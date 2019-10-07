Deutsche Telekom : Even faster speeds for 734,000 lines

Deutsche Telekom ups internet speeds in hundreds of cities and communities

Network modernization boosts broadband

Check the speed of your own line at telekom.de/schneller (in German only)

Deutsche Telekom is building faster internet connections for millions of customers. Over the last four weeks, Deutsche Telekom has been increasing connection speeds to up to 250 Mbit/s (megabits per second) for 734,000 million lines. The number of lines with speeds of 250 Mbit/s has grown to its current total of nearly 25 million.

Using other technologies, Deutsche Telekom has sped up lines of a further 24,000 households to up to 100 MBit/s. The total number of households who can use a rate with up to 100 Mbit/s or more climbed on more than 30 million (www.telekom.de/ausbauticker).

Smart network management

The task of maintaining and building out the network is a central part of our intelligent network management. This network management effort is guided both by the technological opportunities available and by the customers' wishes. It forms part of Deutsche Telekom's core competencies. The ultimate goal is to make the network ready for the gigabit society. The groundwork to reach this goal is provided by Deutsche Telekom's own constantly growing fiber-optic network. After all, the nodes that link the customers to the core network need to be connected using optical fiber. Then data will travel smoothly at very high speeds.

Actively working all over Germany

The figures reveal yet another of Deutsche Telekom's strengths. The business is making far more effort in Germany than any other provider. From north to south and east to west, from the big cities to the smallest communities, people everywhere are reaping the benefits of Deutsche Telekom's efforts. In only the last four weeks, for example, cities including Bamberg, Bonn und Hamburg have been provided with several thousand lines, with municipalities like Schlüchtern, Strehla and Tönning benefiting from several dozen new internet lines during the same period.

But interested customers should note that they will need to be on the right rate plan to use the enhanced bandwidths. They can take a look at www.telekom.de/schneller (in German only) to check if their lines are ready for higher speeds. Or speak to an advisor in a Telekom Shop or specialist outlet or call the free hotline at 0800 330 1000.

