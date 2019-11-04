Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Deutsche Telekom AG    DTE   DE0005557508

DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG

(DTE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Deutsche Telekom : Telekom is Brand of the Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/04/2019 | 04:55am EST
  • Holistic branding leads to the Red Dot Award
  • Jury's opinion: Deutsche Telekom keeping the pace with #TAKEPART
  • Other awards for MagentaTV and Brand Dialog

Deutsche Telekom has received the 'Red Dot Brand of the Year' Award in recognition of its successful branding approach. The award underscores the outstanding design quality and consistent expression of brand values across various channels. According to the jury, #TAKEPART proves that Deutsche Telekom is fully in tune with market trends. MagentaTV and the online portal Brand Dialog also drew accolades from the jury.

'#TAKEPART has enabled us to create a communicative framework encompassing our inherent areas of activity. Promoting digital participation is our central aspiration and - at the same time - our promise. Everyone should have a stake in the possibilities of digitalization. Only those who actively take part can truly understand why life is for sharing,' says Hans-Christian Schwingen, head of Group Brand Strategy at Deutsche Telekom. Thanks to its networks, wide-ranging innovations and investments, Deutsche Telekom promotes equal access to the social, business and cultural opportunities available in today's digital world.

International experts agree that the holistic and modern branding of Deutsche Telekom is quite compelling. In the opinion of the jury, 'the brand succeeds in constantly redefining itself while also keeping pace with trends through its communication, without diminishing its value and recognition quality at any time. The outstanding aspect of the brand design is the fresh and young spirit which Deutsche Telekom leverages to address all age groups - young and old - and thus enhances the relevance of this iconic brand.'

In addition to its achievements in the 'Brands & Communication' category, Deutsche Telekom also received two other awards. The jury cited the merits of Magenta TV in the category 'Interface & User Experience Design.' Accolades also went to Brand Dialog, the Deutsche Telekom online portal used to coordinate all communication media.

More information about the Red Dot Award is available at www.red-dot.org/en
Photos: bit.ly/dabei-Material

Disclaimer

Deutsche Telekom AG published this content on 04 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 November 2019 09:54:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
04:55aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Telekom is Brand of the Year
PU
10/30DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Digital adrenaline for medium-sized businesses
PU
10/30DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Qualcomm to enable Deutsche Telekom nuSIM solution on its lat..
AQ
10/30DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : T-Systems and Malta Enterprise announce collaboration for Blo..
PU
10/30DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : T-Systems and Siemens drive digitization of German industry
PU
10/30DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : Multi & Hybrid Cloud Management from T-Systems
PU
10/29YOUR DIGITAL X-FACTORS : Andreas Voß
PU
10/29T-Mobile Changes Wireless for Good ... Again. Introducing Magenta First Respo..
AQ
10/29QUALCOMM : to enable Deutsche Telekom nuSIM solution on its latest Qualcomm 9205..
AQ
10/29CAMPUS NETWORKS : new offerings for industry
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 79 972 M
EBIT 2019 11 287 M
Net income 2019 4 186 M
Debt 2019 71 026 M
Yield 2019 4,62%
P/E ratio 2019 18,6x
P/E ratio 2020 14,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,81x
EV / Sales2020 1,75x
Capitalization 74 058 M
Chart DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Duration : Period :
Deutsche Telekom AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 16,69  €
Last Close Price 15,62  €
Spread / Highest target 24,9%
Spread / Average Target 6,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Timotheus Höttges Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Ulrich Lehner Chairman-Supervisory Board
Christian P. Illek Chief Financial Officer
Claudia Nemat Head-Technology & Innovation
Michael Sommer Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG5.37%82 691
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS7.38%249 677
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION19.79%90 216
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%50 185
BCE INC.15.85%42 915
ORANGE1.70%42 644
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group