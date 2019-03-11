Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Telekom : Drones, data glasses, and smart displays

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 06:59pm EDT
  • 'Industrial intelligence' for planning, production, and logistics
  • Artificial intelligence, edge computing, campus networks, and 5G
  • Efficient process management

At this year's Hannover Messe, the world's biggest industrial trade fair, Deutsche Telekom will show how 'industrial intelligence' can help make planning, production, and logistics more efficient. Large manufacturers and SMEs alike will find products and solutions for the smart factory at booth E04 in hall 5. Examples include campus networks, 5G, drones, edge computing, data glasses, smart displays, and artificial intelligence.

'Our business is to enable companies to take advantage of digitization in their day to day businesses. Our clients are no longer talking about connected things - they are actually implementing. Creating new digital and IoT solutions, we power higher industry performance,' declares T-Systems CEO Adel Al-Saleh.

Planning, production, and logistics

The products and solutions for business customers support all processes: From planning and production to logistics. Planning, for example, can be supported by data glasses, which let a hospital see what their new operating room will look like before they even order anything. Digital twins provide support beyond the sales phase: The electronic doppelganger of a product simulates its entire life cycle, from manufacturing to recycling.

In production, connected sensors help manufacturers keep track of the big picture. A company portal can show whether rolling gates are open or closed, for example. And whether any faults have been reported. Building dehumidifiers can transmit their current power consumption and the humidity, telling the specialist for water damage at the touch of a button whether the flooded basement is now dry. And how much electricity he should bill the insurance company for.

When lots of data is generated, communication channels are limited, and fast decisions are needed, data processing at the edge of the cloud can help. An oil company, for example, can use this approach called 'edge computing ' to control several hundred devices in real time. And if many thousands of devices have to be controlled in real time, a campus network can be used. Campus networks are a combination of private and public mobile communication networks, for a factory campus, for example. Deutsche Telekom recently implemented one at an Osram plant - currently with the mobile standard LTE and soon with 5G.

Where are my goods? What condition are they in? These are the key questions in logistics. Deutsche Telekom will demonstrate how drones and artificial intelligence can count and identify big items in an outdoor storage area. And how a company efficiently distributes six billion components on its production site each year. Or how it uses smart displays for shipping documents.

Deutsche Telekom will also present solutions aimed at protecting against attacks on IT infrastructure. Visitors will also see how production can be continued seamlessly even during a cyberattack.

Starting this week, Deutsche Telekom will report on aspects of 'industrial intelligence' each day in its Hannover Messe Special.

Deutsche Telekom at Hanover Fair

Visit Deutsche Telekom's press conference with Adel Al-Saleh, Board Member Telekom and CEO T-Systems, on April 1, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the HANNOVER MESSE in Hall 5, Booth E04.

Experience our products and services live at HANNOVER MESSE from April 1-5, 2019, Deutsche Telekom booth in hall 5, booth E04.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 22:59:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
07:05pINDUSTRIAL INTELLIGENCE : What does it really mean?
PU
06:59pDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Drones, data glasses, and smart displays
PU
03/09DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : upgrades 2.1 million broadband lines
AQ
03/08DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Telekom enables 250Mbps speeds for further 2.1m lines
AQ
03/07Germany toughens security criteria for all telecoms equipment vendors
RE
03/07Czech regulator - watchdog's Huawei warning no threat to 5G auction
RE
03/06SK TELECOM : and Deutsche Telekom sign 5G MoU to fast track network rollout
AQ
03/04T-MOBILE US, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statem..
AQ
03/04DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : SKT, Deutsche Telekom sign 5G alliance
AQ
03/04SK TELECOM : Signs MOU on 5G Services with Deutsche Telekom
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 78 642 M
EBIT 2019 10 983 M
Net income 2019 4 683 M
Debt 2019 54 057 M
Yield 2019 5,11%
P/E ratio 2019 15,44
P/E ratio 2020 13,44
EV / Sales 2019 1,59x
EV / Sales 2020 1,52x
Capitalization 70 779 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,7 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG0.30%79 518
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.55%233 585
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP5.71%82 524
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 339
TELEFONICA3.23%44 192
ORANGE-4.17%40 539
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.