Deutsche Telekom AG

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
02/12 10:38:29 am
15.597 EUR   +1.13%
10:26aDeutsche Telekom Pulls Out of Mobile World Congress
DJ
09:19aOrganisers poised to call off Mobile World Congress - sources
RE
09:17aTelecoms lobby to discuss Barcelona congress on Wednesday
RE
Deutsche Telekom Pulls Out of Mobile World Congress

02/12/2020 | 10:26am EST

By Kim Richters

Deutsche Telekom AG said Wednesday that it won't be attending this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona due to the coronavirus outbreak, adding to a list of companies that have pulled out of the conference.

"The health of our employees and of everyone who is our guest at MWC comes first," the company said in a statement.

Chief Executive Tim Hoettges added that because of the continuing spread of the coronavirus "large crowds of people pose a particular risk." He would "consider it irresponsible to take this risk," he said.

The German telecoms company's withdrawal from the event comes after several other companies--such as Nokia Corp. and STMicroelectronics NV--pulled out.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 0.82% 15.56 Delayed Quote.5.85%
NOKIA OYJ -0.43% 4.046 Delayed Quote.23.18%
STMICROELECTRONICS 0.92% 28.55 Real-time Quote.17.86%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 80 097 M
EBIT 2019 11 520 M
Net income 2019 3 956 M
Debt 2019 75 519 M
Yield 2019 4,20%
P/E ratio 2019 18,1x
P/E ratio 2020 15,7x
EV / Sales2019 1,86x
EV / Sales2020 1,79x
Capitalization 73 138 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 16,82  €
Last Close Price 15,42  €
Spread / Highest target 26,4%
Spread / Average Target 9,08%
Spread / Lowest Target -21,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.85%79 863
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-4.41%242 742
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION2.83%93 804
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%45 968
BCE INC.6.78%43 691
SINGAPORE TELECOMMUNICATIONS LIMITED-2.65%38 865
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
