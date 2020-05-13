Deutsche Telekom : Information on data protection

The following information outlines how personal data on shareholders and their representatives is processed. It refers exclusively to data processing in connection with their position as shareholders or shareholder representatives. In particular, this data protection information does not cover data processing in connection with any customer relationship.

1. WHO IS RESPONSIBLE FOR DATA PROCESSING, AND WHOM CAN YOU CONTACT?

Deutsche Telekom AG processes the personal data of shareholders and their representatives in its role as data controller within the meaning of Article 4 (7) of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Deutsche Telekom AG's contact details are: Deutsche Telekom AG Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140

53113 Bonn, Germany

Deutsche Telekom AG's Global Data Privacy Officer is Dr. Claus D. Ulmer. He can be contacted at: Deutsche Telekom AG

- Datenschutzbeauftragter - Friedrich-Ebert-Allee 140 53113 Bonn, Germany

If you have any questions about data protection for shareholders and their representatives, please email them to: aktienregister@telekom.de.

2. FOR WHAT PURPOSE AND ON WHAT LEGAL BASIS IS YOUR DATA PROCESSED?

We process your data on the basis of Article 6 (1) Sentence 1 c) GDPR, insofar as is necessary to fulfill our legal obligations. That includes complying with the obligations we are subject to under stock corporation, trading and tax law, and with regulatory require- ments. Consequently, the purpose of data processing includes, in particular, maintenance of the shareholders' register, enabling shareholders to exercise their rights in connection with the share- holders' meeting, compliance with statutory requirements relating to the shareholders' meeting, disclosure requirements in connection with voting rights' notifications under the German Securities