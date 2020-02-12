Deutsche Telekom Pulls Out of Mobile World Congress

By Kim Richters



Deutsche Telekom AG said Wednesday that it won't be attending this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona due to the coronavirus outbreak, adding to a list of companies that have pulled out of the conference.

"The health of our employees and of everyone who is our guest at MWC comes first," the company said in a statement.

Chief Executive Tim Hoettges added that because of the continuing spread of the coronavirus "large crowds of people pose a particular risk." He would "consider it irresponsible to take this risk," he said.

The German telecoms company's withdrawal from the event comes after several other companies--such as Nokia Corp. and STMicroelectronics NV--pulled out.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com