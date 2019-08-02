Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 08/02 04:06:35 am
15.003 EUR   -0.33%
03:20aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : T-Systems‘ transformation
PU
01:22aSubscriber growth boosts verizon profit
AQ
08/01Two German fibre groups for sale; buyer could combine them -sources
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Telekom : T-Systems‘ transformation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/02/2019 | 03:20am EDT
  • New B2B TC Services unit under Telekom Germany is to integrate T-Systems TC Services and Classified business
  • Independent agile companies for IoT and Security at T-Systems
  • T-Systems' transformation continues without additional personnel reductions

Deutsche Telekom (DT) will suggest a change in the set-up of business-to-business (B2B) Telecommunications (TC) Services to its supervisory board. If the board agrees at its next meeting at the beginning of September, the set-up between T-Systems and Telekom Germany will change. No additional personnel reduction is planned. Consistently implementing the Group's strategy pillar 'Lead in Business Productivity', the plan is to create an integrated TC Services business within Telekom Germany. The new unit will consist of the existing Telekom Germany B2B TC business, T-Systems TC Services and Classified Portfolio Units.

T-Systems also wants to become more responsive to market needs, by creating two independent companies. To support DT's strategy pillar 'Lead in Business Productivity', two independent legal entities will be formed from the units 'Security' and 'IoT' (Internet of Things). Both companies will continue to be part of T-Systems.

Implementation is expected in the first half of 2020.

End-to-End Telecommunications Services from a single source

'Our goal in creating an integrated TC Services unit at Deutsche Telekom is to significantly improve our effectiveness for our clients. Our clients want us to be easy to do business with and to have access to a team that manages the entire value chain', says Telekom board member and T-Systems CEO Adel Al-Saleh. 'In this set-up, we create a unit that is responsible for product development, service delivery management, product management, and product technical sales expertise, all in one unit. We will also eliminate internal charging across different legal units, which will help us remove unnecessary complexity and will allow us to be more competitive in the market.'

As a result, T-Systems will transfer its 'TC Services' and 'Classified ICT' (the latter primarily provides networks to government bodies) portfolio units to Telekom Germany. Both units will be merged into Telekom Germany's B2B division. This transition affects both the national and international TC business at T-Systems.

Both TC departments at T-Systems focus on offering customers secure connectivity and a strong network. In the future, this will come from one single source - Telekom Germany's B2B division, 'in order to standardise production and give sales a boost', says Telekom board member and Telekom Germany Managing Director Dirk Wössner.

The goal is to increase scalability and competitiveness through higher volumes. 'With standardised production, we can better address growth areas such as SD-WAN*, SD-LAN** and Cloud Connect', says Al-Saleh. And for Wössner it's clear: 'Our medium-sized enterprise business will also benefit.'

Faster and more flexible in the market

Two independent companies for Security and IoT should further strengthen Telekom's position in both growth areas. Here, T-Systems comes up against particularly nimble competitors, who benefit from streamlined decision-making processes.

'Independent companies act in a more agile way. As such, they can better address the fast-moving market, including medium-sized enterprise', explains Al-Saleh. 'They're more self-reliant in the market and help open up new opportunities, facilitating for example partnerships, or even cooperation with competitors - so-called coopetition.'

As a result, two integrated, agile units will emerge with end-to-end responsibility, from expert sales, to solution design, through to production and delivery of services. 'These agile units will help enable faster growth for T-Systems, beyond what we see today.'

The transformation continues

These planned changes will not impact T-Systems' transformation. All planned activities will continue unchanged. 'As soon as the supervisory board gives the green light, we'll negotiate the necessary steps with our social partners - and it is not about additional personnel reductions', emphasises Adel Al-Saleh. 'The ongoing transformation resolves our weaknesses, boosting revenue, order entry, and profits. We'll further develop all T-Systems' business areas, and as such, remain an attractive employer.'

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 02 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2019 07:19:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
03:20aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : T-Systems‘ transformation
PU
01:22aSubscriber growth boosts verizon profit
AQ
08/01Two German fibre groups for sale; buyer could combine them -sources
RE
08/01DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : is bringing a festival feel to IFA under the motto #TAKEPART
PU
07/31DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : connects wizards around the world
PU
07/31DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : When AI helps you to be on-time
PU
07/30Czech telecom hopeful wants more spectrum available in 5G auction
RE
07/30DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : When beekeepers go on vacation, who watches their bees?
PU
07/29T-Mobile and Sprint Receive Clearance from Department of Justice for Merger t..
AQ
07/29DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly r..
EQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 79 513 M
EBIT 2019 11 032 M
Net income 2019 4 149 M
Debt 2019 69 632 M
Yield 2019 5,01%
P/E ratio 2019 17,3x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,78x
EV / Sales2020 1,72x
Capitalization 71 535 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 16,57  €
Last Close Price 15,08  €
Spread / Highest target 29,3%
Spread / Average Target 9,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG1.57%79 149
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-1.71%228 581
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP10.13%84 614
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%57 579
BCE INC.11.74%40 842
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROP CO PJSC2.83%40 820
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group