Deutsche Telekom : Drones, data glasses, and smart displays

At this year's Hannover Messe, the world's biggest industrial trade fair, Deutsche Telekom will show how 'industrial intelligence' can help make planning, production, and logistics more efficient. Large manufacturers and SMEs alike will find products and solutions for the smart factory at booth E04 in hall 5. Examples include campus networks, 5G, drones, edge computing, data glasses, smart displays, and artificial intelligence.

'Our business is to enable companies to take advantage of digitization in their day to day businesses. Our clients are no longer talking about connected things - they are actually implementing. Creating new digital and IoT solutions, we power higher industry performance,' declares T-Systems CEO Adel Al-Saleh.

The products and solutions for business customers support all processes: From planning and production to logistics. Planning, for example, can be supported by data glasses, which let a hospital see what their new operating room will look like before they even order anything. Digital twins provide support beyond the sales phase: The electronic doppelganger of a product simulates its entire life cycle, from manufacturing to recycling.

In production, connected sensors help manufacturers keep track of the big picture. A company portal can show whether rolling gates are open or closed, for example. And whether any faults have been reported. Building dehumidifiers can transmit their current power consumption and the humidity, telling the specialist for water damage at the touch of a button whether the flooded basement is now dry. And how much electricity he should bill the insurance company for.

When lots of data is generated, communication channels are limited, and fast decisions are needed, data processing at the edge of the cloud can help. An oil company, for example, can use this approach called 'edge computing ' to control several hundred devices in real time. And if many thousands of devices have to be controlled in real time, a campus network can be used. Campus networks are a combination of private and public mobile communication networks, for a factory campus, for example. Deutsche Telekom recently implemented one at an Osram plant - currently with the mobile standard LTE and soon with 5G.

Where are my goods? What condition are they in? These are the key questions in logistics. Deutsche Telekom will demonstrate how drones and artificial intelligence can count and identify big items in an outdoor storage area. And how a company efficiently distributes six billion components on its production site each year. Or how it uses smart displays for shipping documents.

Deutsche Telekom will also present solutions aimed at protecting against attacks on IT infrastructure. Visitors will also see how production can be continued seamlessly even during a cyberattack.

Starting this week, Deutsche Telekom will report on aspects of 'industrial intelligence' each day in its Hannover Messe Special.

