Deutsche Telekom AG

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Deutsche Telekom : Raises 2019 View, Cuts Dividend After 3Q Profit Rise

0
11/07/2019 | 01:32am EST

By Max Bernhard

Deutsche Telekom AG (DTE.XE) on Thursday raised its outlook but cut its dividend for the year after reporting a rise in third-quarter revenue and earnings.

The German telecommunications company's net profit rose 23% to 1.37 billion euros ($1.52 billion) from EUR1.11 billion the same period last year.

Revenue rose 4.8% to EUR20.02 billion, it said.

Deutsche Telekom said it now expects to pay a dividend of 60 European cents a share, compared with 70 European cents last year, citing unexpectedly high-costs for the mobile spectrum auction in Germany, which it said was partly due to an "artificial spectrum shortage," as well as "greater clarity" on spectrum auctions in the U.S.

The company raised its 2019 outlook, now forecasting adjusted Ebitda AL of about EUR24.1 billion, compared with earlier expectations of EUR23.9 billion. It now sees cash capex of EUR12.9 billion, previously it had expected EUR12.7 billion.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG 0.26% 15.676 Delayed Quote.5.78%
DTE ENERGY COMPANY 0.15% 123.9 Delayed Quote.12.33%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 79 994 M
EBIT 2019 4 890 M
Net income 2019 4 186 M
Debt 2019 69 497 M
Yield 2019 4,68%
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,80x
EV / Sales2020 1,73x
Capitalization 74 343 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 16,86  €
Last Close Price 15,68  €
Spread / Highest target 24,4%
Spread / Average Target 7,58%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.78%82 310
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS6.95%248 685
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.79%89 489
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%51 465
BCE INC.16.15%43 037
ORANGE1.73%42 300
