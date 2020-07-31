Log in
Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
Deutsche Telekom : SAP, Deutsche Telekom to build corona app gateway for European Commission

07/31/2020 | 09:16am EDT
The logo of Deutsche Telekom AG is silhouetted against the sun and clouds atop of the headquarters of German telecommunications giant in Bonn

The European Commission said on Friday it had signed a contract for SAP and Deutsche Telekom to build a software platform that would enable coronavirus contact tracing apps to exchange information.

The two companies, designers of Germany's Corona-Warn-App downloaded more than 16 million times, had proposed creating the gateway to share infection warnings between national apps with the goal of enabling safer cross-border travel.

(Reporting by Douglas Busvine; editing by Thomas Seythal)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG -0.07% 14.35 Delayed Quote.-1.44%
SAP SE 1.80% 135.76 Delayed Quote.10.97%
