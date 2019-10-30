Log in
Deutsche Telekom : Multi & Hybrid Cloud Management from T-Systems

10/30/2019
  • Radically simplify cloud complexity
  • Maintain governance without losing flexibility

T-Systems now offers companies a solution that radically simplifies the management of complex cloud landscapes. With Multi & Hybrid Cloud Infrastructure and Management T-Systems showed at the DIGITAL X * how customers can manage Public and Private Clouds according to their needs - while benefitting from the specific advantages the AWS, Google or Azure clouds have to offer.

Cloud management has become highly complex for many companies, usually as a result of differing user needs. Companies use a combination of public and private cloud from multiple vendors while still running their legacy systems as well. CIOs face the challenge of giving the best possible solution to their internal customers. Old workloads have to be managed and optimized while developers need access to the possibilities of the public cloud to launch new applications. IT Security demands the enforcement of governance rules regardless what cloud is being used, and management demands efficient operations of all company's IT.

Multi & Hybrid Cloud Management (MHCM) from T-Systems focuses specifically on these three aspects:

  • Cost management - to create transparency for running costs across all platforms
  • Cloud governance - to comply with access rights and enforce security rules
  • Service wrapper - a framework for developing cloud applications that follow the company's compliance guidelines and can be efficiently managed and run.

'When developing Multi & Hybrid Cloud Management, it was very important to us for our customers to keep full flexibility,' explains Max Ahrens, CTO at T Systems. 'That means they can take full advantage of the innovations that the various cloud platforms have to offer, yet still enforce governance.' That's what MHCM does without an abstraction layer, in contrast to other providers, and instead implements direct access to the different cloud platforms. Because such layers often come at the expense of flexibility and efficiency.

Vendor-independent management of all public and private clouds

For managing and modernizing existing private clouds T-Systems started a new service, Future Cloud Infrastructure. This will allow customers to flexibly use private cloud capacity from a T Systems data center with the same look and feel as pubic cloud services. In a first step, T-Systems is offering this service based von VMware cloud technology. Services for Microsoft Azure Stack and Open Stack will follow later based on the same model. 'We offer companies the security and quality of the private cloud combined with the flexibility and speed of innovation of the public cloud,' explained Thomas Gierich of T-Systems. This gives companies the infrastructure they need for sector-specific requirements without forsaking the agility of the cloud.

Express service for virtual data centers from T-Systems

Together with VMware, T-Systems accelerates the construction of one hundred percent high-performance virtual data centers for customers. This express service expands a company's private cloud within two hours with additional capacity from Amazon Web Services' (AWS) public cloud.

T-Systems manages this service. It is based on VMware Cloud for AWS. As required, data and applications can be moved between the private cloud from VMware and the public cloud from AWS. A complete data center is mapped to AWS machines. T Systems offers the solution in practical T-shirt sizes. Additional storage capacity can be added at any time. This means that companies can increase their IT resources around the globe quickly and cheaply without having to invest in their own data centers. And they adopt the familiar tools and processes.

For detailed infos about T-Systems at the DIGITAL X please click here.

Whether associations, companies, start-ups, or founders - everyone can contribute their knowledge and experience and be part of the initiative. The LinkedIn account 'Telekom Business' provides regular updates about the digitalization of the economy. In the 'Digital X' LinkedIn group you are invited to network and exchange ideas.

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 30 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
