470
14
516
447
475
1.937
14
2.361
1.773
1.953
1.988
14
2.501
1.776
2.024
2.013
13
2.339
1.809
2.023
2.067
12
2.501
1.850
2.097
2.105
10
2.436
1.892
2.100
GD Towers
241
13
248
210
238
973
13
1.003
843
960
988
13
1.037
826
978
1.005
12
1.078
809
991
1.028
11
1.115
793
1.011
1.064
9
1.151
777
1.030
T-Systems
1.630
17
1.654
1.597
1.629
6.672
17
6.905
5.541
6.606
6.630
17
6.878
5.597
6.588
6.710
16
6.942
5.652
6.609
6.610
15
6.908
5.709
6.603
6.742
13
7.036
5.766
6.659
GHS
649
17
664
618
644
2.568
17
2.620
2.489
2.567
2.541
17
2.646
2.365
2.533
2.503
16
2.673
2.246
2.497
2.501
15
2.699
2.206
2.474
2.462
13
2.726
2.114
2.450
Reconciliation
-1.519
16
-1.481
-1.570
-1.521
-6.108
11
-5.944
-6.358
-6.152
-6.092
11
-5.841
-6.494
-6.176
-6.088
10
-5.751
-6.624
-6.179
-6.117
9
-5.669
-6.737
-6.217
-6.166
7
-6.001
-6.843
-6.376
Group Revenues
20.142
17
20.563
19.555
20.115
82.534
12
85.071
79.261
82.389
85.278
12
86.557
81.934
84.814
86.379
11
88.986
82.630
86.383
87.357
10
91.218
83.011
87.557
89.423
8
93.298
87.499
89.784
Net Revenues
DE
5.053
11
5.158
4.962
5.045
20.608
11
20.813
20.083
20.524
20.757
11
20.951
20.236
20.709
20.859
11
21.164
20.170
20.824
21.015
9
21.344
20.036
20.921
21.400
7
21.541
20.274
21.209
TMUS
10.393
11
10.627
9.967
10.331
42.625
9
43.498
39.560
42.101
44.757
9
45.814
42.485
44.428
46.078
9
47.885
43.257
45.811
47.169
7
49.402
43.785
46.784
48.181
5
51.180
46.080
48.751
EU
2.809
11
2.831
2.778
2.804
11.638
11
11.840
11.385
11.631
11.675
11
12.018
11.401
11.721
11.760
11
12.200
11.478
11.795
11.892
9
12.400
11.556
11.873
12.064
7
12.604
11.635
12.057
Group Development
532
11
596
508
539
2.201
11
2.400
2.108
2.209
2.262
11
2.530
2.146
2.282
2.330
11
2.665
2.117
2.327
2.370
9
2.826
2.117
2.389
2.406
7
2.545
2.013
2.365
T-Systems
1.280
11
1.309
1.252
1.276
5.308
11
5.466
4.862
5.242
5.295
11
5.466
4.911
5.255
5.289
11
5.522
4.960
5.282
5.208
9
5.614
5.010
5.282
5.432
7
5.733
5.060
5.382
GHS
48
11
62
44
50
194
11
270
178
201
194
11
270
177
201
194
11
270
176
200
180
9
251
175
192
194
7
250
176
196
Adj. EBITDA AL
DE
2.148
17
2.195
2.111
2.150
8.857
17
8.953
8.627
8.835
9.075
17
9.265
8.562
8.997
9.175
17
9.548
8.570
9.120
9.236
15
9.805
8.507
9.247
9.408
13
10.031
8.475
9.445
TMUS
2.937
17
3.031
2.812
2.935
12.034
12
12.301
11.518
11.958
12.712
12
13.183
12.108
12.664
13.348
12
13.823
12.293
13.306
13.747
10
14.683
12.444
13.801
14.647
8
15.483
13.363
14.492
$ (IFRS)
3.279
15
3.512
2.748
3.268
13.509
10
14.254
11.167
13.401
14.434
10
14.995
12.023
14.140
15.077
10
15.807
12.794
14.833
15.700
8
16.651
13.278
15.280
16.806
6
17.468
13.556
16.109
$ Ex handset leasing
3.142
6
3.360
3.065
3.188
13.313
4
13.456
12.422
13.126
14.270
4
14.316
12.528
13.846
14.906
4
15.212
12.728
14.438
15.313
3
15.964
12.892
14.723
16.161
2
16.611
15.711
16.161
EU
962
17
989
928
960
3.992
17
4.135
3.761
3.985
4.026
17
4.230
3.673
4.032
4.087
17
4.275
3.714
4.083
4.156
15
4.341
3.755
4.141
4.245
13
4.387
3.796
4.218
Poland
93
15
103
88
93
375
15
422
359
382
381
15
433
346
385
382
15
435
334
386
385
13
437
322
388
386
11
440
349
398
Czechs
109
15
115
98
109
446
15
511
423
447
446
15
538
418
451
449
15
566
418
458
461
13
583
430
469
468
11
601
433
475
Austria
121
15
129
111
121
485
15
525
425
481
499
15
526
431
492
510
15
545
435
501
519
13
557
438
506
526
11
567
462
518
Greece
292
13
305
280
291
1.213
13
1.251
1.167
1.218
1.243
13
1.290
1.175
1.237
1.242
13
1.331
1.180
1.253
1.287
11
1.360
1.185
1.273
1.310
9
1.391
1.185
1.308
Hungary
117
15
137
111
121
523
15
599
502
538
538
15
611
499
542
545
15
619
501
550
552
13
623
525
561
558
11
627
531
570
Slovakia
83
15
87
78
83
332
15
348
325
332
336
15
359
326
337
341
15
370
322
341
351
13
382
326
347
357
11
394
334
355
Croatia
83
15
99
81
84
356
15
396
342
360
359
15
396
349
362
362
15
396
346
364
365
13
396
344
366
367
11
396
342
368
Romania
28
13
35
23
28
139
13
154
116
137
142
13
152
116
139
144
13
161
117
142
147
11
176
117
146
149
9
190
118
152
Group Development
266
17
277
257
267
1.083
17
1.137
1.038
1.086
1.140
17
1.255
1.060
1.145
1.176
17
1.371
1.078
1.185
1.217
15
1.403
1.098
1.218
1.231
13
1.436
1.117
1.253
Netherlands
132
13
154
124
133
530
14
614
497
535
574
14
682
528
580
592
14
716
544
601
605
12
733
560
616
619
10
742
574
629
GD Towers
142
13
147
122
140
573
14
596
489
572
588
14
626
487
587
611
14
663
486
603
627
12
707
484
620
652
10
755
482
644
T-Systems
112
17
147
80
111
528
17
613
423
527
528
17
667
448
541
538
17
740
460
554
548
15
813
454
564
557
13
820
487
576
GHS
-137
17
-104
-183
-137
-654
17
-565
-751
-662
-651
17
-554
-744
-657
-651
17
-543
-737
-652
-651
15
-532
-735
-650
-651
13
-521
-768
-653
Reconciliation
-5
13
-2
-20
-8
-28
9
-20
-129
-38
-28
9
-20
-135
-59
-29
9
-20
-140
-69
-64
8
-20
-146
-85
54
6
-20
-151
-82
Group adj. EBITDA AL
6.276
17
6.404
6.176
6.279
25.842
12
26.130
25.251
25.752
26.783
12
27.444
25.431
26.764
27.696
12
28.703
25.622
27.634
28.456
10
29.960
25.744
28.386
29.525
8
31.091
27.974
29.524
ex US EBITDA AL
3.358
16
3.388
3.277
3.345
13.794
16
14.072
13.237
13.734
14.044
16
14.517
13.116
13.999
14.267
16
14.908
13.256
14.221
14.442
14
15.277
13.300
14.435
14.844
12
15.608
13.280
14.757
Group adj. EBITDA
7.275
11
7.434
6.911
7.247
29.545
7
30.160
28.995
29.593
30.783
7
31.552
29.565
30.606
31.562
7
32.732
29.807
31.429
32.022
5
33.761
29.964
31.998
32.678
4
34.678
32.518
33.138
of estimates
FY
of estimates
FY
of estimates
FY
of estimates
FY
of estimates
FY
of estimates
Q1
High
Low
Average
20
High
Low
Average
21
High
Low
Average
22
High
Low
Average
23
High
Low
Average
24
High
Low
Average
#
#
#
#
#
#
Cash Capex (w/o Spectrum)
DE
1.154
16
1.220
1.003
1.129
4.200
17
4.339
3.669
4.178
4.244
17
4.400
3.658
4.219
4.301
17
4.643
4.080
4.300
4.300
15
4.700
3.900
4.302
4.243
13
4.820
3.800
4.312
TMUS
1.532
16
1.686
1.270
1.499
5.561
12
6.273
5.158
5.526
5.708
12
6.033
5.235
5.639
5.722
12
6.369
5.364
5.766
5.819
10
6.500
5.367
5.877
5.877
8
6.660
5.641
6.020
$
1.704
14
1.860
1.469
1.674
6.084
10
6.353
5.733
6.051
6.256
10
6.806
5.900
6.250
6.304
10
7.475
5.900
6.388
6.418
8
7.619
5.818
6.525
6.474
6
7.796
6.072
6.718
EU
436
16
557
376
450
1.779
17
2.515
1.526
1.830
1.752
17
2.220
1.642
1.790
1.800
17
2.220
1.608
1.800
1.796
15
1.944
1.584
1.773
1.809
13
1.916
1.089
1.734
Group Development
108
16
140
75
108
506
17
750
300
499
510
17
651
300
499
475
17
733
300
495
467
15
825
300
486
448
13
929
300
487
T-Systems
93
16
106
65
92
378
17
422
317
377
375
17
424
336
381
378
17
412
333
381
383
14
414
330
385
387
13
417
336
387
GHS
251
16
300
204
252
967
17
1.200
581
938
939
17
1.200
531
912
938
17
1.200
531
895
934
15
1.200
531
879
921
13
1.200
482
850
Group Cash Capex (w/o Spectrum)
3.521
16
4.000
3.219
3.541
13.353
11
14.713
12.678
13.340
13.459
11
13.813
12.725
13.440
13.650
11
14.561
13.033
13.629
13.614
9
14.741
12.506
13.613
13.550
7
14.728
13.258
13.776
1.703
7.998
8.776
9.255
10.053
11.007
Group FCF AL before dividends
14
2.495
1.364
1.790
11
8.590
6.066
7.868
11
9.090
6.428
8.497
11
10.408
6.977
9.229
9
11.508
7.601
9.771
7
12.668
7.967
10.564
TMUS reported FCF AL in $
1.106
6
1.449
711
1.084
5.607
5
6.189
5.041
5.644
6.923
5
7.162
5.541
6.595
7.592
5
8.040
6.452
7.432
7.270
3
8.818
6.817
7.635
7.525
2
7.853
7.196
7.525
Group ex-US FCF AL
743
5
1.247
483
812
2.919
6
3.549
1.628
2.773
2.568
6
4.039
1.685
2.688
2.577
6
4.041
1.640
2.667
2.840
5
4.063
1.319
2.864
3.253
4
4.457
2.061
3.256
0.60
0.63
0.67
0.68
0.70
Dividend per Share
13
0.65
0.60
0.61
13
0.70
0.60
0.63
13
0.76
0.60
0.67
11
0.82
0.60
0.69
9
0.88
0.60
0.72
Group Net Financial Debt (incl. leases)
74.871
13
77.773
74.414
75.134
76.566
11
82.667
71.090
76.714
72.775
11
81.337
65.980
73.393
68.386
11
78.734
60.351
69.453
64.183
8
77.094
54.516
64.931
61.654
6
76.006
50.231
61.864
Group Net Debt (excl. leases)
57.135
12
57.957
54.982
57.042
57.870
9
78.445
53.290
59.244
53.305
9
77.116
48.180
56.053
48.126
9
74.513
42.551
52.110
44.411
7
72.873
36.716
48.171
44.833
5
71.784
27.840
46.055
TMUS Net Debt incl. leases (US GAAP in $)
36.888
5
39.793
23.535
32.514
36.578
3
38.081
22.137
32.265
32.241
3
33.739
16.213
27.398
26.555
3
28.419
9.621
21.532
23.093
2
23.785
22.401
23.093
20.432
1
20.432
20.432
20.432
TMUS Net Debt excl. leases (US GAAP in $)
25.052
6
26.967
22.242
24.786
24.197
4
25.490
19.834
23.430
20.658
4
21.383
13.910
19.152
15.499
4
17.310
7.318
13.906
11.930
3
14.412
10.515
12.286
11.106
2
13.636
8.576
11.106
Group assumed spending on spectrum
175
7
850
120
262
3.684
9
6.861
200
3.396
771
8
2.436
100
967
943
6
2.436
500
1.227
1.692
5
2.763
900
1.602
1.328
4
7.319
900
2.719
4.334
17.473
17.565
17.654
17.575
17.790
Group adj. D&A
14
4.900
4.177
4.372
10
18.159
14.427
17.322
10
18.673
14.308
17.357
10
19.061
13.734
17.366
8
19.411
13.241
17.215
6
19.756
12.776
17.237
Group adj. EBIT
2.848
15
3.059
2.534
2.850
12.037
11
12.751
10.532
11.906
12.960
11
14.152
11.948
12.967
13.750
10
14.655
12.774
13.761
14.718
9
15.671
13.057
14.585
15.443
7
17.214
13.312
15.521
Group adj. Net Income (after minorities)
1.231
16
1.542
1.034
1.238
5.202
12
6.647
3.629
5.188
5.840
12
7.249
4.684
5.815
6.208
11
8.600
4.793
6.393
6.955
10
9.062
4.807
6.899
8.001
8
9.910
4.849
7.819
Group reported Net Income (after minorities)
1.044
14
1.188
847
1.027
4.337
11
5.523
3.629
4.385
5.178
11
5.941
4.236
5.079
5.917
10
6.423
4.403
5.693
6.659
9
7.605
4.515
6.220
7.067
7
8.676
4.589
6.975
Preliminary Consensus cum Sprint
TMUS (gross revs in Euro)
60.827
5
66.741
56.201
60.787
68.728
5
75.650
67.410
70.127
70.442
5
76.958
68.148
71.642
71.742
5
76.794
69.634
73.069
72.829
5
79.409
70.922
74.785
Group Revenues
99.625
5
105.651
94.383
99.686
108.384
5
115.629
106.362
109.608
110.102
5
117.154
107.399
111.311
110.673
5
117.178
108.706
112.721
112.656
5
120.003
109.942
114.940
17.460
20.072
21.792
24.684
26.509
TMUS adj.EBITDA (in Euro)
5
18.620
15.449
17.254
5
22.946
18.584
20.520
5
25.027
21.410
22.469
5
26.878
24.096
25.319
5
28.568
25.614
26.915
Group adj.EBITDA AL (in EURO)
31.201
5
31.960
29.167
30.866
34.141
5
36.062
32.588
34.372
36.370
5
38.283
35.565
36.558
39.483
5
40.749
38.762
39.604
41.479
5
41.848
40.730
41.352
8.723
10.679
11.510
10.837
9.937
Cash Capex TMUS
5
11.568
8.155
9.477
5
14.658
10.139
11.770
5
13.972
10.714
12.076
5
12.664
9.717
11.123
5
11.735
8.296
10.026
Group Cash Capex (w/o Spectrum)
16.514
5
18.585
15.392
16.846
18.545
5
21.742
17.534
19.362
19.161
5
21.559
18.310
19.675
18.570
5
20.461
17.568
18.715
17.384
5
19.641
15.472
17.508
6.197
7.151
9.254
11.396
16.179
Group FCF AL before dividends
5
7.998
5.800
6.500
5
7.507
3.160
6.039
5
10.009
4.494
7.733
5
13.773
10.414
11.759
5
18.804
9.333
14.925
0.60
0.60
0.65
0.70
0.73
Dividend per share
4
0.66
0.60
0.62
4
0.73
0.60
0.63
4
0.80
0.60
0.68
4
0.88
0.60
0.72
4
0.97
0.60
0.76
Group Net Financial Debt (incl. leases)
115.842
5
121.263
100.533
112.863
116.742
5
125.485
96.171
112.825
117.088
5
122.817
88.962
110.359
115.507
5
124.238
77.989
106.371
112.291
5
122.559
64.610
100.777
Group Net Debt (excl. leases)
90.379
5
91.629
85.064
89.404
90.761
5
93.500
81.402
88.672
88.321
5
92.077
74.893
85.607
87.709
5
90.424
64.620
81.120
85.685
5
89.582
51.941
75.017
TMUS Net Debt incl. leases (US GAAP in $)
78.736
3
85.955
75.204
79.965
77.013
3
91.141
75.569
81.241
78.109
3
86.857
73.722
79.563
74.928
3
93.322
68.361
78.870
77.935
3
100.579
61.722
80.079
TMUS Net Debt excl. leases (US GAAP in $)
57.574
4
61.556
56.243
58.237
56.509
4
65.542
52.818
57.844
55.785
4
60.058
47.735
54.841
51.210
4
65.324
39.833
51.894
49.076
4
71.380
29.314
49.712
Group adj. Net Income (after minorities)
3.988
5
4.977
3.017
3.856
5.512
5
7.983
3.078
5.069
6.618
5
10.757
3.594
6.334
7.604
5
15.672
4.055
8.061
8.640
5
16.493
4.717
8.944
Group reported Net Income (after minorities)
2.198
4
3.240
567
2.051
2.119
4
6.266
779
2.821
3.203
4
8.443
1.544
4.098
4.585
4
8.443
1.752
4.841
5.688
4
12.945
2.326
6.662
