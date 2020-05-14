Deutsche Telekom : Consensus Details Q1 and FY 2020 - 2024

Log in
05/14/2020 | 04:10am EDT

Consensus Details Q1 and FY 2020 - 2024

Disclaimer

This document has been issued by Deutsche Telekom AG for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice. It is based on estimates and forecasts of various analysts regarding our revenues, earnings and business developments.

Such estimates and forecasts cannot be independently verified by reason of the subjective character. Deutsche Telekom gives no guarantee, representation or warranty and is not responsible or liable as to its accuracy and completeness.

Haftungsausschluss

Dieses Dokument wurde von der Deutschen Telekom AG ausschließlich zu Informationszwecken erstellt und dient keinesfalls der Anlageberatung. Es beruht auf der Bewertung der bisherigen und Einschätzung der zukünftigen Umsatz-, Gewinn- und

Geschäftsentwicklung durch verschiedene Börsenanalysten. Die Bewertungen und Einschätzungen sind wegen ihres subjektiven Charakters einer unabhängigen Verifizierung nicht zugänglich. Trotz sorgfältiger Prüfung kann die Deutsche Telekom AG keine Garantie,

Zusicherung oder Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit abgeben; eine Verantwortlichkeit und Haftung ist folglich insoweit ausgeschlossen.

of estimates

FY

of estimates

FY

of estimates

FY

of estimates

FY

of estimates

FY

of estimates

Q1

High

Low

Average

20

High

Low

Average

21

High

Low

Average

22

High

Low

Average

23

High

Low

Average

24

High

Low

Average

#

#

#

#

#

#

DE

5.370

17

5.487

5.278

5.368

21.796

17

22.163

20.452

21.707

22.046

17

22.480

20.483

21.938

22.145

16

22.800

20.259

22.041

22.241

15

23.111

20.048

22.119

22.699

13

23.421

19.694

22.337

MSR growth YoY in %

1.4%

16

1.8%

0.8%

1.3%

1.2%

16

2.0%

-0.9%

0.7%

1.3%

16

4.8%

-3.3%

1.2%

1.6%

15

3.0%

-1.0%

1.4%

1.3%

14

2.7%

0.0%

1.3%

1.4%

12

2.9%

-2.1%

1.3%

Mobile Contract Net Adds (own-branded) ['000]

73

8

102

50

77

272

10

600

-456

239

425

10

544

125

377

304

10

500

50

320

300

9

500

50

306

300

8

500

50

296

Retail Line Losses ['000]

150

13

173

100

146

646

14

936

500

644

513

14

900

200

535

500

13

899

275

533

500

11

650

246

442

488

9

565

246

407

BB retail Net Adds DT ['000]

41

14

69

10

42

150

15

273

-211

121

162

15

300

81

174

167

15

400

2

156

115

13

256

-1

125

114

12

259

-4

119

TMUS (gross revs in €)

10.448

17

10.640

9.967

10.402

42.692

12

44.437

39.560

42.489

44.966

12

45.814

42.485

44.628

46.078

11

47.885

43.257

45.993

47.309

10

49.402

43.785

46.962

48.441

8

51.180

46.080

48.730

Gross revs in $

11.488

15

11.724

10.964

11.466

47.210

11

49.745

43.516

46.797

49.288

11

51.023

45.818

49.118

50.522

10

53.122

46.651

50.538

51.548

9

55.288

47.220

51.742

53.631

7

57.278

51.975

53.882

Service revs in $

8.666

15

8.833

8.501

8.668

35.740

10

39.232

34.816

35.920

37.437

10

40.773

36.163

37.537

38.827

9

39.472

36.993

38.589

40.068

8

41.082

37.566

39.785

41.097

6

42.544

39.224

41.084

FX-Rate: 1 Euro for ...

1.10

15

1.12

0.92

1.09

1.09

14

1.12

1.08

1.10

1.09

14

1.12

1.08

1.10

1.09

13

1.12

1.08

1.10

1.10

12

1.14

1.08

1.10

1.09

10

1.12

1.08

1.10

EU

2.892

17

2.970

2.836

2.889

11.961

17

12.406

11.585

11.987

12.038

17

12.563

11.664

12.077

12.133

16

12.696

11.701

12.159

12.276

15

12.832

11.754

12.245

12.435

13

12.963

11.811

12.383

Poland

351

16

360

335

349

1.456

16

1.520

1.332

1.448

1.466

16

1.540

1.285

1.448

1.471

15

1.561

1.318

1.460

1.491

14

1.582

1.285

1.455

1.509

12

1.600

1.315

1.485

Czechs

264

16

273

243

263

1.076

16

1.174

994

1.082

1.091

16

1.205

1.025

1.097

1.103

15

1.214

1.039

1.105

1.113

14

1.251

1.047

1.125

1.125

12

1.288

1.054

1.136

Austria

309

16

320

303

310

1.282

16

1.311

1.237

1.281

1.297

16

1.317

1.245

1.292

1.310

15

1.334

1.258

1.303

1.317

14

1.351

1.265

1.314

1.332

12

1.370

1.271

1.326

Greece

707

14

725

675

704

2.917

14

3.003

2.860

2.927

2.959

14

3.059

2.873

2.970

2.981

13

3.119

2.934

3.008

3.022

12

3.179

2.873

3.035

3.086

10

3.241

2.971

3.096

Hungary

442

16

470

420

444

1.805

16

1.910

1.719

1.802

1.836

16

1.919

1.713

1.822

1.853

15

1.938

1.739

1.835

1.882

14

1.977

1.759

1.858

1.885

12

2.017

1.774

1.870

Slovakia

187

16

191

185

188

789

16

810

771

792

801

16

852

773

804

805

15

862

761

812

815

14

889

791

821

830

12

917

801

835

Croatia

219

16

225

214

219

935

16

979

905

939

948

16

979

905

945

950

15

983

897

945

958

14

993

885

952

967

12

1.005

873

953

Romania

214

14

234

177

213

963

14

1.058

737

947

965

14

1.051

744

951

974

13

1.076

739

961

975

12

1.098

734

966

984

10

1.187

731

993

Group Development

701

17

771

662

703

2.861

17

3.363

2.688

2.869

2.943

17

3.514

2.692

2.954

2.999

16

3.148

2.724

2.973

3.069

15

3.514

2.765

3.066

3.141

13

3.241

2.807

3.099

Netherlands

470

14

516

447

475

1.937

14

2.361

1.773

1.953

1.988

14

2.501

1.776

2.024

2.013

13

2.339

1.809

2.023

2.067

12

2.501

1.850

2.097

2.105

10

2.436

1.892

2.100

GD Towers

241

13

248

210

238

973

13

1.003

843

960

988

13

1.037

826

978

1.005

12

1.078

809

991

1.028

11

1.115

793

1.011

1.064

9

1.151

777

1.030

T-Systems

1.630

17

1.654

1.597

1.629

6.672

17

6.905

5.541

6.606

6.630

17

6.878

5.597

6.588

6.710

16

6.942

5.652

6.609

6.610

15

6.908

5.709

6.603

6.742

13

7.036

5.766

6.659

GHS

649

17

664

618

644

2.568

17

2.620

2.489

2.567

2.541

17

2.646

2.365

2.533

2.503

16

2.673

2.246

2.497

2.501

15

2.699

2.206

2.474

2.462

13

2.726

2.114

2.450

Reconciliation

-1.519

16

-1.481

-1.570

-1.521

-6.108

11

-5.944

-6.358

-6.152

-6.092

11

-5.841

-6.494

-6.176

-6.088

10

-5.751

-6.624

-6.179

-6.117

9

-5.669

-6.737

-6.217

-6.166

7

-6.001

-6.843

-6.376

Group Revenues

20.142

17

20.563

19.555

20.115

82.534

12

85.071

79.261

82.389

85.278

12

86.557

81.934

84.814

86.379

11

88.986

82.630

86.383

87.357

10

91.218

83.011

87.557

89.423

8

93.298

87.499

89.784

Net Revenues

DE

5.053

11

5.158

4.962

5.045

20.608

11

20.813

20.083

20.524

20.757

11

20.951

20.236

20.709

20.859

11

21.164

20.170

20.824

21.015

9

21.344

20.036

20.921

21.400

7

21.541

20.274

21.209

TMUS

10.393

11

10.627

9.967

10.331

42.625

9

43.498

39.560

42.101

44.757

9

45.814

42.485

44.428

46.078

9

47.885

43.257

45.811

47.169

7

49.402

43.785

46.784

48.181

5

51.180

46.080

48.751

EU

2.809

11

2.831

2.778

2.804

11.638

11

11.840

11.385

11.631

11.675

11

12.018

11.401

11.721

11.760

11

12.200

11.478

11.795

11.892

9

12.400

11.556

11.873

12.064

7

12.604

11.635

12.057

Group Development

532

11

596

508

539

2.201

11

2.400

2.108

2.209

2.262

11

2.530

2.146

2.282

2.330

11

2.665

2.117

2.327

2.370

9

2.826

2.117

2.389

2.406

7

2.545

2.013

2.365

T-Systems

1.280

11

1.309

1.252

1.276

5.308

11

5.466

4.862

5.242

5.295

11

5.466

4.911

5.255

5.289

11

5.522

4.960

5.282

5.208

9

5.614

5.010

5.282

5.432

7

5.733

5.060

5.382

GHS

48

11

62

44

50

194

11

270

178

201

194

11

270

177

201

194

11

270

176

200

180

9

251

175

192

194

7

250

176

196

Adj. EBITDA AL

DE

2.148

17

2.195

2.111

2.150

8.857

17

8.953

8.627

8.835

9.075

17

9.265

8.562

8.997

9.175

17

9.548

8.570

9.120

9.236

15

9.805

8.507

9.247

9.408

13

10.031

8.475

9.445

TMUS

2.937

17

3.031

2.812

2.935

12.034

12

12.301

11.518

11.958

12.712

12

13.183

12.108

12.664

13.348

12

13.823

12.293

13.306

13.747

10

14.683

12.444

13.801

14.647

8

15.483

13.363

14.492

$ (IFRS)

3.279

15

3.512

2.748

3.268

13.509

10

14.254

11.167

13.401

14.434

10

14.995

12.023

14.140

15.077

10

15.807

12.794

14.833

15.700

8

16.651

13.278

15.280

16.806

6

17.468

13.556

16.109

$ Ex handset leasing

3.142

6

3.360

3.065

3.188

13.313

4

13.456

12.422

13.126

14.270

4

14.316

12.528

13.846

14.906

4

15.212

12.728

14.438

15.313

3

15.964

12.892

14.723

16.161

2

16.611

15.711

16.161

EU

962

17

989

928

960

3.992

17

4.135

3.761

3.985

4.026

17

4.230

3.673

4.032

4.087

17

4.275

3.714

4.083

4.156

15

4.341

3.755

4.141

4.245

13

4.387

3.796

4.218

Poland

93

15

103

88

93

375

15

422

359

382

381

15

433

346

385

382

15

435

334

386

385

13

437

322

388

386

11

440

349

398

Czechs

109

15

115

98

109

446

15

511

423

447

446

15

538

418

451

449

15

566

418

458

461

13

583

430

469

468

11

601

433

475

Austria

121

15

129

111

121

485

15

525

425

481

499

15

526

431

492

510

15

545

435

501

519

13

557

438

506

526

11

567

462

518

Greece

292

13

305

280

291

1.213

13

1.251

1.167

1.218

1.243

13

1.290

1.175

1.237

1.242

13

1.331

1.180

1.253

1.287

11

1.360

1.185

1.273

1.310

9

1.391

1.185

1.308

Hungary

117

15

137

111

121

523

15

599

502

538

538

15

611

499

542

545

15

619

501

550

552

13

623

525

561

558

11

627

531

570

Slovakia

83

15

87

78

83

332

15

348

325

332

336

15

359

326

337

341

15

370

322

341

351

13

382

326

347

357

11

394

334

355

Croatia

83

15

99

81

84

356

15

396

342

360

359

15

396

349

362

362

15

396

346

364

365

13

396

344

366

367

11

396

342

368

Romania

28

13

35

23

28

139

13

154

116

137

142

13

152

116

139

144

13

161

117

142

147

11

176

117

146

149

9

190

118

152

Group Development

266

17

277

257

267

1.083

17

1.137

1.038

1.086

1.140

17

1.255

1.060

1.145

1.176

17

1.371

1.078

1.185

1.217

15

1.403

1.098

1.218

1.231

13

1.436

1.117

1.253

Netherlands

132

13

154

124

133

530

14

614

497

535

574

14

682

528

580

592

14

716

544

601

605

12

733

560

616

619

10

742

574

629

GD Towers

142

13

147

122

140

573

14

596

489

572

588

14

626

487

587

611

14

663

486

603

627

12

707

484

620

652

10

755

482

644

T-Systems

112

17

147

80

111

528

17

613

423

527

528

17

667

448

541

538

17

740

460

554

548

15

813

454

564

557

13

820

487

576

GHS

-137

17

-104

-183

-137

-654

17

-565

-751

-662

-651

17

-554

-744

-657

-651

17

-543

-737

-652

-651

15

-532

-735

-650

-651

13

-521

-768

-653

Reconciliation

-5

13

-2

-20

-8

-28

9

-20

-129

-38

-28

9

-20

-135

-59

-29

9

-20

-140

-69

-64

8

-20

-146

-85

54

6

-20

-151

-82

Group adj. EBITDA AL

6.276

17

6.404

6.176

6.279

25.842

12

26.130

25.251

25.752

26.783

12

27.444

25.431

26.764

27.696

12

28.703

25.622

27.634

28.456

10

29.960

25.744

28.386

29.525

8

31.091

27.974

29.524

ex US EBITDA AL

3.358

16

3.388

3.277

3.345

13.794

16

14.072

13.237

13.734

14.044

16

14.517

13.116

13.999

14.267

16

14.908

13.256

14.221

14.442

14

15.277

13.300

14.435

14.844

12

15.608

13.280

14.757

Group adj. EBITDA

7.275

11

7.434

6.911

7.247

29.545

7

30.160

28.995

29.593

30.783

7

31.552

29.565

30.606

31.562

7

32.732

29.807

31.429

32.022

5

33.761

29.964

31.998

32.678

4

34.678

32.518

33.138

As of April 28, 2020

1

Consensus Details Q1 and FY 2020 - 2024

of estimates

FY

of estimates

FY

of estimates

FY

of estimates

FY

of estimates

FY

of estimates

Q1

High

Low

Average

20

High

Low

Average

21

High

Low

Average

22

High

Low

Average

23

High

Low

Average

24

High

Low

Average

#

#

#

#

#

#

Cash Capex (w/o Spectrum)

DE

1.154

16

1.220

1.003

1.129

4.200

17

4.339

3.669

4.178

4.244

17

4.400

3.658

4.219

4.301

17

4.643

4.080

4.300

4.300

15

4.700

3.900

4.302

4.243

13

4.820

3.800

4.312

TMUS

1.532

16

1.686

1.270

1.499

5.561

12

6.273

5.158

5.526

5.708

12

6.033

5.235

5.639

5.722

12

6.369

5.364

5.766

5.819

10

6.500

5.367

5.877

5.877

8

6.660

5.641

6.020

$

1.704

14

1.860

1.469

1.674

6.084

10

6.353

5.733

6.051

6.256

10

6.806

5.900

6.250

6.304

10

7.475

5.900

6.388

6.418

8

7.619

5.818

6.525

6.474

6

7.796

6.072

6.718

EU

436

16

557

376

450

1.779

17

2.515

1.526

1.830

1.752

17

2.220

1.642

1.790

1.800

17

2.220

1.608

1.800

1.796

15

1.944

1.584

1.773

1.809

13

1.916

1.089

1.734

Group Development

108

16

140

75

108

506

17

750

300

499

510

17

651

300

499

475

17

733

300

495

467

15

825

300

486

448

13

929

300

487

T-Systems

93

16

106

65

92

378

17

422

317

377

375

17

424

336

381

378

17

412

333

381

383

14

414

330

385

387

13

417

336

387

GHS

251

16

300

204

252

967

17

1.200

581

938

939

17

1.200

531

912

938

17

1.200

531

895

934

15

1.200

531

879

921

13

1.200

482

850

Group Cash Capex (w/o Spectrum)

3.521

16

4.000

3.219

3.541

13.353

11

14.713

12.678

13.340

13.459

11

13.813

12.725

13.440

13.650

11

14.561

13.033

13.629

13.614

9

14.741

12.506

13.613

13.550

7

14.728

13.258

13.776

1.703

7.998

8.776

9.255

10.053

11.007

Group FCF AL before dividends

14

2.495

1.364

1.790

11

8.590

6.066

7.868

11

9.090

6.428

8.497

11

10.408

6.977

9.229

9

11.508

7.601

9.771

7

12.668

7.967

10.564

TMUS reported FCF AL in $

1.106

6

1.449

711

1.084

5.607

5

6.189

5.041

5.644

6.923

5

7.162

5.541

6.595

7.592

5

8.040

6.452

7.432

7.270

3

8.818

6.817

7.635

7.525

2

7.853

7.196

7.525

Group ex-US FCF AL

743

5

1.247

483

812

2.919

6

3.549

1.628

2.773

2.568

6

4.039

1.685

2.688

2.577

6

4.041

1.640

2.667

2.840

5

4.063

1.319

2.864

3.253

4

4.457

2.061

3.256

0.60

0.63

0.67

0.68

0.70

Dividend per Share

13

0.65

0.60

0.61

13

0.70

0.60

0.63

13

0.76

0.60

0.67

11

0.82

0.60

0.69

9

0.88

0.60

0.72

Group Net Financial Debt (incl. leases)

74.871

13

77.773

74.414

75.134

76.566

11

82.667

71.090

76.714

72.775

11

81.337

65.980

73.393

68.386

11

78.734

60.351

69.453

64.183

8

77.094

54.516

64.931

61.654

6

76.006

50.231

61.864

Group Net Debt (excl. leases)

57.135

12

57.957

54.982

57.042

57.870

9

78.445

53.290

59.244

53.305

9

77.116

48.180

56.053

48.126

9

74.513

42.551

52.110

44.411

7

72.873

36.716

48.171

44.833

5

71.784

27.840

46.055

TMUS Net Debt incl. leases (US GAAP in $)

36.888

5

39.793

23.535

32.514

36.578

3

38.081

22.137

32.265

32.241

3

33.739

16.213

27.398

26.555

3

28.419

9.621

21.532

23.093

2

23.785

22.401

23.093

20.432

1

20.432

20.432

20.432

TMUS Net Debt excl. leases (US GAAP in $)

25.052

6

26.967

22.242

24.786

24.197

4

25.490

19.834

23.430

20.658

4

21.383

13.910

19.152

15.499

4

17.310

7.318

13.906

11.930

3

14.412

10.515

12.286

11.106

2

13.636

8.576

11.106

Group assumed spending on spectrum

175

7

850

120

262

3.684

9

6.861

200

3.396

771

8

2.436

100

967

943

6

2.436

500

1.227

1.692

5

2.763

900

1.602

1.328

4

7.319

900

2.719

4.334

17.473

17.565

17.654

17.575

17.790

Group adj. D&A

14

4.900

4.177

4.372

10

18.159

14.427

17.322

10

18.673

14.308

17.357

10

19.061

13.734

17.366

8

19.411

13.241

17.215

6

19.756

12.776

17.237

Group adj. EBIT

2.848

15

3.059

2.534

2.850

12.037

11

12.751

10.532

11.906

12.960

11

14.152

11.948

12.967

13.750

10

14.655

12.774

13.761

14.718

9

15.671

13.057

14.585

15.443

7

17.214

13.312

15.521

Group adj. Net Income (after minorities)

1.231

16

1.542

1.034

1.238

5.202

12

6.647

3.629

5.188

5.840

12

7.249

4.684

5.815

6.208

11

8.600

4.793

6.393

6.955

10

9.062

4.807

6.899

8.001

8

9.910

4.849

7.819

Group reported Net Income (after minorities)

1.044

14

1.188

847

1.027

4.337

11

5.523

3.629

4.385

5.178

11

5.941

4.236

5.079

5.917

10

6.423

4.403

5.693

6.659

9

7.605

4.515

6.220

7.067

7

8.676

4.589

6.975

Preliminary Consensus cum Sprint

TMUS (gross revs in Euro)

60.827

5

66.741

56.201

60.787

68.728

5

75.650

67.410

70.127

70.442

5

76.958

68.148

71.642

71.742

5

76.794

69.634

73.069

72.829

5

79.409

70.922

74.785

Group Revenues

99.625

5

105.651

94.383

99.686

108.384

5

115.629

106.362

109.608

110.102

5

117.154

107.399

111.311

110.673

5

117.178

108.706

112.721

112.656

5

120.003

109.942

114.940

17.460

20.072

21.792

24.684

26.509

TMUS adj.EBITDA (in Euro)

5

18.620

15.449

17.254

5

22.946

18.584

20.520

5

25.027

21.410

22.469

5

26.878

24.096

25.319

5

28.568

25.614

26.915

Group adj.EBITDA AL (in EURO)

31.201

5

31.960

29.167

30.866

34.141

5

36.062

32.588

34.372

36.370

5

38.283

35.565

36.558

39.483

5

40.749

38.762

39.604

41.479

5

41.848

40.730

41.352

8.723

10.679

11.510

10.837

9.937

Cash Capex TMUS

5

11.568

8.155

9.477

5

14.658

10.139

11.770

5

13.972

10.714

12.076

5

12.664

9.717

11.123

5

11.735

8.296

10.026

Group Cash Capex (w/o Spectrum)

16.514

5

18.585

15.392

16.846

18.545

5

21.742

17.534

19.362

19.161

5

21.559

18.310

19.675

18.570

5

20.461

17.568

18.715

17.384

5

19.641

15.472

17.508

6.197

7.151

9.254

11.396

16.179

Group FCF AL before dividends

5

7.998

5.800

6.500

5

7.507

3.160

6.039

5

10.009

4.494

7.733

5

13.773

10.414

11.759

5

18.804

9.333

14.925

0.60

0.60

0.65

0.70

0.73

Dividend per share

4

0.66

0.60

0.62

4

0.73

0.60

0.63

4

0.80

0.60

0.68

4

0.88

0.60

0.72

4

0.97

0.60

0.76

Group Net Financial Debt (incl. leases)

115.842

5

121.263

100.533

112.863

116.742

5

125.485

96.171

112.825

117.088

5

122.817

88.962

110.359

115.507

5

124.238

77.989

106.371

112.291

5

122.559

64.610

100.777

Group Net Debt (excl. leases)

90.379

5

91.629

85.064

89.404

90.761

5

93.500

81.402

88.672

88.321

5

92.077

74.893

85.607

87.709

5

90.424

64.620

81.120

85.685

5

89.582

51.941

75.017

TMUS Net Debt incl. leases (US GAAP in $)

78.736

3

85.955

75.204

79.965

77.013

3

91.141

75.569

81.241

78.109

3

86.857

73.722

79.563

74.928

3

93.322

68.361

78.870

77.935

3

100.579

61.722

80.079

TMUS Net Debt excl. leases (US GAAP in $)

57.574

4

61.556

56.243

58.237

56.509

4

65.542

52.818

57.844

55.785

4

60.058

47.735

54.841

51.210

4

65.324

39.833

51.894

49.076

4

71.380

29.314

49.712

Group adj. Net Income (after minorities)

3.988

5

4.977

3.017

3.856

5.512

5

7.983

3.078

5.069

6.618

5

10.757

3.594

6.334

7.604

5

15.672

4.055

8.061

8.640

5

16.493

4.717

8.944

Group reported Net Income (after minorities)

2.198

4

3.240

567

2.051

2.119

4

6.266

779

2.821

3.203

4

8.443

1.544

4.098

4.585

4

8.443

1.752

4.841

5.688

4

12.945

2.326

6.662

Disclaimer

This document has been issued by Deutsche Telekom AG for information purposes only and is not intended to constitute investment advice. It is based on estimates and forecasts of various analysts regarding our revenues, earnings and business developments.

Such estimates and forecasts cannot be independently verified by reason of the subjective character. Deutsche Telekom gives no guarantee, representation or warranty and is not responsible or liable as to its accuracy and completeness.

Haftungsausschluss

Dieses Dokument wurde von der Deutschen Telekom AG ausschließlich zu Informationszwecken erstellt und dient keinesfalls der Anlageberatung. Es beruht auf der Bewertung der bisherigen und Einschätzung der zukünftigen Umsatz-, Gewinn- und

Geschäftsentwicklung durch verschiedene Börsenanalysten. Die Bewertungen und Einschätzungen sind wegen ihres subjektiven Charakters einer unabhängigen Verifizierung nicht zugänglich. Trotz sorgfältiger Prüfung kann die Deutsche Telekom AG keine Garantie,

Zusicherung oder Gewährleistung für die Vollständigkeit und Richtigkeit abgeben; eine Verantwortlichkeit und Haftung ist folglich insoweit ausgeschlossen.

As of April 28, 2020

2

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 14 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 May 2020 08:09:07 UTC
