Deutsche Telekom : Telekom and Microsoft partner to drive cloud innovation in Europe

Joint cloud acceleration initiative for Central and Eastern Europe

Cloud services for SMBs and large customers

Next step in strategic partnership with Microsoft

Deutsche Telekom is expanding its cloud services for Central and Eastern Europe. Together with Microsoft, it will provide highly standardized cloud acceleration services for the Microsoft Azure public cloud platform, Dynamics 365 and Office 365 services across nine countries, from Poland to Greece. It is the next step in the strategic partnership announced by Microsoft and Deutsche Telekom last year.

Telekom's goal is to provide cloud services as an accelerator of digital transformation in the region. The automated services will enable cloud adoption within minutes, saving customers between 30-50 percent of IT operations costs, compared to on-premise solutions.

'Microsoft cloud offerings support enterprises to run and grow their business more efficiently. In combination with our new standardized services we will enable our customers to leverage the potential of the Microsoft cloud in a much simpler and faster way,' explained Ralf Nejedl, Senior Vice President B2B at Deutsche Telekom, Board Area Europe. The cloud experts will therefore be offering highly standardized services based on Office 365, Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365 with support from Microsoft. This also includes an assessment of the current state of IT, migration to the cloud and managed services. Deutsche Telekom complements Microsoft products with its own security packages.

'The partnership with Deutsche Telekom is part of our commitment to the region, of bringing digital innovation to everyone, unleashing its creative power and opening new growth opportunities. Rich partner ecosystems and building cloud expertise are the best answer to overwhelming demand for digital transformation we see across the market,' added Philippe Rogge, President, Microsoft Central and Eastern Europe.

The cloud offers cover Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Hungary, Romania, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Greece. Telekom makes the resources available across the board, as required, in a mix of on- and off-site.

Deutsche Telekom now has hundreds of Microsoft-certified specialists and experts on cloud transformation. This workforce will expand with hundreds of additional experts in the nine countries. Based on its comprehensive experience from running more than 60,000 cloud systems for business customers world-wide, Deutsche Telekom will now adapt Microsoft cloud solutions according to the demand of clients in the region CEE. Taking advantage of Deutsche Telekom's core business, enterprises can obtain both leading cloud services and telco services now from one hand.